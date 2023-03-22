WWE NXT Results – March 21, 2023

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. with one of the final shows before their WrestleMania Week special event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh, Schism vs. Chase U in a debate battle, plus Wendy Choo vs. Ivy Nile and Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton in qualifiers for the NXT Women’s title ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/21/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by future Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

From there, we shoot to highlights of last week’s show, which features a look at Johnny Gargano’s return at the start of the show and his savage front yard brawl with Grayson Waller that was the unfortunate end of his night last Tuesday.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Co-Hosts Kick Off The Show

We shoot live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center where Pretty Deadly’s theme hits and out comes the former NXT Tag-Team Champions dancing.

The co-hosts for the NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood week head down to the ring as NXT on USA commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week’s show.

Pretty Deadly settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. They remind everyone they are the official co-hosts of NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. They say as their first acts as co-hosts, they are wiping the footage of Gallus beating them from the records.

Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Confront Pretty Deadly

They mention that last week is history and now is a mystery and then go on to talk about outfits for NXT Superstars until they are interrupted by the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes’ theme song. Hayes comes out with Trick Williams.

Trick Williams gets on the mic as the two head to the ring. Hayes joins in as the two enter the ring and the two boast back-and-forth about the conclusion of the Hayes vs. Bron Breakker contract signing for NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 that saw Pretty Deadly put through a table.

Once again Pretty Deadly say NXT Stand & Deliver in super-fancy fashion and then we hear them mention a match for tonight. Hayes and Bron Breakker versus Pretty Deadly.

Breakker ends up coming out and helping with the beat down of Pretty Deadly. He tells Hayes off-mic that he wants to make sure nothing happens to Hayes before their match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

NXT Women’s Title Qualifying Match

Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

We see a shot of Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton walking backstage. The two will meet inside the ring when we return in the opening match of this week’s show in a NXT Women’s Championship qualifying match for NXT Stand & Deliver.

On that note, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Trick Williams reassuring Carmelo Hayes that the match set up in the opening segment is not going to negatively affect him or his plans for NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

From there, we head back inside the CWC where Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and the women’s wrestling star emerges and makes her way down to the ring for our first match of the evening on this week’s NXT on USA show.

Stratton settles in the ring and her music dies down. Now the theme for Indi Hartwell plays and out she comes. The two are in the ring and ready to rock and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Stratton immediately jump off to an early offensive advantage. The action spills out to the floor where Stratton rams Hartwell into the barricade as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Hartwell fighting her way into the offensive driver’s seat as the fans in the NXT Universe cheer her on. She starts to get overwhelmed again as Stratton shifts the momentum back in her favor before connecting with a wild high-spot for the finish and the victory to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING to NXT Women’s Title Match: Tiffany Stratton

Gallus & The Creed Brothers Play Darts At A Pub

Now we shoot to a pub where we see Gallus playing some pool and having some pints. In walks The Creed Brothers and they challenge a beer versus milk game of darts. The two teams start playing and each win a game.

They decide the tie-breaker won’t be darts, but instead a match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 for the tag-team titles. The four men shake hands and agree to the bout and then as they leave, they are approached by Tony D’Angelo and Stacks.

They say they have NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 business to discuss. They say it’s gonna be a long night and head back into the pub.

Wes Lee To Decide His Opponents For NXT Stand & Deliver Next

We see NXT North American Champion Wes Lee walking backstage. He will be heading to the ring to announce his four opponents for his title defense at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 when we return.

Tiffany Stratton Has A Tiffany-Epiphany For Gigi Dolin

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, we see a Lyra Valkyria vignette promoting NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

From there, we shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Gigi Dolin, who talks about Jacy Jane until Tiffany Stratton approaches her and says her chances just went down the drain when she advanced tonight. She has a Tiffany epiphany and then tells her tootles before walking off.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee’s Stand & Deliver Announcement

We head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of NXT North American Champion Wes Lee’s theme music. He comes down to the ring and his music dies down.

He says he’s asked why he’s doing things this way for his title defense at NXT Stand & Deliver. He says because he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite. He then mentions his “creepy” video with Shawn Michaels where the decision was made for him to pick his four opponents.

Before he can say anything else, Dragon Lee’s theme hits and the masked newcomer to the scene in NXT emerges. Booker T calls this his Shucky-Ducky Quack-Quack moment of the evening as he heads down to the ring. He tells Wes it’s nice to meet him. Wes says it’s good to meet him, too.

Dragon Lee says he loves the chaos and mentions wanting to be part of the challenge for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. Wes Lee says he’s been following his career from Mexico and makes it official — Dragon Lee has the first of the four spots for the bout.

Now the theme for JD McDonagh hits and the fans boo he has emerges with a microphone in-hand, mocking Wes Lee and Dragon Lee for putting each other over. McDonagh tells Dragon he’ll give him a pass and tells him to pay attention when he rips Ilja Dragunov apart later tonight.

