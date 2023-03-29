WWE NXT Results – March 28, 2023

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 begins winding down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. with the final show leading into the aforementioned annual WrestleMania Weekend special event.

On tap for tonight’s show is a Battle Royal to determine the final competitor in the NXT North American Title Fatal 5 Way at Stand & Deliver, Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner, Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz, Eddy Thorpe debuts vs. Myles Borne, as well as Drew Gulak vs. Hank Walker.

Also scheduled for this evening is Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, a Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver and Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s challenge for an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/28/2023)

This week’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 “go-home” edition of NXT on USA kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

NXT North American Title Eliminator Battle Royal

We then shoot inside the CWC at the WWE PC and we see the final participants entering the ring for the Battle Royal to determine the final spot in the Fatal-5-Way NXT North American Championship contest at Stand & Deliver 2023.

The current title-holder Wes Lee joins Vic Joseph and Booker T on special guest commentary for this one as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Immediately Quincy is eliminated. After another elimination, Lee is asked why he didn’t give the final spot to Axiom.

Damon Kemp is super kicked over the top for another elimination as the commentators discuss favorites in this match, such as Dabba Kato, Jinder Mahal and Dijak. Dijak is eliminated moments later and Vic Joseph plays the shock on commentary.

Dijak yanks Odyssey Jones out to the floor and rams him into the steel ring steps. He rolls him back into the ring and then heads to the back as Mahal eliminates the softened up Jones. Scrypts is eliminated as is a handful of others as Apollo goes on a tear as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the ring has thinned out quite a bit. Hank Walker and Drew Gulak are duking it out until they are both dumped out. Dabba Kato throws out Apollo. Jinder Mahal gets eliminated moments later.

We’re down to the final four, which is Dabba Kato, Charlie Dempsey, Axiom and Frazier. Kato is thrown out by two members and he throws a fit at ringside afterwards. Dempsey is eliminated. Axiom fires up and dukes it out with Frazier after shaking hands.

The two put on an impressive offensive display that elicits “This is Awesome!” chants from the NXT Universe in attendance. When all is said-and-done, we see Axiom dump Frazier over the top and out to the floor for the final elimination. With the win, Axiom secures the final spot in the North American title bout at Stand & Deliver.

Winner and ADVANCING to NXT Stand & Deliver North American Title Match: Axiom

Pretty Deadly Reacts To North American Title Bout At Stand & Deliver

After the match, we shoot to Pretty Deadly reacting to Axiom qualifying for the match. The NXT Stand & Deliver co-hosts inform us they will be checking in throughout the evening with hot takes on other matches at Saturday’s special event.

Fallon Henley Delivers News To Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

We then see Andre Chase giving Chase U members a pep talk ahead of a big match and then we go to a break. After we return from the break, we see Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs talking when in walks Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

Kiana says she has some tough news to share with Brooks and Briggs. Fallon exhales as Kiana acts like the big news is an opportunity they have in a match tonight to being added to a tag title bout at Stand & Deliver.

Von Wagner vs. Tyler Bate

From there, we head back inside the CWC where Von Wagner makes his way out and settles in the ring for our next match of the evening. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

With that said, the theme for Chase U hits and out comes Tyler Bate accompanied by the Chase U gang. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on NXT on USA.