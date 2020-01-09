WWE NXT Results – January 8, 2019

We start off with a look at the two title matches from the December 18th episode of NXT. Tonight, we will have a number one contender match for the North American Championship. We get comments from all four men. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic starts tonight.

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring.

Rhea says memories, memories like being inside this ring. Like becoming your new NXT Women’s Champion. Celebrating on your shoulders. It is memories like this that I won’t forget.

Toni Storm interrupts and makes her way to the ring.

Toni congratulates Rhea and says she is so proud and she deserves it. Toni asks if Rhea remembers when Toni beat her twice. She will become NXT UK Women’s Champion again and then at World’s Collide, she is going to become a double champion. That is only if you have the guts to accept.

Rhea asks Toni if she is really bringing this up. She won’t mind beating Toni so she accepts.

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray makes her way to the ring.

Kay Lee tells Toni there is no way she is taking the title from her on Sunday . . .

Io Shirai makes her way to the ring and takes Kay Lee’s mic before entering the ring.

Io says something in Japanese and then she points at the title belt and she says MINE.

Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring.

She tells Rhea she has 2020 vision and she says she is better than everyone in the ring.

Candice LeRae makes her way to the ring.

Rhea asks Candice if she is looking for a fight and she is too. Rhea punches Bianca and then Io, Bianca, and Kay Lee go to the floor.

We are going to have a six man tag match.

Match Number One: Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Toni Storm versus Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray

Candice with a suicide dive onto Io, Bianca, and Kay Lee. Candice gets a near fall and then she tags in Rhea. Kay Lee tags in and they push each other. Rhea with a short arm clothesline and a thrust kick. Bianca tags in and her and Kay Lee hit a double suplex on Storm and Bianca gets a near fall. Bianca kicks Toni in the corner. Bianca with a slam and she gets a near fall. Toni with an Irish whip and Bianca floats over and connects with shoulders in the corner. Bianca picks up Storm and does some dips before slamming Storm.

Candice tags in and hits a missile drop kick. Kay Lee tags in and Candice with chops and forearms. LeRae with punches in the corner and a running back elbow into the corner. Io distracts Candice on the turnbuckles and Ray with a super kick as Candice comes off the turnbuckles. Kay Lee with a near fall. Io tags in and hits a double sledge to the back. Io with forearms and kicks. Io with a flap jack and drop kick for a near fall but she knocks Bianca off the apron. Io with a reverse chin lock but Candice with a snap mare. Ray tags in and kicks Candice. Ray with a snap mare and knees to the back. Ray with a seated abdominal stretch. Ray sends LeRae to the mat and chokes her against the ropes.

Bianca tags in and kicks Candice. Bianca with forearms and she gets a near fall. Belair with a reverse chin lock. Candice with a rollup for a near fall. Candice with a shoulder tackle but Bianca with a take down. Ray tags in and Candice gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Ray chops Candice in the corner and Bianca tags in. Bianca with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Candice drops down and Bianca goes through the ropes to teh floor. Candice tries to make the tag and Bianca gets in the way to block Candice’s path. Bianca with a forearm and she tags in Ray. Ray goes up top and hits a Swanton for a near fall. Belair with a spear to Storm. Ripley with a drop kick to Belair. Shirai wtih a forearm to Ripley and then LeRae with an enzuigiri as we go to commercial.

We are back and Candice kicks Ray from the corner but Ray gets Candice on her shoulders and Candice with a reverse rana. Bianca tags in and sends LeRae towards her corner. Toni and Ray tag in and Toni with clotheslines and she head butts Shirai. Ray misses an enzuigiri and Storm with a German suplex and a sliding clothesline for a near fall. Ray with a thrust kick and Io tags in. Io with a running double knee strike followed by a butterfly backbreaker. Io goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Bianca tags in and they have some words.

Belair gets Storm up and Io iwth a springboard drop kick to Bianca and Io yells at Bianca and leaves the ring. Ripley tags in and connects with a running boot and knees. Ripley with a drop kick and RipTide for the three count.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, and Candice LeRae

After the match, Candice has the title belt and she hands it to Rhea. Candice raises Toni and Rhea’s hands in victory.

