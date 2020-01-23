WWE NXT Results – January 22, 2020

We begin with a look back at last week’s episode of NXT.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Adam Cole says he knows that Imperium is here and they are ready for a fight.

Match Number One: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (with Roderick Strong and Adam Cole) versus James Drake and Zack Gibson in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic SemiFinal Match

Gibson and Kyle start things off and Zack with a wrist lock. Kyle with a side head lock. Gibson slaps Kyle on the break and Kyle with forearms and kicks. Kyle with an Irish whip but Drake buffers the impact on the turnbuckles. Gibson with a clothesline. Drake tags in and he connects with a forearm. Drake goes to the apron and connects with a shoulder. Kyle with a dragon screw leg whip when Fish distracts Drake. Fish with a leg sweep to Drake. Fish tags in and he snap mares Drake and hits a slingshot senton for a near fall. Kyle tags in and he connects with forearms and kicks.

Fish tags in and they hit a double suplex. Fish gets a near fall. Fish with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Kyle tags in and he connects with an atomic drop to the knee and he kicks Drake in the back of the leg. Kyle gets a near fall. Drake with a sunset flip and Kyle rolls through but Drake kicks Kyle away. Drake with a jaw breaker and Gibson tags in. Gibson punches Kyle. Kyle with knees and a leg sweep. Drake tags in and Drake trips Kyle and Gibson with a baseball slide to the head. Drake drop kicks Fish off the apron.

Drake with a short arm clothesline. Gibson tags in and he connects with a forearm. Drake with a leg sweep. Kyle with forearms and Gibson fires back. Gibson with a single leg take down. Gibson with a slam and then Drake tags in and Gibson drops Drake on Kyle for a near fall. Drake with a slingshot elbow drop while Gibson hits a back breaker on the floor. Gibson sends Kyle into the guardrails. Gibson with a European uppercut. Drake tags in and he connects with a forearm. Drake gets a near fall. Drake with a reverse chin lock.

Cole gets on the apron and he distracts Drake long enough to allow Kyle to send Drake to the turnbuckles. Kyle with a leg sweep. Drake with an ankle lock. Fish tags in and he connects with back elbows and punches to both men. Fish with kicks to Drake and Gibson followed by an exploder of Drake into Gibson. Gibson goes for a Codebreaker off the turnbuckles but Fish counters and applies a heel hook. Drake allows Gibson to get to the ropes. Fish with an exploder to Gibson. Fish misses a moonsault and Drake tags in. Drake with a running drop kick and Gibson with Helter Skelter for a near fall.

Gibson tags in and Drake gets Fish up but Fish gets to his feet. Drake goes over the top rope to the floor and Kyle with a flying knee off the apron. Kyle tags in and Fish with a back heel kick to Gibson and they hit Chasing the Dragon for a near fall. Fish tags back in and they set for Total Elimination but Gibson with a forearm to Fish. Drake tags in and Drake with an enzuigiri. Kyle with a knee to Gibson and a forearm to Gibson. Fish with a forearm after Drake super kicks Kyle. Drake and Fish exchange forearms. Kyle tags in and they both hit pop up kicks.

The music for Imperium plays and Kyle and Bobby look around instead of worrying about the match.

We see Imperium on the Game Deck. Gibson pulls Fish to the floor and sends him into the guardrails. Drake pins Kyle after Ticket to Mayhem.

Winners: James Drake and Zack Gibson (advance to Finals)

After the match, Undisputed Era is in the ring complaining about what happened.

We have a video package for Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm who will meet for the NXT Women’s Championship on Saturday night.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Shotzi Blackheart. She says people are talking about her because she eliminated Shayna Baszler. That is what she does. You can’t outcrazy Shotzi Blackheart. She has a devil may care attitude and a big pair of cajones. Wait until she beats Shayna tonight.

Match Number Two: Io Shirai versus Toni Storm

They lock up and Storm with a side head lock and Shirai with an ankle lock. Storm with a side head lock take down. Shirai with a head scissors and Toni escapes. Toni offers her hand and Io tries to slap it away and Toni pulls it back. Storm with a back heel kick and Shirai blocks a kick. Shirai with a drop kick. Storm with a kick and drop kick. Storm with a running boot for a near fall. Storm with a European uppercut or two. Io with elbows and she gets to the floor and hits a running drop kick to Storm.

