LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – July 29, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us and he’s joining us from home once again. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is also on commentary, from home once again.

Io Shirai and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Dakota Kai suddenly attacks her on the stage as the crowd of developmental trainees boo. They brawl and Tegan Nox makes the save. Candice LeRae is out next. The brawl carries to the ring and the referee calms things down briefly. The bell rings and here we go with LeRae and Nox starting out.

Back and forth to start. LeRae mounts some offense but Nox fights back. LeRae takes Nox back down and mounts her with strikes. LeRae with more offense and a second 2 count. Nox fights and gets an opening. LeRae gets rocked and in comes Kai. Shirai also tags in and they go at it. Kai drops Shirai and talks some trash in her face. Shirai comes right back with a big kick. Shirai works Kai over while she’s down. More back and forth but Shirai gets the upperhand. Kai with a basement dropkick and a kip up as the crowd rallies.

Kai blocks and turns it around, launching Shirai back from the mat. Kai with more offense, taking it back to the corner for a tag to LeRae. LeRae takes Shirai down for a 2 count. Kai tags back in and works on Shirai while LeRae holds her in the corner. Kai takes Shirai right back to the mat for another pin attempt. Kai uses the middle rope on Shirai but still can’t put her away. Kai with more trash talking. Shirai counters and drops Kai face-first with a Flapjack for a pop.

Shirai keeps Kai grounded with a knee into her back now. Shirai drops down into a submission but LeRae runs in to break it up. Nox runs in and sends LeRae to the floor. Nox and Shirai go for a double suplex but Kai blocks it.. LeRae pulls Shirai to the floor. Kai kicks Nox in the face, sending her to the floor. LeRae goes out and sends Nox shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Nox is down on the floor in pain as we go to commercial.

