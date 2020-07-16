WWE NXT Results – July 15, 2020

We start off with a look back at last week’s main event for the NXT and North American Championships. Keith Lee says he made history. Johnny Gargano tells Keith not to bask in the glory too long. Finn Balor tells Keith he is a target. Damian Priest says he wouldn’t mind helping him with the titles. Most of the roster mentions Keith and then we end with Karrion Kross telling Keith Tick Tock.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, and Tom Phillips.

The North American and NXT World Champion Keith Lee makes his way to the ring.

Keith says that sounds beautiful, like a choir. He asks Alicia to introduce him one more time.

Keith says he is at a crossroads because the last few months have been difficult and trying. We have all had our struggles, hard times, sadness and suffering. Keith says he knows that more than anyone. He tells everyone that this ring, there is something so incredibly special that can occur when we are in this ring. I can feel it through not just the people, but he feels it with these championships. He stands here before you, not only as your North American Champion, but also as your NXT Champion.

Keith says he wants to highlight the fact that he is not in disbelief. He celebrated and he is back to reality. There are some friends in the locker room and there are some enemies. They want the same chance that he earned. Keith says there is an understanding. This was not done on his own. Opportunity created this. Chances created this. Ketih says he is not a self made man. Tim Brooks was more than just a trainer to him. He was a like a father and he was there when no one else was there and when no one else believed in him.

Keith says that you welcomed him with the most open arms. You made sure to tell the people that Keith Lee was Limitless and you sang to the world to bask in his glory. Now the world does and he thanks everyone. Keith says that is not the end of this. There is one person who has played a pivotal part in all of this. He saw him backstage and he knows you are thinking about what you are going to do with the rest of your career. Keith says he is not just celebrating for Tim Brooks and the NXT and WWE Universe.

Keith would like for his number one frenemy to come out and he asks Dominik Dijakovic to come out.

Dominik says there is no one more proud of Keith than him. He says this is Keith’s moment.

Keith says this is about Dominik too. It is about them. Dominik might not realize this but the competition between them is what propelled him to opportunities. You are the one individual who has tested his limits like no one else. The best way to represent these championships is with competition,.

Keith says he talked to Mr. Regal and he sugggested that the first challenger for these championships should be Dominik Dijakovic.

Dominik asks if it is for both of them. He asks Keith when do you want to do this.

Keith says there is no way to honor competition with the best competition. Keith says let’s do it tonight.

Dominik starts to talk but Keith stops him and he tells Dominik to just say yes.

Dominik says Yes.

We see Tegan Nox arriving at the building earlier today.

Match Number One: Damian Priest versus Cameron Grimes

Priest attacks Grimes in the corner before the bell rings. The match starts and Priest with knees and kicks. Priest sends Grimes into the turnbuckles and follows with a series of flying elbows into the corner. Priest with a spinning back heel kick in the corner. Grimes rolls to the floor. Grimes with a back elbow and Grimes returns to the ring. Priest with a round kick on the apron but Grimes with a flying forearm as Priest comes off the ropes. Grimes with a baseball slide and then he sends Priest into the turnbuckles followed by a uranage for a near fall. Grimes punches Priest and connects with a shoulder.

Grimes with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Priest and Grimes exchange forearms. Grimes rakes the eyes and sends Priest to the floor. Grimes with forearms to keep Priest on the floor. Grimes with a boot from the apron and then he sends Priest into the plexiglass. Grimes with a punch and he returns to the ring. Grimes with an arm bar. Grimes with a cobra clutch into a reverse chin lock. Grimes with a knee and hard Irish whip. Grimes chokes Priest in the ropes. Grimes chokes Priest in the corner.

Priest with a forearm and Grimes with a round kick to the back. Grimes iwth forearms but they only anger Priest. Priest fires back and they continue the exchange. Priest with punches but Grimes goes for a slam and Priest escapes. Priest boxes the ears and kicks Grimes and follows with a rolling elbow and kick. Priest misses an elbow in the corner and Grimes clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. Grimes misses a baseball slide and Priest goes for a choke slam onto the apron but Grimes escapes.

Priest with a forearm and then Priest sets for Splash Mountain on the apron. Priest breaks up the referee’s count and sends Grimes back into the ring. Priest with a punch. Priest misses a round kick and Grimes tries for a German suplex but Priest escapes. Grimes gets a near fall with an O’Connor Roll. Priest with a flatliner for a near fall. Grimes with an inside cradle for a near fall. Grimes with Collision Course for a near fall. Grimes slaps Priest and Priest punches Grimes. Priest with punches but Grimes with a round kick. Grimes misses Cave In and lands in the ropes. Priest with a cyclone kick followed by a hanging Reckoning for the three count.

Winner: Damian Priest

After the match, Priest says he is looking forward to see who wins the main event.

We see Io Shirai arriving at the building earlier today.