He turns his attention to Wes Lee and asks what’s his excuse. Lee asks what’s McDonagh’s excuse going to be when Dragunov rips his face off later tonight? Now the theme for Ilja Dragunov plays and out he comes to join the three men in the ring.

JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

As Dragunov heads into the ring, Wes Lee and Dragon Lee exit the ring, but JD McDonagh remains. It will be JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov going one-on-one on NXT on USA when we return. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to footage from the NXT Anonymous Twitter account of Indi Hartwell throwing a hissy fit backstage after losing to Tiffany Stratton earlier tonight. We then shoot to Kiana James and Fallon Henley in the locker room bickering. Fallon says she knows what’s going on between Kiana and Sebastian.

Kiana James tries playing dumb but Fallon says she saw her planner and her card. Kiana asks how she got past security. Fallon says that’s not what’s important and she vows to tell Brooks Jensen what is going on. She says you might not care about him, but I do.

Now we shoot back inside the CWC where the bell sounds and we see Dragunov immediately taking it to McDonagh in our next match of the evening. The crowd cheers Dragunov on as he takes it to McDonagh in the middle of the ring.

As JD McDonagh counters Dragunov and shifts the offensive momentum in his favor for the first time in the bout, we see a camera shot of Dragon Lee watching on from a seat at ringside as McDonagh suggested he should do.

We see McDonagh hold onto the offensive lead for several minutes and as he continues to punish Dragunov, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this hard-hitting singles match continues.

When we settle back in from the break, we see McDonagh still in control. He blasts Dragunov with a loud chop that echoes throughout the CWC. He starts peppering Dragunov with rapid-fire kicks to the face. Dragunov starts fighting back as the crowd goes ballistic.

Vic Joseph and Booker T talk on commentary about this McDonagh-Dragunov showdown being a NXT Stand & Deliver 2023-worthy bout. The fans break out in a loud “This is Wrestling!” chant as the action spills out to the ringside area right in front of Dragon Lee.

The two guys end up colliding into Dragon Lee, knocking him out of his chair. McDonagh ends up bitch-slapping Dragon Lee with a cheap shot. All three guys end up brawling at ringside and the referee ends up calling for the bell. We see Wes Lee fly into the picture and take them out. All four brawl as officials break them up.

Winner: No Contest

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Approach Bron Breakker Backstage

We shoot backstage where Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams approach Bron Breakker. They agree there won’t be any “will they or won’t they” get along crap in their match against Pretty Deadly tonight. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Wes Lee Reveals Three Of Four Spots For Title Match

When we return from the break, we see Wes Lee backstage. He confirms JD McDonagh as the second man along with Dragon Lee. He gives Ilja Dragunov the third spot.

He talks about the fourth and final spot when Axiom walks in. Wes Lee says he’s close but then announces a battle royal for the spot next week.

Javier Bernal Parodies Johnny Gargano Until Real Deal Arrives

Javier Bernal comes out to Johnny Gargano’s entrance music, doing Gargano’s hand over the eyes, old-school Christian looking for his “peeps” gesture. He settles in the ring with a microphone as the fans boo like crazy.

He complains about being overlooked for seven years, then corrects himself and says months. He blames it on Johnny Gargano. He talks about Christmas albums and Shawn Michaels picking the wrong guy and is interrupted when Johnny Gargano’s music plays again.

Now the real Johnny Gargano power-walks down to the ring, and he doesn’t look happy, as Vic Joseph points out on commentary. He heads to the ring and punches Bernal right in the face and then proceeds to beat the piss out of him at ringside.

Johnny Gargano Challenges Grayson Waller To Unsanctioned Match

Now Johnny Gargano gets on the mic and says that he knows Grayson Waller is somewhere around or listening. He says Waller wants to make things personal. He holds up a contract and challenges him to an Unsanctioned, anything goes match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Grayson Waller appears on the big screen and taunts Gargano, reminding him that he left him beaten down on his front yard. He tells Gargano he’s crazy for suggesting such a match. Gargano tells him to come sign the papers then.

Waller says he’s not falling for that. He promises to sign it next week on one condition — Gargano is not going to be allowed to be present. Gargano hands the contract out to Vic Joseph and then super kicks Bernal one more time. He agrees.

Eddy Thorpe Coming Next Week

We see an Eddy Thorpe Next Week vignette play to hype the upcoming NXT on USA debut of the newcomer.

NXT Women’s Title Qualifying Match

Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria

Now we shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Ivy Nile. She talks about being back-stabbed by Tatum Paxley last week. She says tonight is not about her. She says she has a huge opportunity to beat Lyra Valkyria and earn a spot in the NXT Women’s Championship match at Stand & Deliver.

