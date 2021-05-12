LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 11, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package look back at last week’s show, including how The Way captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the main event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory

We go right to the ring and The Way is out – Austin Theory with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. Fans boo them both. Out next comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett for this non-title opener.

Kross and Scarlett wrap their unique entrance as fans cheer them on. Theory and Gargano watch from ringside as Gargano cheers a scared Theory on. Theory hesitates but finally enters the ring and the bell hits. Kross misses in the corner and Theory goes to work but Kross shoves him to the mat. Theory with a dropkick but Kross eats it and fumes.

Kross with a big boot to the face in the corner, sending Theory down. Kross launches Theory across the ring with ease. Kross stares down Gargano and charges at Theory but puts the brakes on as Theory moves. Theory tries to capitalize with a clothesline but it does nothing. Kross levels him with a big clothesline of his own. Kross with big strikes in the corner and in the middle of the ring. Kross flattens Theory with another big boot. Kross uses the middle rope to choke Theory as the referee warns him.

Gargano tries to encourage Theory but Kross puts boots to him and taunts Gargano. Kross keeps control but runs into boots in the corner again. Kross catches Theory with a big Doomsday Saito suplex. He goes for another one but Theory rakes his eyes as Gargano distracts the referee from the apron. Fans boo. They go to the floor and Kross misses as he can’t see. Theory ducks a shot and sends Kross face-first into the barrier. Theory with a big DDT on the floor as the boos continue. Kross makes it back right at the 9 count. Theory stays on him and uses the ring post now. Theory brings it back in and keeps control, then mounts Kross with big lefts and rights as the boos continue, and Scarlett yells at Theory.

Kross fights back but Theory rolls into a big dropkick for a 2 count. Vic confirms Bronson Reed vs. Gargano with the title on the line for next Tuesday’s show. Fans rally now as Kross eats a running clothesline in the corner. Theory with a big Fall-away Slam from the corner. Gargano barks orders but Kross comes back with a huge Doomsday Saito out of nowhere, and another. Kross waits for Theory to get back up, and then nails the running forearm to the back of the head.

Kross mounts Theory from behind on the mat and unloads with strikes. He then applies the Straitjacket submission and the referee calls the match, while Kross keeps his eyes on Gargano.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall with the NXT Title as his music hits. Scarlett joins him as he stares Gargano down. We go to replays. Finn Balor suddenly appears next to Kross in the ring as fans cheer them on. Balor is tired of waiting, he wants his rematch. Kross wants it just as bad as Balor. Kross says let’s do this. They face off in the middle of the ring until Balor makes his exit, still staring Kross down. Kross’ music starts back up as we go to commercial.

– We see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida arriving earlier today. His 2 of 3 Falls match against Santos Escobar will main event tonight. We also see NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez arriving with Dakota Kai earlier today. Gonzalez will face Mercedes Martinez later on.

– We see footage of Leon Ruff confronting NXT General Manager William Regal in his office earlier today. Ruff wanted to compete tonight but Regal refused to book him because of the beating he took in the Falls Count Anywhere loss to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week. Ruff yelled at Regal and knocked some things off his desk but Regal would not change his mind. Ruff stormed off.

MSK vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring and Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango waits as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes NXT Tag Team Champions MSK for this non-title match – Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

Breeze starts off with Lee and they lock up. Breeze tosses Lee first, then poses on the top turnbuckle to taunt him for a pop. Lee charges but Breeze takes him down. Lee drops Breeze. They run the ropes again and Lee shows off for a pop. They counter suplex attempts and then superkick each other’s legs at the same time for a pop. Fandango tags in with Carter. They trade holds and Fandango nails a deep arm drag.

Carter comes back with a big dropkick and some taunting Fandango. Fandango with a knee to the gut. Breezango tags in for the double team attempt but Breezango collides with each other. The referee gets involved in the running of the ropes and does a leap frog of his own for a pop. Carter dropkicks Breeze for another pop. Carter and Breeze face off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Breeze goes at it with Lee. Lee flips around but gets launched into the turnbuckles by Breeze. Breeze with a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count as Carter makes the save just in time. More back and forth now. MSK double teams Breeze in the middle of the ring. Carter covers for 2 as Fandango shoves Lee into them to break the pin up.

