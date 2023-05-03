WWE NXT Results – May 2, 2023

The road to WWE Battleground 2023 kicks off now.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Drew Gulak vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship, as well as Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Jacy Jane vs. Gigi Dolin, Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey, Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe, Dani Palmer’s in-ring debut and the latest between Axiom and Scrypts.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (5/2/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week’s NXT on USA episode off-and-running.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Drew Gulak

From there, we shoot to video highlights of the NXT Superstars who were drafted to Raw and SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft this past week. We then shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show and then we see a close-up shot of the NXT North American Championship. Wes Lee picks it up and makes his way to the ring accompanied by Tyler Bate.

He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent, Drew Gulak, hits and out he comes accompanied by Charlie Dempsey. We see highlights of the recent two-on-one assault the two men gave Lee two weeks ago on NXT.

The champion and the challenger have both settled in the ring, Bate and Dempsey remain in their respective corners at ringside, and then the bell sounds to officially get our championship opening contest off-and-running.

Lee runs across the ring and blasts Gulak with a big kick straight out of the gate. The action spills out to the floor at ringside and we see Bate come over and say something. The action resumes back inside the ring where Gulak takes over.

Gulak hits a couple of spots and goes for a cover, but Lee kicks out and then pops back up and takes over control of the action. He plants Gulak into the mat and covers him, but only gets two. He whips him into the corner.

Wes Lee climbs up Drew Gulak in the corner and gets knocked down. He back-flips and runs at Gulak, who catches him with a wild jumping kick that turns Lee inside-out. Gulak takes back over from there and puts the boots to Lee on the ropes.

Drew controls Wes on the mat with a shoulder lock but the champ eventually escapes. The action spills out to the floor where Dempsey tries to sneak in a cheap shot, only for Bate to leap off the ring steps and blast him.

Back inside the ring, Lee takes over on offense and quickly takes this one right to the finish line, coming off the ropes and blasting Gulak with a big kick for the pin fall victory. With the win, Lee retains his NXT North American title. Bate comes in the ring to celebrate with him after the big win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn’s Last NXT Stand

A vignette airs in dark and ominous fashion featuring the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The two talk as dark imagery is shown, talking about tonight being their final stand on NXT before moving to SmackDown.

They address their last title defense later tonight against the former title-holders, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They close by saying they leave NXT not in the light, but in the darkness. They do some sadistic laughter and the video ends.

Trick Williams Responds To Bron Breakker’s Savage Attack

We see an extensive video package showing Carmelo Hayes’ successful NXT Championship defense against Grayson Waller, and his subsequent call-out for a rematch against the former title-holder, Bron Breakker. The footage also shows Breakker’s savage beat down of Hayes and Trick Williams.

From there, we see Trick Williams walking backstage as Vic Joseph says he will be coming to the ring with a “live mic — next.” On that note, we head to a commercial break. When we return, Williams is in the ring with said-mic.

Williams talks about how Breakker got one up on he and Melo last week. He says he ain’t gonna lie, Melo is still laid up as a result of Breakker’s attack. He then mentions how he and Melo went to the same high school and grew up and eventually came into the business together.

He talks about taking a hypothetical bullet for the champ by moving him out of the way and taking the spear from Breakker last week. He says Melo don’t miss and talks about how he’s gonna take out Breakker at NXT Battleground.

Bron Breakker’s theme then hits and out he comes boasting putting the champion in the hospital and beating down Trick. He heads into the ring and Trick questions if he’s going to accept the challenge for another title match at the aforementioned premium live event.

The fans boo and drown out Breakker as he talks about the Battleground showdown and how he’s excited to beat down and hurt the champ in his own hometown in front of his friends and family. He goes to walk off and tells Breakker to hold on.

Trick tells Breakker that Melo is probably watching on TV right now. He says he blindsided Melo last week and he also blindsided him. He tells him they should settle this tonight. Breakker says he took out the champ last week and he’s happy to do the same to his mouth-piece tonight.

Williams says he’ll beat the tan off Bron and turn him black and blue. Breakker says he’s calling the shots and says they’ll do it next week on NXT. They have an intense stare down to end the in-ring promo segment.

JD McDonagh Confronted By Noam Dar

We shoot backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with JD McDonagh. He boasts waiting years for Monday Night McDonagh. He talks about what he’s going to do when he moves to Raw soon.

Up walks Noam Dar with his Heritage Cup trophy. He asks McDonagh to leave Dragon Lee injured tonight as a favor to him. McDonagh calls Noam a snake and tells him to keep his distance or he’ll take his Heritage Cup to Raw with him. He walks off.

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jane

Now we shoot back inside the CWC in the WWE PC where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of former Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin. The orange-haired fan-favorite heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, fellow former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jane’s theme hits and she makes her way out to the squared circle to a chorus of boos from the NXT Universe in attendance.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. The commentators point out Dolin’s brother who is seated near ringside. The action spills out to the floor where Jane beats down Dolin and taunts her brother as she delivers more punishment.

