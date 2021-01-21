LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – January 20, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicking off last week. We also get hype for the Women’s Dusty Classic, which kicks off tonight, and the Fight Pit main event between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is making her return to ringside tonight after calling the action remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see the Fight Pit structure set up in part of the arena.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way

We go right to the ring and Kushida is already out with Leon Ruff. Out next comes The Way – Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. The Way stops at the Dusty Classic trophy as fans boo them. Vic and Wade welcome Beth back to the arena.

Theory starts off by slamming Ruff. Ruff talks some trash and they lock up again as fans rally. Theory overpowers but Ruff gets free. Theory drops Ruff with a shoulder. Ruff comes back with a dropkick. Theory runs into a forearm. Ruff goes to the top but Theory carries him and they tangle. Ruff gets free again and nails a dropkick. Ruff goes on with a pin attempt as they tangle some more. Kushida tags in and they double team Theory.

Kushida starts working on Theory’s arm now as Gargano looks on. Theory fights up and out, then slams Kushida by his head. Gargano tags in and unloads with right hands, beating Kushida to the mat. Gargano drives knees into Kushida while he’s on the mat now. Gargano stomps away and then plays to the crowd for more boos.

Kushida gets right up and unloads with forearms. Gargano avoids an attack and they collide. Theory tags in and immediately drops Kushida with a big dropkick for a 1 count. Theory rocks Kushida into the corner and works him over. Theory launches Kushida into the opposite corner and he lands hard. Theory stomps on the arm now. Theory with an arm submission now. Gargano tags in and elbows Kushida while Theory holds him. They double team Kushida now, dropping him with elbows and then stomping. Gargano covers for a 2 count. Gargano takes Kushida down and kicks him in the back for a 2 count. Gargano takes Kushida back to the corner and tags Theory in for another double team.

Kushida blocks a suplex but Theory rocks him. Theory tries again but Kushida gets free and tags in Ruff, who flies in with a missile dropkick. Ruff with a crossbody and forearms. Ruff drops Theory and then kicks him in the head. Ruff takes Theory to the corner but misses an attack. Ruff knocks Gargano off the apron as he charges. Theory catches Ruff in mid-move and powerbombs him to the mat for a close 2 count. Theory shows some frustration as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Gargano has Ruff grounded as Kushida rallies. Gargano with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Theory tags in for a double team attempt but Ruff gets his boot up and cuts Gargano off. Ruff crawls to Kushida but Theory gets in the way. Ruff ends up dropping Theory with an enziguri. Ruff goes for a tag but Gargano knocks Kushida off the apron. Ruff is shocked. Theory drops Ruff and tags in Gargano for the big double team. Gargano covers for another close 2 count.

Gargano tags in Theory for an assisted powerbomb but Ruff fights free. Ruff ends up hitting a big flying Cutter from the second rope. Ruff slowly crawls to Kushida for the tag. Gargano also tags in. Kushida flies off the top and unloads on Gargano. Theory pulls Kushida off but Kushida unloads on him with kicks. Kushida with a big springboard back elbow to Theory. Kushida knocks Gargano to the floor, and drops Theory again. Kushida flies out and takes Gargano down on the outside again as fans chant his name. Kushida brings Gargano in but misses a running kick. Gargano rolls and kicks Kushida in the jaw. Kushida counters a move and drops Gargano into the arm bar submission. He tightens it but Theory flies at him and breaks it up.

Kushida sends Theory out to the floor. Kushida ducks Gargano and rocks him, but eats an enziguri. Theory tags back in and drops Kushida into his knee. Gargano superkicks Kushida and Theory covers for a close 2 count. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Theory hold Kushida for the double team but Ruff flies in out of nowhere. Theory gets sent tot he floor and Ruff flies off the top to drop him on the floor. Gargano rolls Kushida up for a 2 count. Gargano with a kick to the head. Kushida with a dropkick as they go back & forth again. Kushida ends up dropping Gargano and nails a suplex with a bridge for the pin to advance.

Winners: Kushida and Leon Ruff

– After the match, Kushida and Ruff stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. Kushida and Ruff will now face The Grizzled Young Veterans in the quarterfinals. Kushida and Ruff pose together as The Way recovers.

– We get a new vignette with Pete Dunne, who is sending a message to NXT Champion Finn Balor. Dunne says Balor left while he created the NXT UK brand and what did he get in return as a thank you? Balor told him to get in line. Dunne goes on and says it’s inevitable that they do battle and this time Balor can’t just leave. Dunne says the past was Balor’s but the future is his. He goes on and says Balor will have to pass the torch and when they finally meet, everyone will realize that Balor is just somebody taking part in Dunne’s legacy.

– Vic says Kyle O’Reilly aggravated his jaw injury last week but has been medically cleared to compete.

– We get a quick video package on Karrion Kross and Scarlett. They will be here next. Back to commercial.

