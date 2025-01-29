WWE NXT Results – January 28, 2025

First Match: Bayley & Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Bayley rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Giulia ducks a clothesline from Perez. Perez cartwheels over Giulia. Giulia blocks the slap from Perez. Giulia with the backslide cover for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Hair Pull Exchange. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Giulia dropkicks Perez for a one count. Giulia applies a front face lock. Bayley tags herself in. Bayley applies a wrist lock. Perez with a straight right hand. Perez tags in Jade. Jade talks smack to Bayley. Bayley slaps Jade in the face. Bayley is throwing haymakers at Jade. Bayley sends Jade to the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Bayley with a running back elbow smash. Bayley with a Diving Lariat for a two count. Jade blocks The Middle Rope Stunner. Standing Switch Exchange. Perez tags herself in. Perez with rapid fire bodyshots. Bayley answers with a forearm smash. Bayley lays Perez flat on the middle turnbuckle. Bayley with a double knee drop. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Jade. Bayley kicks Jade in the gut. Back Elbow/Flying Forearm Combination. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s for a one count. Bayley tags in Giulia.

Double Irish Whip. Perez pulls Bayley down to the mat. Perez with a forearm smash. Perez dumps Bayley out of the ring. Perez tags in Jade. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Jade with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Jade slams Giulia’s head on the ring apron. Jade rolls Giulia back into the ring. Jade drives Giulia face first into the canvas. Jade with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Jade with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Giulia with forearm shivers. Jade punches Giulia in the back. Perez tags herself in. Perez kicks Giulia in the gut. Perez with a hair pull takedown. Perez with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez tags in Jade. Jade thrust kicks the midsection of Giulia. Jade with a hair pull takedown of her own. Jade with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Giulia sends Jade face first into the canvas. Jade stops Giulia in her tracks. Giulia uses her feet to create separation.

Giulia tags in Bayley. Bayley with two clotheslines. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Jade. Bayley with The Saito Suplex. Bayley with a Spinning Side Slam to Perez. Standing Switch Exchange. Bayley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Perez delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Jade with clubbing blows to Bayley’s back. Bayley drops Jade with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bayley kicks Perez in the face. Jade clocks Bayley with a Running High Knee. Jade and Perez gangs up on Bayley. Jade tags in Perez. Perez punches Bayley in the ribs. Perez puts her knee on the back of Bayley’s neck. Perez slams Bayley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perez repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez mocks Bayley. Bayley catches Perez in mid-air. Bayley with a Belly to Back Suplex. Perez with a double sledge. Perez tags in Jade. Jade with a Sliding Back Elbow. Perez with a Double Springboard MoonSault.

Jade hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jade applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with heavy bodyshots. Jade with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Jade goes for a Sliding Back Elbow, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Jade with a running forearm smash to Giulia. Bayley hits The Bayley To Belly. Giulia and Perez are tagged in. Giulia dodges a palm strike from Perez. Giulia rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Giulia scores two forearm knockdowns. Giulia with a Hammerlock Northern Lights Suplex. Perez side steps Giulia into the turnbuckles. Giulia kicks Perez in the face. Giulia nails Perez with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Jade made the blind tag. Jade inadvertently clocks Perez with a running forearm smash. Giulia rolls Jade over for a two count. Giulia with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Bayley starts brawling with Perez. Perez dumps Bayley out of the ring. Bayley throws Perez into the steel barricade. Giulia blocks The Double Underhook DDT. Giulia HeadButts Jade. Giulia tags in Bayley. Bayley connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bayley & Giulia via Pinfall

Eddy Thorpe Promo

Just like my people have for centuries, I’ve been overlooked in NXT, but I chose to stand up, and I forced my way into the NXT Championship picture. And I proved that I belong. I heard the sounds of my ancestors; a great responsibility of any man will exercise his mind with suffering, subject his muscles and bones to hard work, and expose his body to hunger. Place obstacles in the paths of his deeds, so it’s to stimulate his mind, hardened his nature, and to prove wherever he’s lost. So, you can try to write Eddy Thorpe off, but understand, I didn’t write back. My destiny will not be a matter of chance. I will make my mark in NXT. And NXT will understand that Eddy Thorpe can’t be broken.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Oba Femi

Grayson Waller: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Grayson Waller Effect. Wow, I was going to say, before we got started, how about a shoutout to Atlanta’s favorite son, Austin Theory?

