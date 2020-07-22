LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – July 22, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with NXT General Manager William Regal talking about how Keith Lee recently became the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion. Regal, via video, says Lee has asked for time to address the NXT Universe. We cut to Lee, who is also speaking via pre-recorded segment. Lee also talks about his historic title win over Adam Cole two weeks ago.

Lee goes on about realizing what it takes to get to the top and says he will enjoy being limitless, but he doesn’t want to limit anyone else. Lee announces that he will continue to defend the NXT Title, but he is relinquishing the North American Title. He says this was not an easy decision, but he wants everyone to have the same opportunities that he had. Lee wraps his speech and Regal announces that there will be a series of Triple Threats that begin tonight. The winners will then go on to Takeover on August 22 in a Ladder Match to crown the new NXT North American Champion.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. Mauro is not in the arena once again this week. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and she’s also calling the action from home. The developmental trainees cheer in the crowd as we go to the ring.

Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

Dexter Lumis makes his way out first. Killian Dain is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

They go at it and Dain overpowers early on. Lumis with some mind games. Lumis slithers to the floor and then back in, keeping a stare locked on Dain. They tangle some on the floor but Dain levels Lumis. Lumis is down as Dain breaks the count. Tom Phillips is also with Mauro and Beth tonight. Dain goes back out and keeps the attack going on Lumis, sending him into the Plexiglas.

Dain ends up hitting a big guillotine leg drop after bringing it in the ring. Dain keeps control and covers for another 2 count as we go to commercial.

