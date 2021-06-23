LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – June 22, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s episode and how Samoa Joe returned to be the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal. We also get a brief preview for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go right to the ring and out first comes Adam Cole as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Cole will be facing an opponent of his choosing. Cole takes the mic as fans chant his name. Cole brings up how NXT General Manager William Regal has booked him to face Kyle O’Reilly at Great American Bash, how Samoa Joe assaulted him last week, and how he gets to pick his opponent tonight. Cole says he did some thinking and there’s no way in hell he’s picking his opponent. He’s not going to start following the rules just because Joe is here. He tells Joe there’s a new king of this brand since Joe has been gone, and we’re looking at him. Cole says we will recognize him as the greatest NXT Superstar of all time once he beats Kyle at The Bash. Cole says we’re lucky because we got to see him tonight, but this match isn’t happening. The music interrupts and out comes newcomer Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes says Cole might not know who he is, but he knows who Cole is. Hayes introduces himself and says if anyone will change Cole’s mind, it will be him. Cole asks him how he plans on doing that, tough guy. Hayes says there’s this famous phrase… that goes something like… Ruthless Aggression! Same energy, he says, apparently like John Cena’s debut. Hayes strikes Cole and Cole is fired up. The bell rings and here we go.

They go at it but Hayes takes control early on with a clothesline. Cole goes to the floor and Hayes launches himself over the top rope, taking Cole down at ringside. Hayes brings Cole back in the ring and follows but Cole boots him in the face, knocking him off the apron. Fans chant for Cole as he goes to the floor to bring Hayes back in. Cole stomps away on Hayes in the corner now. Cole keeps control and delivers a suplex in the middle of the ring.

Cole shows off some and hits a neckbreaker. Cole grinds Hayes across the bottom rope with a boot as the referee counts and warns him. Cole with more strike. Cole kicks Hayes down but Hayes blocks a kick and nails a jawbreaker, then a clothesline. Cole kicks out at 2. Hayes with strikes in the corner, beating Cole down. Hayes charges but Cole yanks him into the middle turnbuckle. Hayes ends up knocked from the ring to the floor, landing hard.

Fans boo Cole. Cole launches Hayes into the barrier, then launches him again into the Plexiglas barrier. Fans boo Cole as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Cole has Hayes grounded with a headlock. We see how Cole landed a Ushigoroshi during the break. Fans try to rally for Hayes now. He fights up and out of a hold but Cole ends up turning it back around. Cole talks some trash and sends Hayes back to the floor as the referee counts. Hayes comes back in but Cole keeps control. More back and forth now. Hayes drops Cole with a pump kick. Cole cuts Hayes off and goes for a move but Hayes counters and drops him face-first. Cole kicks out just in time.

Cole counters a move and rolls Hayes for 2. Hayes blocks a move with an enziguri and more offense for another close 2 count, and another. Hayes shows some frustration now. Fans went from chanting “who are you?” earlier to “Carmelo!” now. Hayes with chops to the chest now. Cole with strikes. He counters again and delivers a Backstabber for another close 2 count. Cole comes off the second rope for the Panama Sunrise but Hayes superkicks him. Cole cuts Hayes off again and drops him. Cole then nails the Panama Sunrise for the pin to win.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Cole stares down at Hayes as his arm is raised in victory. The announcers hype Cole vs. O’Reilly II at Great American Bash as Cole makes his exit.

– We see video from earlier today of Franky Monet hanging out backstage with Aliyah and Jessi Kamea, looking forward to their matches tonight. Monet says everyone should be calling them The Winners Circle. Robert Stone walks up and Monet says tonight will be a good night for her and The Robert Stone Brand. Monet’s dog ends up snapping at Stone as Monet walks off.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Zoey Stark. She says she saved Io Shirai last week because Shirai gave her her big break when she came to NXT, and she was paying it back. Shirai ends up appearing and says she respects Stark, but doesn’t like her. Shirai walks off. Stark says mutual respect is all they need. Stark walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Million Dollar Champion LA Knight sitting by the pool. He brags on winning the belt, and turning on WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase last week. He brings up Cameron Grimes coming out last week to save DiBiase. Knight cuts a promo on Grimes, and says the Ladder Match fall Grimes took at “Takeover: In Your House” will be nothing compared to when Knight drops him on his head next.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

Gargano takes the mic and says these are exciting times. We have new management, which means we need a new NXT Champion, and a new face of the brand. We don’t need the mean, leather-wearing guy (NXT Champion Karrion Kross, apparently), we need Gargano. Gargano says NXT thrived and was its best during his 57-day reign as NXT Champion. Gargano says he proved at Takeover that Kross is not on his level. Gargano says he out-classed Kross every time they were in the ring together, and everybody knows he can out-wrestle Kross on Gargano’s worst day.

