WWE NXT Results – November 18, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely. Fans cheer from in the arena and in the virtual crowd.

NXT North American Title Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff

We go right to the ring as Alicia Taylor introduces new NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff. We get a video package on his big upset win over Johnny Gargano last week. The video is interrupted by Gargano coming out and yelling for the video to be stopped. Gargano says no one wants to see the video, and everyone knows last week was a fluke. Gargano says Ruff is just a pawn in Damian Priest’s plot against Gargano. Fans chant “Johnny sucks!” but he disagrees. Gargano enters the ring and tells Ruff to look at himself. He calls Ruff a failure, not a real champion, and a joke. Gargano says the joke ends tonight and the title will come home to him. Gargano drops Ruff with a cheap shot.

Ruff backs into the corner and the referee checks on him. The bell hits and here we go. Gargano immediately rams Ruff back into the corner with thrusts.

Gargano keeps control and takes it back to the corner for big chops. Ruff fights back from the corner and unloads with lefts and rights. Gargano cuts him off but runs into a big boot in the corner. Ruff springboards in and avoids counter attempts. Gargano catches him but Ruff avoids a back suplex. Ruff uses his speed again and kicks Gargano in the face. Ruff with more springboards and a scissors takedown for a pop. Ruff keeps going and dropkicks Gargano to the floor.

Ruff runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gargano back down on the floor. Ruff brings it back in the ring and goes for the crucifix pin but it’s blocked. Gargano levels Ruff with a clothesline in the middle of the ring. Gargano scoops Ruff and torpedo’s him into the turnbuckles across the ring. Gargano scoops Ruff again and launches him like a lawn dart again. The referee checks on Ruff but he’s staying in. Gargano waits for Ruff to get back up.

Priest suddenly appears on the stage, taunting Gargano. Gargano yells at him to get out of here. Ruff rolls Gargano from behind for a 2 count. Ruff counters an attack and clotheslines Gargano. Ruff goes to the top but misses a big senton as Gargano moves. Gargano superkicks Ruff in the jaw. Gargano with a powerbomb as Priest looks on concerned. Gargano hits the One Final Beat DDT from the apron but Priest makes the save by pulling Ruff out of the ring. Priest tells Ruff, “Sorry, kid,” and then rocks him in the face with a big right hand. Ruff is knocked out at ringside now. The referee calls the match and Ruff retains.

Winner by DQ: Leon Ruff

– After the bell, Gargano is expecting to be handed the title but it doesn’t happen. Priest helps Ruff up at ringside, handing him the title. Gargano is stunned and throwing a fit in the ring as Priest helps Ruff up the ramp.

– Cameron Grimes is backstage walking and talking about Dexter Lumis. Grimes says he will be to the moon after winning tonight’s Blindfold Match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with Rhea Ripley arriving to the venue. She will challenge Io Shirai in tonight’s main event.

Blindfold Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

We go back to the ring and out first comes Cameron Grimes for tonight’s Blindfold Match. The referee has the blindfolds in hand as Grimes yells at him. Out next comes Dexter Lumis.

Grimes rants as he and Lumis put the black hoods on. The bell rings and Grimes dives for an attack but lands in front of Lumis at his feet. Lumis is still standing in the same spot as Grimes jumps around and yells, missing each time. Fans rally as Grimes walks around the ring, reaching and walking into the ropes. He swings and misses, not realizing he was about to hit the referee. This goes on until Grimes drops the referee and unloads on him in the corner, stomping away.

Grimes takes off his hood and is shocked to see who he just beat down. Grimes, still with his hood off, leaps for the Cave In at Lumis but Lumis side-steps and hits him twice. Grimes goes for a move but Lumis counters and drops him again. Lumis has his hood off now as well. The match continues with both Superstars keeping their hoods off.

More back and forth nw. Lumis looks to put Grimes away but Grimes retreats to the floor. Lumis follows and launches him into the barrier where crew members are sitting next to the announcers. Lumis sends Grimes flying into the steel barrier again, and again. Lumis sends Grimes into the steel again but Grimes jumps up and climbs over the barrier, into the crowd.

