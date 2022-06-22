WWE NXT Results – June 21, 2022

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

We begin with a graphic In Memory of Tim White.

We see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the parking lot.

We also see The D’Angelo Family walking through the parking lot.

Grayson Waller says he is so sick hearing about Solo Sikoa. We should be talking about Grayson Waller. The greatest first generation talent in WWE. I know you love Solo because you are solo in your lives. A bunch of losers supporting a loser. I am sick of censuring myself on this mic. It is about time I say what I really think about you and everyone here.

First . . .

Solo attacks Waller and connects with forearms and punches. Sikoa sends Waller into the apron and announce table. Waller is sent into the ring and the match starts.

Match Number One: Solo Sikoa versus Grayson Waller

Solo with a wrist lock and clothesline. Sikoa with a head butt. Sikoa with a kick to the chest and a punch. Sikoa with a slam and a diving head butt for a near fall. Waller with forearms to the back and a jab. Waller sends Sikoa into the turnbuckles but you don’t do that to a Samoan. Sikoa with a punch and he sends Waller into the turnbuckles. Sikoa sends Waller into the turnbuckles again. Sikoa with a belly-to-back suplex. Waller with a back elbow when he stops short of the turnbuckles. Waller pulls off the turnbuckle pad and Sikoa with a head butt. Sikoa with a punch and chop. Sikoa with a shoulder tackle. Waller goes for a leap frog but Sikoa sees it coming and he stops. Sikoa with a clothesline for a near fall.

Waller with a punch but Sikoa with a punch and chop. Sikoa with shoulders in the corner. Waller with a boot and Sikoa with a clothesline. Sikoa with a forearm to the back and punches. Waller stomps on the feet and hits an STO. Sikoa goes to the floor and Waller goes for a baseball slide but misses a clothesline. Sikoa with a super kick. Sikoa with a punch and Waller staggers toward the ring. Sikoa with a chop against the railing. Sikoa sends Waller into the ring and Waller rolls to the floor. Waller with a forearm to Sikoa followed by kicks. Waller chokes Sikoa in the corner. Waller teases a Stinkface but Sikoa kicks Waller in the rear end.

Waller with a kick to the knee and he follows with punches. Waller gets a near fall. Waller with a double wrist lock. Waller with elbows to the collarbone. Waller with a cravate and snap mare for a near fall. Waller with elbows to the chest and a double wrist lock. Waller with a sleeper but Sikoa backs Waller into the turnbuckles and uses a snap mare to escape the hold. Sikoa with punches and Waller leaps over Sikoa and hits a jumping side kick for a near fall. Waller gets another near fall. Waller with a DDT for a near fall. Waller with a cravate and Sikoa with punches. Waller with knees to the head. Waller goes to the turnbuckles and plays to the crowd.

That allows Sikoa to get up and he punches Waller off the turnbuckles. Sikoa with a running shoulder tackle and then he sends Waller back into the ring. Sikoa with a shoulder tackle and punches. Sikoa kicks Waller into the corner and hits a splash. Sikoa with a running hip strike in the corner. Sikoa gets Waller on his shoulders but Waller gets to the apron and he drops Sikoa on the top rope. Waller tries for the slingshot rolling cutter but Sikoa counters with a Samoan Drop. Waller rolls away when Sikoa goes up top. Sikoa with a super kick but misses a splash and hits the exposed turnbuckle. Waller with a slingshot rolling cutter for the three count.

Winner: Grayson Waller

McKenzie Mitchell is with the D’Angelo Family. Tony agrees that it is a big night because Legado gets on his good side by beating Strong and Kemp. I will win gold tonight. Tony talks about Elektra and then he says that Santos will do what he is supposed to do. They shake hands. Tony says if he is not the North American Champion tonight, there will be hell to pay.

We are back and Jordan Devlin is driving and he talks about the winds of change in NXT. if he is going to leave his penthouse in Dublin, it is for a good reason. You will soon find out. Everyone will find out that you never bet against the Ace JD McDonagh is coming.

Match Number Two: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance versus Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

Leon and Carter start things off and Carter with a drop kick. Leon goes for an O’Connor Roll but Carter holds on to the ropes. Carter with a super kick for a near fall. Leon flips over Carter and dances. Leon with a drop kick. Feroz tags in and Leon drops Carter on the turnbuckles. Leon tags in and hits a sunset flip for a near fall. Carter with a chop. Leon chops back. They continue the exchange. Chance tags in and she trips Leon and Carter with a thrust kick. Chance with a slingshot splash for a near fall. Leon with a knee bar and Chance gets to the ropes. Leona goes for a belly-to-back suplex and Carter tags in. Carter with a face plant. Carter with knees and forearms. Chance with a cross body into the corner and Carter with a drop kick. Chance gets a near fall.

Chance with a series of kicks and she gets a near fall. Carter tags in and applies a double wrist lock. Leon with punches but she cannot make the tag. Carter grabs the leg to stop Leon but Leon with an enzuigiri and Feroz tags in. Feroz with judo throws to both women. Feroz with a rolling kick to Chance for a near fall. Leon tags in and they hit an alley oop X Factor but Carter breaks up the cover. Feroz tags in and they go for a double suplex but Chance lands on her feet and hits a double neck breaker. Chance kicks Feroz and Carter tags in. Carter with a back heel kick. Carter sends Chance onto Feroz and Carter gets a near fall. Chance and Leon go to the floor. Carter with a super kick and then Chance tags in and they hit a neck breaker and 450 combination for the three count.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Wes Lee is in the back and he gets up and starts to walk to the ring.

We are back and Wes Lee enters the ring.

Wes says it is a blessing to be here and get the love from all of you. We says this right now is very much needed after the last three months he has had. I have gone from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. I went from being a two time NXT Tag Team Champion with his best friend and brother and then our world exploded under our feet. He says he wears his tears proudly because while his world crumbled beneath his feet, all he found was pain and anger. It consumed me to a point where I was not acting as myself. From Xyon to Sanga, I was trying to prove myself.

I was trying to show that Wes Lee can stand on his own two feet and do what he had to do.

Trick Williams comes out and tells Wes to shut up. He says nobody wants to hear about Wes being lonely or how his brother exploded. You left your brother behind. Maybe you are not the friend you pretended to be. Maybe your boy is gone because you left him behind.

Wes says Trick has no idea how he was there for that man. You have no idea the way we had to ride together to get to that point. You will never understand that because you are second fiddle to your home boy. With all of the hype you have given to that man, do you have any hype for yourself. I am waiting to see what that is.

Trick says we work on his time. He says his time is money. When I am ready, I will let you know. I will do you the way your friends did you. I am going to leave.

Tiffany Stratton asks how much time to we have to talk about Wendy Choo. She is tragic. When you suck at life like her, you have to feel bad. Not for her, but for everyone around her. Look at the way I dress and then look at frumpy. Do you think she ever took first place in anything? Has she ever been in a gym or know a Jim? Wendy is jealous of her. She can blame Wendy for ruining her gear and costing her match. She will have fun putting Wendy to sleep for good.

Match Number Three: Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp versus Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde (with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan)

Wilde and Strong start things off and Wilde with a side head lock. Strong with a take down and a wrist lock into an arm bar. Strong with a side head lock and Cruz tags in and they hit a double back elbow. Wilde with a splash and Cruz hits a quebrada for a near fall. Kemp tags in and he takes Cruz to the mat and rolls him around on the mat. Cruz with a reversal and escape. Strong yells at Kemp and slaps Kemp. Kemp with a power slam and a suplex. Kemp with a spear and then he hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex of Wilde onto Cruz. Kemp with forearms to Cruz. Kemp with a front face lock and Strong tags in and kicks Cruz. Strong with a chop. Cruz tags in Wilde and Wilde with a shoulder and he floats over. Wilde with a take down and a jaw breaker to Kemp. Wilde with clotheslines to Kemp and Strong. Strong with a back breaker and Kemp with a clothesline.

Kemp gets a near fall. Kemp with a reverse chin lock. Kemp with a slam but he misses an elbow drop. Strong and Cruz tag in and Cruz with a springboard cross body and clothesline. Cruz with a drop kick and head scissors that sends Strong into the corner. Cruz with a kick to the back. Cruz with a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Cruz goes for a pump handle slam but Strong gets to the ropes. Strong with an elbow and a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Kemp is sent to the floor by Wilde and Wilde with a pescado. Cruz with an elbow to Strong but Strong with a forearm. Donovan trips Cruz by accident and Strong with a jumping knee for the three count.

Winners: Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

McKenzie is with Giovanni Vinci and Vinci says the most supreme athlete in NXT stands before you. A message was sent and it was sent in style. Everyone was watching. Everybody knows a top tier talent entered with style.

Ikemen Jiro shows up and asks Vinci if he is Style Strong. We will find out.

Toxic Attraction walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Apollo Crews wonders if he has what it takes. Fear lives inside everyone but you cannot run from it. You have to confront it. What happens when the opportunity presents itself.

We see Apollo Crews being told not to go down an alley because it could be trouble.

Crews sees some people tormenting someone and Crews tells them to stop. Crews fights them off and helps the victim up.

Crews wakes up from his daydream and gets the warning and he goes down the alley.

Toxic Attraction makes their way to the ring.

Mandy says she wants to make something very clear. Last week, Roxanne Perez and her two reject friends might have had a fluke victory, but they are still losers. Roxanne is on her high horse thinking she is on top of the world. All of her dreams are becoming a reality. What’s next? Will she be imagining the title around her waist.

Gigi says this isn’t play time. You are damn sure not Cinderella. You are going to get a reality check and it will be toxic. When the pressure is on, you will realize you are not on our level.

Jacy tells Roxanne to ask Cora for how it feels to fold under pressure since she keeps doing it. Jacy tells Roxanne to get another bus ticket and go home and put posters of real superstars on your bedroom wall, like us.

Mandy says your dream will turn into a nightmare and it will get ugly.

Roxanne Perez comes out with Cora Jade.

Mandy asks if she touched a nerve. A few wins don’t mean you get a title match. Don’t be delusional. You don’t want to cash in that contract.

Roxanne tells Mandy that she is right. She says she feels like she is on top of the world. She knows that she has earned every bit of being able to live my dream. The thing about dreams are that they are even better when you get to share them. After last week, they got to thinking that it would mean the world to be Women’s Champion, and one day I will. Winning the tag titles with her friend would be that much sweeter.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance come out.

Kayden says the line starts behind them because they are not done yet. Katana says it is cute that you are best friends. You don’t get to cut in front of line because you are the flavor of the month.

Cora says that she has been here a year and you are done.

Carter and Chance attack Jade and Perez while Toxic Attraction watch from the ring.

McKenzie is in the back with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Carmelo says they should be asking Tony how does it feel to go against the A Champion. Carmelo asks Trick how he feels after dealing with Lee. Trick says it feels great. Carmelo says business will be done and everyone wants to be next. The next thing they will do is get the L against the A Champion.

Indi Hartwell is in the back and Kiana James wonders why are we wasting time with Indi. Kiana says she deals with facts and figures. The truth hurts and you give the Women’s Movement a bad name. You do not have the fortitude to win and you go from friend to friend.

Indi tells Kiana that nobody cares about your opinion. How about you bring those stats with you to the ring next week.

Kiana tells Indi to accept failure.

Match Number Four: Cameron Grimes versus Edris Enofe (with Malik Blade)

They lock up and Grimes with a waist lock take down. Enofe with a wrist lock. Grimes with a reversal into a fireman’s carry take down. Grimes with a double wrist lock. Enofe rolls through to escape and he gives Grimes a wrist lock take down. Grimes misses a kick and Enofe with a rollup for a near fall. Grimes with an inside cradle for a near fall. Enofe with a leg sweep and a cover. Grimes with a leg sweep and cover for a near fall. Grimes with a single leg take down. Enofe with a waist lock and Grimes holds on to the ropes. Enofe with a drop kick for a near fall. Enofe with a kick to the ribs. Grimes with a kick and a rana. Grimes goes to the apron and hits a running kick to the chest. Grimes goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall.

Grimes with a boot to the head. Grimes with kicks to the chest. Enofe tells Grimes to kick him again. Grimes with more kicks and Enofe wants more. Grimes with a boot to the head but Enofe with a forearm. They go back and forth. Enofe with a jumping knee and both men are down. Enofe sends Grimes to the apron. Enofe with a shoulder and then he hits a running European uppercut and a running knee to the side of the head. Grimes goes to the floor. Enofe with a flip dive onto Grimes. Grimes is sent back into the ring. Enofe goes up top and misses a 450 splash and he rolls through. Grimes with a uranage and then he hits Cave In for the three count.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

After the match, Blade and the referee check on Enofe. Grimes helps up Enofe and he he shakes Enofe’s hand after saying something to him.

We see Thea Hail at Peter’s Hall at Chase U. We see that Thea and Bodhi are roommates. Bodhi says that Thea cannot live in the same room because she is a girl. Thea unpacks. Bodhi asks if they share the room since it is co-ed. Thea explains that they are going to be roomies and best friends. Bodhi says this will be so sick.

Von Wagner bounces in the back with Robert Stone and Sofia Cromwell.

Brooks Jensen walks from Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley.

We are back and Nikkita Lyons says patience is not a virtue. It sucks. I have to always be moving. That is why I am busting my ass in the gym. As soon as I am ready to go, I will be heading to the top. Next week, I am back.

Match Number Five: Von Wagner versus Brooks Jensen

Jensen runs Wagner into the corner and connects with a punch. Wagner with a knee and clotheslines in the corner. Wagner with a back elbow. Jensen with jabs and hits a spinning heel kick. Jensen slides to the floor and connects with a punch. Wagner drops Jensen’s arm on the top rope. Wagner works on the shoulder. Jensen with an elbow. Wagner with a boot to the head. Wagner slams the hand into the mat and then stands on it. Wagner puts the fingers in the turnbuckle and punches the hand. Wagner slams Jensen’s hand into the apron. Jensen with a back elbow and forearm. Jensen cannot Irish whip Wagner and Wagner with a divorce court for a near fall.

