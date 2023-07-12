WWE NXT Results – July 11, 2023

The road to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show is an appearance by The Judgment Day, Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov in a NXT Championship Eliminator bout, as well as a “Freedom or Trial for Tony D’Angelo” bout pitting Stacks vs. Joe Coffey.

Also scheduled is a non-title showdown between NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Ivy Nile, Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan in singles action, the WWE NXT debuts of Bronco Nima & Lucien Price, as well as Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (7/11/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week’s episode of WWE NXT officially off-and-running on the USA Network.

The Judgment Day Confronted By Trick-‘Melo Game

We shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. where we immediately hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of The Judgment Day.

As Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show on commentary, the NXT Universe inside the CWC begin booing as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley make their way down to the ring.

The fans chant “Mami! Mami!” as their music wraps up. They then break into a “Welcome home! Welcome home!” chant. Finn Balor begins by proclaiming that “Daddy is home!” He mentions each Judgment Day member by name, eliciting “Mami” chants for Ripley and loud boos for “Dirty” Dom.

Damian Priest takes over from there on the mic and says, “NXT Universe — all rise for The Judgment Day!” He then brings up NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and says The Judgment Day runs WWE and NXT. He calls themselves the murderer’s row of WWE and NXT.

“Dirty” Dom tries to talk and the NXT Universe follows suit like the WWE Universe, loudly booing everytime he tries to open his mouth. Ripley yells at the fans to shut up.

Before Dom-Dom can say a word, the theme for Carmelo Hayes hits and out comes the NXT Champion and Trick. Ripley says, “Oh hell no, you didn’t cut off Dom!” The fans chant “Whoop that, Trick!” as Hayes and Williams settle into the ring.

Hayes admits that Balor is rightfully on the top of the Mount Rushmore of NXT. He says that now-a-days, however, NXT has the influence of ‘Melo. He then brings up Balor beating him on Raw. He says now he’s in his arena. He says now he’s trying to ball on his court.

Ripley breaks out laughing and says they are arrogant. She says it’s never been about the two of them. Hayes says around here, Trick and ‘Melo run things. Priest says it might be the era of Hayes, but that’s only because they don’t have The Judgment Day staring them down every Tuesday night.

Trick Williams tells Priest it looks like his mouth is writing a check that his mouth can’t cash. Hayes says we’re gonna keep it simple and calls for Trick-‘Melo game against The Judgment Day. Balor cuts him off, using his own line against him. “If you come at Finn Balor, you best not miss.” Hayes says let’s do this then to end the segment, confirming the big main event for later tonight.

McKenzie Mitchell Talks To “Da Don” Tony D’Angelo

We shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is joined via Zoom or Skype or something with “Da Don” Tony D’Angelo in his orange jump-suit in prison. She asks him about the Freedom or Trial showdown between Stacks and Joe Coffey. When she asks if he can trust Stacks, he cuts her off and is offended.

Ultimately, however, he admits he’s been hearing some things on the inside that aren’t so reassuring. He says his fate is in the hands of his under-boss tonight.

Gigi Dolin & Kiana James Are Taking Off The Gloves

When we return, we see a vignette with a message from Gigi Dolin to Kiana James. She talks about being covered in paint by her and responding by trashing her office.

The vignette also features comments from Kiana James, who promises to take the gloves off from now on. Gigi says she embraces who she is while Kiana lives a lie.

We shoot live backstage where Kiana is self-conscious about what Gigi just said about her in the package, freaking out on the other ladies in the women’s locker room even though they didn’t say anything.

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the Chase University theme song. On that note, out comes the returning Andre Chase and the MVP of Chase U., Duke Hudson.

As the two settle into the squared circle for our opening match, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Chase and Hudson ready for action.

Out comes their scheduled opponents for tonight, two people who have had a big influence on Chase U pupil Thea Hail, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. The two immediately attack Chase and Hudson before the match.

The action is finally brought in the ring where the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see Dempsey taking it to Chase early on. We see NXT newcomers Bronco Nima and Lucien Price in the balcony in the crowd watching on.

Hudson tags in, as does Gulak. The MVP of Chase U hits an impressive hurricanrana for a big guy that pops the crowd. They break out into a loud “MVP! MVP!” chant in praise of Hudson as he continues to take it to Gulak.

Shortly after that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the heel duo of Dempsey and Gulak dominating the offense until finally Chase tags in and goes on an offensive spree.

Chase does his all his trademark spots and then tags in Hudson, who picks up where he left off, as Thea Hail also jumps in the action stopping interference on the floor at ringside. Hudson and Chase pick up the win in a fun opener.

