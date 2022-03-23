LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – March 22, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving in the parking lot. They hype tonight’s Stand & Deliver qualifying matches for the Ladder Match – Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid and Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa. Santos Escobar qualified last week. Hayes says it doesn’t matter who qualifies because this is his world. They enter the building.

– We’re live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring for the opening bout.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

We go right to the ring and Solo Sikoa is already out with Roderick Strong, who was accompanied to the ring by Malcolm Bivens. The crowd is hot as they face off.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Solo backs Strong against the ropes and backs off as the referee warns him. Strong puts Solo against the ropes but backs off. Strong catches a kick and takes Solo down. They tangle on the mat and come back up. Solo rocks Strong with a big right hand and takes control.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joins the announcers for commentary. Solo works Strong around, keeping him down as fans rally and do dueling chants. Solo with a headbutt while Strong is down. Strong gets up but Solo clotheslines him back down. More back and forth for a minute. Strong levels Solo and stomps away, then mounts him with right hands. Strong grounds Solo and keeps control as fans rally for Solo. Solo fights up but Strong drops him and nails a running knee for a 2 count.

Strong with some trash talking while he keeps Solo down. Strong goes on and slams Solo over his knee with a big backbreaker. Solo still kicks out at 2. Strong has some words with Hayes as he chops Solo against the ropes. Solo blocks a suplex attempt. Strong blocks a counter and stomps Solo’s exposed feet. Strong rocks Solo against the ropes again. Solo fights back and knocks Strong into the corner. Solo runs into knees. Strong fights out of the corner and kicks Solo in the face for another 2 count.

Strong grounds Solo with another submission as fans do dueling chants. Solo fights up and out with shoulders. Strong quickly shuts him down and hits the Olympic Slam but Solo kicks out just in time. Santos Escobar comes walking out as fans cheer and boo him. Solo fights Strong off and slams him. Solo mounts offense now, putting Strong down with a headbutt. Solo with big strikes into the corner, then a splash. Solo catches Strong with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Solo goes to the top but Strong kicks him in the head with an enziguri. Strong climbs up for a superplex but Solo fights back. Solo sends Strong to the mat, then he flies with the big Uso Splash for the pin to win and qualify for Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. Escobar applauds from the entrance-way as Hayes and Trick look on.

– We see footage from earlier today of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta backstage talking. They talk about last week’s match, their buzz on social media and being on Tik-Tok. Persia ends up accusing Indi of being jealous due to Persia and Duke Hudson having more popularity than Indi and Dexter Lumis based on an online poll. Persia says “In-Dex” is out and “Dusia” is in. Persia says her man is hotter. Indi says Dexter is going to beat Tony D’Angelo and Persia and Duke are invited to watch from ringside.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dexter Lumis is slithering into the ring, with Indi Hartwell right behind him. Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta are watching from ringside. Vic says the Tik-Tok of Duke and Persia kissing last week was WWE’s or NXT’s most-viewed Tik-Tok of all-time. The bell rings and D’Angelo slams Lumis but Lumis slithers at him and taunts him. They go back & forth to start. D’Angelo slams Lumis with a big belly-to-belly throw, then mounts him with right hands and some trash talking.

Lumis comes back and mounts D’Angelo with right hands. Lumis drops an elbow to the face. Indi gives Lumis a thumbs up as he works Tony D over in the corner. Lumis goes on and hits a big fall-away slam, then a kip-up to make Indi smile. Lumis with a Camel Clutch to Tony now, punching him in the face. Lumis punches Tony back into the corner but Tony fights back with kicks and right hands. Lumis drops Tony with a back elbow. D’Angelo kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. D’Angelo rocks Lumis and goes to the floor to regroup but Lumis slithers out to him. Lumis attacks and works D’Angelo around the ringside area. D’Angelo ends up sending Lumis into the steel ring steps. D’Angelo poses and mocks Tommaso Ciampa as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and D’Angelo has Lumis in a headlock. Lumis fights out but Tony D keeps control. Lumis rocks Tony with right hands and a corner clothesline, then the big bulldog as Indi keeps her thumbs up to him. Lumis slams Tony again and barely connects on a leg drop but Tony D kicks out at 2. They go on and both collide in the middle of the ring with clothesline attempts.

Duke goes over and distracts from ringside. Indi stops Tony from going for his crowbar in the corner. Persia grabs the crowbar from Indi and they have words at ringside. Tony grabs the crowbar and struggles with Persia over it. Tony snatches it from her but it connects with Dexter’s face while the referee is unable to see it. D’Angelo drops Lumis with his Fisherman’s Buster finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony D stands tall as we go to replays. D’Angelo takes the mic and addresses Ciampa now. D’Angelo says the new Don of NXT will arrive at Stand & Deliver. The music hits and D’Angelo waits for Ciampa to come out as fans pop. Ciampa comes in the other way from the crowd and drops Tony D with a Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa takes the mic and gets down in Tony’s face, saying Tony doesn’t get to tell him when he’s done and if Stand & Deliver is his final chapter, then he will write his own damn Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa drops the mic and stands tall as fans cheer him on.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. McKenzie asks about Bron Breakker but Roode wants to talk about himself. Roode goes on about how he dominated NXT for 12 months and if it weren’t for him paving the way, the brand wouldn’t be where it is today, and it never would’ve given Breakker a chance. Ziggler tells Roode to pound on Breakker tonight but save some scraps for him at Stand & Deliver. Ziggler says Breakker doesn’t measure up to the current NXT Champion or the former, Roode.

Elektra Lopez vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Elektra Lopez with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Grayson Waller, who has Sanga with him. He talks about how Stand & Deliver will be nothing without his name on the marquee. He gives some praise to A-Kid for being a top talent to come out of the UK, but issues a warning ahead of tonight’s Ladder Match qualifier. Waller says A-Kid is good but he will just be Waller’s stepping stone to stardom when he wins the NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver. We go back to the ring and Fallon Henley is out. We see her getting some advice from Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs at ringside. The bell rings and they go at it. Lopez looks to dominate Henley early on but Henley nails a dropkick.

Lopez comes right back and overpowers Henley, then drops her over the top rope with ease. Lopez man-handles Fallon against the ropes and launches her across the ring. Fallon fights back with a right hand. She goes on but Lopez catches her in mid-air and slams her face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lopez rag-dolls Fallon by her hair again as the referee counts. Lopez continues tossing Fallon around by her hair, ignoring the referee.

Lopez continues to rag-doll Fallon until Jensen and Briggs come over and have words with Mendoza and Wilde. A brawl breaks out and the two teams continue fighting to the back. Fallon fights out of the corner and finally takes Lopez off her feet.

Fallon with a running bulldog out of the corner for a 2 count. Lopez blocks another bulldog, then nails a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall over Fallon as her music hits.

– Draco Anthony is in the locker room when Xyon Quinn walks up. Draco’s phone rings but he keeps ignoring it. Quinn asks if that is Joe Gacy who keeps calling and it is. Draco shows Quinn a video message left by Gacy. Gacy said Draco doesn’t have to life his life all alone, he should open his mind and let Gacy help him because together they can make Draco’s life much better. Draco throws his phone against the locker. Quinn says Draco knows what he has to do, and Draco says that means he has to handle his business like a man. Quinn says he’s got Draco’s back if he needs it, but Draco needs to handle it straight. Quinn walks off.

Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring and out comes The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. They hit the ring and Roode does his pose as we go back to commercial.