Dolin finally starts to shift the momentum in her favor, as she takes over on offense and brings the fight back out to the floor at ringside. Dolin slams Jane into the ring steps and then slaps five with her brother in the crowd.

Back in the ring, Jane uses some cheap heel tactics by blasting Dolin with exposed steal to set up the finish, scoring the pin fall victory over her former teammate. Jane, while herself covered in blood all over her face, continues to attack Dolin and taunt her brother while doing so at ringside after the match.

Winner: Jacy Jane

Axiom vs. Scrypts

Once the match wraps up, Vic Joseph and Booker T hype the showdown between masked high-flyers Axiom and Scrypts coming up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we shoot straight into the ring entrance for Axiom. The fans give him a nice reaction coming out and then he settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down.

As Axiom is finishing his entrance, we see Scrypts flying into the camera shot out of nowhere and the fight between these two is immediately on. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The commentators debate who is the “fraud” between these two, noting their claims that the other is a carbon copy of them self. We see the fight spill out to the floor where Scrypts hits a wild flipping leap off the commentary table onto Axiom.

We hear a “Holy sh*t!” chant as Scrypts brings the fight back into the ring. Axiom is hit with a big clothesline and then the match stops briefly as the referee checks on him regarding a presumed injury scare.

Axiom takes over from there, slapping a rear choke on Scrypts. Scrypts eventually escapes and hits an insane moonsault off the top-rope on Axiom for a close near fall attempt.

We see Axiom counter a counter and connect with a big knee to the face of Scrypts for a close near fall. Scrypts takes back over after that but eventually flips off the top-rope into a waiting super kick on the landing by Axiom, who then follows up with his Golden Ratio for the pin fall victory. Fun match.

Winner: Axiom

Scrypts’ Mask Taken Off

Things aren’t over between these two, as Axiom goes to help Scrypts up and gets hit with a cheap shot for his efforts. Afterwards, Axiom blasts Scypts with a counter shot and takes his mask off. It looks to be Reggie as Booker T says, “Vic, you know who that is?!”

Brooks Jensen Is Now A Genius

We shoot to Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley in Henley’s bar making up with Brooks Jensen. They all kiss and make up after the Kiana James drama. He goes to talk about what he learned from her and they say it’s a PG-only bar.

Jensen then explains he was talking about business and spoke in business language about Henley’s bar property being on land of high value and blah blah blah. They are in awe of his newfound intelligence and compliment him on his new look.

Up walks a couple of dime-pieces and the two ladies have their sights set on Jensen. He politely tells them he’s hanging with his friends and they leave.

Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

We shoot back inside the CWC where the theme for Dragon Lee hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring,. we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, JD McDonagh makes his way out and heads to the ring while Vic Joseph and Booker T sing his praises and talk about his upcoming transition from NXT to the WWE main roster as part of the new Raw roster.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action early on and then we see Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar with his trophy in-hand making his way down to ringside.

As the action continues, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the action still in progress with McDonagh dominating. He takes Dragon Lee over to the corner and climbs up on him.

McDonagh starts untieing the mask of Dragon Lee, looking to give NXT fans their second unmasking of the evening. Dragon Lee avoids this and starts to fight back and ultimately begins taking over on offense.

We see a huge double stomp off the top-rope for a close near fall, but the action continues after the kick-out. Booker T calls this his Shucky Ducky Quack Quack moment as Dragon Lee fires up on offense again and gets the crowd on their feet with a loud “NXT! NXT!” chant.

A knife-edge chop from Dragon Lee echos throughout the arena as fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant. Dragon Lee hits a big sit-down power bomb for a super-close pin attempt. McDonagh kicks out and goes on to crotch Dragon Lee on the top turnbuckle.

McDonagh climbs up after Dragon Lee on the ropes. The two exchange shots up there and then Lee knocks McDonagh upside down in the tree of woe. McDonagh does a sit up and ends up standing on the ropes and hitting a big Spanish Fly off the top.

The crowd goes bonkers after they land. McDonagh follows up with a huge brain-buster for a super, duper, pooper-scooper close pin fall attempt. Lee connects with a Canadian Destroyer. McDonagh rolls out to the floor upon landing so Lee can’t go for a quick follow-up pin.

Lee goes out to bring McDonagh back in the ring. Noam Dar gets in his face so Lee lays him out. He rolls back in the ring and gets hit with McDonagh’s suplex finisher for the pin fall victory. Excellent, excellent match.

Winner: JD McDonagh

Noam Dar, Dragon Lee Brawl To The Back

Once the match wraps up, the fans give McDonagh a “Thank you, JD!” chant as Booker T calls the match an instant classic. We then see Dragon Lee and Noam Dar break out into a wild brawl at ringside that continues as they duke it out all the way to the backstage area.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance’s NXT Swan Song

We shoot backstage to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They talk about becoming best friends in NXT and this being their last night. They say they are going out with the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship. They call this a hug moment and give each other a squeeze to end the segment.

