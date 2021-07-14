LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – July 13, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who passed away on Monday at the age of 71. We go to a video package of highlights from last week’s NXT Great American Bash special, and hype for tonight’s show.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Vic hypes the main event and sends us to the ring for a grudge match.

Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

Out first comes Ember Moon for the opener as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Vic talks about how Ember is happy for her partner, Shotzi Blackheart, going to SmackDown last Friday. Dakota Kai is out next with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Moon and Kai talk trash in the middle of the ring, then lock up. Moon with a takedown by the arm. Kai turns it around and they tangle, getting back to their feet as fans do dueling chants. Kai with another counter into a headlock, then a shoulder to drop Moon. Kai taunts her. They run the ropes again and Moon mounts some offense, taking Kai down with an arm drag.

Kai turns it around and delivers a running kick in the corner for a 2 count. More back and forth for a minute but Kai grounds Moon again. Moon tries to come back and they botch a move into a pin. Kai rolls to the floor for a breather as Moon stares her down. Moon runs the ropes and delivers a suicide dive, sending Kai into the barrier. Kai comes right back and sends Moon into the apron. Moon fights back from the apron and then drops Kai with a kick from the apron. Moon stands tall on the apron while Kai is down below. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Kai dominated at ringside during the break. Kai slaps Moon around in the ring and works her over. Kai with a snap suplex. Moon kips right back up for a pop. Moon unloads with offense now, dropping Kai with an enziguri. Moon with a pump kick, a neckbreaker, a suplex and kip up for a pop. Moon charges into the corner and ends up hitting a crossbody for 2.

Kai turns it back around and delivers a running boot in the corner. Kai goes on and drops Moon again for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Kai and Gonzalez can’t believe it. Fans rally for Moon. Kai and Moon trade offense in the middle of the ring and Moon gets dropped. Gonzalez talks trash as Kai goes back to the top. Moon runs up and kicks her in the jaw.

Moon climbs up and delivers a hurricanrana for a close 2 count. Moon can’t believe it. Moon steps on Kai and goes to the apron. Kai charges but misses. Moon misses a kick but nails a forearm. Kai with a forearm of her own. Kai pulls Moon back in from the apron and turns that into a GTK for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai stands tall as the music hits. Gonzalez joins her in the ring and raises her arm. The lights go out and here comes Xia Li by herself. Li marches to the ring, walks past Kai, and steps right to Gonzalez. Li says Gonzalez is in the way of her business. Gonzalez removes the NXT Women’s Title belt from her waist, raises it up, and says if Li wants this, she hopes Li shows up this time. Li nods and exits the ring as Gonzalez stares her down. Vic says the challenge was just accepted.

– We see footage from earlier today with McKenzie Mitchell interviewing The Diamond Mine backstage. Malcolm Bivens put over Roderick Strong as the best competitor, Tyler Rust as the best prospect, Hideki Suzuki as the best coach, and himself as the best manager. Bivens says it’s Open Challenge time tonight so they can make some money. Bobby Fish walks up and he says he wants in with this challenge. He faces off with Strong but Bivens says Fish will be wrestling Rust tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package to hype up Ikemen Jiro for tonight’s Breakout Tournament first round match against Duke Hudson.

– We go to the home of Million Dollar Champion LA Knight as Cameron Grimes arrives to begin his butler duties. Grimes shows up late and Knight orders him to meet him out in the back yard first so they can make Grimes presentable. Grimes gets somewhat of a makeover. Knight is seen talking on the phone to someone when Grimes walks up with his “new look” – just a small trim, a wash. Grimes is wearing an over-sized tuxedo now. Knight knocks him and Grimes says Knight’s just mad because he looks so good. Grimes follows Knight to begin his duties as the segment ends.

Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens, Hideki Suzuki and Roderick Strong. Bobby Fish is already out.

The bell rings and they lock up and tangle as fans chant for Fish. Rust with a back suplex early on. Suzuki, Strong and Bivens watch from ringside, cheering Rust on. Rust continues to dominate, taking Fish back down by his arm. Rust keeps control and kicks Fish in the back. Fish pops back up and rocks Rust as the back & forth continues.

Fish mounts offense and unloads with strikes. Fish back-drops Rust out of the corner. Fish ducks a wild swing and launches Rust into the ropes with a big suplex. Strong gets on the apron and has words with Rust. Fish goes back to keeping Rust down, then tosses him to the floor.

Fish turns back around and has more words with Strong. Rust challenges him to come in the ring. Rust takes advantage and comes back in the ring from behind, taking Fish down with a chop block. Rust follows up with his roundhouse kick finisher to get the pin for the fairly quick win.

Winner: Tyler Rust

– After the match, The Diamond Mine stands tall together as the music hits. They surround Fish in the middle of the ring now as he gets back to his feet. Fans respond with heat. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida suddenly runs down and hits the ring to stand with Fish as The Diamond Mine retreats to the floor. The two sides yell at each other.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross is seen warming up with Scarlett. Samoa Joe shows up in his referee gear, reminding Kross of a few basic rules for tonight’s main event. Joe asks Kross if he understands but Kross keeps punching the bag. Joe doesn’t like being ignored. He strikes the bag to get Kross’ attention, then asks Kross again if he understands. Kross says what he understands is that is Joe screws him in this match, Joe will be the one to get dealt with. Joe says he will take that as a yes. Joe walks off as Kross seethes. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with The Way entering the building – Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who is walking a few feet behind the other three. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix stops Indi and asks what happened last week with Dexter Lumis after he carried her away from the ring. She says he just carried her away and put her down, and while they both probably wanted something to happen, it wasn’t the right time because she and LeRae had just dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to Io Shirai and Zoey Staark. Beth gives Hartwell some advice and says sometimes you just have to take a chance.

Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray

We go back to the ring and out comes Gigi Dolin, the former Priscilla Kelly. We see footage from last week where Dolin interrupted Sarray’s interview with Samantha Irvin, to challenge her to this match, which is Dolin’s singles debut. Out next comes Sarray to the ring.

The bell rings and Sarray offers her hand for a shake. Dolin shakes it and here we go. They lock up and trade arm holds. They run the ropes and Sarray delivers two headlock takedowns. Dolin with counters and we get a stalemate.

They go to lock up again but WWE RAW Superstar Mandy Rose appears on the stage. They’re briefly distracted but they go back at it as fans chant “you don’t go here!” to Rose. Sarray mounts offense after back & forth action. Sarray with a submission in the middle of the ring before she finally breaks it as Dolin hangs on. Dolin counters a suplex and rolls Sarray up for 2. Dolin with another roll-up for 2 off a counter.

Rose continues to watch from the stage. Dolin catches Sarray with a STO for a 2 count as Sarray arches back to her feet. They go at it and Sarray nails a dropkick. Sarray with a running KO dropkick while Dolin is down. Sarray with another innovative suplex in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and keep her undefeated streak going.

Winner: Sarray

– After the match, Sarray stands tall as her music hits. Rose immediately turns and walks away to the backstage area. Sarray celebrates as we go to replays.

– Legado del Fantasma is backstage now. Santos Escobar cuts a promo on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott taking the one thing he wanted from Bronson Reed – the NXT North American Title. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde take shots at Hit Row and their Championship Cypher from last week, saying they have no class. Escobar says a few words about how he’s going to defeat Dexter Lumis tonight before they walk off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette to introduce Duke Hudson ahead of tonight’s NXT Breakout Tournament first round match with Ikemen.

Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar

