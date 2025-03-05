WWE NXT Results – March 4, 2025

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Match 1: Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

The match kicked off with Sol Ruca and Chelsea Green. Green struck first with a slap, but Ruca retaliated with one of her own before delivering an X-Factor for an early two-count. Tags were made, bringing in Zaria and Piper Niven. Niven attempted a bodyslam, but Zaria landed on her feet. The two exchanged headbutts and lariats before Niven took control with a shoulder tackle.

Zaria quickly fought back with a clothesline before tagging in Ruca. Ruca attempted a springboard splash, but Niven evaded and slammed her head into the turnbuckle. Green and Niven isolated Ruca, using quick tags and heavy strikes to wear her down. Ruca countered Green’s attack with a superkick, but Green responded by yanking Ruca to the mat.

After a heated exchange, Zaria and Ruca gained momentum. Zaria unleashed a pump kick and a dropkick/leg sweep combo for a near-fall. Green pulled Zaria outside and slammed her onto the apron, but Ruca took flight with a crossbody to the outside. Niven responded with a massive cannonball senton from the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Green hit Zaria with a CodeBreaker for another near-fall. Zaria fought off Green’s attacks, but Niven kept control with a corner clothesline and a bodyslam. The tide turned when Ruca connected with a step-up enzuigiri and a roundhouse kick to Niven.

With chaos breaking out, Green pulled Zaria off the apron while Niven hit a body avalanche and a biel throw on Ruca. However, Ruca countered with a flying crossbody and tagged in Zaria, who exploded with a pump kick and two release German suplexes. Zaria attempted an F5, but Green intervened.

The match reached its climax when Green and Niven hit a CodeBreaker/Running Senton combo on Zaria for another two-count. Green was bleeding from the nose but kept fighting. Ruca tagged in and delivered a stunning Doomsday Moonsault. Niven accidentally crushed Green, allowing Zaria to hit an F5 on top of her. Ruca sealed the victory with The Sol Snatcher.

Winners: Zaria & Sol Ruca via Pinfall

Backstage Segments & Promos

– AVA’s Office: Jordynne Grace confronted AVA, demanding another match with Roxanne Perez. Cora Jade interrupted, revealing she was no longer friends with Roxanne. Jade thanked AVA for granting her a match against Grace’s best friend, Masha Slamovich, and boldly claimed she would be a better champion than Grace. Grace fired back, saying she’d retire the day that happened. AVA enjoyed the tension and made Grace vs. Jade official for later in the night.

– Trick Williams Callout: Trick Williams demanded a fight with Eddy Thorpe immediately. However, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors interrupted, presenting a special package for AVA. Dixon mocked Trick for putting Chase U on the line. Frustrated, Trick shoved Dixon into a wall, showing his worsening anger issues.

– Tony D’Angelo Interview: Kelly Kincaid interviewed Tony D’Angelo. He welcomed her back but refrained from speaking about Izzi Dane due to CW Network guidelines. However, he made it clear that he intended to finish business with Shawn Spears.

Match 2: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

The match started with a tense lockup, leading to a shoving contest. Parker controlled the early moments with shoulder blocks and aggressive strikes. Jordan showcased her agility, dodging Parker’s attacks and landing a standing moonsault for a two-count.

Jordan kept Parker grounded with wrist locks and a rolling magistral pin attempt. Parker countered with an elbow knockdown and a powerful shoulder tackle, regaining control. The action spilled outside, where Parker drove Jordan’s back into the apron and the barricade. After resetting the referee’s count, Parker continued her assault, rolling Jordan back inside.

Parker nearly won with a Falcon Arrow, but Jordan mounted a comeback with a cartwheel back elbow and a modified side Russian leg sweep. Parker tried for a pop-up Samoan drop, but Jordan fought back, applying a crossface chicken wing. Parker countered, setting Jordan up for a Super Teardrop attempt, but Jordan escaped with a Spanish Fly from the top rope.

Parker smartly retreated outside, avoiding a high-risk move. Jordan pursued, but Parker swept her legs and hit The Hypnotic. Jordan avoided a follow-up attack, sending Parker into the steel steps. Jordan attempted a 450 Splash, but Parker dodged and hit another Hypnotic for the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

Oba Femi Segment

Ahead of his NXT Roadblock title defense, Oba Femi declared he wouldn’t let an outsider like Moose walk away with his NXT Championship. He praised Moose’s abilities but promised to hit harder and make Moose regret leaving the NFL.

Tag Team Confrontation – The Hardy Boyz, Hank & Tank, Briggs & Inamura, Fraxiom

The Hardy Boyz expressed gratitude for the NXT locker room’s hunger and passion. Hank & Tank approached, seeking advice from the legendary tag team. Jeff Hardy encouraged them to embrace the extreme—beyond just weapons, but in their drive and commitment.

Briggs & Inamura interrupted, mocking Hank & Tank for seeking advice. A heated brawl broke out, with Fraxiom standing by the Hardys. Matt Hardy predicted a showdown at NXT Roadblock, with Nathan Frazer determined to prove who the best tag team in the world is.

Match 3: Jordynne Grace vs. Cora Jade

Masha Slamovich watched from the crowd as the match began. Grace dominated early with headlock takeovers, a sidewalk slam, and an inside-out suplex for a two-count.

Jade fought back, targeting Grace’s neck and hitting a Springboard Double Foot Stomp. She attempted to gain control, but Grace countered with The World’s Strongest Slam. However, Jade continued her assault, driving Grace into the turnbuckles.

As Jade attempted another offensive move, she suddenly needed medical attention, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Referee Stoppage

Other Key Segments

– Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans in a New York City Street Fight was announced for NXT Roadblock. Page mocked Evans for being soft, while Evans vowed to fight back and prove himself.

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears Video Package

Match 4: Trick Williams vs. Kale Dixon (w/Uriah Connors)

The match was over in seconds. Williams clocked Dixon with The Trick Shot immediately after the bell, transitioning into a ground-and-pound attack. The referee stopped the match.

Afterward, Williams called out Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe appeared on the podium, mocking Trick for struggling to stay relevant. He challenged Williams to an NXT Underground Match in two weeks.

Winner: Trick Williams via Referee Stoppage

Backstage Attack

Roxanne Perez ambushed Jordynne Grace with a steel chair backstage.

Moose Speaks

Moose declared his upcoming title match against Oba Femi the biggest crossover bout between NXT and TNA. He respected Oba’s talent but promised to leave Roadblock with two world titles, claiming his place as the face of WWE’s future.

Match 5: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears (w/Izzi Dame, Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance) – WWE NXT North American Championship

A hard-hitting contest ensued, with both men exchanging powerful strikes. Angelo controlled early with a Superplex and Mafia Punches, while Spears responded with a Draping Backstabber.

Spears introduced a steel chair, but Angelo clotheslined him over the top rope. After a chaotic ringside brawl, Izzi Dame interfered, allowing Spears to hit The C4. Angelo barely kicked out.

In the final moments, Spears capitalized on a miscommunication between Angelo and Stacks. Angelo collapsed onto a steel chair, allowing Spears to roll him back into the ring and deliver another C4 for the win.

Winner & New WWE NXT North American Champion: Shawn Spears via Pinfall