Winners: Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

Now we shoot to a quick backstage promo from Bron Breakker, who addresses his NXT Championship Eliminator bout later tonight against Ilja Dragunov. After that we shoot inside the CWC where Cora Jade’s music hits.

As “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” heads to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we shoot to a conversation between Von Wagner and Robert Stone, where Von talks about feeling the fans behind him last week and thanks Stone for helping him.

We shoot back inside the CWC where Jade is settled in the ring. Out comes the newcomer to the scene in the NXT women’s division, former gymnast Kelani Jordan. Dana Brooke accompanies her to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Jordan jumps off to a good start, but then Jade takes over and begins beating down Jordan, who is facing real adversity for the first time in her short NXT career thus far.

Jordan ends up fighting her way back into competitive form, and begins hitting impressive spots. However, Jade cuts her comeback short and finishes her off for the win.

After the match, she grabs her walking stick / cane and goes for a post-match attack, however, Dana Brooke hits the ring and stops her. She gets the stick and beats “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” down with it.

Winner: Cora Jade

Dijak Isn’t Impressed With Eddy Thorpe

We see footage from the NXT Underground fight between Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp from last week. We then see exclusive post-show footage of Eddy Thorpe and Gable Steveson. Steveson is asked what is next for him.

Steveson says he’s got his sights set on a national title, the Olympics and he loves being here in front of the WWE and NXT Universe.

From there, we shoot backstage live where a bunch of developmental talents are watching footage of the NXT Underground fight on their phones. They all talk about how much of a bad ass Thorpe is. In walks Dijak, who is bitter that everyone thinks Thorpe is the toughest guy in the locker room after only one fight.

NXT Championship Eliminator

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

Once the women’s bout wraps up, we shoot backstage to the locker room of Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov responds to the comments made earlier in the show by Bron Breakker and talks about how he’s going to win tonight and go on to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023, where he will beat Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT Champion.

We shoot back inside the CWC where the dog pack starts barking as the lights go down. Out comes the former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He heads to the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Breakker in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opposition. The theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this NXT Championship Eliminator. Breakker jumps into the early offensive lead. He takes it to Dragunov, who starts to fight back with chops. They only anger Breakker, who looks for a suplex, but gets pushed back-first into the ring ropes where Dragunov reverses and viciously suplexes him all the way down to the floor at ringside.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as this title eliminator bout continues. When we return, we see a few more minutes of really intense back-and-forth action. Dragunov hits his finisher and goes for the cover but Breakker kicks out. Dragunov looks like he’s seen a ghost.

Dragunov heads to the top-rope with intentions of finishing this one off, but leaps into a giant spear from Breakker. Breakker looks for the immediate pin attempt, but Dragunov kicks out. The fans loudly chant “Holy sh*t!” Breakker military presses Dragunov, who counters with a DDT. Dragunov hits a power bomb and a knockout blow but again Breakker kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt.

Breakker then looks for another spear but sprints face-first into a flying knee to the temple from Dragunov. Dragunov follows up with one more running leaping shot for the pin fall victory in what was an excellent, excellent match. With the win, Ilja Dragunov moves on to challenge Carmelo Hayes on July 30 for the NXT Championship at the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Ilja Dragunov

Dominik Mysterio Approaches Wes Lee For Open Challenge

We shoot backstage and McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Wes Lee. She mentions that it is official that he will be defending his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023.

Lee is excited about the match and says something feels different about this one, admitting he can’t get a read on Ali. He is then approached by a pair of familiar faces.

The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley approach him and “Dirty” Dom asks if Lee is the “open challenge guy.” He then says “I accept.” Lee questions this and Dom-Dom says he accepts the open challenge for the NXT North American Championship.

Wes Lee talks about how he hasn’t done them in a while because things started getting really crazy around here. He says if crazy is what he wants, say less, and he’ll go get it done right now. Dom stops him and says how about next week, so you can have some time to prepare. He and “Mami” walk off.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

We shoot back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. She makes her way out and heads to the ring for scheduled non-title action.

As Stratton settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see the NXT Women’s Champion in the ring waiting on the arrival of her opponent for tonight’s match.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Ivy Nile’s theme plays and out comes The Diamond Mine member. The commentators talk about how she is an island unto herself after The Creed Brothers departed NXT following their Loser Leaves Town loss to The Dyad on last week’s show.

Both the champion and the challenger are in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this non-title bout officially off-and-running. We hear “You tapped out! You tapped out!” chants aimed at Stratton, referring to her essentially losing to Chase U’s Thea Hail, only for the referee to not see it thanks for Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey.

