WWE NXT Results – June 8th, 2021

WWE NXT Results – June 8, 2021

– The “Takeover: In Your House 2021” go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype the show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan

We go right to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. Oney Lorcan is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see video from earlier today of Theory and Johnny Gargano brawling with Lorcan and Pete Dunne until security broke it up.

The bell rings and they lock up. Theory takes control as fans do dueling chants. Lorcan takes Theory down and controls him by his arm. Theory fights Lorcan off into the corner. Theory counters and nails a dropkick. Theory takes Lorcan down into a headlock.

Theory fights out of a hold and keeps Lorcan down with the headlock. They fight up and out. Lorcan with big uppercuts now. Theory fights back with strikes of his own. Lorcan takes Theory down by his knee and they tangle some more on the mat now. Lorcan bends Theory’s knee back, then turns him over for the single-leg Crab but Theory kicks him away. Theory with a flying clothesline in the corner and more offense. Theory with a big suplex for a pop. Theory talks some trash in Lorcan’s face but Lorcan delivers a big chop, and another, to turn it back around.

Lorcan unloads with kicks in the corner as the referee warns him and fans boo. Lorcan levels Theory with an elbow to the mouth to put him right back down. Lorcan with a stomp and another big uppercut. Lorcan sends Theory to the apron and then nails a knee lift to send him to the floor. Lorcan follows and they trade chops on the floor now. Theory brings Lorcan back to the apron but Lorcan counters and drops Theory spine-first on the edge of the apron. Theory falls to the floor and yells out in pain.

Dunne comes walking down the ramp now as fans boo. The referee counts as Dunne slowly approaches Theory. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Lorcan brings it back in the ring and keeps control, launching Theory into the corner as Dunne watches from ringside. Lorcan with the Boston Crab in the middle of the ring now. Theory finally gets to the bottom rope to break it. Lorcan stomps away.

Back from the break and now Gargano is at ringside watching the match. Lorcan levels Theory. Lorcan with a running back splash in the corner, and another. Theory rolls into a big Blockbuster to Lorcan as fans rally.

Lorcan with an uppercut. Theory rocks him and clotheslines him to the floor in front of the announce table. Lorcan rolls back in and shoves Theory to the floor at Gargano as Theory had his back turned. Lorcan has words with Gargano but he goes back to work on Theory. Theory counters and sends Lorcan into the barrier, then into the Plexiglas barrier. Theory brings it back in and unloads on Lorcan. Theory with a corner clothesline and a fall-away slam. Theory runs into a big boot. He comes right back with a big modified Spanish Fly while Lorcan sits on the top turnbuckle. Lorcan kicks out just in time as fans chant “NXT!” now.

Theory follows Lorcan back to the floor. They collide with clothesline attempts and both go down. Dunne comes over and argues with Gargano. They brawl after Dunne strikes first. Officials run down and try to separate them but they continue brawling to the stage. Theory slams Lorcan face-first into the edge of the apron. Lorcan grabs Theory on the apron and sends him face-first into the ring post. Lorcan drops Theory on his head in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

– After the match, the music hits as Lorcan stands tall. We see Gargano and Dunne being kept apart on the stage, but still arguing. Gargano hits the ring to check on Theory now. Lorcan stands with Dunne on the stage.

– Barrett sends us to LA Knight in his nearby mansion. He’s singing the Million Dollar theme song in the shower, then has a woman put his robe on. He has another woman hand him a glass of champagne. Knight tells the women to join him in the hot tub as he rants about how he will beat Cameron Grimes at Takeover while WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. looks on. Knight goes on about how he can carry the Million Dollar legacy on like no other. He hops in his Mercedes Benz and drives off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes, as his Dok Hendrix gimmick, delivers a promo for Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored replay of NXT Tag Team Champions MSK retaining over Legado del Fantasma last week.

– We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is already out – Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Escobar takes the mic and says he’s going to make NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed pay for what he did to Escobar and his partners last week. Escobar speaks in Spanish until the music interrupts and out comes Reed. He taunts Escobar and shows us a replay of how he smashed Escobar into the barrier last week, and again. The clip keeps replaying as Escobar seethes in the ring. He challenges Reed to come to the ring and try it again. Reed hits the ring as the music hits and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. The two sides face off in the ring now.

