LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – November 30, 2021

– The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.

Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai brawl towards the ring and now in the ring as the referee calls for the bell. Ray sends Kai back to the floor and leaps from the top to take her down on the floor for a “holy shit!” chant. The winner of this match will earn the WarGames advantage for her team on Sunday.

Fans chant for tables as Ray brings another ladder from under the ring. Ray rams Kai into the barrier with the ladder, then smashes her again with another superkick. Fans chant “one more time!” Ray goes for the Gory Bomb into the apron but Kai counters and breaks free. Ray chases Kai back into the ring, then back out. Kai counters at ringside after baiting her in, then plants her face-first into the edge of the steel ring steps with a modified DDT.

Fans chant “holy shit!” again and the referee checks on Ray. Kai brings another ladder out as fans chant for NXT. Ray turns it back around at ringside and sends Kai into the steps. Ray slides a ladder into the ring and stands it up. Kai pulls the ladder back to the floor but Ray nails a suicide dive, sending Kai into the announce table. Ray lifts Kai and slams her on top of the ladder at ringside.

Ray brings a ladder back in and stands it up as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ray goes to climb up but Kai pulls her off and beats her down. Kai climbs for the briefcase but Ray sends her to the mat and works her over. Kai with more offense after a comeback, then the big running boot to the face in the corner. Kai stands up a ladder under the briefcase but goes back over to Ray to send her into the turnbuckles. Kai stomps and puts a boot to Ray’s face in the corner.

Ray turns it back around and plants Kai into the mat. Ray goes to the top turnbuckle but Kai nails a big boot. Kai with another big kick to hang Ray upside down from the top, hanging out towards the floor. Kai follows up with a big top rope stomp to send Ray crashing to the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” as we go back to commercial with both competitors down at ringside, Kai smiling.

Back from the picture-in-picture break and Kai has been focusing on Ray’s knee. Kai sends Ray back to the floor and follows. Ray ducks a right hand and drives her into the announce table with the KLR Bomb. Ray returns to the ring and climbs for the briefcase. Kai rushes back in and they trade big right hands at the top of the ladder. Kai knocks Ray to the mat.

Kai reaches up and gets her hands on the briefcase but she struggles with it. Ray gets back up and grabs her foot but Kai kicks her to the mat. Kai climbs back up but delivers a big double stomp to the mat. Fans chant “holy shit!” again. Kai climbs back up for the briefcase but Ray grabs her foot and pulls her down, leaving her hanging upside down on the ladder. Ray uses Kai to climb up the ladder but Kai sends her back to the mat.

Ray kicks Kai in the jaw, knocking her from the upside down position to the mat. Ray climbs up and grabs the briefcase, retrieving it for the win and the WarGames advantage.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall on the ladder as the music hits. Her team, along with the injured Zoey Stark, are shown backstage celebrating. We also see Kai’s team watching backstage and they are not happy. KLR raises the briefcase high up on the ladder as we go to replays. KLR continues celebrating to end the segment.

– We see how Cameron Grimes challenged Duke Hudson to the Hair vs. Hair match at WarGames last week, and how he was later insulted by Andre Chase backstage. We see a video from earlier this week with Chase ranting about how Grimes tried embarrassing him in front of his students, and that behavior will not be tolerated. Chase said Grimes is about to receive an Andre Chase University-sized ass whooping. We go back to commercial.