We see Nile hold her own early on, but it isn’t long before Stratton takes over and begins a prolonged run in the offensive driver’s seat.

Nile starts showing signs of life after a few minutes of being on the defensive. She takes over and starts popping the crowd as she hits high spots. Ultimately, Stratton cuts her comeback short and hits the prettiest moonsault ever for the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Thea Hail Isn’t Done With The NXT Women’s Champion Yet

After the match, the “You tapped out!” chants break out again, prompting Tiffany Stratton to get on the mic and lose her cool and shout at the fans to shut up.

We shoot backstage where Thea Hail is talking to Andre Chase about how Gulak and Dempsey are awful people, but they taught her the coolest move ever and now she can tap out anybody.

Hail talks about how she even tapped out the NXT Women’s Champion. Up walks Duke Hudson, who informs Hail and Chase that the NXT Universe just booed Stratton out of the building. They amp her up for a potential rematch against the champ.

Blair Davenport Threatens Roxanne Perez

We see social media coverage of Noam Dar being depressed and it is announced that he won’t be appearing for a Supernova Sessions tonight as scheduled.

From there, we shoot to Blair Davenport backstage. McKenzie Mitchell interviews her about her ongoing issues with Roxanne Perez. She says the next time she messes with her, like Wendy Choo, she’s gonna put her on the shelf for good.

Freedom Or Trial For Tony D’Angelo

Stacks vs. Joe Coffey

Now we head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for “The Under Boss” Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo. Out he comes for the scheduled “Freedom Or Trial For Tony D’Angelo” showdown against Joe Coffey.

As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Stacks in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent for this first-ever gimmick match.

The theme for Joe Coffey hits and out he comes for this unique bout. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus at ringside as Stacks and Coffey mix it up in the early goings.

Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about Tony D’Angelo’s freedom or trial being on-the-line in this one. Booker asks Vic if he’s ever been to jail before. Coffey establishes the early offensive control over Stacks, jumping into the lead coming out of the gate.

As it looks like Coffey has Stacks finished off, he covers him and Stacks kicks out. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are irate at ringside as we audibly hear Joe Coffey in the ring yelling about how he and Stacks had a deal. Stacks smiles from his back and yells back that “he ain’t no snitch.”

We hear the commentators speculate on the future of Tony D’Angelo as this Freedom or Trial bout continues. On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we hear a collect call from prison patched through inside the CWC. Tony D’Angelo talks about how Gallus took the bait and fell for their plans, revealing he and Stacks have been playing them all along. Stacks fights back and the crowd comes to life.

On that note, we see NXT newcomers Bronco Nima and Lucien Price making their way out. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey notice them and the two teams stare each other down as Stacks works over Joe Coffey in the ring.

Things ride into the finish, which sees the ref distracted with the action outside the ring. While that is going on, Stacks brings a crowbar into the ring and blasts Coffey with it.

Wolfgang hits the ring and Stacks throws the crowbar to him and does a flat back, Eddie Guerrero “Lie, cheat and steal”-style. The ref ejects him and Stacks finishes Coffey off for the win. He tells D’Angelo he’s coming home.

Winner: Stacks

The Schism Always Has Room For One More

We shoot backstage and we see The Schism and The Dyad approaching Ivy Nile. They taunt her about how The Diamond Mine is all but done with now that The Creed Brothers are gone. They mention there’s always room for one more and walk off.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

It’s main event time!

Now we head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of the reigning NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by his partner for this scheduled tag-team main event, Trick Williams.

As Trick-‘Melo Game settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-match commercial break. Our main event of the evening awaits on the other side of this break.

When we return from the break, we see a quick backstage segment with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza and Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee. We then return inside the CWC where the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day theme hits.

Out comes Finn Balor and Damian Priest, accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Before the match begins, the commentators make a big deal about Priest glaring down at his Money In The Bank briefcase and back up at NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action coming out of the gate. Priest ends up getting beat down by Williams as the fans loudly chant “Whoop that, Trick!” Priest starts to fight back.

Finally we work to the finish, which sees Priest grab his Money In The Bank briefcase. Ilja Dragunov comes out and gets involved, but ends up having the reverse effect, leading to Hayes being taken out and pinned.

The finishing sequence sees Dragunov grab Priest with the briefcase and Hayes charges at Priest, who moves, and he knocks Dragunov of the apron, only to turn around into a chokeslam from “Senor Money In The Bank.” The Judgment Day stand tall over the fallen NXT Champion posing in victory as their theme plays.

After the match, we see Hayes recovering and after The Judgment Day exits the scene, we see Hayes glaring at Dragunov. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Finn Balor & Damian Priest