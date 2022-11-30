WWE NXT Results – November 29, 2022

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

Perez offers her hand to Hartwell. Hartwell slaps her hands away and the two lock up. Perez delivers a tijeras before Hartwell manages to deliver an airplane spin that sends Perez crashing into the corner. Perez rolls up Hartwell, but Hartwell kicks out. Perez locks in a sleeper, but Hartwell plants her to break the hold. Perez hits a dropkick, then ascends to the middle rope but Hartwell pushes her off.

Perez gets back in the ring and Hartwell delivers a pair of bodyslams. She follows it up with an elbow drop, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out. Hartwell sends Perez’s face into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a big boot. She follows it up with a bodyslam, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out.

Perez looks to roll up Hartwell, but Hartwell sits back into it. Perez kicks out and Hartwell delivers a couple of clotheslines. She delivers a sidewalk slam, then sends her face first into the mat and delivers a right hand.

They exchange forearms before Perez plants Hartwell and delivers an uppercut. She hits a pair of back elbows, then follows it up with a dropkick and a hip attack. Hartwell plants Perez with a side slam, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out.

Perez tosses Hartwell to the outside and delivers a tope suicida. She tosses her back in the ring, then ascends to the top and delivers a crossbody. Hartwell rolls through and catches her. She hits a big boot, but Perez fires back with Sole Food thrn Pop Rocks for the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

We then head backstage to Chase U. Duke Hudson apologizes for messing up their match for the NXT Tag Team Titles last week and explains himself. He then says he’s been gathering a list of signatures of students who believe he should be in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Grayson Waller walks in and says Hudson is using Chase. Waller says Chase will never be a champion. Thea Hail charges at him, but Hudson stops her. Chase says he will take of him, but Hudson volunteers to take his place.

Dijak vs. Dante Chen

Match starts off with a lock up. Dijak delivers a right hand to Dante Chen’s chest, then knocks him to the outside. He follows him before Chen sends him into the apron spine first. He looks to get back in the ring, but Dijak grabs his leg to prevent him from doing so. He follows it up with a Chokeslam and several right hands.

He delivers a series of chops and elbows, then tosses Chen across the ring and fires off a few right hands. Chen fires back with an elbow, but Dijak delivers a back body drop. Chen delivers a chop and a big boot, but Dijak returns the favor and follows it up with Feast Your Eyes for the win.

Winner: Dijak

After the match, Dijak grabs a mic and says that was an example of Hard Justice and unrelenting annihilation. He says the only thing one will see in his eyes is the infliction of suffering, and says he came back to NXT to eviscerate a soft society and take out any man who stands in his way. He says everyone will be brought to justice by justice.

We then head to the Diamond Mine dojo where JD McDonagh confronting Ivy Nile. He says she should leave Creed Brothers because they won’t be able to beat Indus Sher. Creed Brothers walk in and says they don’t care how he feels because what really matters is how they all feel about one another.

We head backstage to Shawn Michaels, X Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze & Molly Holly discussing who should be included in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels says everyone brings something different to the table. Blayze says the current talent is off the charts. Road Doggs suggests Carmelo Hayes based off the year he’s had so far. Everyone agrees and says he looks like a star. They joke about him being a heat magnet.

Alundra Blayze suggests Tony D’Angelo after his feud with Santos Escobar, but they question the timeline of his injury and whether or not he’s ready. X Pac then throws out JD McDonagh’s name and the panel discuss his stellar year and his creepiness. Molly Holly then brings up Joe Gacy’s name and the panel says he’s been gaining momentum and doing a good job leading Schism. Axiom’s name comes up, but says he won’t be cleared in time. Von Wagner’s name comes up and says even though he isn’t a fan favorite, he is a force to be reckoned with but there’s still some development to be done. Grayson Waller’s name is brought up next, and the panel argues about his attitude. They agree he can win.

Michaels then tells everyone to write down the names of the 5 people they feel should be in the match.

Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson delivers a shoulder tackle. Grayson Waller pulls Hudson’s hair, then delivers a series of right hands to Hudson’s midsection. Hudson delivers a lariat, then hits a sidewalk slam. He goes for a pin, but Waller kicks out. Waller looks to roll up Hudson, but Hudson sits into the pin. Waller kicks out before clocking Hudson from behind.

