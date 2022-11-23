WWE NXT Results – November 22nd, 2022

Kicking off this week’s NXT with a recap of last week’s NXT.

Rose says she has defended her Women’s Title for over 400 days and WWE had to create the Iron Survivor Challenge just to determine her next #1 Contender. She says she will be watching closely, and the winner of the match doesn’t stand a chance of taking the Women’s Title from her. Jacy Jayne says now that Alba Fyre is out of the way, Rose can set her sights on sitting upon her throne while she & Gigi Dolin become the 1st ever 3x NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Dolin puts Kayden Carter & Katana Chance on notice.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter’s music hits and they head to the ring. Carter tells them to shut up and says she is sick of the 3 of them demanding whatever they want. Chance says they are phony and tells Rose she still has her Womens Title solely because of Isla Dawn. She says Toxic Attraction are a trainwreck waiting to happen because Dolin & Jayne will have no use if Rose loses her Womens Title. Jayne says Chance & Carter will become irrelevant once Toxic Attraction takes back their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Toxic Attraction,Carter & Chance begin to brawl with one another, but Toxic Attraction eventually gains the upper hand and lays out Carter & Chance.

We then head to a video of North American Champion Wes Lee pulling up to the arena. Tony D’Angelo drives past him and says he hasn’t forgotten what he did to him. He wishes him good luck and Lee tells D’Angelo he knows where to find him.

the break, we head backstage to Duke Hudson reading the Chase U manual. Grayson Waller walks in and tells him that this isn’t him. Hudson says that this is him. He says he is a committed and dedicated student, but anyone who talks badly about his school has an issue with him.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

lock up. Choo knocks Jade to the mat, then delivers a forearm. She hits a back elbow, but Jade fires back with a shoulder tackle. Choo delivers an arm drag, but Jade delivers a boot to her midsection. She rains down several right hands, then sends her face first into the mat. Choo rolls Jade up, but Jade kicks out. She delivers a kick, followed by a boot to her face then they spill to the outside before Choo takes Jade down that takes us to a break.

After the break Choo hits a lariat. She hits a belly 2 belly toss, followed by a clothesline in the corner and a crossbody off the middle rope. Choo delivers a suplex brainbuster combination, but Jade hits her with a right hand. Jade grabs her bat, but Choo manages to wrestle it away from her. The referee convinces Choo not to use it and takes it away from her, all as Jade grabs Choo’s drink. She throws it into her eyes, then hits a DDT for the win.

Winner: Cora Jade

After the match Choo cries in the ring as Jade mocks her.

We then head to a video hyping up Apollo Crews ahead of his upcoming match for the NXT Title against Bron Breakker at Deadline.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Kiana James. James says she will beat Ivy Nile in their upcoming match and walks off as Javier Bernal walks in. He hands Mitchell a long list of names he wants to face in the ring, which includes the injured Axiom, Elon Musk, Drake the rapper, and a retired wrestler.

After the break, we head to Chase U. Thea Hail thanks Duke Hudson for his help with their classes. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly walks in and asks for Hudson’s help in a poker game. Hudson says gambling is against the school’s policy and Elton Prince says they’re kidding. He asks when Hudson will go back to his old self, and Hudson clocks him with a right hand. He begins to brawl with Kit Wilson before Pretty Deadly sends him into some boxes.

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

Match starts off with a lock up beforethey exchange submissions before Kiana James hits Ivy Nile with a clothesline to her back, then follows it up with an inverted backbreaker. She goes for a pin, but Nile kicks out. James delivers a backbreaker, then locks in a Calf Submission. Nile escapes and James delivers a side slam.

Nile fires back with several kicks and a hurricanrana, then follows it up with an elbow and a gut wrench. She delivers a running kick that sends James out of the ring. James looks to walk away, but Fallon Henley walks down and prevents her from doing so. This allows Nile to lock in her Diamond Sleeper for the win.

Winner By Submission: Ivy Nile

After the match, Henley & James brawl through the crowd. Creed Brothers join Nile & Tatum Paxley in the ring. Julius congratulates Nile on her win, and says that while she’s underappreciated, she doesn’t go around jumping people like Indus Sher does. He says that he and his brother have been facing guys who are bigger than them their entire lives. Brutus says intimidation doesn’t affect them before Julius challenges them to a tag team match at Deadline.

We then head to a video package hyping up Isla Dawn.

We are back from the break, Duke Hudson runs into Andre Chase’s office. He tells Chase what happened with Pretty Deadly, then informs him that he got them a NXT Tag Team Titles Match tonight.

Scrypts vs. Guru Rajj

Scrypts kicks Raaj in the face. He delivers a dropkick, but Raaj fires back with a back elbow. Scrypts fires off several right hands, then ascends to the top rope and hits a Molly Go Round for the win.

Winner: Scrypts

After the match Scrypts places a yellow card on Raaj.

Schism waits in the ring. Joe Gacy says autumn is the time that trees shed their leaves, and Schism does the same. He says they reflect on all of the good things they have in their lives and it is their duty to reinforce togetherness. Ava Raine says stories are told every year of families being torn apart and dysfunction remains the norm. She says Schism can be counted on. Rip Fowler says Thanksgiving has become a day of overabundance as Raine begins to look though the audience. She points at a man and invites him into the ring. Jagger Reid says that people are more focused on Black Friday than Thanksgiving traditions.