Both teams brawl in the middle of the ring now. Breeze superkicks both of the champs as Fandango waits for the tag. Fandango tags in and goes to the top. Carter leaps up and rocks him. Carter climbs up with Fandango now. Carter goes for the superplex but Fandango resists. Carter runs back up with a running knee to the jaw, knocking Fandango to the floor with Breeze.

Carter flies with a big moonsault, taking both opponents down at the announce table. Carter brings it back in and in comes Lee. Lee with a big launching dropkick to Breezango in their corner. MSK double teams Breeze now with two big moves. Lee covers Breeze for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. The two teams shake hands in the middle of the ring now. MSK talks some trash in the camera, warning the rest of the tag team division.

– Johnny Gargano storms into NXT General Manager William Regal’s office and he’s not happy about defending against Bronson Reed last week. Regal isn’t changing his mind but he wishes Gargano good luck. Gargano grabs Regal’s pencil and snaps it, then walks off.

– We see Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Mercedes Martinez warming up in the back.

– The announcers hype “Takeover: In Your House 2021” for Sunday, June 13 with Todd Pettengill as the host.

– Ever-Rise is sitting behind the announcers holding a sign to promote their Ever-Rise Live social media show that airs on the weekends. Beth is a big fan of the tag team.

– Pete Dunne is in the ring now while Oney Lorcan stands guard at ringside. Dunne says NXT Champion Karrion Kross has chosen Finn Balor but he doesn’t blame him because we all know Dunne is the toughest possible opponent. Dunne warns that he will get the NXT Title sooner than later. Dunne then issues an Open Challenge to anyone in the back. Leon Ruff suddenly attacks from the side as fans pop. They brawl until Dunne goes to the floor to regroup. Lorcan talks trash to Ruff but Dunne holds him back.

Pete Dunne vs. Leon Ruff

The bell hits as Pete Dunne returns to the ring. He takes Leon Ruff down and unloads on him with strikes. Ruff comes back with a kick tot he face. Ruff springboards but Dunne catches him and mounts him from behind on the mat. Dunne grounds Ruff and starts bending his arm and fingers back now as fans boo.

Ruff looks to mount some offense as they run the ropes but Dunne levels him and goes back to working on the limbs again. The boos get louder as Dunne works Ruff over on the mat. Dunne slaps Ruff but Ruff fires back with strikes of his own. Ruff sends Dunne to the corner and kicks him in the back of the head. Ruff drops Dunne over his knee and then hits a missile dropkick for a pop. Dunne comes right back and drops Ruff with an enziguri.

Ruff nails the slingshot torpedo and then leaps off the top but Dunne knocks him on the way down with a big forearm. Dunne immediately locks Ruff in a submission and unloads with elbow strikes while trapping him. The referee calls the match.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as fans keep booing him. We go to replays. Referees check on Ruff while Dunne stands tall over him. Dunne grabs Ruff’s fingers and snaps them back again as the boos get louder. Officials order Dunne to leave the ring as Ruff yells out in pain.

– Legado del Fantasma is backstage now – Raul Mendoza, Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde. Mendoza and Wilde talk about how Escobar is bringing home the Cruiserweight Title tonight. Escobar also sends a warning to Kushida and promises to be a two-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion after tonight.

– Raquel Gonzalez is backstage warming up as Dakota Kai hypes her up. Raquel grabs her title and they walk off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette for Franky Monet. Her “world premiere” debut will take place in two weeks. Finn Balor vs. NXT Champion Karrion Kross is also announced for two weeks from now.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out comes Mercedes Martinez for the next match. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is out next with Dakota Kai. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor as they face off in the middle of the ring.