The music interrupts and out comes Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. They enter the ring as The Way looks on. Dunne asks Gargano if he’s mad. He must be mad if he thinks he’s #1 contender over Dunne. Theory goes to speak but Dunne tells him to shut up. Theory is upset but Gargano says Dunne and Lorcan are just trying to provoke chaos. Gargano says there is a new way of doing things in NXT, and they don’t partake in shenanigans any longer because they are law-abiding citizens. Gargano says they are good people and if Dunne wants a fight, he won’t get it from The Way. Gargano says he’s putting the mic down gently now. He and Theory exit the ring but Theory stops on the apron to warn Dunne that he will be watching. Dunne bends his fingers back. Theory falls to the floor, screaming about his broken fingers. Gargano consoles him as they head to the back together while Dunne and Lorcan look on.

– We see video from earlier today of a white Bentley pulling up. Cameron Grimes hops out and tips a few guys in the parking lot after they ask how WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is doing. Ari Sterling stops him and jokes about Grimes visiting DiBiase in the nursing home. Grimes decks Ari with a right hand, dropping him. Grimes walks off and says that was for Ted.

– McKenzie catches up with Adam Cole in the back, asking about Kyle O’Reilly. He doesn’t want to talk about Kyle or Kushida, because what he did to Carmelo Hayes is nothing compared to what he will do to O’Reilly at Great American Bash. NXT General Manager William Regal walks up and wants to make sure there are no issues between Cole and Samoa Joe after last week. Regal suggests Cole doesn’t provoke Joe. Cole isn’t happy with how Regal hasn’t reprimanded Joe yet for putting his hands on Cole last week. Cole says he’s going to do Regal and everyone a favor by getting out of here. He packs his bags and heads out.

– Still to come, The Robert Stone Brand vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the battery charger teaser from last week. This time it goes from 30% to 31%.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory walk into the office of NXT General Manager William Regal. Theory’s fingers are taped up. Gargano says they were being model citizens but Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan interrupted, and there needs to be consequences. Gargano makes suggestions, including Samoa Joe choking them out. Regal orders them to face Dunne and Lorcan in a tag team match.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

We go back to the ring and Zoey Stark is being introduced. The Robert Stone Brand watches from their corner – Aliyah and Jessi Kamea with Robert Stone. Out next comes Io Shirai to a pop.

Shirai and Aliyah go at it to start. Shirai counters and takes Aliyah down. Shirai with more offense and strikes, then a big Flapjack in the middle of the ring. Shirai dropkicks Aliyah for a pop. Shirai drops Aliyah in the corner, puts boots to her, then launches double knees into her. Stark tags in and takes Aliyah down by her arm.

Stark shows Aliyah up by landing on her feet from a head scissors counter. Stark decks Aliyah but in comes Kamea of the tag. They trade offense and pin attempts. Stark with a double stomp on the back. Kamea turns it around and drops a big elbow drop using the ropes. Stark kicks out at 2. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, come walking down to watch the match.

Stone barks as Kamea and Aliyah double team Stark in the corner. Aliyah keeps control of Stark and dropkicks her for a 2 count. We go to commercial with LeRae and Hartwell taunting Shirai from the bottom of the ramp as Shirai yells back at them.

Back from the break and Kamea controls Stark as The Way watches from ringside. Aliyah tags in for a big double team move to Stark for 2. Aliyah grounds Stark with a body scissors now. Stark powers up from a front face lock, then drops Stark on her face. Shirai tags in as does Kamea. Shirai runs wild as fans cheer her on. She stops to look back at The Way.

Shirai hits 619 on Kamea. Shirai avoids Aliyah attacking from the floor, then kicks her in the face from the apron. Shirai with a missile dropkick to Kamea for a close 2 count. Kamea blocks a double underhook from Shirai, then drops her with a kick to the face. Aliyah tags in and hits a Northern Lights suplex to Shirai for a close 2 count. Kamea tags back in for a double suplex but Shirai lands on her feet. Stark tags in and levels both opponents at once for a pop. Stark drops Kamea with a big suplex. Shirai tags back in and goes to the top for her signature moonsault to Kamea. Shirai covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Shirai and Stark celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. The Way teases rushing the ring. Shirai and Stark get ready for a fight as they stare LeRae and Hartwell down. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez appear on the other side of the apron. They make it known that they have their eyes on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come down the ramp next, saying they deserve the next title shot. The three challenger teams start brawling in the ring as The Way retreats to the stage to watch. Samoa Joe comes out with security to try and restore order.

– We get a brief video package to promote tonight’s non-title match between Kushida and Kyle O’Reilly. This will be the main event. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.