Tommaso Ciampa says sometimes you have to bet on yourself and stop listening to the voice. It led him to the title and it led him to Goldie. He was the champion for 238 days. They were the greatest 238 days of his life. Then it stopped. He broke his neck and he handed his title and his life over. He says he watches Adam Cole and it leaves an emptiness inside. Ciampa says he needs to fill that emptiness. Adam Cole, you took my life and I want my life back.

We are back and Keith Lee says that he always has to prove himself. He will pounce whoever gets in his way. The Limitless One becomes North American Champion in 2020.

Fabian says they will spread their message all over the world and it starts with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Marcel says everyone will learn what Imperium is about because the mat is sacred.

Match Number Two: Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler (with Jaxson Ryker) versus Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match

Aichner and Blake start things off and Blake with a kick and Cutler tags in and they get a near fall. Blake tags back in and they hit a double back elbow for a near fall. Blake gets Aichner up and he sends Blake to the ropes. Barthel tags in and they hit a double drop kick combination for a near fall. Blake with a DDT and Aichner and Cutler tag in. Aichner with European uppercuts and Cutler with a flying knee and a backbreaker for a near fall. Cutler with a Boston Crab. Cutler with a forearm to Barthel who tries to interfere. Barthel makes the tag and he kicks Cutler. Aichner with a back drop driver and Barthel with a near fall. Aichner tags in and Cutler with a boot from the turnbuckles and he goes for a cross body but Aichner catches him.

Blake tags in and Aichner sends Cutler to the floor. Blake with a FInlay roll. Aichner with a brainbuster and Barthel gets a near fall. Cutler sends Aichner into the guardrials. Blake with a fisherman’s driver and Aichner breaks up the cover. Blake and Aichner exchange punches. Blake with a chop and elbow followed by a reverse atomic drop. Aichner tags in and hits a spinebuster. Barthel with a kick and Blake counters the European bomb with a rana. Barthel stops Cutler on the turnbuckles and Aichner picks up Blake for a European Bomb for the three count.

Winners; Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner (Advance to Second Round to face winner of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne versus Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster)

Matt Riddle is in the back and Cathy Kelley asks him about how him and Pete Dunne became a team. Matt says he doesn’t know Pete that well, but in the spirit of the Dusty Cup it makes sense. Matt went up to Pete and suggested they be a team. Matt says they were okay with it and the Broserweights were born.

We are back with a look at Gallus.

Match Number Three: Austin Theory versus Joaquin Wilde

They lock up and WIlde with a hammer lock. Wilde with a side head lock and take down. Theory kicks Wilde away. WIlde with a spinning toe hold but Theory kicks Wilde away. Wilde with forearms. Theory with an Irish whip and Wilde leaps over Theory. Theory with a take down. Theory with a hot shot. Theory with a slingshot stomp and a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. Theory with a Cobra Clutch. Wilde with a forearm and clotheslines. Theory misses a splash into the corner and Wilde with a pendulum kick. Wilde with a rana off the turnbuckles and then Theory with a rolling drop kick. Theory with a jumping TKO for the three count.

Winner: Austin Theory

We are back and Damian Priest says winning the first main event of the year is how you live in infamy. Becoming North American champion is how you survive the test of time.

Match Number Four: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong) versus Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match

Wolfgang with a splash as the bell rings. Kyle with kicks to Wolfgang but Wolfgang with a clothesline. Mark tags in and he punches Kyle in the ribs. Kyle with a forearm and Mark fires back. They go back and forth. Kyle with a knee to the back while Fish distracts Mark. Fish tags in and connects with a knee. Mark with a back drop to Fish. Wolfgang comes in and they flip Fish into the corner. Wolfgang with European uppercuts. Wolfgang with an Irish whip and Fish floats over but Strong and Cole distract Wolfgang. Fish with kicks and Kyle tags in and kicks Wolfgang. Wolfgang with forearms but Kyle with a kick and Wolfgang with a slam.