He whips him into the corner, then delivers several right hands. Hudson returns the favor, then delivers a bodyslam and a splash in the corner. He hits a belly 2 belly suplex, followed by several right hands and an elbow. Hudson knocks Waller to the outside and looks for a big boot. He almost hits Hail, allowing Waller to take advantage and delivers the Rolling Stunner for the win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Javier Bernal & Bernal says he will be giving the NXT Universe what they want and announces his new merchandise line, including a baseball bat, a pillow, and cologne. Axiom walks in and asks what that smell is. Axiom says he’s been cleared.

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

They lock up before Henley shoves James. Back from the break, James delivers a pair of elbows to Henley’s arm. She sends her into the corner, then delivers a shoulder to her midsection and a kick to her hand. James hits a bodyslam, then steps on Henley’s hand and sends it bouncing off the mat.

She delivers a kick, then continues to target Henley’s arm. Henley fires back with a bulldog, then delivers a kick to James’ midsection and a lariat. She hits a back elbow, but James manages to deliver a big boot and a backbreaker.

She follows it up with a clothesline, then goes for a pin but James kicks out. Henley delivers a right hand, then hits a kick to her face. James calls for a time out before tossing Henley into the ring post and follows it up with the 401K for the win.

Winner: Kiana James

We head backstage to the locker room where we see Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade & Edris Enofé. Jones tells Blade he can’t let Von Wagner get in his head as Blade grips a piece of clothing. Blade says it was his father and Enofé reiterates Jones’ point. He tells him to use his anger to his advantage and take it out on Von Wagner.

the break, we head back to the panel. Alundra Blayze throws out Roxanne Perez’s name and walks about how much she’s improved in the past few months. Zoey Stark’s name is then mentioned and the panel discusses what an athlete she is and say she’s ready for primetime television. Indi Hartwell is then mentioned and says that they see some insecurity in her. They then bring up Cora Jade and talk about her confidence and how she’s stepping into her own. They then discuss Fallon Henley and talk about how tough she is, then mention Kiana James and say she owns a room when she walks into it. Alba Fyre’s name is mentioned and say she’s willing to do whatever it takes to win, but say she might be too focused on Isla Dawn for the time being. Michaels then tells the panel to write the 5 names of the women they want to see in the match

6 Woman Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction

Nikkita Lyons make her way to the ring. Zoey Stark comes out of nowhere and attacks Lyons’s leg. Carter & Chance help Lyons to the back as Toxic Attraction mock her.

Winners: No One (Match Never Got Started)

We then head to a video hyping up the debut of Lyra Valkyria (FKA Aoife Valkyrie).

We then head backstage to Elektra Lopez & McKenzie Mitchell. Lopez addresses Hartwell and says she came back to build an empire and will run over her.

Axiom vs. Javier Bernal

Axiom has Bernal in a submission. Bernal fights his way out and sends Axiom’s leg crashing into the ringpost. He delivers a pair of kicks to his lower body, followed by a low dropkick and a series of elbows. Axiom delivers a knee, then rolls up Bernal. Bernal kicks out and Axiom locks in a full body submission. Bernal escapes by delivering a powerbomb, then locks in a Figure 4.

Axiom reverses it and Bernal crawls to the bottom rope to break the hold. Axiom delivers a chop, followed by a drop kick and a flying clothesline. He looks for the Golden Ratio, but Bernal moves out of the way and plants him. He goes for a pin, but Axiom kicks out. Bernal ascends to the top, but Axiom delivers an enziguri to his face. He delivers a superplex, then follows it up with the Golden Ratio for the win.

Winner: Axiom

We then see Nikkita Lyons being checked on by medical personnel. The doctor clears her and says nothing will stop her.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Elton Prince says there hasn’t been enough Pretty Deadly talk and Kit Wilson says they will fix that next week. He says they will be telling a Christmas story next week.

There was a vignette of Apollo Crews at a dinner before he was joined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Crews & Breakker discussed their road to their upcoming match at Deadline and their preparation for their match.