Austin Theory: Hey, yes sir. Hey, last night, we were partying with Quavo and 2 Chainz. But tonight, the party continues, A-Town Down.

Grayson Waller: Under! Hey, ATL, because they can’t spell out a full word, but that’s okay, tonight, our guest, everyone is talking about him, the WWE Universe is talking about him, the boys backstage keep talking about him. Let’s meet him. He’s the new NXT Champion. He’s the ruler. He’s Oba Femi. Welcome, champ. Yeah, give him your applause, he’s got a funny little dance, it’s pretty nice. Just don’t get too excited, you know, the fans in Atlanta aren’t that smart. Woah, sorry, sorry. Less than two years in NXT, you’re already the NXT Champion, never mind the fact that you’re the longest reigning North American Champion in history, you must be used to having that championship on your shoulder, lad.

Oba Femi: Oh, yes, I am very used to it. The NXT Championship is exactly where it needs to be.

Austin Theory: Do you guys want me to talk? Hey, this man right here started NXT at 24 years old, and ever since then, he’s been taking over, which kind of reminds me of someone. But coming from the youngest United States Champion of all-time, everyone in here, man, they see you as a main eventer on the main roster. But the thing is, there’s two guys, right here, who don’t see that at all.

Oba Femi: So, that’s why you invited me here? You invited me to your show to tell me that you don’t see my potential? That’s very funny, because I never seen either of you as NXT Champion. And I was right, because neither of you have ever been NXT Champion. I think it’s safe to say, that in two years, I’ve accomplished more than the both of you in NXT, combined.

Grayson Waller: Hey, don’t get it twisted, Oba, okay. I understand what you’ve done here. You’ve done a lot of things in NXT. But you’re only here tonight, because I want to see it for myself. I want to know if the hype is real, yeah, because there’s levels to this game. And yeah, you’re the NXT Champion, but WrestleMania 40, A-Town Down Under were standing on top of a ladder, WWE Tag Team Champions, while you’re in the suites with your little NXT jacket on, sipping on a juice box, hoping, wishing and praying that, one day, you can do what we’re doing.

Austin Theory: Hey, Oba, I want you think about this one. When the ink was drying on your NXT contract, Austin Theory had already competed in three WrestleMania’s. Actually, four, but who’s counting, you know. But let’s talk about you, man. You went to a great high school. You had a full ride from Alabama. And now you are the NXT Champion. But me and Grayson Waller are not in NXT, we’re on Monday Night Raw. And when it comes to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown, that’s the big leagues. And a guy like you, we’ve seen it a million times. A top draft pick, someone like you ends up in catering, and six months later, your ass is on the indies trying to sell t-shirts. All I’m trying to say to you is, A-Town Down Under, we’ve traveled all around the world, and all me and him do is create unforgettable moments.

Oba Femi: So, you guys have all this talk about being champions, climbing the ladder at WrestleMania, but after everything said and done, I don’t see no titles. And that’s your problem, that’s exactly why the both of you are where you are, right now, because of your big mouths. Your lips, especially you, Waller, your lips keep trying to write checks that your hands can’t cash. You think I got to where I am by running my mouth? I’m building a dynasty here, brick by brick. Trust me, it will be built. And you know what? You like moments? You like PLE’s? You like title opportunities? Here’s one for you. Two weeks, Washington, DC, February 15th, Vengeance Day. Now, the question is, which one of you will step up?

Grayson Waller: Hey, I don’t speak for my boy, Theory, but you need to understand something, Oba. I’ve stood in front of the best, Cena, Owens, Rollins, I’ve never taken a step back. I want that NXT Championship, lad. Let’s do it. Hey, who’s this?

AVA: Okay, okay, let’s dial it back before things get too out of hand. I just wanted to come out here to remind you, again, Oba, that as much as you would love to, you don’t make the matches around here, I do.

Trick Williams: That title is mine and you know it.