Grimes retreats through the crowd as Lumis watches, disappointed. That’s the match.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage with Damian Priest, asking him what he was thinking when he punched Leon Ruff to end the match with Johnny Gargano. Priest says he was just joking around and having too much fun, but he understands that this is serious business. He asks Regal if he really blames him because this is Gargano after all. Ruff walks up and asks Priest if he’s a joke to Priest. He goes on and Priest says Ruff is getting too carried away. Ruff says if he can’t retain, he shouldn’t be champion. He asks Regal if he wants to take the title back and his contract. Regal says no. Priest apologizes some and Ruff smacks him in the face out of nowhere. Ruff walks off and says he will find Gargano himself. Regal tells Priest that’s what he gets. Priest looks on at Ruff as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette with Shotzi Blackheart. She’s constructing something, perhaps a new tank? People like to tear you down and destroy you in life but you re-build. Shotzi says Candice LeRae better get herself an army because on Sunday, December 6 they are going to War. This is a promo to announce the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event, airing live on the WWE Network.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out first comes Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro are already in the ring.

Indi starts off with Carter and they tangle. Hartwell goes to work but Carter takes her down, grounding her as Kacy cheers her on. Kacy tags in and rolls Indi up for a quick pin attempt. Carter and Catanzaro keep control with quick tags. Kacy takes Indi back down for a 2 count. Indi makes it to the corner and tags LeRae in. Catanzaro goes right to work on her and nails a dropkick. LeRae cuts the offense off with a knee to the gut for a 2 count.

LeRae grounds Catanzaro and drives a knee in the face. LeRae taunts Carter. LeRae rocks Catanzaro in their corner and stomps away. Indi tags in and keeps the stomps coming. Indi keeps control and hits a sidewalk slam for a 2 count. LeRae comes back in and slams Catanzaro. Catanzaro avoids a senton and tags in Carter. Carter unloads LeRae and decks Hartwell on the apron.

Carter beats LeRae with elbows and hits a modified Flatliner. Hartwell runs in but Carter dropkicks her, sending her back out. Kacy leaps to the floor and takes Hartwell out. Carter with a scissor kick to LeRae for a 2 count. LeRae blocks Carter and drops her with a hair pull assist. LeRae with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring. Hartwell pulls Kacy back to the floor to stop her from making a save. LeRae keeps control of Carter and hits the Wicked Stepsister in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– After the match, LeRae’s music hits as she stands tall over Carter with Hartwell.

– We get a new vignette for Arturo Ruas. He’s coming next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Io Shirai arriving to the venue earlier today.

Kushida vs. Arturo Ruas

We go back to the ring and out comes Arturo Ruas. Kushida is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds and counters. Ruas focuses on the arm now. Kushida breaks but gets rocked. Kushida comes right back with kicks. Kushida ends up on the apron but Ruas lands a big knee. Kushida comes back in but Ruas keeps the big strikes coming. Ruas with another unique takedown as he yells out.

Ruas dominates some more and keeps focusing on the arm and elbow, taking Kushida back down to the mat and grounding him. Kushida fights up and out, connecting with chops after more back and forth. Ruas with another takedown and arm submission. Kushida finally mounts a bunch of offense. Kushida with a dropkick and a close 2 count. Kushida works on Ruas arm to soften him up for the finish now.

Kushida with a big kick to the head, and steps on the fingers. Ruas looks to mount a comeback but Kushida applies a standing submission on the arm. Ruas keeps on his feet and tries to break it. Ruas counters and tries to roll Kushida into some sort of ankle lock but he interrupts in mid-counter and holds Ruas down for the unique pin.

Winner: Kushida

– After the match, Kushida recovers and stands tall as his music hits.