We go to Thatcher’s Thatch Can Training. He says tonight we are going to learn about the lesson he taught Oney Lorcan at The Great American Match. For every submission there is something to learn. He shows the Fujiwara arm bar. Thatcher says he needs to apply some more pressure to make him learn. Not only have you won the match, you have left an impression that lasts a lifetime. A tap is educational, but to make someone cry in pain is pure satisfaction.

Match Number Two: Shotzi Blackheart (with the StoneBreaker Tank) versus Indi Hartwell

Shotzi with a waist lock and Indi with a standing switch. Shotzi with an arm drag and arm breaker. Shotzi with kicks and a rollup for a near fall. Indi blocks a kick but Shotzi iwth a take down. Indi kicks Shotzi away and Shotzi with a boot and head scissors that sends Indi into the turnbuckles. Shotzi misses a splash into the ropes and Hartwell with a drop kick to the back. Indi with a forearm to the back. Hartwell with a punch and she gets a near fall. Indi with a back elbow for a near fall. Hartwell with a side slam for a near fall.

Indi stretches Shotzi. Shotzi with forearms and Indi with an Irish whip. Shotzi floats over and hits a splash into the corner followed by a wraparound bulldog and knee. Shotzi with a rolling elbow and kicks to Hartwell. Shotzi with a back senton to Indi’s back.

Robert Stone limps to the ring and he tries to get into the ring while Shotzi hits a running knee into the corner followed by a DDT. Stone distracts the referee and Aliyah pulls Shotzi off the turnbuckles to the mat. Indi with a running boot for the three count.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

We are back and Tegan is asked about what will it take to win. Tegan says you can jump over an obstacle. She has travelled to far and done this for too long. Tonight is her night.

We move on to Legado del Fantasma.

Santos Escobar is with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde discussing strategy and toasting their first win at the Great American Bash. Santos toasts to the end of Drake Maverick. He has a job only because he cried on Youtube.

Raul tells Santos not to forget about Breezango and the joke they made about lucha.

Santos says Lucha Libre is not a fiesta. They are the true lucha libre artists. Raul Mendoza is the technical assassin. Joaquin Wilde, when you see him in the air, it is the end. The cruiserweight division was in desperate need of a change. He took the title to the next level. They are going to build their empire. Sometimes you have to tear things down to build them back up.

Match Number Three: Dominik Dijakovic versus Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship and the NXT World Championship

Dijakovic circles Lee before locking up iwth a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. They go to a stalemate. Lee backs Dominik into the ropes and he gives a break. They lock up and Dijakovic with a clean break. They lock up again and go around the ring. Lee with a wrist lock and he stands on the other arm. Lee slams the arm to the mat but he misses a splash to the arm and an elbow drop onto the arm. Dijakovic with a cover. Dijakovic offers his hand to Lee and Lee pulls Dijakovic into a side head lock.

Dijakovic tries to escape and he applies a side head lock. Dijakovic with a shoulder tackle and Lee does not move. Lee stays in place on another shoulder tackle attempt. Tries three through five are just as unsuccessful. Dijakovic offers his hand again and Dijakovic pulls it away and chops Lee. Lee smiles and he chops DIjakovic across the chest and Dijakovic goes down. Lee goes up top and Dijakovic stops Lee and gets him on his shoulders for Feast Your Eyes but Lee gets to his feet. Dijakovic tells Lee he came close.

We are back and Dijakovic with a rear chin lock. We see footage from the commercial break when Lee hit the turnbuckles followed by a forearm to the back from Dijakovic. Lee escapes the hold but Dijakovic with forearms to the back. Dijakovic with a front face lock and he goes for a suplex but Lee blocks it. Lee powers out of the hold and Lee with a wrist lock and he punches Dijakovic. Lee with a shoulder tackle and a second one that lifts Dijakovic into the corner.

Dijakovic goes to the floor and Lee follows. Lee sets for a splash but Dijakovic moves and Lee stops short of the plexiglass. Lee with a chop but Dijakovic with a side slam for a near fall. Dijakovic goes for a discus clothesline but Lee catches Dijakovic and hits a swinging reverse DDT for a near fall. Lee puts Dijakovic on the turnbuckles and Lee with a punch. Lee climbs the turnbuckles and he grabs Dijakovic by the throat. Dijakovic with punches to stop Lee. Dijakovic head butts Lee off the turnbuckles. Dijakovic with a Blockbuster for a near fall.

Dijakovic with forearms and a cyclone kick for a near fall. Lee with a chop as Dijakovic comes off the turnbuckles. Lee with a choke slam and then he gets Dijakovic up for Big Bang Catastrophe for the three count.

Winner: Keith Lee (retains Championships)

After the match, Lee helps Dijakovic up and Dijakovic hugs Lee.

The lights go out and Scarlett appears under a spotlight and she has a bag with her. Scarlett makes her way to the ring and she pours the contents of the bag on the apron and it is the destroyed hourglass.

Scarlett walks away.

We are back and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is preparing for her match against Tegan Nox.

