WWE NXT Results – May 9, 2023

The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak, Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams, as well as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak in their corners, Nathan Frazer hosts his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment, and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Dyad.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (5/9/2023)

The trademark “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get things started for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Kicks Off Tonight

From there, we shoot to a video package that shows Indi Hartwell’s farewell on last week’s WWE NXT, which saw her vacate the Women’s Championship. The package then shifts to hype the tournament kicking off tonight to crown the new title-holder.

NXT Women’s Title Tournament (Opening Round)

Tiffany Stratton vs. Gigi Dolin

We shoot live inside the CWC in the WWE PC and we see a shot of the NXT Women’s Championship on a red velvet carpet on a podium. We then see all of the competitors scheduled for the women’s title tournament standing on the entrance ramp.

Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and she heads down to the ring as we see an “earlier today” promo where she talks about the tourney and competing against the “deranged” Gigi Dolin in the opening round.

Now the theme for the former Toxic Attraction member hits and Dolin heads to the ring with her trademark rose in-hand. She is then featured in an “earlier today” message where she addresses Jacy Jane’s actions in front of her brother and how she’s going to beat Stratton and hopes to see Jane in the next round.

After that wraps up, we see Stratton and Dolin in the ring and ready to kick off the opening round of the tourney. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Dolin jumping off into the early offensive lead. The commentators inform us that Dolin is still not 100-percent tonight.

Stratton starts to shift the momentum into her favor and she focuses her attack on the weakened shoulder of Dolin, which we see taped up. She locks her in an arm lock on the mat and then rams her shoulder-first into the turnbuckles in the corner.

Dolin starts to take over again but she can’t hang onto the offensive lead, as the tape on her shoulder starts to come off and Stratton starts to focus her attack on the arm again. She caps off an offensive comeback with her Prettiest Moonsault Ever spot off the ropes for the pin fall victory. With the win, she advances to the next round of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the tournament: Tiffany Stratton