The bell rings and they unload with strikes. Martinez gets the upperhand and clotheslines the champ over the top rope to the floor. Martinez takes it to the floor and keeps control. Kai retreats over the barrier in fear. Martinez levels the champ at ringside and breaks the count. Martinez keeps pounding on Gonzalez against the barrier now.

Martinez brings it back in the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Gonzalez fighting back and taking Martinez to the corner.

Back from the break and Gonzalez has been dominating. She levels Martinez with a clothesline for a close 2 count. Gonzalez with a running splash in the corner now, then a scoop slam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. The champ grounds Martinez but Martinez fights up and out. Martinez unloads with strikes, then tackles her and mounts her with more lefts and rights. Gonzalez dumps Martinez through the ropes to the floor. Martinez comes right back in and applies a Sleeper from behind.

Gonzalez stands up with Martinez on her back, ramming her into the turnbuckles. Martinez won’t let go of the submission. Gonzalez powers up with Martinez on her shoulders but Martinez slides free and rocks her with a forearm. Martinez misses in the corner but Gonzalez misses a big boot. Martinez with a big twisting neckbreaker from the top turnbuckle for a close 2 count.

Martinez charges with a big Spear on the apron. Gonzalez goes down on the edge of the apron as Martinez goes to the floor. Martinez brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Martinez continues to beat Gonzalez down with lefts and rights. Gonzalez powers up for a powerbomb but drops Martinez back neck-first into the top rope. Martinez rolls to the floor for a breather. Gonzalez follows and rams Martinez into the barrier. Gonzalez scoops Martinez and rams her at the ring post for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Martinez drops Gonzalez and stomps away. Gonzalez meets her with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Gonzalez with a backbreaker for another 2 count. More back and forth with offense now. Martinez nails a big knee strike, then hits the Fisherman’s buster for a close 2 count. They tangle some more and Gonzalez levels Martinez with a big boot. Gonzalez delivers her big one-arm powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Gonzalez stands tall with the title as her music hits. We go to replays. Kai joins Gonzalez and they stand tall to mixed reactions as the referee checks on Martinez.

– We see Isiah “Swerve” Scott, AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana Brandy arriving outside in the parking lot. They knock the cameraman down and taunt him while entering the building. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see officials and security pushing The Way’s Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory out of the locker room. The camera man enters and other officials are helping Bronson Reed up from the ground. Apparently he was attacked by Gargano and Theory. Reed says Gargano is a dead man.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Isaiah “Swerve” Scott by himself. He says NXT is about to get real spooky. The lights go out and then come back on as the music hits. Out comes AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana Brandy. They all head to the ring together. A large “Hit Row” graphic is shown up high, which is the name of the group. Francis grabs a red chair for Swerve

Swerve admits he’s made some mistakes here in NXT but the biggest was trying to be what the people wanted him to be, and that’s not him. What Swerve is, is a savage, disrespectful, a dangerous man. That’s how he’s been thinking for the last 6 months so it was only right he recruit some people who think the same way he does. He introduces Top Dolla first, who is Francis. He rhymes about going from the NFL to A&E to XXL Magazine to NXT. Francis keeps rapping as the others cheer him on. Adonis also raps. Brandy is next, calling herself B-Fab. She brings up rapping on tour with Juicy J and living overseas, but now she’s here to help Swerve.

They also rap about taking out Leon Ruff last week. Swerve says they’re just having fun but what we see in the ring is a problem. Together they make hits and they are Hit Row, and if we didn’t know… now we know. They pose together as the music starts back up. Fans boo.

– We see footage from a real estate auction held earlier today. Cameron Grimes interrupted the host and placed a starting bid of $2 million. Grimes tells other bidders to keep their paddles down. He also asks the host, Alan, to talk slower. We see a mystery man in the back, who keeps bidding. Grimes bids $8 million. Going once, going twice… $20 million from the man in the back. Grimes is out. The home is sold to the man in the back with the deep pockets. Grimes yells out and asks who spends $20 million on a house. It’s WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. Grimes is furious, accusing Ted of ruining his life. Ted repeats his “everybody’s got a price…” line and walks off as Grimes continues screaming in the air.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for the feud between Zoey Stark and Toni Storm. Stark promises to get the win next week. The announcers confirm Stark vs. Storm for next Tuesday.

Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly

We go back to the ring and Oney Lorcan waits in the corner with Pete Dunne. Kyle O’Reilly is out next. We see video from earlier today when Lorcan interrupted O’Reilly during a parking lot interview. They had words and the match was made for tonight.

The bell rings and they get a feel for each other. They go against the ropes and break. They break from the ropes again as the referee warns them. Kyle ducks an uppercut and delivers a kick tot he chest. Lorcan grounds Kyle on the mat and keeps him down with a scissors as Dunne looks on. O’Reilly turns it around and applies a submission of his own from behind. Lorcan fights up and takes it to the corner. O’Reilly ducks a shot and turns it around in the corner. O’Reilly with a headlock now. O’Reilly drops Lorcan with a shoulder.

Lorcan comes back and levels O’Reilly with an elbow as they run the ropes. Lorcan whips O’Reilly across the ring and he hits the turnbuckles hard, falling to the mat. Lorcan with a forearm to the back. Kyle counters and uses the ropes for an armbar. The referee counts and O’Reilly falls to the floor, getting in Dunne’s face. Dunne and O’Reilly face off at ringside until Lorcan attacks from behind, knocking O’Reilly down. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lorcan is mounting O’Reilly with strikes. They get up and Lorcan delivers big chops into the corner. Lorcan with another big chop in the corner but O’Reilly rocks him with forearms in response. This goes on as fans cheer. O’Reilly with kicks now. Lorcan catches a kick and delivers a shot into the corner. He charges again but a knee to the gut takes Lorcan down. O’Reilly unloads with several big strikes now. O’Reilly sweeps Lorcan to the mat for a pop.

O’Reilly with a running forearm into the corner. O’Reilly snaps the arm back and slams Lorcan into a heel hook submission. Lorcan counters and we get a rope break. More back and forth with big strikes. O’Reilly goes for the Guillotine but ends up dropping Lorcan with a big knee. O’Reilly with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring. O’Reilly goes to the top rope and delivers a flying knee drop to the middle of the back for the pin to win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

– After the match, Dunne immediately enters the ring and attacks O’Reilly as fans boo. They brawl and Lorcan joins in for the double team. Bobby Fish suddenly hits the ring to make his return for a big pop from he crowd. Fish helps clean house, then he and O’Reilly send Dunne out of the ring. Fans chant “NXT!” as Fish and O’Reilly stare each other down. O’Reilly says it’s good to see Fish back, Fish says it’s good to be back. Fish understands O’Reilly is doing his own thing, and Fish has his own scores to settle. Fish says he will see O’Reilly when he sees him. Fish exits the ring as O’Reilly looks on.

– We get a quick video package on The Way, mainly new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who won the titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon last week. We go right to a backstage promo from Bronson Reed, who is furious. He’s tired of NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, he’s tired of Gargano and Austin Theory, he’s tired of The Way. Reed says he met with Mr. Regal and he now has what he wants. Next week’s NXT North American Title match will take place inside a Steel Cage.

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Title: Santos Escobar vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring for tonight’s 2 of 3 Falls main event for the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Out first comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, wearing a sombrero, with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. No lucha masks tonight. Out next comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida. He rushes the ring and gets in Escobar’s face as they have words and are held back. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and Escobar unloads on Kushida, sending him to the floor. The referee is distracted by Escobar, allowing Wilde and Mendoza to attack the champ on the outside. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK fly over the barrier from out of nowhere, attacking Wilde and Mendoza at ringside. Referees come over and eject Wilde and Mendoza, ordering them to the back. MSK laughs and taunts Legado del Fantasma now.

Escobar argues with MSK and the referees as Wilde and Mendoza are sent to the back. Kushida goes to the top turnbuckle and leaps out to the floor, taking Escobar down on the outside. Kushida returns to the ring and stands tall as fans chant “NXT!” now. Back to commercial.