Dominik Dijakovic is in the interview area. Dominik says that Keith is on another level and Karrion Kross is not on that level.

Karrion Kross shows up and he makes a challenge to Dijakovic and Dijakovic accepts. They brawl in the back and Kross with a backdrop.

Match Number Four: Timothy Thatcher versus Denzel Dejournette

They lock up and they go around the ring. Thatcher with a forearm and Dejournette with a forearm. Thatcher with a front face lock take down. Denzel with a take down into a rollup for a near fall. Thatcher with a wrist lock into a double wrist lock and knee. Thatcher with a reverse chin lock but Denzel escapes. Denzel with a reverse chin lock. Thatcher with a single leg take down and Denzel with kicks but Thatcher with a single leg crab and Denzel taps out.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

After the match, Thatcher reapplies the single leg crab.

Oney Lorcan makes his way to the ring and he hits Thatcher from behind. Lorcan kicks Thatcher to the floor.

We take a look at a tweet from Rhea Ripley about her desire to regain the NXT Women’s Championship.

We are back and Robert Stone is with Killian Dain and he apologizes for what happened with him. It was Shotzi’s fault. Aliyah shows Robert Stone a drawing from Dexter Lumis. Dain tells Stone he can make it up to him by giving him a match against Lumis.

Next week, Killian Dain faces Dexter Lumis. Karrion Kross will face Dominik Dijakovic next week as well.

Match Number Five: Io Shirai versus Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship

Nox offers her hand during the introduction but Io pushes it away and the match starts.

They lock up and go around the ring. Nox backs Io into the corner and Nox with a take down as they hold on to the collar and elbow tie up. Tegan with a wrist lock. Io with a reversal and Nox with a reversal of her own. Nox with a hammer lock. Io with a side head lock and take down. Nox with a rollup for a near fall. Nox with another rollup for a near fall. Nox works on the legs and returns to the side head lock. Io tries to rollup Tegan but Nox rolls through to hold on to the head lock. Io with a side head lock.

Nox with an arm drag or two followed by a trip and rollup for a near fall. Nox with another rollup for a near fall. Nox sends Io into the turnbuckles and kicks Io. Io with kicks in the corner. Io puts Nox in the corner and Io kicks her. Nox with forearms and kicks in the corner. Io sends Nox to the floor. Io misses a baseball slide and Nox returns to the ring. Io trips Nox and slams Nox face first into the apron.

We are back and Io pulls Nox to the mat. Io pie faces Tegan a few times. Nox with forearms and European uppercuts. Nox with an Irish whip but Io with a cross body off the turnbuckles for a near fall by Nox when Nox floats over. Io kicks Nox in the corner. Io chokes Nox and hits a hesitation double knee strike in the corner for a near fall. Io kneels on the hand and applies a rear chin lock. Io chokes Nox in the ropes. Io with a slam but she misses an elbow drop. Nox with an Oklahoma Roll for a near fall. Io chops Nox a few times. Nox with a forearm to the midsection and head. Nox with more punches and Io sends Nox to the mat by the hair.

Io with a hesitation knee drop for a near fall. Io works on the neck and the referee warns Io. Nox with a head butt but Io with a flapjack for a near fall. Io with an Irish whip but Nox gets a boot up. Io puts Nox’ legs in the ropes and Io with a drop kick to the knees. Io slams the leg into the mat. Io wraps the leg in the ropes and pulls at it while the referee warns her. Io with forearms but Tegan with a punch. Tegan and Io exchange foerarms and Io with a take down into a crossface.Nox leans back and gets a near fall. Io holds on to the crossface but Nox gets to the ropes to force a break.

Io kicks Nox. They go to the floor and Io with forearms to Nox. Io with a head butt and she sends Nox into the ring steps. Io misses a double knee strike and hits the steps when Nox moves. Nox sends Shirai back into the ring. Nox sets for the choke slam but Io with a knee and butterfly back breaker but Io injures her knee. Nox with an inside cradle for a near fall. Io with a German suplex for a near fall. Io goes to the turnbuckles but Nox stops Io and puts Io in the tree of woe. Nox with a European uppercut to the back followed by the Cannonboar for a near fall.

Nox chops Io and hits clotheslines. Io with an Irish whip but Nox floats over and hits a running European uppercut. Nox with another cannonboar. Nox goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Nox sets for the choke slam and she hits it. Nox gets a near fall. Nox with a running European uppercut and she follows with a second one. Tegan goes for a third one but Io moves and Io with a German suplex and Nox lands close to the turnbuckles. Io with a running double knee strike. IO with a Tiger Feint Kick followed by a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Io goes for a butterfly suplex but Tegan blocks it and hits a gourdbuster. Nox goes up top and hits the Molly Go Round for a near fall. Io with a Shotei and then Io with a moonsault for the three count.

Winner: Io Shirai (retains championship)

Io celebrates on the stage and she is met with a boot from Dakota Kai.

We go to credits.