Shirai gets a near fall. Io with a chop to Storm. Shirai with a kick to the back and then she chokes Toni in the ropes. Io with a rear chin lock with her knee in Toni’s back. Shirai with a shoulder tackle. Toni and Io exchange forearms. Shirai with a side head lock take down. Io with a side head lock. Io gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shirai with a side head lock and Toni with a near fall. Io with a victory roll and double stomp. Io with kicks. Io with a double knee strike. Io runs into a boot from Storm. Toni floats over and Toni with a German suplex. Toni with a running clothesline for a near fall. Toni goes for Storm Zero but Io blocks it and she hits an uppercut. Storm with a clothesline for a near fall. Io avoids a sliding clothesline and Io with a rollup for a near fall. Io with a round kick. Io with a Tiger Feint Kick but Storm blocks it and Toni drop kicks Io to the floor. Toni goes for a suicide dive but Bianca Belair with a forearm and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Toni Storm (by disqualification)

After the match, Bianca continues the attack on Storm and then she knocks Io off the apron. Bianca with a butterfly gourdbuster.

Rhea Ripley’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Bianca with a double leg take down and Rhea with punches. Io with a springboard drop kick to Rhea. Bianca goes to the floor when Io moves. Io with an Asai Moonsault onto Bianca and Rhea. Storm with a suicide dive onto Io.

Toni holds the NXT Women’s Title belt.

We go to Undisputed Era in the back and Cathy says that Imperium wanted to make a statement.

Kyle asks if they wanted to make a statement or a stupid comment. If it wasn’t for Imperium, they would be two time Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners. Cole says they need to focus on Keith Lee and make sure Roddy stays champion. Imperium will pay, whether it is tonight or at Worlds Collide.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Ilja Dragunov talking about what Finn Balor said about him. Ilja says he is driven to beat Finn. You will feel a thousand strikes and it will feel like the sky is falling. The people will know that he is not Finn Balor. He is Invincible. He will not miss.

Match Number Three: Finn Balor versus Joaquin Wilde

They lock up and Balor with a forearm to the back and kicks. Balor stomps on the chest. Balor with more boots to Wilde and the referee warns Balor. Balor with a chop in the corner. Balor with an Irish whip and chop. Balor with an Irish whip and he runs into a boot. Balor with a drop kick. Balor sets for the running drop kick and sends Wilde into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top for Coup de Grace. Balor with 1916 for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

We go to Shayna Baszler with Cathy Kelley. Shayna is asked about facing Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna says Shotzi thinks she made a statement but she just ended her career before it started. If she has to go through every girl in that locker room, she will until she becomes Shayna Three Times. It starts tonight with Shotzi.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a DIY video package.

Match Number Four: Shayna Baszler versus Shotzi Blackheart

They lock up and Shayna with a take down and she taunts Shotzi. Shotzi with a waist lock and Shayna with a wrist lock and she misses a kick. Shotzi has a kick blocked but Shotzi with a take down. Shayna with a take down into an ankle lock when Shotzi blocks an arm bar. Shayna grabs the wrist and Shotzi gets to the ropes and Shayna eventually releases the hold. Shotzi drops down and Shayna goes over the top rope to the floor. Shotzi with an elbow in the ropes and a kick.

Shotzi goes for a springboard move but goes over Shayna. Shayna sends Shotzi over the top rope to the floor. Shotzi is sent into the apron and then Shayna with forearms to the back. Shayna with a knee to the head. They return to the ring. Shayna with a forearm to the back of the head. Shayna with a near fall. Shayna goes for a suplex but Shotzi blocks it and Shotzi with forearms. Shayna goes for a Kirifuta Clutch but Shotzi sends Shayna into the ropes. Shotzi with a knee and DDT.

Shayna with a forearm to the top of the head and Shotzi goes down. Shayna misses a forearm and Shotzi with an enzuigiri. Shotzi with a kick and a spinning bulldog. Shotzi with a back senton to Shayna’s back. Shotzi goes to the apron but Shayna with a kick to the temple. Shayna sets for a suplex onto the apron but Shotzi blocks it. Shotzi with Sliced Bread #2 onto the apron. Shotzi goes up top and misses a back senton and Shayna with a Kirifuta Clutch and Shotzi tries to escape or get to the ropes but Shayna maintains the hold. Shotzi taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

After the match, Shayna refuses to release the hold until forced to do so by the referee.