Trick wipes out A-Town Down Under. Oba drops Trick with The Fall From Grace to close this segment.

– Sarah Schrieber had a backstage interview with Izzi Dame. What’s truly going on with her relationship with The Family, especially Tony D’Angelo? Sure, everybody wants to know what’s going on between Izzi and Tony, but there’s nothing going on. They’re not even friends, but they share a common enemy in Shawn Spears. Long story short, Tony came to her aid when Spears was stalking her, so she returned the favor by helping him retain his North American Championship. Ridge Holland joins the conversation. Ridge calls Izzi a liar. Ridge was about to call Izzi a bitch before Stacks cut him off. Stacks asks Ridge if they have a problem. Ridge doesn’t want to talk to Tony D’s lackey. Ridge tells Stack to get out of his face.

Second Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee w/Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Lee blasts Williams with a Shotgun Dropkick. Williams is favoring his ribs. Lee repeatedly kicks Williams in the back. Lee applies a rear chin lock. Lee talks smack to Williams. Short-Arm Reversal by Williams. Williams with a straight right hand. Lee answers with rapid fire bodyshots. Williams launches Lee to the corner. Williams tees off on Lee. Lee with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lee with a Spinning Back Kick. Lee kicks Williams in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee with a low dropkick for a one count. Lee punches Williams in the ribs. Lee whips Willimas across the ring. Lee with a Tiger Feint Kick. Williams catches Lee in mid-air. Lee with clubbing blows to Williams ribs. Lee with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Lee slaps Williams in the face. Williams with two haymakers. Williams with a palm strike that sends Lee spilling to the floor.

Lee drives Williams back first into the ring apron. Lee nails Williams with The Flying Meteora onto the announce table. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lee applies the single leg crab. Williams with three up kicks. Boxing Display in the center of the ring. Williams with an Inside Out Lariat. Williams bodyslams Lee. Williams whips Lee across the ring. Williams with a Back Body Drop. Williams hits The Book End. Williams goes for The Cyclone Boot, but Tyson and Tyriek pulls Lee out of the ring. Williams tees off on Tyson. Williams sends Lee crashing into Tyson on the outside. Williams with a flying double clothesline off the stage. Williams rolls Lee back into the ring. Williams is mauling Lee in the corner. Williams uppercuts Lee. The referee is losing control of this match. Williams repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Williams shoves the referee down which forces the disqualification. After the match, Williams drops Tyson with The Cyclone Boot. Williams starts swinging a steel chair around like a lunatic.

Winner: Wes Lee via Disqualification

– AVA has had it with Oba Femi trying to overstep her when he doesn’t have the power to make matches. At Vengeance Day, Oba will be putting his NXT Championship on the line against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match.

– AVA storms into the men’s locker room to confront Trick Williams. Trick doesn’t believe that Waller or Theory deserve a shot at the NXT Championship. AVA says that Trick has an opportunity to prove his point next week, when he and Oba Femi faces A-Town Down Under in a tag team match.

Third Match: Fallon Henley (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Shotzi w/Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Henley talks smack to Shotzi before the bell rings. Henley pie faces Shotzi. Shotzi answers with a single leg takedown. Shotzi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shotzi ducks a clothesline from Henley. Shotzi with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Henley blocks a boot from Shotzi. Shotzi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shotzi drops Henley with a Springboard Cazadora Facebuster. Shotzi goes for a Running Dropkick, but Henley ducks out of the way. Henley pulls Shotzi down to the mat. Shotzi rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Shotzi with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Fatal Influence pulls Henley out of the ring. Shotzi with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Shotzi is fired up. All hell is breaking loose in Atlanta. Henley wraps the left leg of Shotzi around the steel ring post. Henley delivers a chop block on the floor. Shotzi avoids the referee’s ten count. Henley wraps the left leg of Shotzi around the middle rope.

