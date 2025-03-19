WWE NXT Results – March 18, 2025

Commentary Team

Vic Joseph and Booker T call the action for the night, setting the stage for an intense evening of NXT action.

Ring Announcer

Mike Rome provides the in-ring introductions and match results.

Match 1: WWE Women’s United States Championship Match

Chelsea Green (c) w/ Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca w/ Zaria

The match begins with a collar and elbow tie-up before Green drives her knee into Ruca’s midsection and lands a punch to her back. They engage in a wrist lock exchange, with Ruca gaining the upper hand with a deep arm-drag, transitioning into an arm-bar. Green counters into a headscissors neck lock and salutes the crowd. Ruca rolls through into a side headlock, but Green tugs on her hair. Ruca drops Green with a shoulder tackle, showing off her athleticism with a cartwheel. Green attempts a hip toss, but Ruca lands on her feet and connects with The X-Factor for a near fall. She follows up with a hammerlock, but Green sends her face-first into the top turnbuckle.

Green stomps Ruca down in the corner and attempts a monkey flip, only for Ruca to land back on her feet. Ruca mocks Green and stands on her back before delivering a superkick. Green counters by launching Ruca over the top rope. As the referee is distracted by Fyre, Green takes advantage with a chop block and wraps Ruca’s left leg around the bottom rope. Green follows up with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a near fall and relentlessly targets Ruca’s knee with kicks, a knee crusher, and another Dragon Screw.

Despite the punishment, Ruca fights back with a sunset flip attempt and escapes an O’Connor Roll, but Green regains control by applying a single-leg crab. Ruca kicks Green away but is met with another knee hyperextension. Ruca responds with a missile dropkick and a hard-hitting forearm exchange before unloading a flurry of chops and a diving shoulder tackle. Ruca’s left leg gives out, allowing Green to capitalize with The Rough Ryder for a near fall. Green climbs to the top rope, but Ruca counters with a roundhouse kick, sending Green crashing down. Ruca connects with The Cartwheel DDT, but Fyre places Green’s foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Chaos erupts at ringside as Zaria spears Fyre, but Niven retaliates with The Pounce. Ruca takes down Niven with an Orihara Moonsault, only to be caught back inside the ring with The Draping CodeBreaker from Green. Green attempts The Unprettier, but Ruca counters with a sunset flip. Green escapes The Sol Snatcher and clips Ruca’s injured knee, finally hitting The Unprettier to secure the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Backstage Segment: Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams

Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams are seen talking in the locker room. Je’Von acknowledges that Trick was right—he can’t trust anyone. Trick makes it clear that he has no interest in being Je’Von’s friend and that his only focus is reclaiming the NXT Championship. He warns Je’Von that he will never be him and will never be NXT Champion. Before walking away, Trick tells Je’Von to tighten up. Lexis King joins the conversation, taunting Je’Von and reminding him that he’s lucky he’s not eating through a straw anymore. Je’Von doesn’t hesitate and punches Lexis in the face.

Backstage Segment: The Family

Stacks suggests that The DON should stay backstage during their upcoming mixed tag team match, wanting him to be at full strength for his championship rematch. The Family is determined to make The DON proud.

Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Jaida Parker Confrontation

Stephanie Vaquer addresses the NXT audience, admitting that English is not her first language, but wrestling is. She says that she had the opportunity to go anywhere, to any promotion or brand, but she chose NXT because she wants to make history in the best women’s division on the planet. She reminds the audience that last week, in New York, she proved why she is La Primera and that holding two titles makes her the best of the best. She waits for her first challenger to step forward. Jordynne Grace congratulates her, calling her a trailblazer and recognizing her achievements, but before she can continue, Jaida Parker attacks her from behind. Jaida declares that Jordynne is not first in line for anything and that the line starts and ends with Ms. Parker. She refuses to sit back and wait for an opportunity, instead taking it ahead of Stand & Deliver. She warns Stephanie to enjoy her time as a double champion while she still can because it won’t last much longer. Jaida looks Stephanie in the eyes and makes it clear that she is coming for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Match 2: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

The match starts with Inamura attacking Ledger before the bell. Briggs takes control early, dropping Walker with a big boot and dominating the early offense. After exchanging hard-hitting strikes, Walker and Ledger gain momentum but misfire on stereo springboard coffin drops, allowing Inamura to take advantage. Briggs lands a Helluva Kick, followed by a big boot, but Walker fights back with The Stinger Splash, a flying bulldog, and The Bossman Slam. The match erupts into chaos, leading to Briggs delivering The Clothesline From Hell and Inamura following up with a flying splash to secure the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura via Pinfall

Backstage Segments & Announcements

Eddy Thorpe compares himself to Ridge Holland, saying that no matter how hard they work, it’s never enough. He dismisses Trick Williams as nothing more than a sports entertainer. AVA announces that Stephanie Vaquer will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker next week. Fallon Henley interrupts, demanding her rematch. Stephanie accepts Fallon’s challenge for a second title defense. Jaida Parker later boasts that Jordynne Grace messed around and found out and vows that nothing will stop her from becoming the next NXT Women’s Champion.

Match 6: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Underground Match

A brutal, no-ring-ropes encounter ensues, with both men brawling outside the ring. Trick Williams dominates with bodyslams and heavy strikes, but Thorpe locks in The Triangle Choke. Williams powers out, slamming Thorpe into PC talent at ringside. Williams finally lands The Trick Shot and unleashes a barrage of hammerfists, forcing the referee to call for the match via TKO.

Winner: Trick Williams via TKO

Post-Match Chaos

After the match, Trick Williams calls out Oba Femi, who storms down to the ring. The lights go out, and when they return, a massive brawl erupts. Je’Von Evans takes out Femi with a flying cutter, standing tall with Trick Williams as the show goes off the air.