LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – March 3, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans cheer inside the arena. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

We go right to the ring for tonight’s non-title opener as NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch come out. We get a video from Tuesday night that set this match up on Twitter. Tommaso Ciampa is shown walking backstage. He walks up on partner Timothy Thatcher and greets him. They head to the ring together as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Thatcher starts off with Burch, trading holds. Thatcher takes Burch down first and they tangle on the mat. They get back up and lock up again. Burch takes Thatcher down but Thatcher controls him by the arm. Thatcher works on the arm now. They break again and have some words. They lock up again instead of tag out. They unload on each other and Burch rams Thatcher to the corner. Ciampa tags in and takes over. Burch takes Ciampa to his corner and in comes Lorcan to take over. They tangle into another corner and Lorcan backs off but delivers a big chop to the chest.

Ciampa blocks and unloads with chops of his own. Lorcan uppercuts back. They trade big strikes now. Lorcan grabs the beard but Ciampa ends up taking him down. Ciampa with a big back elbow to the face. Ciampa sends Lorcan to the apron and knocks him off with a big knee to the jaw. Burch comes in but gets sent out by Ciampa. Thatcher levels Burch on the floor with a big uppercut. Lorcan rolls Ciampa up from behind for a 2 count in the ring. Ciampa levels Lorcan with a big clothesline. Burch comes to the apron but Ciampa knocks him off. Thatcher tags in and hits a big assisted uppercut to Lorcan for 2. Thatcher grounds Lorcan now.

Thatcher keeps Lorcan grounded and works him over. Lorcan with a shot to the mouth to get free. Lorcan chop blocks the knee from behind. Burch tags in but Thatcher fights off a double team. Thatcher tosses Lorcan and he rolls out of the ring. Thatcher turns around to a big clothesline from Burch. Thatcher rolls to the floor in pain as Ciampa checks on him. The referee also goes out to check on Thatcher as we quickly cut to a commercial break.

