LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 17, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off last week. The tournament continues this week with the final first round bouts. We also see highlights from last week’s Natalya vs. Cora Jade main event. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes takes the mic and says Solo Sikoa needs to shut his mouth when he talks about he’s got next. Trick talks about how Hayes will take back the NXT North American Title from Cameron Grimes at In Your House in two weeks. They talk some more trash and the music starts back up as they head to the ring. Out next comes Sikoa as fans chant for him. Out next comes Grimes to a pop. He hits the ring and raises the NXT North American Title in the air, taunting Trick and Hayes.

Fans continue chanting for Solo as we get the bell. Trick and Hayes try to charge with sneak attacks but Grimes and Solo kick them away. Hayes is sent out as Grimes and Solo double team Trick. Solo goes to work on Trick now, dropping him with a headbutt and stomping away. Solo with a kick to the face to keep Trick down.

Solo scoops Trick and slams him in the middle of the ring, then kicks him in the head again. Solo knocks Trick into the corner as fans continue chanting for the Uso brother. Grimes tags back in and they unload on Trick in the corner with more double teaming. Grimes drops Trick and nails a sliding kick for a quick 2 count. Grimes grounds Trick with a submission now. Trick ends up making the tag and in comes Hayes for a big double team springboard to take Grimes down. Hayes works Grimes over but misses a clothesline. Trick and Solo tag in and go at it again. Solo with a big running splash into the corner.

Solo with a Rikishi splash in the corner now as fans continue cheering him on. Solo goes to the top but Hayes provides the distraction, allowing Trick to drop Solo with a big running neckbreaker. Trick stands tall and stomps on Solo as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Hayes and Trick have been dominating Grimes and Solo. Hayes has Solo grounded with a headlock now. Solo fights both opponents out of the corner and sends them to the floor. Hayes turns it back around and drops an elbow to Solo’s back. Grimes finally gets the hot tag and now he runs wild on Trick. Grimes takes down Hayes and Trick with a hurricanrana now. Grimes keeps the offense going and hits a big top rope crossbody for Hayes. Fans cheer Grimes on as he stands tall and signals for the moon.

Solo tags himself in and Grimes isn’t happy. Solo goes for the fall-away slam on Hayes but Trick makes the save with a kick. Solo gets dropped. Grimes drops Trick with a kick. Hayes with a springboard crossbody to take Grimes down. Solo grabs Hayes and drives him into the mat with a Rock Bottom. Solo goes to the top as Grimes nails a Cave-In stomp to Trick and stops him from making the save. Solo then flies off the top and hits the Uso splash on Hayes for the pin to win.

Winners: Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes

– After the match, fans chant for Solo as he stands tall with Grimes. We go to replays. The referee goes to give Grimes the title belt but Solo grabs it instead. Solo looks at the title, then hands it to Grimes. Grimes raises the title in the air while facing off with Solo. Fans chant “you got next!” to Solo.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, asking about their In Your House Title defense against The Creed Brothers. They joke about being scared and worried but then they bust out laughing. They aren’t worried about The Creeds or any kind of training partner The Diamond Mine brings in because Pretty Deadly is one of a kind. They will wait and see how The Creeds are after The Viking Raiders destroy them tonight.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring for the next first round match in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Lash Legend makes her way out and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette for 18 year old Thea Hail, formerly known as Nikita Knight before signing with WWE. Hail says she is proud to announce she has been signed by WWE. We see footage from her WWE tryout and she says it was the hardest thing she’s ever done. She doesn’t care she was the youngest there, all she wanted to do is prove she wants this. Hail says there is one thing she needs to do first – graduate high school, and that comes next week. Hail says she’s so lucky because WWE is allowing her to train while she attends college. Hail says watch out WWE, here she comes. Hail has already lost all four NXT Level Up matches, to Ivy Nile, Fallon Henley, Sloane Jacobs, and Elektra Lopez. We go back to the ring and out comes Tatum Paxley as Legend looks on. We get a pre-recorded sidebar promo as Paxley says Legend might have a size advantage but no one in this tournament is stronger than her. Paxley says she will power through to the next round.

The bell rings and Legend levels Paxley with a big boot for a quick pin attempt. Lash catches Paxley on her shoulder but Paxley counters and takes Legend down with a head scissors. Fans do dueling chants now as Lash gets up and Paxley kips-up for a stalemate. Paxley attacks and nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Paxley powers up with Lash on her shoulders but Lash counters. They go at it and Lash sends Paxley face-first into the turnbuckles. Lash wraps Paxley’s leg around the ring post. They go at it on their feet again and Paxley limps but rocks Lash. Lash takes control and focuses on Paxley’s hurt leg. Legend and the referee have words now. Legend bends Paxley’s hurt leg over the bottom rope as the referee warns her. Legend with another close 2 count.

Legend with a Stretch Muffler submission in the middle of the ring now. Paxley powers out and tries to get Legend on her shoulders but like before Legend blocks it. Paxley hits a suplex but she quickly grabs her hurt knee. Paxley drops Legend for another 2 count. Paxley tries to lift Legend on her shoulders a third time and still can’t. Legend comes right back with a pump kick for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Lash Legend

– After the match, Legend stands tall as the music hits. We see the updated Breakout brackets and now Legend will face the winner of Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James. Legend celebrates to end the segment.

– We go backstage to Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They talk family business and then Tony D talks about how things with Legado del Fantasma didn’t have to get this far but he will finish it tonight. Troy and Channing ask about their involvement but Tony D says he will take care of Santos Escobar alone tonight. Troy and Channing seem like they’re not so sure about this but Tony says he’s The Don of NXT, so trust him.

– We get a look at WWE’s continued partnership with the Special Olympics. Back to commercial.