– Ember Moon and Toni Storm are backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. Moon talks about Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, and says it’s about time they get theirs. Storm is glad she and Moon are teaming up because they’ve been the victim of the numbers game too often, and that stops tonight. Storm warns Moon that when it comes to the NXT Women’s Title they are on their own… Moon interrupts and says let’s get through tonight and then worry about the title. Storm agrees and they walk off for the match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video with several Superstars and Hall of Famers giving their predictions for tonight’s main event. Shawn Michaels picks Io Shirai to retain, while Triple H goes with Rhea Ripley to take home the gold, predicting that it will come down to the wire.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Toni Storm

We go back to the ring and Dakota Kai waits with Raquel Gonzalez. Ember Moon is out first for her team. Toni Storm is out next. Moon waits at the bottom of the ramp and they rush the ring together but put the brakes on at the apron as Kai and Gonzalez are waiting at the ropes.

Storm starts off with Gonzalez and they lock up. Gonzalez overpowers Storm and sends her to the mat. Storm charges but Gonzalez immediately drops her. Kai tags in and nails a big running boot to the face after Gonzalez drops Storm in the corner. Kai with a 1 count. Kai keeps control and takes Storm to the corner, putting a boot to the throat and dropping her. Kai works Storm over with boots while she’s down as the referee warns her. Kai with another quick pin attempt.

Storm mounts some offense and hits a basement dropkick for a pop. Storm with a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Kai fights up from the mat and beats Storm back down. Kai takes Storm back down and runs with a kick but it’s caught. Storm turns it around and tags in Moon. Moon with an assisted dropkick to LeRae, then a shot to Gonzalez on the apron. Storm and Moon team up to clothesline Gonzalez over the top rope to the floor. Kai also gets sent out on the other side but Moon follows and brings her back in as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Gonzalez drops Storm with a big right, and another big forearm to the lower back. Gonzalez goes for a third but it’s locked. Storm with a headscissors takedown. Moon tags back in and unload with kicks and forearms to Gonzalez. Moon knocks Kai off the apron. Moon with a stomp and a big senton to Gonzalez as fans cheer her on. Moon levels Gonzalez with a kick to the face. Moon goes to the top and catches Gonzalez with a super Codebreaker. Gonzalez kicks out at 2 as Kai makes the save.

Moon stares Kai down and runs out of the ring but runs right into a big boot from Gonzalez. The referee counts while Moon is laid out in front of the announce table. Gonzalez drops Moon face-first onto the apron and rolls her in for a 2 count. Gonzalez lifts Moon in the middle of the ring, face-up, and bends her over her back. The referee checks on Moon as she screams out. Moon breaks free and lands on her feet. Gonzalez keeps control and runs back into the ring for a huge Pounce. Moon still kicks out. Gonzalez sends Moon to the corner and keeps control. Kai comes back in but wastes some on Storm and Moon drops her. Moon tags in Storm.

Storm comes in and unloads on Kai. Storm with more offense, including a German suplex, and another as fans cheer her on. Kai fights Storm off but Storm re-positions for a third German. Storm decks Kai in the corner and nails a suplex with a bridge for a 2 count as Gonzalez breaks it up. Gonzalez with a headbutt to Storm. Moon with a DDT to Gonzalez. Kai superkicks Moon out of the ring. Storm and Kai go at it now, colliding with a double clothesline in the middle of the ring. Everyone is down now, Kai and Storm in the ring. Kai and Storm with more back and forth in the ring now, going from corner to corner. Storm levels Kai with a big boot. Storm with a thrust in from the apron, and a knee to the jaw.

Gonzalez rams Storm into the ring post while Moon had the referee distracted. Moon with a suicide dive to Gonzalez on the floor. Kai drags Storm to the middle of the ring but Storm counters and rolls her up out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: Toni Storm and Ember Moon

– After the match, Storm and Moon stand tall as the music hits. We get replays. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell run down and attack Moon and Storm from behind at ringside. They roll the winners into the ring and Gonzalez destroys them both while Kai looks on. LeRae and Hartwell watch from ringside as Gonzalez and Kai stand over Moon and Storm in the ring. The announcers wonder if this is an olive branch for WarGames.

