LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – March 15, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. We cut to the usual WWE intro video, and then get a video package of highlights from last week’s NXT Roadblock special, showing how Dolph Ziggler became the new NXT Champion in the main event.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as fans chant “Razor!” and Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for a special NXT 2.0 edition of MizTV. Miz introduces himself and gets a “Miz!” chant. He says it feels good to be here but what also feels good is the fact that he will team with Logan Paul to wrestle The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Miz says last week one man turned WrestleMania Weekend upside down. He says he’s had ups & downs with this man, but he asked Miz to come to NXT and do an interview as a favor, so here he is. Miz goes on and introduces new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Ziggler takes the mic and says this just feels right. He welcomes Miz and MizTV to his show, NXT. Miz says the NXT Title looks good on Ziggler. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Miz loves how Ziggler just went to the rookie Bron Breakker and took the NXT Title. Miz says everyone is probably thinking Breakker is going to come out here and interrupt but that’s not happening, and here’s why. Miz shows us footage of Breakker arriving earlier today and hunting for Ziggler. He argued with coaches and sped away in his car. Roode and Ziggler knock Breakker, and call him a sore loser. Roode jokes about his interference in last week’s title match, and says that’s why “we’re” the new NXT Champion. Ziggler says Breakker was smart to turn around and leave earlier today. Ziggler wants to talk about himself now. He’s a fighting champion and he loves to wrestle. They go on bragging about how rich The Miz is but the music interrupts and out comes LA Knight to a pop.

Fans chant for Knight as he enters the ring with a mic. Knight recalls how he last ran into Ziggler and Roode at RAW, and told them to come down to NXT, and now Ziggler is the champion. Knight says if Breakker can’t be here tonight to challenge for the NXT Title, he doesn’t want to wait any longer. Ziggler says he is a fighting champion but he only fights Superstars, so maybe next time, kid. Ziggler tells Knight he’ll see him later Miz talks Knight up and says he will be a major player one day, just not yet.

Knight says they’re right, he’s not a Superstar, he’s a damn mega-star, and that means he can take the title off Ziggler any day of the week. Knight says Ziggler declared this his show… he tells Orlando to tell Ziggler whose show this is, and they say Knight’s name. Knight goes on about taking the title off Ziggler. Ziggler says he only wrestles in the main event and when Knight figures out where that is, he’ll see him there. Miz announces Knight vs. Ziggler for the NXT Title as tonight’s main event, and says it will be awesome. The two sides argue as Miz’s music starts up.

– We see Cameron Grimes warming up backstage. We also see Legado del Fantasma walking through the backstage area.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Trick Williams. They head to ringside to join the announcers and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Cora Jade backstage, asking about her partner Raquel Gonzalez being injured last week, and her attack on NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Jade says it’s simple – Toxic Attraction has hell to pay. She says Gonzalez is out 4-6 weeks and as much as she’s looking for Toxic Attraction, she has a feeling they will be looking for her also. We see that Jade has stolen all three of their title belts. We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is out – Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Cameron Grimes is also in the ring, and Hayes is on commentary with Trick. The winner of this match will be the first participant to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match with Hayes at Stand & Deliver.

The bell rings and Grimes goes at it with Escobar. They trade offense and counters to start. Escobar connects with a big dropkick for a pop in the middle of the ring. Santos with quick pin attempts. Hayes books Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa in a qualifier for later, along with Grayson Waller vs. the winner of tonight’s match between Kushida and A-Kid. Escobar turns it around on Grimes and stomps away now as fans do dueling chants.

Grimes unloads with kicks on Escobar in the corner. Escobar quickly turns it back around and nails an enziguri. Escobar with a big running boot to the face of Grimes. Escobar dominates now, keeping Grimes down. Escobar with another big kick. Escobar with another takedown and a kick to the back for a quick pin attempt. Grimes with right hands and a chop. Grimes ducks a swing and spikes Escobar with a hurricanrana. Grimes ends up on the apron but he’s distracted by Wilde and Mendoza. Escobar takes advantage and drops Grimes on the edge of the apron. We go back to commercial with Legado del Fantasma posing at ringside.