Mark tags in and he connects with a European uppercut. Mark with a hard Irish whip. Mark with an Irish whip that sends Kyle sternum first into the corner. Kyle with knees and Wolfgang tags in and Mark with a knee and Wolfgang with a back senton and hip toss. Wolfgang with a splash into the corner and a clothesline to Kyle on the apron. We have a standoff as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kyle with a wrist lock on Wolfgang and Fish knocks Mark off the apron. Wolfgang with forearms to Kyle and Bobby but they connect with kicks to the chest and Fish gets a near fall. Fish with a knee drop to the arm. Fish with a reverse chin lock. Fish with a sleeper.but Wolfgang with a snap mare to escape. Kyle tags in and Wolfgang stops him. Wolfgang sends Fish to the floor and Kyle with an ankle lock. Fish pulls Mark off the apron and Mark with a punch. Kyle misses a forearm and Wolfgang with a back drop and Mark tags in. Mark with a clothesline and a polish hammer. Mark wit a back drop to Fish and then he knocks Cole off the apron.

Mark with a uranage for a near fall. Kyle with a knee and Fish tags in. Kyle and Fish with a series of kicks and Fish gets a near fall. Fish tags in and they hit a series of knees in the corner. Fish goes to the floor and Mark with a belly-to-back suplex. Wolfgang tags in and they hit a catapult into a Samoan drop and Wolfgang gets a near fall. All four men are in the ring and they exchange forearms. Kyle kicks Wolfgang in the thigh. Wolfgang kicks Kyle to the floor. Wolfgang throws Mark over the top rope and he grazes Kyle and Bobby. Cole with a kick to Woflgang and Fish tags in and they hit Total Elimination for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (Advance to Second Round to face winner of KUSHIDA and Someone versus Grizzled Young Veterans)

Mauro mentions how Finn Balor won the first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Samoa Joe. We take a look at what Finn Balor has done since his return and his focus on Johnny Gargano.

We are back with a video package for Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Mark says this is the best opportunity for them to show that they are the most exciting team in NXT.

Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring and he says he has been waiting a long time to have a live mic to talk about the Prince. You helped put NXT on the map and you helped build NXT. You put me out for three months and you made Johnny Takeover miss Takeover. You like to say your future is your past and your past is in the ring because you didn’t finish it on the ramp. You like to say everyone around here is soft and that you are the flagbearer of NXT. Johnny says he remembers when Finn got that call to move up and you rushed to get out of here and put that flag down.

Johnny says he got the same call in August and he said he was staying because he loves this place.

When you decided to be the Ordinary Man who did Extraorindary Things, Johnny Gargano showed up and he took this brand to places Balor never took it. Johnny says we took this place to new heights without you and that is eating you alive. It is eating you alive that we didn’t need you to succeed.

Finn Balor’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Finn congratulates Johnny on that promo. The only thing the doctors have cleared you for is promos. Finn tells Johnny he kept him from winning the title. Finn says NXT is his chessboard. Finn says that Johnny is soft. Finn tells Johnny to quit crying about missing Takeover. Finn tells Johnny to go to Regal to ask for a match at Takeover Portland . . . if you make it that far.

Cameron Grimes is in the back and he says tonight is the night. He says he deserves this more than the other three guys. One Cave In and he will be the number one contender.

We are back with a look at the Grizzled Young Veterans.

We are told that KUSHIDA’s tag team partner for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is Alex Shelley.

Match Number Five: MIa Yim versus Kayden Carter

They lock up and MIa and Kayden exchange kicks. Carter misses a drop kick. They shake hands and Carter goes for a rollup but Mia blocks it. Carter goes for a crucifix but Mia blocks it and hits a shoulder tackle. Carter with a shoulder tackle. Mia with a wrist lock and she goes to the turnbuckles and hits a springboard wrist lock take down. Carter with a drop kick for a near fall. Mia with a power bomb for a near fall. Mia with kicks to the chest and a drop kick to the side of the head for a near fall. Mia with a bow and arrow but Carter counters into a lateral press for a near fall. Mia with a Saito suplex for a near fall.

Mia with chops followed by an Irish whip but misses a boot in the corner. Carter with forearms. Carter with a running face wash. Carter with a victory roll followed by a thrust kick for a near fall. Carter goes to the turnbuckles and is met with Protect Ya Neck for the three count.

Winner: Mia Yim

After the match, Chelsea Green attacks Mia Yim and she is joined by Robert Stone. He says 2020 is the year that the Robert Stone brand takes over. It starts with the hottest free agent signing, Chelsea Green.

Dominik Dijakovic says nine months ago, he promised his family the North American Championship. Tonight, he has three obstacles in his way. Tonight is just a formality. The world will feast their eyes on their next North American champion.

Tommaso Ciampa says Adam Cole has taken the NXT TItle to heights he didn’t know he could take it. You have not beaten him yet. You have gone to war in the past and in the end it will be you and me, it will be you and the champ. Give me back my Goldie. All I need is one chance and one opportunity. He wants the title back. For the life that you took away from me. You need to solidify your legacy but he needs his life back. He does not know what he will become without the title. Ciampa holds up the Ciampa plates from the belt.

Next week, we will have a Number One Contender’s Battle Royal to determine who faces Rhea Ripley at Takeover Portland.

Match Number Six: Damian Priest versus Keith Lee versus Cameron Grimes versus Dominik Dijakovic in a Number One Contender Match

The crowd is clearly behind Lee at the start of the match. Grimes has some words for Priest and Dijakovic but he backs away from Lee. Lee tosses Grimes into the turnbuckles. Priest tries for the Reckoning on Grimes. Lee gets Priest up and Dijakovic gets Grimes up but they let Grimes and Priest down. Lee blocks a kick and Dijakovic holds on to the ropes after going off the ropes. Lee misses a jumping back heel kick while Dijakovic misses a kick. Priest and Grimes attack from behind and Priest kicks Lee while Grimes works over Dijakovic. Priest with a forearm to Grimes.

Priest with a forearm to Dijakovic and an Irish whip. Priest with a jumping back elbow into teh corner. Dijakovic with kicks and knees to Priest. Dijakovic with a suplex throw and Lee catches him. Lee swings Priest and hits Grimes and Dijakovic. Lee power bombs Priest onto DIjakovic. Lee gets a near fall. Grimes with a boot to Lee on the floor followed by a forearm. Dijakovic with forearms to Lee and Grimes with kicks and punches. Priest gets into the ring and he watches Grimes and Dijakovic work over Lee. Dijakovic with forearms and Grimes with forearms but Lee sends Grimes into the guardrails and he follows with a forearm to Dijakovic. Priest teases a move to the floor and then when Grimes and DIjakovic work over Lee, Priest hits the hesitation flip dive.

Priest misses an elbow into the corner and Grimes with a drop kick for a near fall. Grimes rakes the eyes and kicks Priest in the back. Grimes with an elbow and chops. Grimes with a kick and Priest with a back elbow. Grimes with a Mick Foley clothesline that sends him and Priest over the top rope to the floor. Lee and Dijakovic get back into the ring and DIjakovic with forearms. Dijakovic tries for a suplex but Lee blocks it. Lee with a head butt to Dijakovic followed by a chop across the chest. Priest hot shots Grimes on the apron.

Priest gets back into the ring with Lee and kicks him from the apron. Priest goes up top but Lee with a jumping head butt. Lee goes to the turnbuckles for a superplex attempt on Priest and he dealifts Priest up and hits it. Dijakovic for a moonsault to Lee’s back for a near fall. Dijakovic grabs Grimes but Grimes with a jumping forearm and super kicks to Dijakovic followed by a German suplex for a near fall. Grimes goes to the turnbuckles but Priest with forearms. Priest with a spinning kick and he hits a Frankensteiner but Lee catches Grimes. Dijakovic grabs Grimes and hits Feast Your Eyes but Lee POUNCES DIjakovic over the top rope. Priest with Reckoning but Dijakovic with a boot to break up the cover.

Dijakovic avoids a boot and Dijakovic with a super kick and knee followed by a facebuster. Priest wtih a punch and Dijakovic with a kick. Dijakovic grabs Priest by the throat while Priest does the same to Dijakovic and Lee pops up and hits a double choke slam. Lee sets for a move to the floor but Grimes intercepts with Collision Course for a near fall. Grimes with a super kick to Priest on the apron and Dijakovic kicks Priest off the apron. Grimes with a moonsault to Priest on the floor followed by Cave In to Dijakovic on the apron.

Grimes goes up top and Lee chops Grimes as he comes off the turnbuckles. Grimes with a head butt and round kick followed by a forearm. Lee with a Spirit Bomb for the three count.

Winner: Keith Lee

Mauro mentions that Lee will face Strong in two weeks.

We go to credits.