– We see a white SUV pull up to the building outside. The Kings of NXT are here – Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McAfee says they are here to hear what the NXT Champion has to say. They enter the building.

– We see Io Shirai backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from “Takeover: 31” where NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly were injured in the main event. Balor will be here tonight.

August Grey vs. Timothy Thatcher

We go back to the ring and out comes Timothy Thatcher. His former student August Grey is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it. Grey unloads and drops Thatcher, shocking him. They tangle and Grey backslides Thatcher for a 2 count. Thatcher comes back with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Thatcher grounds Grey and drops him with an uppercut for a 1 count. Thatcher takes it to the corner and stomps away now.

Thatcher keeps control with a body shot against the ropes. Thatcher with a big suplex for another 2 count. Thatcher keeps Grey down and tries for another pin attempt. Thatcher with more strikes until Grey tries to mount offense of his own. Thatcher drops him with a single uppercut. Thatcher stays on top of Grey and works on the arm now as fans try to rally for Grey. Thatcher with another stiff shot to the ribs while Grey is down.

Grey fights back out of the corner. Thatcher catches a kick and drops him with a knee. Thatcher with a submission attempt but Grey fights him off with kicks. Grey unloads with right hands in the middle of the ring now. Thatcher counters again and sends Grey to the apron. Grey with a big superkick from the apron. Grey goes to the top and flies but Thatcher nails a big uppercut on the way down.

Thatcher scoops Grey with a heavy slam in the middle of the ring. Thatcher picks Grey back up, gives him a few words in his face, and applies a neck submission. Grey quickly taps for the finish.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the match, the music hits as Thatcher kneels down over Grey as fans boo. He tells Grey that he just received another “Thatch-As-Thatch-Can” lesson – don’t pick a fight with someone you can’t beat. Thatcher applies a choke as the referee yells at him. The music interrupts and out comes Tommaso Ciampa, staring Thatcher down from the stage. Ciampa slowly walks to the ring as Thatcher looks on. Fans chant “Daddy’s home!” as Ciampa enters the ring. They stare each other down. Thatcher says he has no problem with Ciampa. He exits the ring but the staredown continues. Ciampa’s music starts back up as he keeps his eyes locked on Thatcher heading to the back.

– We see Damian Priest walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell catches up with Tommaso Ciampa backstage, asking him what just happened with Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa says he tried to make it obvious – he wants to fight Thatcher. Ciampa nods and walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest for the next match. Priest is suddenly attacked by Johnny Gargano during his entrance as fans boo.

Gargano unloads on Priest and brings it in the ring. Priest turns it around and beats Gargano up in the corner. Gargano with a big enziguri kick. Priest with stiff kicks of his own, dropping Gargano and sending him out to the floor. Priest drops Gargano at the announce table. Priest takes the announce table top off and throws Gargano onto it. Priest pounds on Gargano while he’s flat on the announce table. Gargano kicks Priest away and leaps off the announce table at him. Priest with a big boot to the jaw. Priest brings Gargano back into the ring and grabs a steel chair. NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff runs into the ring out of nowhere and attacks.

Ruff dropkicks Priest off the apron, then sends Gargano flying into Priest as Priest comes back to the apron. Ruff looks terrified as Priest comes at him in the ring now. Ruff avoids the attack and ends up dropkicking Gargano into Priest again, sending Priest to the floor. Gargano charges but Ruff back-drops him over the top rope, onto Priest at ringside. Ruff yells out and raises the title in the air as he’s all smiles now. Priest and Gargano rush the ring together but Ruff retreats and heads to the stage. Ruff raises the title in the air as his music hits. Priest knocks Gargano out of the ring.

– The announcers talk about The Undertaker and his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series on Sunday. Barrett announces that he can’t be here next week, but Kevin Owens will be filling in as the guest commentator.