Escobar, Wilde and Mendoza exit the ring as fans boo. Escobar proposes a six-man Winners Take All match. Reed accepts the challenge. MSK wants to see another replay of Escobar getting smashed into the barrier last week. The two sides continue yelling at each other. The music interrupts and out comes Hit Row Records – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Escobar isn’t happy with the interruption. Hit Row stops on the ramp and has a brief showdown with Legado del Fantasma. Reed and MSK hit the apron as Hit Row enters the ring. Hit Row also has words with MSK and Reed. The champs leave as Hit Row hits the corner to pose. Back to commercial.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Killian Dain

Back from the break and out comes Killian Dain with Drake Maverick. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott locks up with Dain and they go to the corner.

Dain backs off and fans boo Scott. Scott with a headlock but Dain fights out and works on the arm now. Dain takes Scott down but Scott kips up. Dain keeps the arm tied up as Drake and Hit Row look on from ringside. Dain levels Scott with a big shoulder. Scott ends up slapping Dain from behind. He retreats to the floor to stand with Hit Row. Dain looks to go for a dive but he puts the brakes on as Hit Row gets in the way.

Scott ends up coming back in and Dain levels him with a clothesline. Dain keeps control until “B-Fab” Briana Brandy distracts him from the floor, allowing Scott to level him with a big shot and then drop him on the floor with a kick. Scott brings Dain back in for a quick pin attempt. Scott with more offense to keep Dain down for another pin attempt that Dain easily kicks out of. Scott keeps Dain grounded with a knee now. Scott nails a knee that angers Dain. Dain catches a kick but Scott slaps him again. Dain delivers a big slap back. They trade big strikes now.

Dain rocks Scott into the corner with big lefts and rights. Dain launches Scott into the turnbuckles and then levels him with a clothesline. Scott looks to mount offense but Dain hits the crossbody in the middle of the ring for 2. Scott with more big offense but Dain kicks out just in time. Scott ties Dain up with a submission as Drake tries to rally. Dain breaks free and kicks Scott in the gut. Dain scoops Scott on his shoulders and slams him hard to the mat, then hits a senton.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis gets involved from the floor, distracting Dain, but Drake takes him down at ringside. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis manhandles Drake, slamming him into the edge of the apron. Another distraction allows Scott to capitalize on Dain. Scott then nails a big running kick to drop Dain in the corner. Scott covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

– After the match, Hit Row stands tall together at ringside as the music hits. We go to replays. Hit Row poses on the stage together now.

– We see video of Poppy arriving to the building. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Candice is tired of the attention Poppy is getting over them. Indi heard Dexter Lumis put on her headphones last week and she thinks he might still love her. Indi runs off to find Lumis. Candice is annoyed and says Indi and Lumis were never a thing to begin with. Candice walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Cameron Grimes in a pool at his mansion. He cuts a promo on facing LA Knight at Takeover and fighting for The Million Dollar Man’s legacy. He burns a $100 dollar bill to light a cigar but chokes on it. We also see Grimes enjoying the company of a few ladies, getting a massage, giving a massage, and other activities. He says he’s going to take Ted DiBiase’s legacy to the moon as he rides off in a Rolls Royce.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Camron Clay

We go back to the ring and out comes Mercedes Martinez. Xia Li suddenly attacks her on the stage. Li beats Martinez down to the ringside area and continues working her over. Li brings the fight in the ring but Martinez fights back and turns it around. Martinez levels Li with a big boot, sending her to the floor. Martinez follows and they continue brawling around the ringside area. Martinez knocks Li over the barrier and officials rush over to break them up.