Back from the break and Escobar remains in control. Grimes dodges him in the corner, sending him to the apron. Escobar with a big kick from the apron. Escobar goes to the top and flies with an axe handle for another 2 count. Escobar grounds Grimes now as fans do more dueling chants. Grimes knocks Escobar away and spikes him with another hurricanrana. Grimes mounts offense now. Grimes clotheslines Escobar over the top rope to the floor.

Grimes goes to the apron and leaps off with a cannonball to Escobar. Grimes rolls Escobar back in and comes off the top but Escobar catches him on the way down with a Codebreaker. Grimes kicks out just in time and Escobar can’t believe it. Escobar works Grimes over but Grimes turns Escobar inside out for a close 2 count out of nowhere with the crossbody. Escobar with a pump kick. Grimes fights off Escobar’s shoulders and kicks him in the head, then superkicks him down. Grimes points out at Hayes, and then charges but Escobar catches him with the Phantom Drive out of nowhere to win and advance.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans chant “Santos!” now as Legado del Fantasma stand tall together, staring out at Hayes and Trick, who taunt them from the announce table. Escobar and Hayes will join three other Superstars in the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match.

– We get a video package with Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray talking about the finals of the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, confirming them for next week. They issue a warning to Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo, and declare that Toxic Attraction’s reign over NXT will come to an end. We cut backstage to Choo and Kai now. Kai is unsure about the finals but Choo says they can do it. Toxic Attraction walks in and asks if they’ve seen Cora Jade with their titles. They haven’t but when they find her, they’re going to put her on the shelf like they did Raquel Gonzalez. There’s some arguing until NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose tells Choo and Kai to get the job done next week. They go off hunting for Jade as Choo and Kai watch. Choo and Kai agree that Toxic Attraction is hot, but they’re weird.

– Vic sends us to a hype video for A-Kid. Back to commercial.

A-Kid vs. Kushida

Back from the break and out first is Jacket Time – Kushida with Ikemen Jiro. NXT UK Superstar A-Kid is already waiting in the ring for his NXT 2.0 debut as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winner of this match will face Grayson Waller next week in a Stand & Deliver Ladder Match qualifier.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds and going to the mat. A-Kid mounts some offense for a pop. Kid works on Kushida’s arm now. Kid powers up for a back-slide but Kushida goes into a Crossface submission. Kushida gets a bit aggressive with a Rings of Saturn attempt but Kushida scrambles to get his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Kushida rocks Kid with strikes. Kushida with more offense and a Boston Crab now.

They both get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Kid nails a suplex. More back and forth now. Kid with a German suplex. He kips up and hits a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge for a 2 count. Kushida turns it around and nails a punt kick, then focuses on Kid’s arm and elbow. Kid stuns him and chops him, then nails a big moonsault into a DDT from the top rope, holding it for the pin to win.

Winner: A-Kid

– After the match, A-Kid stands tall as his music hits and Jiro checks on Kushida. A-Kid will face Grayson Waller next week to determine another spot in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

– McKenzie is backstage with Legado del Fantasma now. She congratulates Santos Escobar on qualifying for the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, but he interrupts and goes on about how he’s the best luchador of all-time and it will be his time to win gold at Stand & Deliver. The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio – appear now and fans in the arena pop. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are excited at first, but Escobar looks at them and they shut up. Dominik says his father is really the greatest of all-time. Elektra Lopez says Escobar will be the one to break all of Rey’s records. Rey insists his son is the luchador of the future and the one to break the records. Dominik says he came here to fight, and they are down to fight. Escobar says Dominik just made the biggest mistake of his life.

– Still to come, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton. Back to commercial.

