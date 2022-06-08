LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – June 7, 2022

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

We take a look back at In Your House with highlights.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes comes to the ring with Trick Williams.

Trick says things are back to normal. Melo is the North American Champion.

Carmelo says he has to give credit where credit is due. The best version of Cameron Grimes showed up on Saturday and gave him a tough match. His goal was to get back to the North American Championship and he is the goal. Melo don’t chase dreams, dreams chase Melo. I am what you aspire to be. As I look around and see some of you scrubs in here, you wish you could do what I do. I am standing at the top while you losers are reaching for your goals.

I am the most illustrious NXT North American Champion in history and I got right now.

Solo Sikoa makes his way to the ring.

Sikoa tells Melo congratulations on getting your victory. No one wants to hear that. This is NXT where we do less talking and more fighting. I’m going to keep this short and sweet. Everyone knows I got next for the North American championship.

Trick says that was between Solo and Grimes so that is not valid any more. Hayes says Solo bet on the wrong one.

Solo says he has no fear in his eyes. He has Melo’s number and everyone knows it.

Grayson Waller makes his way to the ring. He wants to know who Solo thinks he is. He isn’t famous enough to have Melo’s number and he is leaving you on voice mail. I don’t care about your blood type and who your dad, brothers, or cousin are. The truth is that no one likes you here. That is why you are called SOLO.

Solo tells Waller to shut the hell up. He fights alone in the ring. He is not alone tonight because he is with them. You want to fight?

Solo punches Williams and Hayes. Waller goes after Sikoa and all three men work over Sikoa. Waller with a DDT to Sikoa.

Referees come out to hold their arms out to keep Waller, Hayes, and Williams from Sikoa.

We go to a video package for Von Wagner and Josh Briggs.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Von Wagner (with Sofia Cromwell and Robert Stone) versus Josh Briggs (with Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley)

They exchange punches before the referee officially starts the match. Wagner sends Briggs into the corner and connects with punches and shoulders. Wagner with a knee and punches. Briggs with a punch and a shoulder tackle. Briggs slides to the floor and punches Wagner. Wagner with punches and forearms to Briggs followed by a knee. Wagner with a boot to the head. Briggs with punches to Wagner. Briggs with an Irish whip and he misses a splash. Wagner with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Wagner with punches. Wagner works on the shoulder and connects with a knee. Briggs with punches to Wagner. Wagner sends Brigs to the floor and sends Briggs into the apron.

Wagner sends Briggs back into the ring and Jensen’s arm is slammed into the apron. Fallon distracts the referee and Jensen gives Briggs his cast and Briggs hits Wagner with the cast and hits a clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Josh Briggs

After the match, Sofia gives a look to Henley.

Solo Sikoa is in the medical room and he is asked how he is doing. Solo says he wants Waller and Melo tonight. Sikoa says he can have a partner if someone wants to join him. He will leave both of those bitches the way they left him.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Andre Chase presenting Thea Hail with a scholarship for the next year. Thea says she is excited to hone her craft.

Kit WIlson and Elton Prince show up and say that it is embarrassing that they ask for a photo.

Hayward tells Pretty Deadly to get their tag titles, but they lost them.

Match Number Two: Nathan Frazer versus Santos Escobar

They lock up and Escobar with a waist lock and Frazer gets to the ropes. They lock up and Escobar with a take down into an arm bar. Escobar with a monkey flip. Escobar with a waist lock and take down. Escobar with a waist lock. Frazer flips out of the corner and hits a head scissors take down. Escobar sends Frazer to the apron and Frazer with a springboard drop kick that sends Escobar to the floor. Escobar moves when Frazer goes for a suicide dive. Frazer with a waist lock and an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Escobar sends Frazer to the apron and Escobar with an enzuigiri. Escobar with a suicide dive. Santos has some words with Tony before returning to the ring.