Martinez rolls into the ring, selling the attack, but she tells the referee to start the match. The bell hits and Camron Clay charges but Martinez levels her with a big knee. Clay is the former Camron Bra’Nae, and this is new WWE ring name. Martinez then delivers the Air Raid Crash for the quick win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

– After the match, Martinez stands tall as her music hits. She yells into the camera and delivers another warning to Li.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Breezango. She asks them about the recent directive to Imperium from NXT UK Champion WALTER. They crack jokes on WALTER and aren’t worried about Imperium coming to get them as they need to beat Imperium to make their way back to the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– We see Ted DiBiase Sr. walking backstage with two armored security guards. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal are with Poppy in the back. Triple H thanks her for letting them use some of her music. He asks when her new album drops. She presses a button and says right now. Triple H can’t believe she just pressed a button and released her five-track album, but she did. He says technology is amazing and he loves it. Dexter Lumis walks up and presents Poppy with a drawing. She takes it and hugs him. Indi Hartwell walks up but she’s hurt at the sight of Poppy and Lumis hugging. Hartwell storms off crying. Triple H calls that a little awkward.

– We see Cameron Grimes and LA Knight arriving in the parking lot. They take shots at each other while entering the building. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” is in the ring now. He asks Knight and Grimes to join him in the ring for this priceless announcement.

We see Knight and Grimes walking in the back. Knight tosses a bunch of money on the ground and Grimes stops to pick it up. Knight makes his entrance as his music hits but he’s interrupted by Grimes and his music. Grimes and Knight keep trying to one-up each other as they head to the ring with DiBiase, who has a podium set up in the middle of the ring.

DiBiase says this will be the ultimate test at Takeover and both have proved themselves worthy, but it’s time to climb the ladder of success, literally. Ted’s music starts back up as a gold ladder lowers from the ceiling. DiBiase says it’s called a Ladder Match. Knight cuts a promo on how he will win on Sunday because there’s only one man who can carry the Million Dollar Legacy, and that’s him. Grimes responds with a promo of his own, going on about how he can’t be beat in front of these fans. Grimes says he’s taking the Million Dollar Legacy straight to the moon. He says this from a few rungs up the ladder. He tells Ted he doesn’t see what he’s supposed to be reaching for. Ted is glad he asked.

Ted calls for his armored security to bring the black case in the ring. The case is placed on the podium and Ted talks about how they will fight, crawl, grab, use ever fiber of energy and muscle in their bodies just so they can have this… he opens the case to reveal the Million Dollar Title belt. Ted says this Sunday at Takeover, whoever wins the Ladder Match will become the new Million Dollar Champion. Ted does his signature laugh and the music starts back up as Knight and Grimes face off and have words.

– We go backstage where Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Karrion Kross are brawling as security tries to split them up. NXT General Manager William Regal helps security and says no more of this. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ever-Rise cuts a promo to announce that they will be hosting the Takeover Pre-Pre-Show this Sunday, before the actual “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show.

– The announcers hype the Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. August Grey and Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out come The Grizzled Young Veterans – Zack Gibson and James Drake. August Grey and Ikemen Jiro are already waiting in the ring.

Grey starts off with Gibson and they go at it, trading holds. Gibson takes control early on. Jiro ends up tagging in and leveling Gibson with a big right hand. Jiro delivers some impressive offense to Gibson, flying in from the apron with a clothesline. Gibson with a jawbreaker to Jiro, then a cheap shot to drop Grey off the apron.

Gibson tries to take Jiro’s jacket off but that angers him. Jiro unloads with offense now. Drake tags in and they double team Jiro now. Drake leaps off Gibson’s back to kick Grey off the apron. Drake goes to work on Jiro now, kicking his hurt knee out. Drake focuses on the knee now, which is protected by a knee brace. Gibson tags back n for more double teaming on Jiro. The crowd rallies for Jiro but the quick tags and double teaming continues. Drake with a single-leg Crab on Jiro now.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher come down with steel chairs to ringside. They take a seat to watch the match but Gibson and Drake are distracted. Grey tags in and unloads on both opponents. Gibson comes from behind but Grey nails a jawbreaker. Grey goes back to work on Drake in the corner. Grey goes on and hits a big crossbody on Drake.