Gacy says Raine has found someone who understands what Thanksgiving is, and tells the man he will be the bridge between old traditions and new, everlasting traditions. He says his inclusion will be the centerpiece of Schism’s table before they all stand up to pledge on the day of Schism Invictus. Gacy says Schism is no longer inclusive, but decisive. He thanks the audience member for his sacrifice, then sends him through the table.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Trick Williams. Williams says Carmelo Hayes will become the new North American Champion later tonight. Wes Lee walks in and says he came to discuss how money Hayes is. Lee says that if Hayes is money, then he doesn’t need Williams at ringside. Williams tries to protest, but is unsuccessful in his pleas.

Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca

Zoey Stark & Sol Ruca lock up to get this matchstarted before they exchange submissions before Stark delivers a drop kick. Ruca fires back with a thrust kick, but Stark manages to hit a superkick. She delivers a drop kick, then goes for a pin but Ruca kicks out.

Ruca delivers a pair of shoulder tackles, followed by a dropkick and a back body drop. She goes for a pin, but Stark kicks out. Ruca delivers a splash in the corner, then delivers a powerslam. She goes for a pin, but Stark kicks out. Ruca ascends to the top, but Stark moves out of the way. She delivers a knee to Ruca’s head for the win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

After the match, Stark looks to continue to beat down Ruca, but Nikkita Lyons heads to the ring and makes the save.

We head to the parking lot outside the arena. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade invite Von Wagner to party with them. Wagner takes off his blazer and says he could use a night of fun. Wagner says onward and upward, but tells Enfoe & Blade they know nothing about success. He then beats both of them down.

We head to a video package hyping up Charlie Dempsey.

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Chase U

Duke Hudson & Kit Wilson begin the action then Hudson delivers a back elbow to Wilson, followed by a sidewalk slam. Andre Chase tags in and executes a drop toe hold. Wilson delivers several forearms before Elton Prince makes the blind tag. Chase rolls up Prince, but Prince kicks out. Chase delivers a shoulder tackle, but Prince fires back with a dropkick. Wilson tags in and Chase delivers a kick to his face. Prince tags in and Chase takes him down. He delivers the Chase U Stomps.

After the break Prince delivers stomps to Chase. Wilson tags in and continues to beat down Chase. Prince tags in and delivers an assisted ax handle. Wilson tags back in and Chase hits him with a back elbow. He tosses Prince out of the ring, but he collides with Thea Hail. Hudson checks on her as Chase tries to make the tag to him, allowing Prince to tag in and deliver a gut wrench.

Hudson & Wilson tag in. Hudson delivers a series of elbows, followed by a bodyslam and several right hands. He hits an elbow, then goes for a pin but Prince breaks it up. Chase tags back in and Hudson looks for a big boot on Wilson, but ends up accidentally hitting Chase. Prince tags in before they hit Spilled Milk for the win.

Winners & Still NXT Tag Team Champions: Pretty Deadly (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

We then head to a TikTok video of Indi Hartwell yelling at Roxanne Perez during an NXT Live Show this past Saturday and a verbal altercation Hartwell got into later that night.

Commentary then reveal that Hartwell will be facing Perez next week.

We are back from the break NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance bump into Nikkita Lyons backstage. She says that she knows she said a lot of things leading up to their NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match, and they tell her there’s no hard feelings. She says she’s their girl if they need a 3rd woman in their tag team match with Toxic Attraction next week.

Vic Joseph & Booker T then runs down the card for next week’s show.

North American Title Match

Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Match starts off with a lock up. Carmelo Hayes hits Wes Lee with a forearm before they both spill to the outside and Lee sends Hayes head bouncing off the announce table. Hayes tosses Lee back in the ring, and delivers a kick. Lee delivers a tijeras before they level one another with a double pump kick that sends us to a break.

After the commerical break Hayes delivers a knee to Lee’s jaw. He sends him into the top rope, then delivers a back elbow off the ropes. He goes for a pin, but Lee kicks out. Lee sends Hayes face first into the top turnbuckle, then follows it up with a German suplex.

Lee & Hayes exchange right hands before Lee hits a series of kicks on Hayes and follows it up with a running right hand. He hits an uppercut, then delivers a hurricanrana. He goes for a pin, but Hayes kicks out. Lee ascends to the top and looks for a 450 Splash, but Hayes rolls out of the way and manages to roll up Lee.

Lee kicks out and Hayes plants him once again. Hayes hits a Codebreaker, but Lee fires back with a superkick. Hayes hits another Codebreaker, then climbs to the top and goes for Nothing But Net but Lee moves out of the way and delivers a meteora. He hits a cannonball that sends Hayes to the outside.

Trick Williams runs down to check on Hayes but Lee takes him down with a flip over the top rope. Melo ascends to the top, but Lee pulls him down. Hayes sends Lee face first into the top turnbuckle, but Lee manages to hit a flipping kick and hits a Michinoku Driver for the win.

Winner & Still North American Champion: Wes Lee (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend)

After the match, the cage on the ramp opens up and closes. Dijak appears behind Lee while he’s distracted by it and hits him with Feast Your Eyes to close out this weeks NXT