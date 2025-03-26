WWE NXT Results – March 25, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, Florida

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Match 1: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker

WWE NXT Women’s Championship

An intense technical battle kicked off NXT, with Vaquer targeting Parker’s leg early on. After back-and-forth grappling and pin attempts, Parker gained momentum with a series of suplexes and a brutal Pendulum Backbreaker. Vaquer responded with a Tiger Feint Kick and rapid offense, but Parker nearly sealed the win with a Falcon Arrow and Spinebuster. A timely distraction by Jordynne Grace threw Parker off her game, allowing Vaquer to counter The Hypnotic into a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (via pinfall, retains title)

Post-Match: Chaos broke loose as Fallon Henley ambushed Vaquer. Fatal Influence joined the beatdown until Jacy Jayne delivered three Running Sentons.

Segment: Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans Confrontation

Tensions flared as Trick dismissed Je’Von’s loyalty, focusing solely on Oba Femi and Stand & Deliver. Evans promised to prove himself before the night was over.

Segment: CM Punk Announcement

CM Punk will appear on the debut episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ tomorrow.

Segment: Tag Title Controversy

Lash Legend protested Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley’s TNA Knockouts Tag Title shot. Tatum declared they’d bring the gold home to NXT, while tensions hinted at an inevitable clash.

Interview: Ricky Saints with Vic Joseph (Interrupted by Shawn Spears)

Saints shared his inspirational journey, revealing his rise from homelessness to NXT through sheer confidence. Shawn Spears interrupted, claiming Saints hadn’t changed and calling him arrogant. Saints declared his intention to take Spears’ North American Title. Spears warned Saints not to underestimate what he’s capable of.

Locker Room Segment: Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Wes Lee & Ethan Page

Wes Lee and others questioned Saints’ decision-making. Ethan Page threatened Kale Dixon over comments, and Andre Chase hinted at Page’s sensitivity.

Match 2: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe (w/ Wes Lee)

An action-packed tag contest saw Dupont and Igwe overpower Hank & Tank with teamwork and power. Despite a late rally, interference from Wes Lee gave Dupont & Igwe the edge. Their Slam Dunk/Belly-to-Back Suplex combo sealed the victory.

Winners: Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe (via pinfall)

Backstage: Stephanie Vaquer Declares Readiness

Despite the earlier attack, Vaquer told AVA she’s still ready to defend her North American title in the main event.

Interview: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Axiom reflected on his SmackDown match with GUNTHER. Frazer, feeling left out, hinted at tension between the partners. Suddenly, Oba Femi arrived at the PC parking lot—furious.

Match 3: Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Evans pushed the pace with high-flying precision, but King grounded him with suplexes and vicious strikes. A flurry from Evans had the crowd rallying behind him. Just when he seemed poised to win, Oba Femi attacked from behind the ref’s back, slamming Evans into the apron. Evans couldn’t beat the ten count.

Winner: Lexis King (via count-out, retains title)

Post-Match: Dark State emerged in the crowd. Trick Williams accidentally struck Evans during the chaos, adding fuel to their growing tension.

Match 4: Meta Four vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

The tag match was fast-paced and chaotic. Paxley and Dolin took control with creative tandem offense, including a Bronco Buster and springboard enzuigiri. Despite Meta Four’s power advantage, Dolin & Paxley hit The Cemetery Drive for the win.

Winners: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley (via pinfall)

Segment: Tony D’Angelo Checks On His Family

The Don demanded answers about Dark State. Though Stacks looked troubled, he reassured Tony of his loyalty.

Segment: MCMG Motivates Hank & Tank

The Motor City Machine Guns encouraged Hank & Tank to stay the course—reminding them that every tag team has a unique journey.

Match 5: Ethan Page vs. Andre Chase (w/ Chase U)

Ricky Saints joined commentary. This technical contest featured slick reversals, hard-hitting strikes, and power slams. Despite Chase’s resilience and crowd support, Page scored the win with his signature Twisted Grin.

Winner: Ethan Page (via pinfall)

Post-Match: Shawn Spears ambushed Ricky Saints with the North American Championship as The Culling stood tall.

Segment: Dark State Warning

Dark State sent a chilling message: no one is safe.

Segment: Trick Williams Focuses on Oba Femi

Trick declared that Je’Von was a distraction. He’s calling out Oba Femi next week and distancing himself from the chaos involving Dark State.

Announcement:

Next Week: Shawn Spears defends the North American Championship against Ricky Saints.

Main Event – Match 6: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley (w/ Fatal Influence)

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Despite interference from Fatal Influence, Vaquer fought through rib damage and relentless offense from Henley. After surviving a Springboard Blockbuster, Vaquer took advantage of Henley colliding with Nyx, then landed the SVB to retain.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (via pinfall, retains title)

Post-Match: Fatal Influence attacked Vaquer again, only for Jordynne Grace to make the save. Grace cleaned house, then had a brief tug-of-war with Vaquer over the Women’s title. Jaida Parker stormed in, leading to another explosive brawl. The final scene saw the entire Women’s Locker Room demanding a title shot as the show went off the air.