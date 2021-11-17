LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – November 16, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

We go right to the ring and out first comes Tony D’Angelo to a pop. Dexter Lumis is out next as the announcers talk about Tony’s interaction with Indi Hartwell last week.

Lumis comes out and we see his painting that shows D’Angelo sleeping with the fishes. Lumis slithers into the ring as D’Angelo looks on. The bell rings and Tony goes to the floor but Lumis stalks him back in. Tony stomps Lumis as he enters the ring. Tony ducks two clotheslines and dodges the Thesz Press, then talks some trash Lumis rocks him and hits the Thesz Press, mounting him with strikes. Fans do dueling chants as Lumis keeps control, taking D’Angelo from corner to corner.

Lumis keeps control until Tony fights out of a hold. Lumis turns it back around out of the corner but Tony drops him over the top rope to break free. Tony brings the Lumis easel into the ring but the referee tosses it. Tony with strikes and a thumb to the eye as fans boo him. Tony takes advantage of the cheap shot and drops Lumis in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, D’Angelo stands tall as the music hits. He exits the ring and looks on from ringside as Lumis recovers and stares him down. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams suddenly rush the ring and attack Lumis from behind. They double team Lumis and then bring a steel chair into the ring. Trick holds the chair over Lumis’ hand while Hayes stomps it from the top rope as fans chant for Johnny Gargano. Gargano finally rushes the ring to make the save as Hayes and Williams retreat, stopping to rip up Lumis’ painting at ringside. We go to commercial as fans boo them.