– We see what happened last week with Boa and the mystery man at ringside, who he’s referred to as his master. We see footage from last night with NXT General Manager William Regal confronting Boa at home, asking why he hasn’t been training for a whole week. Boa says “he” is coming, apparently next week. Regal then asks about Xia Li and Boa says she’s not here either, but she is also coming. Boa shuts the door on Regal.

– We get a “Tale of the Tape” for tonight’s main event match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for WarGames on December 6.

– NXT General Manager William Regal catches up with NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff backstage, asking him if he knows what he’s doing. Ruff says he does know what he’s doing, and he’ll fight both Damian Priest and William Regal.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event match as Rhea Ripley makes her way out first. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

They have words and some shoving during the introductions as the title is raised by the referee. The bell hits and Ripley shoves Shirai down first, then talks some trash. Shirai comes back and they lock up, with Ripley taking it to the corner. Shirai nails a dropkick. Shirai follows up with strikes in the corner. Ripley catches Shirai coming out of the corner but Shirai counter as they tangle. Ripley drops Shirai with a shoulder.

McKenzie checks in from backstage with an update on Finn Balor, saying the NXT Champion will be arriving soon and will address fans after this match. Ripley gets knocked to the floor by Shirai. Shirai runs for a suicide dive but Ripley meets her at the ropes with a forearm. Ripley pulls Shirai out and puts her on her shoulders. Ripley drops Shirai face-first into the edge of the apron. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as Ripley rolls Shirai back into the ring and catches her breath before going back in. Ripley backs off and keeps playing to the crowd as the referee checks on Shirai while she’s down. The referee is still checking on Shirai a minute or two later.

Back from the break and Ripley has dominated through the break, taking her time with Shirai. Shirai was also checked on by medics during the break, but cleared to continue. Shirai mounts Ripley with forearms to the face now. Shirai unloads and screams out now. Shirai charges with double knees in the corner but Ripley moves. Ripley comes right back and drives Shirai into the mat in the middle of the ring.

Shirai blocks a suplex attempt and rolls Ripley for a 2 count. Ripley powers right back up with a suplex for a 2 count. Ripley grounds Shirai in the middle of the ring, stretching her on the mat. We get a sidebar video of Balor arriving to the building.

Ripley works Shirai over on the top turnbuckle now. Ripley climbs up for a superplex but Shirai slides down and tries for a powerbomb. They tangle more in the corner and Shirai runs up to hit a huge German suplex from the second turnbuckle. Fans chant for Shirai but she’s slow to capitalize. Shirai with a running back elbow in the corner. Shirai goes for the double underhook but it’s blocked. More back and forth now. Shirai with an uppercut and a double stomp to the gut in the middle of the ring. Shirai charges with a big kick to the face for a close 2 count.

Ripley is bleeding bad from her ear now. Shirai applies a Crossface submission. Ripley rolls through a pin attempt but comes right back with a big boot to Shirai’s face. Ripley talks some trash but Shirai unloads on her arm, trying to soften it up to prevent a finisher. Shirai keeps control and hits another dropkick. Ripley scoops Shirai but Shirai falls to the apron and holds Ripley’s arm. Ripley swings and misses. Shirai slams her hurt arm over the top rope. Shirai continues to slam Ripley’s arm into the edge of the apron. Shirai joins Ripley on the apron as they trade strikes. Shirai flies off the apron and slams Ripley’s injured arm into the edge of the apron again.

Shirai sends Ripley arm-first into the steel ring steps at ringside. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial break as Ripley screams out in pain at ringside. They bring it back in the ring for more back & forth but Shirai remains in control, grounding Ripley and focusing on the arm.

Back from the break and Ripley nails a big superplex from the corner as fans chant “NXT!” now. A one-armed Ripley crawls over for a pin attempt but Shirai kicks out. Ripley gets up first as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ripley and Shirai trade big strikes as they fight to their feet. Ripley grabs Shirai’s face and delivers several knee strikes to the face. Ripley comes back with a dropkick but Shirai kicks out at 2. Ripley stands over Shirai and stomps her in the gut. Ripley with the inverted Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring now.