We go to Tegan Nox. She says since June 1, 2017, she has been best friends with Dakota Kai. She was excited that Dakota was going to get her chance in WarGames, but then something changed. Dakota says Tegan is not as good as she thinks. You didn’t have my back. Tegan saw Dakota in the battle royal and she knew she had to be in it. Dakota knew that she was not going to be in the match but she was going to eliminate her. Tegan says she will end Dakota and she will enjoy every minute of it. Dakota says that Tegan is due for another injury.

Tegan Nox will face Dakota Kai next week.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video feature on Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Angel Garza is asked about his first title defense on Saturday. Angel says when you are as good as him, he does not feel pressure. It does not matter who is coming from NXT UK, he will beat them. Swerve thinks this is his house, but Angel says he is the champion so it is his house.

Match Number Five: Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle versus Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel (with Alexander Wolfe and WALTER) in a Second Round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match

Aichner and Dunne start things off and they lock up. Dunne with a side head lock and Aichner with a head scissors. Barthel tags in and they lock up. Barthel with a wrist lock into a hammer lock. Barthel bridges to add more pressure to the hammer lock. Aichner tags in and Aichner with an arm drag into an arm bar. Dunne with a clothesline. Riddle tags in and Dunne with a snap mare and Riddle with a corkscrew splash and Dunne with a leg drop. Riddle gets a near fall. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and Barthel tags in.

Riddle with a gutwrench suplex to Barthel and Barthel gets his knees up as Riddle goes for a back senton. Barthel with kicks and punches in the corner. Riddle with chops and forearms. Barthel with an elbow to the knee and Riddle with a drop kick. Dunne and Aichner tag in and Dunne with a missile drop kick to the knee and a German suplex to Barthel and he stomps on the hand. Dunne with a kick. Aichner with a German suplex and Dunne with a kick. Dunne with a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Dunne kicks Aichner as he comes off the apron and he hits an X Plex on the apron.

WALTER comes to the ringside area and distracts Dunne long enough to allow Barthel to hit a running European uppercut that sends Dunne into the ring steps. Aichner with a running knee against the ring steps as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dunne punches Barthel but Barthel with enzuigiris and a suplex. Dunne with a forearm as Barthel comes off the turnbuckles. Aichner tags in and keeps Dunne from making the tag. Dunne’s knee gives out as he tries to flip over Barthel and Aichner. Dunne with an enzuigiri to Aichner. Riddle tags in and hits a series of punches and kicks. Riddle with an exploder to Aichner and then to Barthel. Riddle with back sentons to Aichner and Barthel. Riddle with a kick to Barthel and a fisherman’s buster to Aichner.

Dunne tags in and they stomp on the hands and hit stereo knees for a near fall. Riddle gets Aichner up and Aichner sends Riddle into Dunne. Barthel and Aichner with stereo drop kicks to Riddle for a near fall. Riddle with knees to Aichner and Barthel. Dunne tags in and he flips over Aichner but his knee gives out. Aichner with a DDT off the turnbuckles. Dunne goes for a victory roll but Barthel drops down. Riddle with a knee. Riddle is sent to the floor by Barhtel. Aichner tags in and Dunne is put on the turnbuckles and Barthel sends Dunne to Aichner for a delayed vertical suplex but Dunner counters with a double wrist lock. Riddle with an ankle lock on Barthel and then Barthel with a kick to Riddle. Riddle with a knee to Barthel.

Dunne with a forearm to Aichner and Aichner with a chop. Riddle with a tag. Aichner with a kick to Dunne. Riddle with a knee to Aichner. Riddle with a jackhammer for a near fall while Dunne hits a spear on Barthel. Aichner stops Riddle on the turnbuckles. Riddle and Aichner exchange chops. Aichner sets for a Frankensteiner but Dunne makes the tag. Barthel pushes Riddle to Aichner for a brainbuster. Barthel with a kick to Dunne. Riddle with a German suplex as Barthel comes off the apron. Riddle with a knee and power bomb followed by a knee. Dunne with an enzuigiri while Riddle hits Bro 2 Sleep for the three count.