Henley slaps Shotzi in the chest. Henley whips Shotzi back first into the turnbuckles. Henley stomps on Shotzi’s chest. Henley is choking Shotzi with her boot. Henley repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Shotzi. Henley hooks the outside leg for a one count. Shotzi kicks Henley in the face. Henley applies a leg lock. Shotzi wraps her legs around Henley’s neck. Henley transitions into a single leg crab. Shotzi sends Henley across the ring. Henley clotheslines Shotzi. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Shotzi ducks a clothesline from Henley. Shotzi with a NeckBreaker. Henley with forearm shivers. Henley sends Shotzi to the corner. Shotzi dives over Henley. Shotzi with a deep arm-drag. Shotzi clotheslines Henley. Shotzi with a knee lift. Shotzi with The Rolling Elbow. Shotzi follows that with The Switch Kick.

Shotzi drops Henley with The Reverse Slingblade. Shotzi with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Shotzi with a Running Back Senton Splash. Henley drives Shotzi back first into the ring post. Henley with a Tiger Feint Kick around the ring post. Henley with a KneeBreaker onto the announce table. Henley rolls Shotzi back into the ring. Henley with a Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Henley applies The Stretch Muffler. Shotzi rolls Henley over for a two count. Henley thrust kicks the midsection of Shotzi. Shotzi avoids The Ho’ Down. Shotzi delivers her combination offense. Shotzi hits The Slice Bread #2 for a two count. Shotzi ascends to the top turnbuckle. Henley with a straight right hand. Shotzi blocks The SuperPlex. Shotzi sends Henley chest first into the canvas. Shotzi connects with The Diving Senton Bomb for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Henley. Henley kicks Shotzi in the gut. Shotzi with an inside cradle for a two count. Shotzi with a knee smash. Henley blocks The Slice Bread #2. Henley gets Shotzi tied up in the tree of woe. Henley with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Henley with a Modified Exploder Suplex. Henley connects with The Ho’ Down to pickup the victory. After the match, Henley had a standoff with Stephanie Vaquer on the stage.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Fallon Henley via Pinfall

– Karmen Petrovic wanted to thank Kelani Jordan for having her back during her match with Jaida Parker last weeks. Kelani says that she wasn’t trying to help Karmen, she was trying to get revenge on Jaida. Kelani’s new attitude continues to blur out. Kelani says that sooner or later, Ashante THEE Adonis will dump Karmen. Karmen calls Kelani a bitch as she walks away.

– AVA informs Sarah Schreiber that, at NXT Vengeance Day, Giulia will be putting her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Bayley and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match. Cora Jade was not happy about Roxanne throwing her under the bus for taking the pinfall in tonight’s tag team match.

Fourth Match: Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander attacks Page before the bell rings. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Page. Alexander with a double takedown. Alexander transitions into a ground and pound attack. Alexander repeatedly kicks Page in the back and ribs. Alexander unloads two knife edge chops. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander with repeated knee strikes in the corner. The referee admonishes Alexander. Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Page. Alexander is choking Page with his boot. Alexander kicks Page in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander starts choking Page with his knee. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander is mauling Page in the corner. Page with a gut punch. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Page. Alexander dropkicks Page. Alexander is putting the boots to Page. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander uses the middle rope to choke Page. Alexander repeatedly kicks Page in the face. Alexander is raining down hammerfists. Page clings onto the top rope. Page attacks the injured wrist of Alexander.

Page punches Alexander in the back. Page goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander applies a waist lock. Alexander with clubbing blows to Page’s back. Alexander uppercuts Page. Alexander goes back to choking Page with his boot. Page regroups on the outside. Alexander with another chop. Page responds with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the ring apron. Page removes Alexander’s cast. Alexander with two haymakers. Page drives Alexander shoulder first into the steel ring post. Alexander kicks Page in the face. Page wraps the injured hand of Alexander around the ring post. Page slams the injured hand of Alexander on the steel ring steps. Page rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Page. Alexander launches Page over the top rope. Alexander with a Running Lariat on the apron. Alexander rolls Page back into the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Page. Page dumps Alexander shoulder first on the top rope. Page with a running hip check. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Both guys continue to use transition chops. Page whips Alexander across the ring. Page drops Alexander with The Big Boot for a two count. Page hooks the outside leg for a two count. Page applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Page repeatedly slams the injured hand of Alexander on the top rope. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander with a basement dropkick. Page blocks The German Suplex. Page rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Alexander stomps on the right hand of Page. Alexander drills Page with The BrainBuster. Alexander applies The Koji Clutch. Page starts bending Alexander’s fingers. Page and Alexander are trading back and forth shots. Alexander kicks Page in the face. Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander with a Hook Kick. Alexander goes for The Neuralyzer, but Page counters with a Running Boot. Page connects with The Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Page removes the bottom turnbuckle pad. Je’Von Evans storms into the ring to make the save. Evans tees off on Page. Evans clotheslines Page over the top rope.