Escobar with a kick and elbow drop to the back. Frazer with punches and Escobar with a forearm to the back. Escobar with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Frazer kicks Escobar but Escobar with a boot to the chest. Escobar with a chop in the corner. Escobar with a forearm to the lower back. Escobar with a running back elbow into the corner and he follows with a kick. Escobar pulls Frazer onto the ring steps and he applies a Liontamer against the ring post.

Escobar with a slingshot senton for a near fall. Escobar with a bow and arrow around the ring post. Frazer with a punch and Escobar with an elbow. Frazer with a double leg take down and a jackknife cover. Escobar with a clothesline and kicks. Escobar with a half nelson and an uppercut to the back. Frazer with kicks and punches but Escobar with an Irish whip and tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Escobar with a Gory Special but Frazer tries to escape and Escobar sends Frazer face first to the mat and Escobar gets a near fall. Escobar with a double leg take down and a Boston Crab. Frazer tries to get to the ropes but Escobar pulls Frazer into the center of the ring. Frazer gets to the ropes to force a break.

Escobar and D’Angelo have some words. Escobar pulls Frazer off the ropes and Frazer lands on his feet and gets a near fall with a rollup. Frazer goes for an O’Connor Roll and Escobar holds on to the ropes. Frazer with a flying forearm and both men are down. Frazer with a back elbow and a springboard moonsault into a reverse DDT. Frazer with a shooting star press for a near fall. Frazer goes up top for a Phoenix Splash and Escobar moves. Escobar with a jumping knee and he goes for the Phantom Driver but Frazer escapes. Escobar with a jumping knee. Donovan gives Escobar a crowbar and Santos gives it back. Frazer with a kick from the apron and a Phoenix Splash for the three count.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

McKenzie is with Xyon Quinn in the back.

Quinn says Frazer is another guy who carries around a rabbit foot. He is the same as Wes Lee. He had to listen to Wes Lee’s name over the last week. That match was five minutes and I dominated for four minutes and fifty-seven seconds. That isn’t a victory, it is luck. When I get my rematch next week, it won’t be the same result. His buddy Sanga better be there to pick him up because he will be unconscious.

Bron Breakker walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring.

Bron says In Your House was a battle. Gacy attacked me personally and mentally. Whatever Joe did, he was not taking this title from me. It was not about me, it was about NXT. This place is special. NXT is special. After I went through the curtain Saturday, he saw everyone’s faces. They all want this title. Who steps up to the challenge?

Apollo Crews makes his way to the ring.

Crews says he means each and every word from the bottom of his heart. He says this is the energy that he misses. He says he wasn’t here on Saturday but he is here now and he is here as long as he wants to be. He congratulates Bron on his victory on Saturday. He says Bron is one of the best athletes in all of WWE. Crews says he loves this place. When I left NXT, I left way too soon and there were things I wanted to accomplish that I left on the table. I am here to change history and to make history. One day, sooner, rather than later, we will make some history together. Until that day, I will see you down the road champ.

They shake hands.

We have a video package for the Breakout Tournament Finals.

We are back and Joe Gacy says recognizing you cannot go without help is not a weakness. You two knew you were not fulfilled. You opened your minds and hearts. You have made great strides. We are shaping the world by maximizing our exposure on the platform week after week. Our message is more important than any worldly possessions or symbols. We can focus on your progression. Forget what you have been called, you are the Diad and you will be an extension of him. You will compete in the ring next week.

Match Number Three: Roxanne Perez versus Tiffany Stratton in the Finals of the Breakout Tournament

They lock up and Stratton backs Perez into the ropes and gives a clean break. Stratton sends Perez to the mat. Perez with a side head lock. Stratton with a leg sweep for a near fall. Stratton with a handspring to avoid Perez. Perez blocks a kick and Perez with a satellite head scissors but Stratton lands on her feet. Perez with a drop kick and a drop toe hold. Perez stomps on the hand. Perez with a wrist lock. Perez with a hammer lock into a wrist lock. Stratton with a reversal. Stratton takes Perez to the mat and holds on to the wrist lock and works on the fingers. Stratton has her knee against the head as he maintains the wrist lock. Perez with an arm wringer and a side head lock. Stratton sends Perez into the corner and she catches Perez on a float over. Perez with a tornado DDT. Perez blocks a hip toss and Irish whips Stratton. Perez with a running uppercut into the corner. Perez with chops.