Ripley swings Shirai around with the submission still locked. Ripley slams Shirai and transitions back into the submission. The champs screams out in pain and tries to crawl for the bottom rope. The hold is finally broken as Shirai gets the rope. Ripley takes advantage of the referee’s 5 count. Ripley is still selling the arm injury while Shirai sells the knee injury. Shirai avoids the Riptide and takes Ripley down into an armbar submission. Ripley powers through and lifts Ripley up for a powerbomb but it’s countered. Shirai still has the armbar locked in but tighter now. Ripley gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Shirai goes for the 619 but Ripley avoids it, and again. Ripley misses a right hand and Shirai fires back with strikes.

Shirai hits 619 now. Shirai goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick for another pop. Shirai crawls over but Ripley kicks out at 2. Shirai waits for Ripley to get up now. Shirai nails the running double knees in the corner. Shirai climbs to the top for her moonsault but lands on her feet and stumbles as Ripley moves. Shirai charges but Ripley levels her with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Shirai is down face-first on the mat as Ripley gets up first. Ripley goes for the Riptide but Shirai counters and turns that into a DDT, spiking Ripley in the middle of the ring.

Fans chant “NXT!” now as Shirai gets up as Ripley gets up on the apron. Vic says we will hear from the NXT Champion as soon as the match is over. Shirai charges and leaps through the ropes to powerbomb Ripley through the announce table from the apron. Shirai nails it and Ripley goes crashing through the announce table for a big pop. Shirai and Ripley are both down at ringside. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Shirai rolls in the ring to catch a breather in the corner and Ripley just makes it back in before the 9 count. Shirai immediately follows up with the big moonsault for the pin to retain.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, the music hits as Shirai slowly recovers. We go to replays. Shirai is standing at the bottom of the ramp now, holding the title. Ripley walks over and offers a hand shake. They shake and then hug as fans cheer them on with a “NXT!” chant. Ripley heads to the back as Shirai raises the title in the air.

– NXT Champion Finn Balor immediately enters the ring for a pop as NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai wraps her celebration. Balor congratulates Shirai and says now it’s time to get down to business.

Balor says the last time we saw him he defended the NXT Title with a broken jaw in two places, and here he stands with three plates in his jaw that says he’s a bad son of a bitch. The Kings of NXT interrupt as Pat McAfee comes out with the mic. He has Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch with him. McAfee says while Balor has been sipping steaks through a straw with his jaw shut, this has become their house now. McAfee knows Balor has seen what they’ve been doing in NXT. McAfee talks about how they took out Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. McAfee also talks about how they took the titles from Breezango, and what they did to The Undisputed Era. McAfee says these people are all dead thanks to The Kings of NXT.

McAfee says now Balor wants to walk back in with his little belt on his shoulder. The Kings surround Balor from the apron now. McAfee says Balor has respect for the business, for NXT, and for Ireland, so he’s going to hand the title over to the group of men who have been running the show from top to bottom for the last few weeks, or he’s going to end up like the others – dead.

Balor says it’s easy for the mice to play when the cat is away, but the cat is back, and look what he just dragged in – the lights go out. We hear “Shock the system!” as the music of The Undisputed Era hits. Fans react with a big pop. Out comes Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to the stage. The Kings square up in the ring and get ready to fight. The Undisputed Era rushes the ring and a big brawl breaks out, in the ring and at ringside. Cole and McAfee go at it, Dunne and O’Reilly go at it, the tag team champions fight with Strong and Fish. Fan chant “NXT!” as the chaos continues. Cole sends McAfee into the barrier at ringside as a “this is awesome!” chant breaks out. NXT goes off the air with the big eight-man brawl continuing as Cole mounts McAfee with lefts and rights at ringside.