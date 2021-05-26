LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 25, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to promote tonight’s main event for the NXT Title. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer. The announcers hype tonight’s card. We go to the ring.

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

Out first for the opener is Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, riding in on Shotzi’s tank as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. They hit the corners to pose as fans cheer them on. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez are out next to boos for this match that will move the winners closer to a match with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Gonzalez and Shotzi start off. Shotzi ducks a shot and jumps on her back but Gonzalez tosses her tot he mat. Gonzalez blocks a pin attempt with ease. Shotzi leaps with knees but Gonzalez catches her and shoves her down in the corner. Moon tags in and tries for a roll-up but Gonzalez overpowers. Moon keeps trying but Gonzalez won’t let her in. Moon with a hurricanrana takedown for a 2 count, then another 2 count. Moon with another takedown for 2. Gonzalez is furious now.

She chases Moon around the ring and back in. Moon leaps but Gonzalez catches her, then slams her as Kai tags in. Gonzalez drops Kai onto Moon for another 2 count. Gonzalez tags in and kicks Moon in the corner. Gonzalez whips Moon hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Kai tags in and misses a running kick to the corner. Shotzi tags in and unloads on Kai. Shotzi with a corner splash and a reverse Slingblade. Shotzi with a senton to the back against the ropes. Kai kicks out at 2. Shotzi tags out but Kai gets double teamed. Moon with a standing moonsault for 2. Shotzi tags back in.

Shotzi drops Kai and applies a Texas Cloverleaf submission. Kai moves to the ropes and Gonzalez finally pulls her to the ropes to break it as fans boo. Gonzalez tags in and drops a bunch of elbows on Shotzi for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Gonzalez stalking Shotzi as she recovers.

Back from the break and Moon mounts offense on Gonzalez. Moon with a big dropkick and right hand for a pop. Moon with more offense as she yells out. Moon drops Gonzalez and dodges a running kick by Kai on the apron. Moon gets double teamed now. Kai covers for a close 2 count as Shotzi breaks it up just in tie. Gonzalez gets knocked to the floor by Shotzi. Kai stops Moon from tagging but she kicks her away and in comes Shotzi, unloading on Kai. Shotzi with a big Fireman’s Facebuster for a 2 count. Kai gets whipped hard into the corner. Moon tags in and puts Kai on her shoulders as Shotzi goes up top but Gonzalez saves her partner. Shotzi leaps off the top and takes Gonzalez down. Kai with a Scorpion Kick.

Moon takes Kai down into a submission now. Gonzalez breaks it up and drops Moon with a big forearm. Gonzalez with the big one-arm Powerbomb to Moon in the middle of the ring but Moon turns it into a modified Eclipse. Kai gets double teamed in the middle of the ring and Moon covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

– After the match, Shotzi and Moon celebrate as the music hits. Gonzalez runs in and levels them both with big boots as fans boo. Gonzalez follows to the floor and powerbombs Shotzi into the Plexiglas barrier, then the ring post, then the barrier again, all while Kai is grounding moon in the corner, forcing her to watch. Gonzalez keeps Shotzi up on her shoulders, then drops her over the barrier as the boos get louder. Kai and Gonzalez head to the back.

– Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are backstage now. They talk about the NXT tag team division and how now their path runs right through The Grizzled Young Veterans. Ciampa says there will be a round 3 now. He gets up and throws his chair across the room. Thatcher then tosses his chair and says he’s going to enjoy breaking the limbs of James Drake and Zack Gibson. Ciampa comes back into the camera view and stands with Thatcher to end the segment.

– We get a quick promo for Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for WWE’s return to touring in July. We see video from earlier today with Finn Balor arriving to the venue. The announcers hype tonight’s main event.

Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish

We go back to the ring and out comes Pete Dunne with Oney Lorcan as fans boo. Out next comes Bobby Fish for his in-ring return from a triceps injury, his first match since the WarGames 2020 match. The announcers note that Fish is returning ahead of schedule.

Fish poses in the corner and taunts Dune. The bell rings and Dunne misses a takedown. Fish goes to work but Dunne grabs the arm. Fish knocks him away and takes control. Fish fights Dunne against the ropes and knees him as the referee warns him. Dunne drops Fish with a big forearm, then goes to work on his limbs as fans rally for Fish.

Dunne mounts Fish on the mat and unloads with lefts and rights. Dunne with a big stomp to the face. Dunne kicks Fish around now, going back to work on the arm. Dunne snaps the arm back and grounds Fish by the hurt arm. They go back to the corner and Fish fights Dunne off. Dunne takes him right back down but Fish counters and goes into an armbar of his own. Dunne fights up and out. They trade strikes now until Fish kicks Dunne out of the ring, right in front of Lorcan. Lorcan checks on Dunne while he’s down as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dunne has Fish down with a leg submission. Dunne is suffering a shiner under his eye. Dunne slaps away at the back of Fish’s head while trapping him on the mat. Dunne kicks Fish around in the face now while holding his arm. Fish rams Dunne back into the corner and unloads with strikes, then launches him with a leg whip. Fish catches Dunne with a big Spinebuster in mid-air. Fish mounts Dunne with more big strikes to keep him down. Fish with a Sleeper hold on the mat now. Dunne grabs the fingers and bends them back to get free from the hold. Dunne drops double knees into Fish’s hand. Fish goes to the floor to regroup but Dunne cuts him off. Fish with a back-drop on the floor.

Fish charges and sends Dunne into the barrier. Fish brings it back in but Dunne catches him with an enziguri to the face. Dunne with a standing submission now but Fish breaks it by launching him into the ropes with an overhead suplex. Fish covers for 2. Fans rally now as Fish gets to his feet with Dunne. They trade knee strikes in the middle of the ring. Fish unloads with strikes in the corner now, bringing Dunne to the mat as the referee warns him.

Dunne counters with a big German suplex, then a stomp on the hand and a boot to the jaw. Fish counters a move and catches Dunne with a jumping takedown. Dunne kicks out at 2. Fish goes for a submission but they tangle on the mat now. Dunne pulls the fingers apart and they tangle on the mat some more, going back and forth. Dunne ends up slamming Fish on his head with a suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as his music hits. Lorcan joins him as we go to replays. Lorcan mounts Fish and unloads with strikes now as fans boo. The attack continues as the referee warns them. Lorcan and Dunne are backed away by referees but Lorcan runs back over and kicks Fish while he’s down on the edge of the apron. Dunne and Lorcan head up the ramp as Fish recovers and yells at them, but he’s held back by officials.

– We get a quick look at Bronson Reed winning the NXT North American Title last week. He will be here later tonight.

– Mercedes Martinez is walking backstage. She says she didn’t beat NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez but she did learn, and she took her to the limit. Martinez goes on and says tonight it starts, tonight is night one on the road back to the title. She keeps walking and we see Boa suddenly appear in a door way, watching Martinez walk away. Back to commercial.

