LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett

LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium

We go right to the ring and out comes Imperium – Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. LA Knight, Wes Lee and Nash Carter suddenly attack Imperium on the entrance-way from behind and a brawl breaks out as fans go wild.

The brawl goes to the ring and bell rings with Knight and Aichner going at it. Knight unloads with stomps in the corner as fans chant with him. Knight with a cannonball into the corner. Aichner turns it around on Knight but Knight counters a slam. They run the ropes and Aichner drops Knight with a shoulder. Aichner grounds Knight with a headlock now. Barthel ends up coming in but Knight goes to work on his arm after turning it around.

Aichner counters and drops Knight with a right hand, then grounds him with a hold. Carter comes in and takes over. Carter works on the arm and tags Knight back in to keep the assault going on Barthel. Barthel counters a back-drop and they tangle as Aichner comes back in to go at it with Knight. Aichner goes to the floor and taunts Knight, allowing Barthel to drop Knight from behind. Barthel dominates Knight now. Barthel comes in with a running kick to Knight. Fans chant for Gunther now. Gunther finally tags in and goes at it with Knight.

Gunther drops Knight with a big chop, then kicks him in the face. Aichner tags back in and scoop slams Knight. Knight fights up and out but Aichner puts him back down. Aichner with a big slap and some trash talking to Knight. Knight has had enough as he turns back around and unloads. Aichner drops Knight and welcomes MSK to come in but they unload on him with a double team. MSK clears the ring and Carter hits a suicide dive on Aichner.

Lee goes to run the ring for a dive but Gunther flattens him. Gunther and Knight have words in the middle of the ring as the referee tries to restore order. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Lee kicks Aichner in the face. Aichner blocks a kick but Lee drops him in the corner. Barthel and Knight tag in at the same time and they go at it. Knight also knocks Gunther off the apron. LA with a neckbreaker to Barthel, plus more big offense and then an elbow drop for a 2 count. Knight sends Barthel over the top rope to the floor. MSK double team Barthel in the corner now. Carter goes to the top but Gunther stops him, pulling him to the floor. Knight and Gunther brawl at ringside now.

Gunther and Knight brawl away from the ringside area. Barthel gets pinned by Carter but Barthel is not legal. Aichner comes in and knocks Lee off the apron, then levels Carter with a stiff clothesline for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Barthel and Aichner stand on the entrance-way with their titles as MSK looks on from the ring. The Creed Brothers appear at the entrance-way for a three-way staredown to promote the Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver.

– We see how Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray won the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last week, and then gave up their shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at Stand & Deliver, with Cora Jade in a Fatal 4 Way. Shirai and KLR both make the case for winning the title on Saturday. Shirai says she will become champion, and KLR says she looks forward to seeing Shirai try. Shirai says may the best woman win.

– Still to come, Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dakota Kai looking for Wendy Choo. Kai finds Choo’s pajamas and slippers on the ground backstage. Choo’s body pillow is also there and it’s been ripped.

Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton

We go back to the ring and Ivy Nile is making her entrance with Malcolm Bivens. We see video from earlier today with Nile and Tatum Paxley in The Diamond Mine Dojo, trying to clean up the mess that the mystery attackers made last week. Nile says if she wants to be in The Diamond Mine, you have to kick ass, not kiss ass as Paxley is cleaning a floor mat and trying to set up a punching bag. Nile sets the bag up for her and takes over as Tatum leaves. We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton. We see how she attacked Sarray from behind two weeks ago, ripping her grandmother’s necklace off. A distraught Sarray then looked for the necklace and found it. Nile and Stratton face off in the ring now.

They lock up for a test of strength and Nile launches Stratton with a suplex. Stratton comes back with a splash for a 2 count. Nile and Stratton trade hip toss counters until Nile levels Stratton with a clothesline. Stratton takes Nile down by her legs, then hits a Hip Attack against the ropes. They trade pin attempts on the mat now. Stratton with a knee to the gut and a headlock takedown. Stratton keeps control as they go back to their feet. She applies a submission from behind but Nile takes it.

Stratton slams Nile’s face into the mat as fans do dueling chants. Nile mounts offense now, nailing a running Superman Punch in the corner, then a running kick. Nile with a Surfboard submission in the middle of the ring now. Nile then stomps Stratton’s face into the mat. Nile rolls Stratton back into the ring after she goes to the floor. Stratton drops Nile as she comes back in.

The arena begins to fill up with fog and now Sarray is on the apron. She and Stratton have words. Nile blocks a slam from Stratton, and immediately applies her Dragon Sleeper for the submission win.

Winner: Ivy Nile

– After the match, Nile celebrates with Bivens as the music hits and the referee checks on Stratton in the ring. We go to replays. Bivens rants about Nile to end the segment.

– Still to come, a special look at NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.

– Back from the break and Tommaso Ciampa is backstage on a chair. He talks about how the fans have been the one constant throughout his NXT journey, for the highs and lows, everything in between, from public happenings like title wins, to private matters like his wife having five miscarriages before giving birth to the miracle that is their daughter. He goes on about how the fans have always been there and they created “black and gold magic” together. Ciampa says he hears the whispers about how Stand & Deliver may be the end of an era and if so, we will create that magic one final time. Ciampa goes to toss his chair like usual but instead he leans it against the wall, showing how he’s painted “9/9/2015 – 4/2/2022” on it. The announcers hype Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo at Stand & Deliver.

– Vic and Wade send us to a video package on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler to promote his Stand & Deliver title defense against Bron Breakker. We see Ziggler doing a bunch of media for Stand & Deliver. He talks about his journey to the NXT Title and takes shots at Breakker. Ziggler says the NXT Title is the genesis of the second half of his career. All he wants is for everyone to leave Stand & Deliver with shocked looks on their faces. Vic and Wade hype Breakker vs. Ziggler on Saturday.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma as Alicia Taylor does the introductions – Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with Elektra Lopez. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