Winner: Ethan Page via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT, Stephanie Vaquer will battle Jacy Jayne. We’ll have a NXT Summit with Giulia, Bayley and Roxanne Perez. Ridge Holland collides with Stacks. Plus, Kelani Jordan takes on Karmen Petrovic.

– Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura Vignette.

Fifth Match: Bianca BelAir & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Four For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Naomi and Jakara Jackson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naomi sweeps out the legs of Jackson. Naomi kicks Jackson in the face for a one count. Jackson with a booty shake. Rollup Exchange. Naomi with a single leg dropkick. Naomi grabs a side wrist lock. Naomi tags in BelAir. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. BelAir goes for a Bodyslam, but Jackson lands back on her feet. Jackson tags in Legend. We have a huge standoff in the center of the ring. BelAir with a waist lock go-behind. Legend flings BelAir into the canvas. Legend goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but BelAir lands back on her feet. BelAir with a Belly to Back Suplex of her own. BelAir with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Legend reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir taunts Legend. BelAir dives over Legend. Legend catches BelAir in mid-air. Legend repeatedly drives her knee into BelAir’s back. Legend with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count.

Legend with The Cartwheel MoonSault for a two count. Misfired Vertical Suplex’s. Legend whips BelAir across the ring. Legend leapfrogs over BelAir. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. BelAir runs around Legend. Double Vertical Suplex to Legend. Naomi with a Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi with combination kicks. Legend reverses out of the irish whip from Naomi. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Legend. Naomi with a Mule Kick into the midsection of Legend. Naomi with an Axe Kick across the back of Legend’s neck. Legend dumps Naomi face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Legend with a cheap shot to BelAir. The referee is trying to calm down BelAir. Legend tags in Jackson. Jackson with two knee drops for a two count. Jackson sends Naomi to the corner. Jackson tags in Legend. Jackson with a Flying Hip Attack. Legend levels Naomi with The Body Avalanche. Legend with a Big Splash for a two count. Legend uses the middle rope to choke Naomi.

Legend applies a rear chin lock. Naomi with heavy bodyshots. Legend with a short-arm clothesline. Legend drives Naomi face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Legend with another Body Avalanche. Naomi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naomi drops Legend with The BlockBuster. Cora Jade tells AVA that she wants to talk in her office. BelAir and Jackson are tagged in. BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir dropkicks Jackson. BelAir knocks Legend off the ring apron. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Jackson. BelAIr with a Running Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir dives over Legend. BelAir with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Jackson kicks BelAir in the face. BelAir rocks Jackson with a forearm smash. BelAir with The Military Press Slam. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count.

BelAir tags in Naomi. Springboard Enzuigiri/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Legend. Legend blocks The KOD. Legend rocks BelAir with a forearm smash. Jackson lands The Suicide Dive. Naomi kicks Legend off the apron. Jackson slams Naomi’s head on the top rope. Jackson hits The SlingBlade. Jackson tags in Legend. Meta Four connects with their Running NeckBreaker/SitOut FaceBuster Combination for a two count. BelAir Spears Jackson. Legend responds with The SpineBuster. Legend goes for a PowerBomb, but Naomi counters with The X-Factor. Legend stops Naomi in her tracks. Legend knocks BelAir off the apron. Naomi dropkicks Legend. Legend nails Naomi with The Pump Kick. Legend tags in Jackson. Naomi kicks Jackson in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. BelAir sends Legend tumbling to the floor. BelAir whips Legend into the steel ring post. Second Rollup Exchange. Naomi tags in BelAir. Naomi thrust kicks the midsection of Jackson. BelAir and Naomi plants Jackson with The Double KOD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Naomi via Pinfall