After the break, we head to a video of NXT Champion Bron Breakker meeting Apollo Crews in a diner. The two have some playful banter before Breakker says Crews wasn’t the only one to name drop him. Crews says things were worth waiting for because he wants the NXT Title more than ever. Breakker says he knows he’s still new, but he knew they would come face to face at some point. He says he’s had many early mornings to keep his body in tip top shape. Crews says he’s the only man that can take his title because he’s studied him extensively. Breakker says no one puts more pressure on him than himself and Breakker asks if there’s been a time where one of his visions hasn’t come true. Crews says no and Breakker leaves.

JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed

Match starts off with a lock up. JD McDonagh delivers a right hand to Julius Creed, but Creed fires back with a pair of side slams and a hip toss. He tosses McDonagh to the outside, then follows him out there. McDonagh delivers a chop before tripping Creed on the apron and delivering a dropkick that sends us to a break

After the breakIndus Sher watches on as Creed sends McDonagh into the mat. He delivers a pair of right hands, then hits a powerslam. He looks for a vertical suplex, but McDonagh manages to escape. Creed looks for it again and successfully hits it. McDonagh rolls to the outside, but Creed meets him there and clocks him. He tosses him back in the ring and delivers a pair of belly 2 belly overhead suplexes, but McDonagh knocks him to the outside and delivers an asai moonsault. McDonagh targets Creed’s leg before Creed sends him flying to the outside. McDonagh sends Creed’s leg bouncing off the ring apron, then grabs a chair from under the ring. He looks to hit Creed with it, but Sanga pushes him out of the way and takes the chair shot.

Winner By DQ: Julius Creed

After the match, Ivy Nile heads to the ring to check on Julius. We then head to a video of Alba Fyre addressing Isla Dawn.

We then head outside the arena. Stacks approaches Dijak and says Tony D’Angelo wants a word with him. D’Angelo walks in and thanks him for softening up Wes Lee last week. He tells Dijak that he used to be a big deal, and since he’s back to participating in in ring competition next week, he will deal with Wes Lee for him.

Malik Blade vs. Von Wagner

Malik Blade wastes no time. He rains down right hands on Von Wagner, but Wagner delivers a bodyslam. Both men spill to the outside before Blade sends Wagner’s head bouncing off the ring apron and announce desk. They get back in the ring before Wagner catches Blade with a knee.

He looks for a powerbomb, but Balde counters it into a roll up. Wagner kicks out and Blade ascends to the top. He looks for a frog splash, but Wagner catches him and delivers his finisher for the win.

Winner: Von Wagner

After the match, Wagner looks to continue to beat down Blade, but Edris Enofé and Odyssey Jones make the save.

We head backstage to Shawn Michaels. Michaels says that Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, & Joe Gacy, will be competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge, with the 5th man being determined in a Wild Card Match next week. He then says that Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Kiana James will be competing in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, with the 5th woman being determined in a Wild Card Match next week.

6 Woman Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction

Katana Chance & Jacy Jayne starts this match off & and Jayne wastes no time. She plants Chance, then delivers a senton. Chance fires back with a dropkick before delivering a forearm. Mandy Rose & Kayden Carter tag in. Carter trips Rose, then delivers a superkick to her head. Gigi Dolin tags in and delivers a boot to Carter. She sends her into the top turnbuckle face first, then tags in Rose. Rose delivers a forearm, then follows it up with a spinebuster.

Chance & Dolin tag in. Chance fires off right hands, then delivers a lariat and looks for a crossbody. Dolin catches her and plants her, then goes for a pin but Nikkita Lyons breaks it up. Dolin hits a clothesline before Carter makes the blind tag. She delivers a superkick, then tags in Chance. Chance climbs to the top, but Dolin pulls her down and tags in Rose. Rose delivers a suplex, but Chance fires back with a Codebreaker. Jayne & Lyons tag in. Lyons delivers a superkick, then follows it up with a forearm and a snap suplex. She hits the Split Legged Leg Drop, then goes for a pin. Dolin breaks the fall, and Lyons delivers a German suplex. She gets Jayne up on her shoulders, but Rose pulls her off. Jayne beats her down and tags in Dolin & they deliver a high low kick combination for the win.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

After the match Zoey Stark appears and stares down Lyons with a smile plastered across her face to close out this weeks NXT.