WWE NXT Results – July 12, 2022

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

We begin with a look back at last week’s Great American Bash.

We go to the World’s Most Dangerous Parking Lot in Sports Entertainment and Roxanne Perez is being checked out by officials.

Vic and Wade argue over who might have injured Roxanne.

Match Number One: Giovanni Vinci versus Apollo Crews

They lock up and Vinci with a take down and a front face lock. Vinci with a side head lock. Crews with a side head lock take down but Vinci with a side head lock of his own. Vinci with a shoulder tackle and he bounces off Crews. They lock up and Vinci with a knee to the midsection followed by a chop. Crews escapes a slam and Vinci with a shoulder tackle. Vinci with a kick but Crews with a chop. They go back and forth with chops. Crews adds forearms and a drop kick. Crews with a forearm and he sends Vinci into the turnbuckles. Crews with a chop in the corner. Vinci with an Irish whip but Crews gets his boots up and hits a blockbuster for a near fall.

Crews sets for a suplex but Vinci lands on his feet and he sends Crews over the top rope to the floor with a belly-to-belly suplex. Vinci hot shots Crews on the railing and connects with forearms. Vinci sends Crews back into the ring. Vinci kicks Crews and chokes him in the ropes. Vinci with a neck breaker and he gets a near fall. Vinci with a hard Irish whip. Crews with forearms and Vinci catches Crews on a leap frog and hot shots him in the ropes. Vinci gets a near fall. Vinci with a front face lock. Vinci with a back elbow. Vinci returns to the front face lock.

Crews gets back ot his feet and he tosses Vinci across the ring. Crews with punches but Vinci with chops. Crews with a drop kick to counter a springboard move by Vinci and both men are down. Vinci misses a splash into teh corner and Crews with a kick and clotheslines. Crews with a jumping clothesline. Crews with a splash into the corner and Vinci tries to float over but Crews does not go into the corner. Crews with two German suplexes but Vinci with elbows to escape. Crews with another German suplex for a near fall. Vinci counters the toss power bomb with a snap mare. Vinci with a clothesline and both men are down. The referee checks on Crews and he pushes Vinci back. Vinci runs into an elbow and Vinci catches Crews off the turnbuckles and hits a brainbuster for a near fall.

Crews with a back body drop and Vinci gets a near fall with a rollup. Crews with an enzuigiri and a toss power bomb but Crews cannot make the cover and Vinci rolls to the floor. Vinci takes a phone from a fan and then Xyon Quinn attacks Crews and Vinci with Last Ride for the three count.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

After the match, Quinn and Crews stare each other down while Vinci poses for the official cameras.

We go to McKenzie with Cora Jade. She asks for an update on Roxanne. Cora says she knew they should have come to the building together. Cora says she did not see the attack and she knows it has Toxic Attraction written all over it. They know their reign is coming to an end. Mandy knows that Roxanne will win the title from her. Cora says if Roxanne cannot make it tonight, those three bitches will have hell to pay.

Cameron Grimes walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with Tiffany Stratton getting a manicure and talk about being attacked by that crazy girl. She says she hasn’t been able to look at her nails because of the dirt on them. She prevailed and overcame the odds by beating that overgrown child Wendy Choo. Wendy is obsessed with her.

Cameron Grimes makes his way to the ring.

Cameron says he really wished he could come out here to give an excuse why he didn’t leave with the NXT Championship, but he says he can’t. Cameron tells the crowd he did not get robbed. He had a plan and he Caved in Bron. The three never came. Bron is at home and he has that NXT Championship. Grimes says the North American title is still on his mind and that is why he mentioned it. You can do things the right way and not be good enough. He says he lost the North American title last month so that’s life. He went all in and lost to Bron. I guess that is life. I guess I am desinted to be a loser. I thought I was going TO THE MOON but I crashed into the sun.

JD McDonagh makes his way to the ring.

He says he hates to come out and kick a guy when he is down but he will be quick about this. He says he saw the match last week and you showed a ton of heart. No one can take that away from you. For all of us, you should wrap up this pity party and do your crying in the back. I hate the break the news to you, but sixty seconds after Bron pinned you, you became old news. Things changed when the Irish Ace walked through the door. I fooled them all for thinking I would debut this week. I also fooled Bron Breakker.

Grimes tells JD to look him in the eye. Grimes says he knows who JD is and he calls JD an Irish Asshole.

JD with a head butt to Grimes and Grimes goes for Cave In but JD is able to avoid it and go to the floor.

We go to the Diamond Mine film study with The Creeds and Damon Kemp. Kemp thanks The Creeds for the match.

Strong stops the film and he tells Kemp he better not have said he wanted to run it back. Strong tells Kemp he cost him the tag title. You are not as good as you think you are. Strong says he is not big on excuses. You were more than happy when I challenged the Creeds. Let’s see how you are when I embarrass you next week.

We are back and Grayson Waller is with McKenzie. Grayson says he was ahead by points last week. Waller says that Wes Lee cost him the title. Waller understands that Wes’ life sucks, but he cannot ruin his. Waller sends it back to the idiots.

We go to the medical training room and Roxanne is still being checked out for her match tonight against Mandy Rose.

Match Number Two: Kayden Carter (with Katana Chance) versus Tatum Paxley

They lock up and Carter pie faces Tatum. Carter with a take down. Tatum with a take down into an arm bar. Carter rolls through but Paxley gets a near fall. Paxley with an arm bar. Carter wtih a boot to the chest when Paxley drops down. Carter with a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Carter with a curb stomp and a drop kick that sends Paxley to the floor.

Ivy Nile makes her way to ringside to check on Paxley. Ivy tells Paxley something.

Carter with kicks and forearms when Paxley gets back in the ring. Carter with an Irish whip and Paxley avoids a splash and hits a drop kick. Paxley with a neck breaker. Paxley with a twisting moonsault for a near fall. Paxley with head butts in the corner. Carter blocks a kick and flips Paxley and she lands on her feet. Carter twists into a Trailer Hitch and Paxley crawls to the ropes. Paxley gets to the ropes to force a break. Carter pulls Paxley from the ropes and Paxley with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

Joe Gacy appears on the GameTron and he says he has a message that is too important to fall on deaf ears. The Dyad is ready to reveal their true selves. There will be a cleansing next week. You will see that there is room in the shade under the Schism’s tree.

We go to footage of Sanga looking at the party from last week with Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

Duke Hudson interrupts and asks if that is funny. Duke says he spent a week getting water out of his ears.

Sanga says they can take care of business tonight if he wants.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen drinking at Fallon’s dad’s bar. Pretty Deadly show up and they are dressed for a country bar. Brooks says that they must be in the wrong bar. Kit says they are in the right place. Elton says he cannot believe they brought the belts into this dump. Kit says they came for the NXT UK Tag Titles. Josh tells them they have to fight their way out of here.

Fallon says that isn’t going to happen at this bar. She says they will settle it in the ring next week.

Kit and Elgon leave the bar.

Match Number Three: Sanga versus Duke Hudson

Sanga pushes Duke down at the bell but Duke with punches and shoulders. Sanga sends Duke into the corner but misses a splash. Duke with forearms. Sanga blocks an Irish whip and he sends Duke into the corner and follows with a splash. Sanga gets Duke up for Snake Eyes and Sanga with a shoulder tackle. Duke rolls to the floor. Duke grabs Sanga by the beard and he punches Sanga. Duke clips Sanga and hits a DDT for a near fall. Duke with forearms to the chest. Sanga blocks a forearm and Duke rakes the chest hair and the beard. Duke with an elbow. Duke with kicks to Sanga and Sanga with punches. Sanga with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Sanga with a side slam. Sanga twirls his mustache and hits an elbow drop. Sanga gets Duke up on his shoulders but Duke escapes. Duke with a back elbow.

Duke with a boot to the head but Sanga grabs Duke by the throat for the choke slam and the three count.

Winner: Sanga

Robert Stone is in the back and he says Solo Sikoa is a savage fighter with no brains. Von Wagner is a three sport athlete. Von says this isn’t baseball or football, this is a fight. It does not matter where they do it, we will find out how tough a fighter he is.

Solo Sikoa tells Von to try to break his bones or send him through a table. Try to send him into the fifth row. Let’s get it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and McKenzie is with Toxic Attraction. She asks Mandy if she is feeling good but Mandy says she is the champion so she is always great. McKenzie asks about the attack on Roxanne. Jacy and Gigi yell at McKenzie for accusing them of attacking Roxanne. They also tell McKenzie that Roxanne and Cora should just give them their titles back if Roxanne is going to be out for a while.. Mandy says when you are a champion, everything falls into place.

Match Number Four: Von Wagner (with Robert Stone and Sofia Cromwell) versus Solo Sikoa

Sikoa and Wagner exchange punches on the floor while Wagner makes his way to the ring.

They get in the ring and the match is started. They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and go to another stalemate. Wagner and Solo push each other. They lock up again and go around the ring. Sikoa with a waist lock and Von with an elbow and side head lock. Solo tries to send Von off the ropes but Von holds on. Von with a shoulder tackle. Solo with a hammer lock into a side head lock. Solo holds on to the side head lock when Von tries to send him off the ropes. Solo with a shoulder tackle and Von does not move. Solo with a shoulder tackle or two. Solo with a slam and a diving head butt to the midsection for a near fall. Solo kicks Von.

Solo with a back senton. Wagner goes to the floor. We go to commercial.

We are back and Von with a reverse chin lock. We see footage from the commercial break of Von hitting a back elbow and a belly-to-back suplex. Solo with elbows but Von with a boot to the head for a near fall. Von with punches. Von with forearms to the back. Von with a clothesline in the corner and hits a second one. Von with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Von misses a splash into the corner and Solo with a belly-to-back suplex. Solo with punches. Solo with an uppercut and back elbow. Von with a kick but Solo wants more. Solo with a Samoan drop. Solo with a splash into the corner.

Solo sets for a running hip into the corner and connects. Von goes to the floor and Solo follows. Von with a punch and forearms. Solo is sent into the announce table but he is Samoan. Solo with punches. Von with a kick and the referee continues his count while Stone tells Von to get back into the ring. The referee makes the ten count.

Double Count Out

After the match, they continue to fight to the back.

We go to Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes celebrating with some ladies in downtown Orlando. Carmelo suggests taking the women to the penthouse. The party continues with a view of Orlando. Hayes says they are the Dream Team. The party moves on to the pool.

We see Lash Legend in the back and she has some words for Indi Hartwell. She says Indi is athletic but not Lash Legend athletic. You have a better chance of finding love on a dating app than beating me in the ring.

Lash walks away as the basketball rolls to be stopped by a baseball bat.

We go to commercial.

We go to the Chase University field trip to London.

Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward, and Thea Hail go around London. Bodhi and Andre go to Buckingham Palace. They walk across Abbey Road. Andre says he will be knighted by the Queen. Andre yells at Glenn for saying Chase U is the 7th best. Chase threatens to kick his ass and Glenn is fired.

Match Number Five: Indi Hartwell versus Lash Legend

They lock up and Lash sends Indi into the corner and connects with a forearm to the back of the head. Lash sends Indi into the corner but Indi with a forearm and kick. Lash blocks a suplex and Indi escapes a suplex by Legend. Indi with a forearm after Lash blocks an O’Connor Roll. Indi follows Lash to the floor but Lash sends Indi into the apron. They return to the ring. Lash sets for a supelx and gets Indi up. Lash drops Indi on the top rope and Lash pulls Indi back to the mat for a near fall. Lash stretches Indi and sends Indi’s head into the ropes. Indi goes for a sunset flip but Lash blocks it. Indi with a rollup for a near fall. Indi sends Lash into the turnbuckles and Indi with forearms to the back. Indi with a side slam for a near fall.

Lash sends Indi into the turnbuckles. Lash puts Indi on the turnbuckles and Lash sets for a superplex but Alba Fyre show sup on the HBalKony. Indi sends Lash to the mat and Indi with a springboard move but she doesn’t quite hit the move perfectly. Lash with a rollup but Indi with a counter for the three count.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

After the match, Alba shows up on the apron with her bat and Lash begs for mercy. Alba swings and misses and Lash goes to the floor. Alba misses a second time. Lash goes to the back.

We go to the makeup area and the women ask who attacked Roxanne Perez.

Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa fight into the area and officials try to stop them but that doesn’t work too well. Von and Solo exchange punches and go into another room.

McKenzie is with Tony and the D’Angelos. She asks Elektra if she knows who attacked Roxanne.

Tony says he did not give the order so it was none of them. Elektra has been a loyal member of the family. We will see who Joaquin and Cruz handle things. Tony tells Elektra to stay in the back.

We are back and the brawl between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner has moved into the MOST DANGEROUS PARKING LOT IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT.

Solo sends Von into a metal door. Officials tell Von that the match is over and Sofia says something to Von. Stone tells Solo this ain’t over. Solo grabs Stone and tosses him into a dumpster.

We have the latest NXT QR Code to scan.

Match Number Six: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro) versus Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Channing and Enofe start things off and Lorenzo with a punch and snap mare. Lorenzo with a boot to the back and a side head lock. Enofe with a waist lock and a drop kick. Enofe with an arm drag and Blade tags in. Blade with a drop toe hold. Blade with a drop kick and Enofe with a back elbow. Blade gets a near fall. Blade with a wrist lock and Enofe tags in and he hits a double sledge off the turnbuckles. Enofe with an uppercut. Enofe tries to float over but Channing catches Enofe and kicks Enofe in the midsection. Tony tags in and he kicks Enofe. Tony with a clothesline. Lorenzo tags in and he kicks and punches Enofe. Tony tags in and kicks Enofe. Lorenzo tags in and kicks Enofe.

Tony tags in and punches Enofe. Tony with a front face lock and punches followed by a front face lock suplex. Channing tags in and kicks Enofe and follows with a snap mare and kick to the chest. Enofe with punches to Channing but Channing keeps Enofe from making the tag. Enofe with a sunset flip for a near fall. Channing with a back elbow for a near fall. Channing with forearms to Enofe. Channing with a seated abdominal stretch. Enofe with punches and he punches Channing. Enofe lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Blade tags in and connects with clotheslines and a flying forearm. Blade with a clothesline int he ropes and a leg drop. Blade drop kicks D’Angelo to the floor. Blade with a spinebuster for a near fall. Tony sends Enofe into the ring steps and Blade looks at what happened. Channing with a rollup for a near fall.

Channing hot shots Blade into the turnbuckles. Tony tags in and hits the fisherman’s buster for the three count.

Winners: Channing Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo

After the match, Tony tells Cruz and Joaquin to attack Blade and after thinking about it, they do it. They hit the side Russian leg sweep and flying boot combination on Blade.

Nikkita Lyons is in the back with McKenzie.

Nikkita says people are suggesting she is a suspect in the attack because she has the most to gain. She says she is not the type of woman to attack someone from behind. If she has a problem, I will say it to your face. If Roxanne cannot go, I will face Mandy tonight.

Mandy Rose walks in the back with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Axiom says comics were his escape from reality. Slipping into a far away universe. I wondered if I could emulate my idols. I could be everything I always wanted to be. I could be my own super hero and inspire others. I could be a symbol. I remain anonymous because it is not about me, but about everyone else.

Axiom debuts next week.

Next week, JD McDonagh faces Cameron Grimes, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend the NXT UK Titles against Pretty Deadly.

Toxic Attraction make their way to the ring and Mandy has something to say before her match.

Mandy says it has been long enough. Mandy says Roxanne Perez is not woman enough to suck it up and challenge her tonight. She does not blame Roxanne because Roxanne can’t beat her. No one can beat her. Mandy says Roxanne Perez could never challenge her for the title and she runs NXT. Nothing will change.

Cora Jade makes her way to the ring and she tells Mandy she can shut the hell up. Your night isn’t over yet because they were promised an NXT Women’s Championship match and that is what they are going to get. If Roxanne can’t go, I will take that title from you.

Mandy says this might be the funniest thing she has heard all night. Mandy says . . .

Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring and her ribs are taped.

Match Number Seven: Mandy Rose (with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) versus Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

Perez with a Thesz Press and punches. Mandy with a kick and she tries for a slam but Perez lands on her feet and gets a near fall with a rollup. Mandy with a fallaway slam to Perez. Mandy with kicks and shoulders to Roxanne. Roxanne with an elbow. Mandy holds on to the ropes on an Irish whip and Roxanne holds her ribs. Mandy drops Roxanne on the top rope and Roxanne falls to the floor. Mandy backs Perez into the apron. Mandy backs Perez into the apron again and she returns to the ring.

Mandy sends Roxanne into the ring and gets a near fall. Mandy with a suplex for a near fall. Mandy with a kick to the lower back. Mandy with knees to the lower back while Perez is in the ropes. Roxanne blocks a suplex and gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Mandy gets a near fall. Mandy tries to remove the tape around Roxanne’s ribs and succeeds. Mandy with an Irish whip that sends Roxanne sternum first into the turnbuckles. Mandy with kicks and an abdominal stretch. Mandy rubs her elbow in the injured ribs. Perez with a hip toss to escape. Mandy with a spinebuster for a near fall. Mandy with a knee to the ribs. Mandy with a body scissors.

Perez leans back to get a near fall. Mandy runs Roxanne into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders. Perez with a sunset flip for a near fall. Mandy with a knee to the midsection. Mandy with an Irish whip but she runs into a knee. Perez with a cross body off the turnbuckles but she cannot capitalize. Perez with forearms and a flying forearm or two. Perez with a running uppercut or two. Perez with a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Mandy escapes a Code Red attempt. Mandy goes shoulder first into the ring post when Perez moves. Rose goes to the floor. Perez with a suicide dive onto Rose. Jayne misses Perez and then she kicks Dolin and sends her into the ring post. Perez with Code Red on the floor.

Perez rolls Rose into the ring and Jayne distracts the referee. While the referee is not looking Jade hits Perez with the tag title belt. Mandy with a running knee for the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose (retains championship)

After the match, Cora says she brought Perez here and that Perez is selfish. Jade hits Perez with the skateboard.

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com