Winners: Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle (advance to Finals)

After the match, Zack Gibson and James Drake come out. Zack says we have our finals. The Grizzled Young Veterans face the Jokers. Zack says he wants to talk to Pete Dunne directly. The Full Sail Neckbeards think you are the best to come out of NXT UK, but we all know that you are the most selfish. Every time they have tried to improve themselves, you have been the road block. Next week, we will take you out and take the trophy to Liverpool.

Matt takes the mic and says BRO. He doesn’t know what Zack said, but he heard about manipulating a joint. Matt lost focus and started daydreaming.

Pete says while Matt was up in the clouds, they reminded everyone that when they step in the ring with him, they have lost. Next week, you lose and the Broserweights walk out with that trophy.

Keith Lee is in the back preparing for his match against Roderick Strong.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Roderick Strong (with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish) versus Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship

Strong goes for the leg but Lee blocks him. Strong slaps Lee and Strong regrets his decision. Lee with forearms in the corner. Lee tosses Strong into the corner and Lee with a chop. Lee blocks a kick and Lee with a forearm. Lee biels Strong and Strong goes to the floor to avoid the chop.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lee with a cross body to Strong and Strong goes to the floor. Lee sends Strong into the apron and then he winds up for a forearm to the back. Lee is distracted by Cole and that allows Strong to hit a baseball slide to the injured ankle. Strong with a drop kick through the ropes. Strong slams the leg into the ring steps and then stomps on the ankle on the ring steps. Strong puts the ankle next to the ring steps and Strong kicks the stairs into the ankle. Strong gets a near fall.

Strong stomps on the ankle and drives the leg into the mat. Strong with a single leg crab. Lee kicks Strong away and Strong with a KneeDT. Lee has trouble getting back to his feet. Lee with a forearm and Strong fires back. Strong puts the ankle of the rope and drops down onto the ankle. Strong tries again but Lee kicks Strong over the top rope to the floor. Strong goes for the ankle again and applies an ankle lock. Lee tries to kick Strong away but Strong holds on. Strong with a kick and enzuigiri. Strong with running forearms to Lee and a forearm to the back of the head.

Strong gets a near fall. Strong kicks Lee in the leg and continues to work on the ankle. Strong with a knee drop to the lower leg. Strong with a forearm as Lee punches Strong. Lee with a forearm. Lee sends Strong into the air and then face first into the mat. Lee with punches to Strong followed by a back elbow and a power slam for a near fall. Lee gets Strong up but Strong gets to his feet and Lee with a one arm power bomb for a near fall. Strong goes to the floor to regroup. Lee goes to Strong and he sends Strong back into the ring. Fish kicks Lee in the back of the leg while the referee was distracted by Cole. Strong with a DDT for a near fall.

Strong with forearms but Lee with punches. Both men are down after a head butt. Lee goes to the turnbuckles but Strong grabs the leg to stop Lee. Strong sets for an Olympic Slam off the turnbuckles but Lee blocks it. Lee with an elbow to send Strong to the mat. Strong with a forearm to the injured leg and Strong hits the Olympic Slam from the turnbuckles and both men are down. Strong gets a near fall but Lee holds on to Strong when he kicks out. Lee blocks a jumping knee and Lee with a chop. Lee with a running shoulder tackle that sends Strong over the top rope to the floor.

Lee with a running clothesline for a near fall. Lee goes back to the turnbuckles for a moonsault and Lee misses when Strong moves. Strong with an ankle lock and he grapevines the leg and kicks Lee in the back. Lee crawls to get to the ropes and Lee gets there to force Strong to release the hold. Strong with a chop and forearms. Lee with a forearm and Strong is down. Lee gets Strong on his shoulders and Cole gets on the apron along with Fish and Kyle. Strong with a jumping knee and flying boot for a near fall. Lee with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the three count.

Winner: Keith Lee (new champion)

Imperium shows up at ringside and they get on the apron. All eight men are in the ring and they start throwing punches.

Cole has a super kick blocked by WALTER and WALTER chops Cole. The brawl continues with all eight men throwing punches.

Officials and security get into the ring to try to calm things down but that does not work as we go to credits.

