LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – June 15, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking back at Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes NXT General Manager William Regal as Alicia Taylor introduces him. Fans chant “Regal!” now. Regal thanks everyone and just wants to get a few words off his chest. Regal gets a bit emotional as he talks about being with NXT from day one, starting at the announce table. He goes on about seeing NXT grow into an incredible product, traveling the world. Regal says there are a lot of things we don’t know about, but every moment not spent with his family has been spent thinking about making NXT into what it is, the place they wanted it to be, constantly working on that and trying to get everything as correct as possible, for every competitor, every announcer, but most of all for each and every fan.

Regal says he’s finally decided that with the recent chaos in NXT, he’s given all he can, and because of the fans, staff, competitors and viewers at home, Regal doesn’t think he’s capable of giving us what we deserve anymore. Regal thinks it’s time for him to… the music interrupts and out comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett.

Kross says the paradigm always knew this day would come, just not when. Kross asks Regal if he’s crying. Fans boo Kross some more. Kross says Regal is completely pathetic. Kross says one week ago he told Regal that he lost control of this roster, and Regal knew then that he was true. Kross says at “Takeover: In Your House” when he put a hole in the Mount Rushmore of NXT, he knew he could control this place through chaos and violence. Kross says now that we’re here, he wants Regal to tell the people he’s leaving, then walk his ass up the aisle and never come back. Fans boo. Kross yells at Regal to admit he was right. Say it! Say Kross conquers all! The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe to a huge return pop.

Kross and Joe stare each other down as Joe enters the ring. Fans cheer Joe on and chant his name. Joe takes the mic and says he believes Regal wanted to speak with him. Regal did but later, not under these circumstances, but since he’s here… Regal says for his love for NXT, everybody deserves a General Manager that can hold the position with the respect and integrity it deserves, so Regal wants Joe to be the new General Manager. Regal says he is no longer able to keep this up… Joe interrupts him and says his answer is… absolutely not.

Joe says he will explain why because he knows Regal is weary, but in the year Regal has been here, he’s brought the very best talent together. He’s plucked NXT from obscurity and made it into an international phenomenon. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Joe says Regal casts a long shadow and has shoes to fill, but he cannot accept, but he can make this offer. Joe knows he always made Regal’s life hell when he was in NXT, but he always afforded Regal respect, so he will be more than happy to make sure Regal receives the respect he deserves, from everybody.

Fans chant for Joe as Kross stares him down. Regal says that’s an interesting idea and if that’s something he’s willing to do, there are some conditions. Number one, Joe can’t be a competitor. Number two,he can’t lay a hand on anyone… unless provoked. Fans boo and then pop. Joe says he accepts Regal’s offer, which only leads one more question to be answered. Joe steps closer to Kross and asks why he’s still in this ring. “Tick, tock… young champion,” Joe says to Kross. Fans chant “Joe’s gonna kill you!” now as Kross makes his exit with Scarlett. Kross heads to the back as fans sing goodbye to he and Scarlett. Joe’s music starts back up as he and Regal shake hands in the middle of the ring. Vic declares that Joe is back in NXT.

– Still to come, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend in an Open Challenge. Also, a Tornado Rules tag team main event. We go to commercial.