Wagner pulls at the injured fingers and applies an arm bar. Jensen with a kick and punch. Jensen with a clothesline in the corner. Jensen with another clothesline. Jensen with forearms and a back fist. Jensen with another back fist. Jensen comes off the turnbuckles and hits a DDT for a near fall. Jensen goes to the turnbuckles and goes for a shoulder tackle but Wagner with a cutter followed by a Death Valley Driver for the three count.

Winner: Von Wagner

Cameron Grimes is in the back and Bron Breakker shows up. He tells Grimes that is who he wants to face at the Great American Bash. Grimes tells Breakker he does not want that because if this Grimes shows up, he will be the new NXT Champion.

We are back and Joe Gacy says the Dyad left everything they once knew behind. Your home, your family, and all aspects of your life were laid to rest. When you discover it was all a pipe dream, you questioned your abilities. You were ready to pack up and go home. I showed you the light inside you. You are reborn and ready to take the world. You no longer feel that way again. You tasted gold before but now that gold is tasteless. When you go back to that level, you will cultivate it with unknown strength because you have done it under my guidance.

Match Number Six: Alba Fyre versus Lash Legend

Legend misses a punch and Fyre with punches of her own and she sends Legend into the turnbuckles. Legend escapes a tornado DDT. Fyre sends Legend into the turnbuckles and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Fyre with chops. Legend with a spinning back heel kick. Legend chokes Fyre in the ropes. Legend gets a near fall. Fyre with punches and Fyre goes for the Gory Bomb but Legend blocks it. Legend with a butterfly suplex. Legend puts Fyre in the corner but Fyre with a back elbow and forearms. Fyre with a thrust kick and a tornado DDT for a near fall. Fyre with a kick to the chest. Legend with a side slam for a near fall.

Fyre with a thrust kick but Legend pushes Fyre into the corner. Legend misses a boot. Fyre with a Gory Bomb and she goes up top for a Swanton but Legend moves and Fyre rolls through. Legend hits Fyre with the baseball bat and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Alba Fyre (by disqualification)

Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes walk in separate parts of the building with their allies as we go to commercial.

We are back and next week we will have a number one contender match for the tag titles with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter facing Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade to see who faces Toxic Attraction at the Great American Bash. Sanga will face Xyon Quinn.

Match Number Seven: Tony D’Angelo (with Channing Lorenzo, Troy Donovan, Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar) versus Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) for the NXT North American Championship

They lock up and Tony pushes Carmelo away. They lock up and Tony pushes Carmelo to the mat. Hayes with a side head lock and Tony with a shoulder tackle. Hayes lands on his feet on a hip toss but misses a clothesline. Everyone not in the match get on the apron in a Spartacus moment. Trick goes down to the floor and Tony’s family does the same. Hayes with punches and Tony blocks a punch. Tony with punches to the midsection. Hayes with a thrust kick to the midsection. Tony sends Hayes into the air and he lands face first on the mat. Hayes floats over and hits a clothesline. Tony rolls to the apron and Hayes goes to the apron and gives Tony a leg sweep. Hayes looks at Legado and Trick goes over to help out Hayes.

Tony sends Hayes into the ring steps. Tony sends Hayes back into the ring and he follows. Tony catches Hayes and hits a back breaker. Tony chokes Hayes in the ropes. Tony with shoulders in the corner. Tony misses a splash and Hayes with a bicycle kick. Tony punches Hayes in the midsection and follows with an elbow drop for a near fall. Tony with punches to the back. Tony chokes Hayes in the ropes. Tony with a spinebuster for a near fall. Tony with punches to the ribs and a seated abdominal stretch. Hayes sends Tony into the turnbuckles. Hayes with punches and chops. Hayes with a a chop in the corner. Hayes with a springboard clothesline and then he punches Tony.Hayes with La Mistica and he gets a near fall.

Hayes has a bicycle kick blocked and Tony with an exploder for a near fall. Tony punches Hayes and then he slaps Hayes. Tony with another slap to Hayes. Tony misses a splash and hits the turnbuckles. Hayes with a waist lock and Tony with a standing switch. Hayes lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Hayes with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Hayes goes to the turnbuckles and Tony crawls to the other corner. Hayes grabs Tony but Tony kicks Hayes away. Tony with a spear and he rolls through for a back drop.

Lorenzo gets on the apron and Santos has brass knuckles but he passes them past Tony to Hayes. Donovan gets on the apron and Hayes hits Tony with the brass knuckles for the three count.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (retains Championship)

After the match, Hayes and Escobar smile at what just happened.

Tony yells at Santos as Legado walk to the back.

We go to credits.