Grey blocks a move but Drake levels him with a clothesline. Gibson tags back in as Drake knocks Jiro off the apron. The Vets nail the Ticket To Mayhem on Grey and Gibson covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Gibson and Drake stand tall as their music hits. They turn and stare down Ciampa and Thatcher as the music hits. Gibson takes the mic and cuts a promo on Thatcher and Ciampa. They are here for MSK and the NXT Tag Team Titles as they have already proven they’re too good for Ciampa and Thatcher. Ciampa says they aren’t getting a title shot unless they go through them. Ciampa and Thatcher throw their chairs at the ropes as Gibson calls them idiots. Gibson challenges them to a Tornado Tag Team Rules match for next week’s show. Ciampa fires back on the mic but they don’t have to wait until next week. Ciampa and Thatcher rush the ring but Drake and Gibson retreat to the stage. Thatcher says he’s going to enjoy breaking the legs of Gibson and Drake next week. The two teams continue yelling at each other as the music hits.

– We see Candice LeRae walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how a returning Bobby Fish was attacked by Oney Lorcan two weeks ago following his loss to Pete Dunne. We get a video of Fish working out now, kicking and punching a bag. Fish sends a warning to Lorcan and says he has not forgotten about him.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae by herself.

LeRae takes the mic and says she’s so tired of Poppy. Fans chant “Poppy!” and “we love Poppy!” now. LeRae isn’t happy with how Poppy hijacked her interview last week and stole Indi Hartwell’s man this week, making her cry and leave the show tonight. LeRae calls Poppy out and gives her two options – do it the easy way and apologize, or do it the hard way and receive a proper introduction to the parking lot. The lights go out and then come back on as Poppy’s music hits.

Poppy speaks from the stage and says she doesn’t wrestle, but she knows someone who does. The music of Io Shirai hits and out she comes as fans pop. LeRae and fans can’t believe it. Shirai makes her return and heads to the ring with Poppy right behind her. Shirai rushes the ring and unloads on LeRae, then drops her on her face. Shirai nails 619 as fans cheer her on. Shirai springboards in with the missile dropkick and then kips up as Candice rolls out of the ring. Shirai and Poppy celebrate as the music starts back up. LeRae stands on the stage with her title, seething.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes, as his Dok Hendrix gimmick, is backstage for another Slam Jam update for Takeover. Hayes hypes up the Takeover card. We go back to the announce table and they hype the Takeover Pre-show on Sunday, which will be hosted by radio/podcast host Sam Roberts, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and sports journalist Arash Markazi.

– Still to come, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened backstage during the break as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai passed Io Shirai and Poppy. Gonzalez and Shirai exchanged looks.

Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event match and out first comes Dakota Kai with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Ember Moon is out next by herself, staring down Gonzalez ahead of their title match on Sunday.

The bell rings and Kai levels Moon as Gonzalez talks some trash from ringside. They collide with strikes, then shove each other around. They lock up and tangle into the corner, then the ropes and across the ring in the opposite corner. Moon slams Kai’s head back into the turnbuckles several times. Kai comes back and delivers the running boot to the face in the corner for a 2 count.

Kai pounds on Moon and works her over in the opposite corner, holding a boot to the face as the referee counts. Kai whips Moon into the turnbuckles and delivers another running boot. Moon kicks out at 2 and Kai shows some frustration. Kai pounds on Moon as fans try to rally. Kai keeps Moon down with a boot but Moon kicks her from the mat. Kai with right hands in the middle of the ring. Moon eats them and screams back. Moon mounts some offense now, connecting with a dropkick.

Moon with a leg sweep and a face plant for a pin attempt. Gonzalez distracts Moon now but Moon works Kai over while taunting the champ. Moon kicks Kai in the back and continues taunting Gonzalez. Moon uppercuts Kai into the corner and then nails a running back splash. Kai turns it around in the corner but Moon drops her on the apron. Kai drops Moon with a right hand and swings her face-first into the ring post. Moon hits hard and falls to the floor as fans boo. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Moon is unloading on Kai, dropkicking her in the corner. Moon takes Kai down and goes to the second turnbuckle for a double knees to the face. Kai kicks out at 2. Moon with a superkick. Kai stays on her and delivers another big boot to the face. Kai takes Moon down and kicks her in the back. Kai misses a running boot to the face. Moon kips up and superkicks her again. Moon delivers a modified somersault Stunner but Kai kicks out just in time.

