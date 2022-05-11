LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 10, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ main event and what happened after with Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go right to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They hit the ring and pose but the music quickly interrupts as Roxanne Perez makes her way out while Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Wendy Choo’s music hits but she’s not coming. Perez points to the ring and Toxic Attraction turns around to Choo hitting all three of them with a top rope crossbody for a pop. Perez and Choo clear the ring now.

The referee restores order and now Choo starts of with Dolin. Perez tags in for a quick double team, focusing on Dolin’s arm. Choo with another quick tag and double team. Perez comes back in and delivers arm drags to Dolin. They botch a move and Perez turns it into a roll-up for 2. Jayne tags in for a double team neckbreaker for a 2 count. Jayne keeps control and screams out for a pop. Jayne goes on and covers Perez for another pin attempt.

Vic says tonight’s main event will be Natalya vs. Cora Jade. Dolin tags back in and kicks Perez in the back. Dolin whips Perez hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Jayne tags back in for more double teaming against the ropes as fans do dueling chants. Jayne grounds Perez with a knee to the back now as Rose cheers her on.

Choo gets the tag and she unloads on Jayne now. Dolin swings from the apron but Choo ducks and knocks her off. Coo sends Jayne to the floor now, next to Dolin. Choo lifts the bottom rope up high, allowing for Perez to run and slide out, taking the champs back down on the floor. Choo and Perez pose on the apron as fans chant “NXT!” and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

