LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – July 20, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe. Joe is dressed to fight. He says “tick, tock, guess who’s come to smash your clock?” This is a threat to NXT Champion Karrion Kross. NXT General Manager William Regal rushes down and says this is not what he wanted, Joe cannot be calling out Superstars. Joe reminds Regal of their agreement, that he can get physical if provoked. Regal says Joe entered the ring last week as a referee, and Kross laid his hands on a referee. Joe goes on and says Kross is out of control and needs to put down. Joe says Regal has no control of Kross and probably didn’t know about his little field trip to RAW. Joe is here to put Kross down.

Fans chant for Joe. Regal says Kross is on his way here and when he gets here, all hell will not break loose. Regal says they will handle this peacefully, do you understand? Fans chant “let them fight!” now. Joe says because of his respect for Regal, he can guarantee this will be the end of this, but he can’t guarantee it will end peacefully, and someone’s going to sleep tonight. Joe drops the mic and exits the ring as fans chant his name.

– The announcers send us to a video from Xia Li, who speaks in Japanese with a promo on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She says she has been waiting for this moment as it is the most important moment of her career, and he will leave as champion. Li plans to do to Gonzalez what she did to Mercedes Martinez, making her the first Chinese NXT Women’s Champion. This match will be tonight’s main event, according to Vic.

The Diamond Mine vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Bobby Fish

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens and Hideki Suzuki. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Bobby Fish suddenly attack out of nowhere at the entrance. They brawl to the ring and keep control of Strong and Rust. Kushida and Fish clear the ring as the referee tries to restore order. We go to commercial.