Perez goes to the ropes and Stratton drops Perez on the top rope and Perez goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Stratton with a Fujiwara arm bar. Perez with a rollup for a near fall. Stratton sends Perez to the mat and then drops an elbow onto the injured arm and she gets a near fall. Stratton returns to the Fujiwara arm bar. Perez with another rollup for a near fall. Perez with uppercuts. Perez cannot Irish whip Stratton because of the damage done to her arm. Stratton with an arm wringer and a handspring back elbow into the corner. Stratton gets a near fall. Perez with an arm drag and Stratton puts Perez on the turnbuckles when Perez goes for a monkey flip. Perez with a Thesz Press off the turnbuckles and a suicide dive onto Stratton. Perez with a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall.

Perez with a twisting back senton but she lands on her injured arm. Perez gets a near fall. Stratton with a rollup for a near fall. Stratton with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Stratton pulls Perez into the corner and Perez grabs Stratton as she goes to the turnbuckels. Stratton goes for a triple jump moonsault but misses. Perez with Code Red for the three count.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

After the match, Cora Jade gives Roxanne the contract.

Toxic Attraction makes their way to the ring.

Mandy congratulates Roxanne for all of the sacrifices and long bus rides to lead to tonight. You should be proud of yourself. You have your best friend standing beside you to soak it all in. Mandy says you should be really proud of yourself. Enjoy this moment because it all downhill from here. If you think that you are going to cash in that contract on me, you have a better chance of going to Raw or Smackdown, or just leave it in your closet. If you challenge me, you will fail. Just ask your best friend. Not only did she have one opportunity, she had two and failed both times. This title isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Perez hits Rose and then everyone in the ring fights. Indi Hartwell joins in the action and the numbers are evened up. Hartwell kicks Rose and then knocks Mandy off the apron.

We go to the back and we see Bodhi Hayward down in the back. Andre asks who did it and Bodhi says it is Pretty Deadly. Andre kicks a chair and tells Bodhi he can’t compete tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and McKenzie Mitchell is with Wendy Choo.

Tiffany Stratton interrupts and says that Roxanne cheated. She said if she knew that they were going to cheat, she would have won easily.

Wendy throws her drink on Tiffany.

Match Number Four: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince (with John Morrison’s Slow Motion Machine) versus Andre Chase

Chase goes after Prince and punches him. He kicks Wilson off the apron. Chase with a Thesz Press and punches. Chase with a chop and punches in the corner. Chase with a forearm to Wilson. Chase with a back body drop to Prince. Prince with a forearm to Chase followed by an Irish whip but Chase with a clothesline out of the corner. Wilson trips Chase and Prince with an elbow drop. Wilson tags in and punches Chase from the apron. Wilson with a kick and forearm. Prince tags in and chokes Chase. Prince gets Chase on his shoulders and tosses Chase onto Wilson’s knees.

Bodhi Hayward crawls to the ring and Thea Hail tells her not to do it.

Hail gets on the apron and wants to tag in. Hail slaps Prince and Chase with double sledges to Wilson and Prince. Chase with a reverse atomic drop to Wilson followed by a side Russian leg sweep. Chase with a C-H-A-S-E-U stomp. Prince tags in and he kicks Chase in the head. They hit Spilled Milk for the three count.

Winners: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Tony D’Angelo is in the back and he tells Carmelo Hayes that he wasn’t the only one who had a victory on Saturday. Tony tells Hayes he needs to get in line if he wants to keep the title.

Hayes tells Tony thank you but no thank you on any offer.

Tony says if Hayes doesn’t stay out of his way, his title reign will be over in the blink of an eye.

Match Number Five: Alba Fyre versus Tatum Paxley