Ava Raine Tells Joe Gacy To Do Something For Himself

Now we shoot to The Schism who talk about the showdown with Dyad putting their future NXT Tag-Team Championship opportunities on-the-line when Joe Gacy meets Joe Coffey. As The Schism walks off, Ava Raine tells Gacy to do this for them but then afterwards, do something for you. We head to another commercial break.

Looking At Recent Mystery Attacks In Women’s Division

We see Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Sol Rucka and some of the other recent mystery attacks from within the NXT women’s division over the last several weeks when we return from the commercial break.

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey

When we return from the break, Joe Gacy is in the ring accompanied by members of The Schism and The Dyad. As they settle in the ring, their music dies down and Gacy awaits the arrival of his opponent for tonight.

The Gallus theme hits and out comes the NXT Tag-Team Champions accompanied by Joe Coffey. Coffey enters the ring and the bell sounds. We’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening.

Vic Joseph tells us as the two collide and start duking it out that if Gacy wins, The Dyad get a shot at Gallus’ NXT Tag-Team titles. If he loses, The Dyad never get another shot at Gallus and the titles.

As Gacy settles into the early offensive lead, we see footage from backstage of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile watching the action from a monitor in their locker room. We see Coffey fighting back as the fans chant “Joe! Joe! Joe!”

Coffey hits a huge missile drop kick off the top rope and then goes for his finisher. He connects and goes for the cover but The Dyad interfere at ringside to break up the pin attempt. Ava Raine pretends to be hit by Coffey. The ref is distracted with this, allowing Gacy to take his head off with a huge shot for the win.

With the win, The Dyad earns a title shot against Gallus. We shoot backstage again and see Ivy Nile look at The Creed Brothers and say she’s sick of this. She walks off and looks to go presumably beat Ava Raine up.

Winner: Joe Gacy

Damon Kemp Pulls Eddy Thorpe’s Punk Card

We shoot to “earlier today” footage of Eddy Thorpe working out inside the WWE Performance Center. He talks about some of the things he’s working on when Damon Kemp throws some trash at him and tells him to throw it out for him. They get into a bickering contest about who can hang with who in the ring.

Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are shown hyping up Dani Palmer ahead of her NXT on USA in-ring debut. She walks off and heads to the ring as a monster walks by and stops and stares at them before continuing on his path.

On that note, we head to a commercial break. We shoot back inside the ring when we return from the break and we see Tatum Paxley standing there waiting for the arrival of her opponent for the next match of the evening.

With that said, Dani Palmer’s theme music hits and out she comes with a ton of energy and looking all business. She settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Palmer jumps into the early offensive lead as the fans inside the CWC chant “Dani! Dani!” She cart-wheels away from an offensive attempt by Paxley. She nips-up into a splash onto Paxley for a near fall attempt.

Paxley starts to fight back and gets in a little offense but Palmer takes over shortly after and hits her finisher, getting some crazy ups after leaping off the top-rope for a picture-perfect frog splash for the pin fall victory. Impressive debut for Palmer.

Winner: Dani Palmer

Duke Hudson University?

We shoot to a Chase University segment. Thea Hail is freaking out because Andre Chase isn’t there and he’s never late. She gets a text from him saying he won’t be there due to being shaken up from the attack by “he who shall not be named.”

Duke Hudson smiles and says after Bron Breakker’s attack to Andre Chase, he’s out and he knows what Chase would want him to do. He pops up and takes over, saying he’ll be teaching the class. One of the classmates asks if there will be a pop quiz.

Hudson says there won’t be any more pop quizes while he’s around. The students tear up their papers and chant “Duke! Duke! Duke!” Duke says to himself, “Duke Hudson University” and thinks it has a nice ring to it. The segment ends on that note.

Robert Stone Sees Interesting Baby Photo Of Von Wagner

We shoot to a backstage segment where we see Robert Stone and Von Wagner sitting together. Stone talks about Wagner’s upbringing as he looks through a picture book and talks about being the son of a former star himself.

As the two continue to chat about Wagner being drafted to the WWE main roster, Stone notices a photo that looks like Wagner as a baby with his entire head stapled or stitched back together.

Wagner is very uncomfortable about the photograph and tries to move on, but Stone keeps harping on it. Wagner closes the book and walks off. Stone opens up it again after he leaves and views the picture again.

NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (C) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Now we see the reigning, defending NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn walking the hallways and making their way towards the entrance towards the ring for our next match of the evening.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Kayden Carter and Katana Chance make their way down to the ring for our scheduled championship main event.

The two settle inside the squared circle and their entrance tune dies down. The theme for their opponents, the reigning and defending champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn plays to bring them out.

Both teams are settled in the ring. The lights go down and the ring announcer handles the formal ring introductions for this championship contest, first introducing the challengers and then the champions.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening, and the final NXT match for all four ladies involved in this featured headline contest.