Fans rally for Moon now as she applies a Dragon Sleeper submission, pulling back on Kai’s neck while staring at Gonzalez. Kai counters and drops Moon on her head for a close 2 count. Kai can’t believe Moon kicked out. Kai with quick kicks to the face. Moon catches a kick but Kai nails the Scorpion Kick, and another kick. Kai with another running kick in the corner but Moon kicks out just in time. Kai and Gonzalez can’t believe it. Kai scoops Moon on her shoulders but she slides off. Moon with a big powerbomb from her shoulders but Kai kicks out at 2. Moon also shows some frustration now.

Kai goes to the floor for a breather with Gonzalez. Moon comes out but Kai rolls back in. Moon dodges a running boot by Gonzalez, then rocks her with a right hand while the referee is distracted. Moon kicks Kai off the apron and then nails a big suicide dive, sending Kai and Gonzalez into the announce table. Fans chant “NXT!” as Moon gets fired up. Moon brings it back in and kicks Kai. Moon goes to the top for the Eclipse but Gonzalez runs in and knocks her off the top with a big boot, sending her to the floor for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ember Moon

– After the bell, fans boo as Gonzalez checks on Kai. Moon comes back in the ring from behind and attacks the champ. Kai helps Gonzalez and they double team Moon now as the boos continue. Gonzalez goes for the big one-arm chokeslam in the middle of the ring but Moon counters with a modified Eclipse in mid-air. Moon gets sent to the apron but she’s still fighting. Moon goes to the top and delivers the Eclipse on Gonzalez. Moon grabs the NXT Women’s Title belt while Gonzalez is laid out. Moon lays the title on Gonzalez and then heads to the stage as her music hits. We go to replays as Kai checks on Gonzalez. Moon stands tall and yells back at the ring from the stage now.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett are backstage now. Kross sends a warning to his 4 challengers and says now is their chance to show the world what they can really do. Don’t be late, tick-tock. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the Tornado Rules tag team match is confirmed for next week.

– We go right back to the middle of the ring and NXT General Manager William Regal is facing off with NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Scarlett is with Kross. A furious Regal says he has seen what’s gone down tonight and this is not happening. Kross may be the champion but he does not run things around here. This is not happening.

Kross snatches the mic and says Regal doesn’t run anything, and doesn’t run NXT. Kross says this show has been out of control for a long time and now we’re in his world. Kross isn’t leaving the ring until his 4 challengers come to the ring, face him and get their ass kicked.

Kyle O’Reilly appears on the stage and taunts Kross about taking the title. Johnny Gargano comes from the crowd now. He stands on the announce table, taking shots at O’Reilly and Kross as fans boo. He tries talking Kross into choking O’Reilly out. Kross calls Gargano a mark and invites him into the ring. Pete Dunne comes from near the stage now, telling Kross to shut up. He’s tired of waiting and is ready to show them all why he’s the baddest man in NXT. Dunne is on the apron now. O’Reilly also. Kross and Scarlett are in the ring. Regal and security watch from ringside.

Adam Cole appears on the big screen, taking shots at the others and calling Kross the dumbest of them all. Cole goes on about how Kross is afraid to face him one-on-one. Cole talks about ending Kross’ NXT Title reign on Sunday and signs off, saying he will leave the others to fight it out. O’Reilly calls Cole too big of a bitch to be here. He steps to Kross but gets dropped. A big brawl breaks out now with everyone but Cole getting involved. Kross ends up launching Dunne, then O’Reilly, then members of security. O’Reilly attacks but Kross boots him to the mat with ease. Security holds Kross while the others take advantage and attack him. O’Reilly drops Kross gain, then Gargano and Dunne. Kross levels O’Reilly with the running forearm from behind. Kross grabs the NXT Title belt as a “NXT!” chant breaks out.

Kross raises the title in the air but Cole runs in out of nowhere and superkicks him to his knees. Cole with another superkick to stun Kross. Cole then delivers the Last Shot to put Kross down. Fans chant for Cole now. He picks up the NXT Title belt and raises it in the air while the other 4 Superstars are laid out. The final NXT show before “Takeover: In Your House” goes off the air with Cole raising the NXT Title.