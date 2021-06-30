LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – June 29, 2021

– The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking at last week’s show, including the arrival of The Diamond Mine. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Wade Barrett as the crowd cheers.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

We go right to the ring as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come riding out on Shotzi’s tank. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winners of this match will be named new #1 contender’s to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way at Great American Bash. Zoey Stark is out next, followed by her partner Io Shirai. They head to the ring together. Out next is Dakota Kai, joined by NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They also march to the ring together.

Gonzalez overpowers Shirai and Moon to start. They trade offense and Shirai dropkicks both opponents. Gonzalez ends up leveling them both in the middle of the ring. Gonzalez launches Shirai face-first into the top turnbuckle. Moon takes Gonzalez down with a head scissors. Moon leaps off Shirai”s back to deck Gonzalez in the corner. Moon with more offense to both opponents. Blackheart tags in for a 2 count on Gonzalez as Kai breaks it up with a kick. Stark comes in and rocks Kai, then Moon. A big six-woman brawl breaks out as the referee tries to restore order. Stark gets double teamed at ringside by Kai and Gonzalez now.

Shirai nails a springboard moonsault from the apron to save Stark. Fans pop for Shirai. Shotzi runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, as Moon holds the ropes open for her, taking down the other four competitors at ringside. Moon then leaps from the turnbuckles, taking down the other four competitors at ringside. Stark is back in the ring now. She runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down everyone but Shirai on the floor. Shirai and Stark stand tall at ringside to “NXT!” chants as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gonzalez is working on Shotzi in the corner after putting Shirai down on the mat. Shirai charges but Gonzalez drops her again. Gonzalez slams Shotzi from her shoulders. Gonzalez goes to put Shirai away but Shirai counters for a big pop. Stark and Kai tag in. Stark decks her and then decks Moon as she tags in. Stark unloads, and also kicks Gonzalez off the apron Stark drops Kai with a German suplex for a 2 count.

Stark runs wild on Kai again for another 2 count. Stark is the only one standing as fans chant “Zoey!” now. She sends Kai into the corner and tags in Shirai. They take turns on Kai in the corner with big running strikes. Shirai nails 619 to Kai. Shirai springboards in from the apron with a missile dropkick to Kai for a big pop. Kai kicks out at 2 as Shotzi tags in and breaks it up with a flying senton.

Shotzi with an enziguri and big kick to Shirai, then more kicks. Shotzi drops Shirai with a reverse Slingblade. Moon tags in and they double team Shirai. Moon covers for 2 but Shirai kicks out. Kai misses Moon and gets kicked, then beat up with knee strikes. Moon then levels Kai with a discus clothesline. Shotzi tags back in for double teaming on Kai and Shirai at the same time. Shotzi drops Kai on her head with a double underhook German for 2. Shotzi with a submission to Kai but Gonzalez makes the save.

Gonzalez fights off Shotzi and Moon now. Shirai and Stark join in and they beat her down. Kai tries to make the save. Shirai and Stark double team Kai in the corner, while Shotzi and Moon keep Gonzalez down. Gonzalez breaks up a big five-person move in the corner, saving Kai from a huge superplex. Gonzalez cleans house and powerbombs Shotzi. Shirai kicks Gonzalez knee out. Kai with a big double stomp to Shotzi but Shirai follows up with double knees to Kai. Shirai drops Kai into a submission. Kai breaks it and superkicks Shirai in the jaw. Shirai drops Kai with a big backbreaker for a pop. Shirai goes to the top and hits the moonsault on Gonzalez, who was laying on top of Kai to sacrifice herself. Shirai lands on both. Fans chant “NXT!” as Shirai grabs Gonzalez, but Moon sends Shirai to the floor. Shotzi goes to the top and hits her big senton to Gonzalez.

Stark breaks the pin up. Stark with a big knee to the face on Shotzi. Moon with the Eclipse to Stark Kai with the Go To Kick on Moon. Kai blocks a German from Shirai and rolls her up for a close 2 count. Shirai levels Kai with a palm strike uppercut. Shirai goes to the top and nails her big moonsault on Kai for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark and Shirai vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the titles is confirmed for the Great American Bash. Shirai and Stark celebrate as we go to replays.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett are walking backstage when Johnny Gargano attacks Kross out of nowhere. Security rushes over and breaks it up. Kross seethes and yells at Gargano, calling him a dead man. We go to commercial.

