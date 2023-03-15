WWE NXT Results – March 14, 2023

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The Road to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 during WrestleMania Week continues this evening, as WWE NXT returns with a new episode on the USA Network at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is an appearance by Johnny Gargano, Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Apollo vs. Dabba Kato, Wes Lee’s North American Title Open Challenge and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/14/2023)

We then shoot to an extensive video recap of the entire NXT Roadblock 2023 themed event from last week’s show, including the scary ending with Roxanne Perez collapsing.

Johnny Gargano Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Now we head inside the CWC inside the WWE PC where Johnny Gargano’s theme hits and the return of Johnny Wrestling to NXT kicks off tonight’s show. For the first time in 15 months Gargano will speak on NXT.

The first triple-crown champion in NXT history settles in the ring and gets a ton of love from the crowd as Vic Joseph and Booker T sing his praises on commentary. After his music cuts off, a loud “Johnny Wrestling!” chant breaks out. That shifts into a “Welcome home!” chant as Gargano starts off by asking where he left off with things.

He says the last time he was in the ring Grayson Waller attacked him with a steel chair. He tells the NXT Universe to keep an eye out for him. He says the last time he spoke in this ring he said he was gonna teach his son to be the best man he can be and finish what you start.

He says it’s WrestleMania season and there has been a lot of talk about finishing your story lately. He says he’s back in NXT to finish his story. He says 15 months ago his story left off on a cliffhanger. He says when he returned on Raw he felt like a piece of him was missing.

He says the last time he was in NXT he was beaten down by Waller. He says Grayson stole his moment from him. He says he hates to say this but he kind of respects it. He says that’s why he gave Waller a gift — he waited. He wanted to see what he would do with that moment.

He says the last guy who took him out was called Tommaso Ciampa and he went on to become one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time. He says he sat back and watched Grayson. “What did you do?” He says Waller had two chances and he failed.

Gargano says Waller disrespected NXT and that’s something you’ll never do. He says you never disrespect a man’s home. As he continues to talk we hear Vic Joseph and Booker T talking about something else. “What is this?”

We hear their headsets drop down. As Gargano continues talking in the ring we hear Vic off-camera showing Gargano his phone and saying, “That’s your house! Grayson Waller is at your house!” Gargano drops the mic and runs off.

Axiom Following Wes Lee Around All Day

Now we shoot to “earlier today” footage and see Axiom approaching Wes Lee while he’s arriving at the building for tonight’s show, where he will defend his title in another NXT North American Championship open challenge.

Axiom says he’s gonna follow Lee around all day to make sure he doesn’t lose his title opportunity this time. Lee says there’s eight hours to go before the show. He says he’ll follow him around. They head off to get some food.

NXT Tag-Team Championships

Gallus (C) vs. Pretty Deadly

After that we head back inside the CWC where Pretty Deadly heads to the ring. Vic Joseph and Booker T continue to react to the opening segment as we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Gargano freaking out backstage on the phone telling his family not to open the door. McKenzie Mitchell follows behind him trying to get a word but Gargano heads into his car and speeds off.

Now we head back inside the CWC where the NXT Tag-Team Champions Gallus make their way out to the ring for the latest defense of their tag-team titles. Once the official pre-match ring introductions are wrapped up, this championship contest gets underway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Pretty Deadly jump off to a good start. A big slap to Mark Coffey only angers one-half of the tag champs. As he starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor, we hear the crowd breaking out in dueling chants in the background.

Pretty Deadly makes the tag and hit a double-team spot to take back control of the offense. We see multiple pin attempts but Coffey avoids being finished off. He then hits a deep arm drag and controls the challenger before reaching over and tagging in Wolfgang.

We see Wolfgang brutalize Pretty Deadly and then tag back in Coffey. The two hit some double-team spots on one member of Pretty Deadly. The other member tries hitting the ring but the two gobble him up as well. They dump them out to the floor and pose for the crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.