Nile walks off and then her theme music hits inside the CWC. She heads out and makes her way to the ring, where she settles inside and is ready for her NXT Women’s Title qualifying match. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break and see a vignette looking at the journey Hank Walker has been on since arriving to the scene as a security guard with a football background in NXT to hooking up with Drew Gulak to signing a contract with the promotion and picking up some big wins in recent weeks.

From there, we return live backstage where we see Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak reacting to the Hank Walker video package, saying he’ll never amount to anything more than “just another nice guy.”

After that we return inside the CWC in the WWE PC and the theme for Lyra Valkyria hits. Out she comes for our second of two scheduled qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high-stakes match-up between Nile and Valkyria. As these two mix it up in the ring, we see a cross-armed Tatum Paxley mean-mugging the monitor she is watching this match on backstage.

Valkyria ends up knocking Nile down with some kicks and she goes to work on her. Nile hits a suplex to fight back into competitive form. She lands a running push-kick in the corner and then locks in a dragon-sleeper, which Lyra walks the ropes to escape.

She connects with a German suplex and then blasts her with a roundhouse kick for the pin fall victory. With the win, she secures the fourth spot in the NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match at the WrestleMania Week special event.

Winner and ADVANCING to NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria

Kiana James Helps Fallon Henley, Then Asks For A Favor

We see Fallon Henley walking backstage with her title when she is sneak-attacked from behind by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. As the two are beating her down, we see Kiana James come out of nowhere to make the save.

She helps Fallon beat them down and then when things calm down, we see Kiana tell Fallon she can’t say anything to Brooks Jensen. From there, we head to another commercial break.

Everyone Wants A Piece Of The NXT North American Champion

We return from the break and the camera man catches up with Wes Lee. He asks who he thinks will win the battle royal next week. Dabba Kato walks by and says he’ll see Wes Lee at Stand & Deliver. He keeps walking and sees Dijak. He sees more and more giants as he keeps walking.

Blake Howard Hosts Chase U & Schism Debate

Vic Joseph and Booker T set up the next segment, which features the newest member of the broadcast team, Blake Howard, hosting a debate between Chase U and Schism. Up comes the first member of each side to talk about inclusion as the first debate topic.

Duke Hudson wasn’t a very inspiring first speaker on behalf of Chase U. The ladies are up next. The Schism’s own female member gives her cult-like take and then the equally brainwashed Thea Hail speaks super fast and crazy smart. When she is complimented, she says she blacked out and didn’t remember saying anything.

Now it’s time for the leaders of each side. As they are talking, Tyler Bate, who was in the audience, pops up and joins the mix. As does the rest of The Schism and their dead-eyed followers.

Things culminate with a challenge from Chase U to The Schism for a multi-person match at NXT Stand & Deliver. The Schism aren’t interested until Duke Hudson blurts out that Chase U will put their entire school on-the-line. The Schism agrees.

Three-Way Match For Tag-Team Titles At NXT Stand & Deliver

That wraps up the debate and now we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a very drunk and/or exhausted group of Gallus, The Creed Brothers and the duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in the pub. They seem to agree to a triple-threat match at NXT Stand & Deliver for the tag-team titles.

Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes vs. Pretty Deadly

Now we hear Vic Joseph and Booker T run down the updated lineup for the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event set for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood week. After that, we return inside the CWC inside the WWE PC.

The first team for our main event of the evening comes out. Pretty Deadly settles inside the ring and the co-hosts for the aforementioned NXT special event during WrestleMania 39 Weekend are ready for our final match for tonight’s show.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way out next and head down to the ring. Their music dies down and the entrance tune for the reigning NXT World Champion plays. With that said, Bron Breakker emerges and joins his NXT Stand & Deliver opponent for tonight’s headline bout.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Breakker and Hayes absolutely dominating the action with relative ease coming out of the gate. As some double-team trickery from Pretty Deadly sees the heel duo grab the offensive driver’s seats, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Hayes go on an offensive spree, including a cool spot where he hangs from the middle rope and suplexes one Pretty Deadly member onto the other. We see Pretty Deadly capitalize on some more shenanigans to recapture the offensive control in this one.

Fans try and rally behind Hayes as both members of Pretty Deadly work him over in the ring. Hayes finally manages to buy himself some time, which he uses to make the much-needed tag to Breakker.

The NXT World Champion hits the ring barking, which the fans echo back to him, and begins taking over and taking it to both members of Pretty Deadly. He connects with a bulldog off the top-rope ala his father, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rick Steiner, and then goes for the cover, but it is broken up.

We see Carmelo hit the ring to even the numbers game. Breakker follows up with a huge spear and then he tags Hayes back in. Hayes comes off the top-rope with nothing but net for the pin fall victory. Once the match wraps up, we see Breakker and Hayes each with a hand on the title. Breakker raises it up high and Hayes stares at it as the show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes