WWE NXT Results – November 4, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett at ringside, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely.

Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

We go right to the ring as Ember Moon makes her way to the ring while the crowd cheers her on. Vic sends us to a video package of highlights from last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode. The video ends and we see Dakota Kai wrapping her entrance, with Raquel Gonzalez right behind her.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Moon takes it to the corner. They tangle on the mat and Kai mounts Moon. Moon gets the upperhand and grounds Kai by her arm. Kai tries to get up and reverses it, now keeping Moon down by her arm. Kai talks some trash and counters Moon with an arm drag. Moon counters on the mat, keeping Kai down with a head scissors.

They fight to their feet and but Kai takes control and grounds Moon once again. Moon fights up and out but Kai drops her. Moon kips up and drops Kai right back. They have words and trade aggressive shoves. Moon runs the ropes and drops Kai again, then hits a stomp and a senton in the middle of the ring. Kai retreats to the ropes. Kai dodges a knees attack in the corner. They tangle on the apron and Moon grabs Kai’s hair. Kai counters and yanks Moon shoulder-first into the ring post as fans boo her.

Kai uses the turnbuckle for leverage, trying to pull Moon’s shoulder out of socket. Fans boo Kai as Gonzalez tries to rally for her. Kai grounds Moon in the middle of the ring again. More back and forth now. Kai drops Moon in the corner and stomps again. They continue to trade offense. Kai takes Moon down by her arm and tightens the armbar as the referee checks on her. Kai drops Moon into her knee and can’t believe it as she hangs on. Moon fights back and hits a big enziguri. Moon with some trash talking now. Kai charges with a big forearm. Moon comes off the second rope with a kick to the jaw. Kai kicks Moon in the jaw. Kai runs but Moon stays on her and drops her. Kai is face-down with her head hanging off the apron now. Moon taunts her in the camera and delivers a big kick to the head.

Kai is down on the floor now. Moon goes back in and runs the ropes, sending Kai into the barrier with a big suicide dive. Moon goes for another suicide dive but Kai moves and she crashes into the barrier. Kai recovers at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Moon spikes Kai into the mat as fans chant “NXT!” now. Kai tries to come back but Moon hits a Spinebuster for a close 2 count while Gonzalez paces at ringside. Kai kicks Moon in the face. More back and forth now. Kai nails Moon for a close 2 count and Gonzalez can’t believe it. More back and forth and close pin attempts now. Moon with a Backstabber out of the corner for a close 2 count. Gonzalez cheers Kai on. They trade strikes from their knees in the middle of the ring while talking trash.

Moon baits Kai in, still on their knees, but capitalizes and takes Kai down into a Crossface. They both go for pin attempts out of the Crossface. Kai screams out in frustration and takes Moon’s injured shoulder into another submission. Kai keeps the hold locked for a few minutes but Moon finally gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it. Kai pulls back and takes full advantage of the referee’s 5 count. Kai decks Moon and talks more trash, rocking her again on her way back to her feet. Kai stomps Moon’s back and slaps her in the mouth. Moon goes for Ember’s Law but can’t get the win.

More back and forth action. Moon unloads with offense now as fans cheer her on. Moon goes to the top but Gonzalez gets on the apron to distract Moon and the referee. This allows Kai to jump up with a knee to the face from the mat. Fans boo as Kai scoops Moon to her shoulders, then drops her into the GTK for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai stands tall and has her arm raised as the music hits. Gonzalez applauds from the apron. We go to replays. Gonzalez and Kai back up the ramp as Kai talks trash to Moon in the camera.

– We go backstage to Cameron Grimes and Sarah Schreiber. She asks about his loss to Dexter Lumis in the Haunted House of Terror match at Halloween Havoc. He says whatever happened last week doesn’t matter because it was Halloween, and now he’s focused on tonight, and facing Kushida. A referee comes from behind to tell Grimes his match is next, but Grimes is spooked because he’s still on edge from last week. He’s terrified at the referee walking up, which sends him running away in fear. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Shotzi Blackheart in the back. She talks about NXT General Manager William Regal letting her pick her opponent tonight due to the good job she did hosting Halloween Havoc. Shotzi says she’s always been a big fan of Toni Storm, which is why she picked her for tonight. Blackheart says Storm is one of the best. Blackheart goes on and says tonight’s match is a huge test for herself, and that’s why she picked Storm. Blackheart turns to the camera to address Storm and welcomes her to the ball-pit. Blackheart howls and walks off.

Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring and Kushida poses in the corner as Cameron Grimes wraps his entrance. The bell rings and Grimes is still anxious and scared from last week.

Grimes stalls some and is scared to lock up or get physical at all. They finally go at it with Kushida tying Grimes up and keeping him down. We get a 1 count but Kushida remains in control. Grimes turns it around on the mat and grounds Kushida. The referee warns Grimes. Grimes takes Kushida to the corner and uppercuts him. Grimes counters out of the corner Kushida takes him down with a big arm drag into an arm bar. They tangle on the mat but Kushida keeps control.

Grimes screams out in pain as Kushida keeps him down, focusing on the elbow now. Kushida stays on Grimes and drop down on the shoulder, then dropkicks him in the face for a close 2 count. Grimes comes back with a big kick. They trade strikes now. Grimes knocks Kushida into the corner, then takes him back down by his arm. Kushida stomps down on the arm and catches Grimes with a deep arm drag, keeping him down by his arm once again. More back and forth. Kushida counters a slam and rolls Grimes for a 2 count. Kushida gets dropped over the top rope with Snake Eyes for a 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as Grimes takes it to the corner.

Back from the break and Grimes stomps away in the corner as fans chant Kushida’s name. Kushida fights out of the corner and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Kushida with the springboard back elbow. Kushida with an enziguri in the corner, then an inverted Atomic Drop. Kushida with more big offense as the crowd cheers him on. Kushida drops Grimes with an overhead kick. Grimes dodges a kick. Kushida counters and sends Grimes to the apron. Kushida knocks Grimes to the floor.

Kushida goes to the top to leap to the floor but Grimes comes back in. Kushida leaps to the middle of the ring with a crossbody for a close 2 count. They go back and forth now, trading strikes and counters in the middle of the ring. Grimes counters into a sitdown powerbomb for another close pin attempt. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Grimes ends up taking Kushida to the top and climbing up with him. Kushida fights and crotches Grimes on the top rope. Kushida with a right hand to the jaw. Grimes fights back but Kushida hits the super Hoverboard Lock from the top. Kushida also lands hard and is slow to follow up.

Kushida gets up and lands a big kick to the hurt elbow. They trade counters and go for the German suplex but Grimes accidentally gets rammed into the referee in the corner. This happens again but it looks like Grimes may have helped launch himself into the referee in the corner with a knee. The referee falls out to the floor. Kushida goes for the Hoverboard Lock but the referee is down. Kushida finally gets up and yells at the referee to get back up. Grimes capitalizes as they run the ropes. They collide in the middle of the ring with big crossbody attempts but Grimes comes out on top with the pin. The referee is still down. Grimes gets up and yells at him to wake up.

A second referee comes to the stage but it’s the same referee who played the Zombie Referee last week. Grimes is terrified of him but he still comes down to the ring. This leads to Kushida getting the submission win with the Hoverboard Lock in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Kushida

– After the match, Kushida stands tall as his music hits. Grimes is still shook.

– We get a video package with Toni Storm commenting on Shotzi Blackheart ahead of tonight’s match. Storm gives Blackheart some praise but says she picked the wrong woman to face tonight. Storm says she is a whole new woman – more aggressive, more tenacious, more… Toni. Storm goes on and says she will use Blackheart as a stepping stone tonight, on her way to the top of the NXT women’s division. Back to commercial.

– We get a video package that is apparently building to Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. The video features comments from both competitors, plus Shirai’s Halloween Havoc win over Candice LeRae.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise

We go back to the ring and out comes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. Drake starts dancing to their goofy theme music but Dain still is not impressed. Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise are waiting in the ring. The two teams argue as the referee warns them.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dain sends Martel to the floor and pulls Drake off Parker in the corner. Dain goes to work on Parker now. Drake tags in and they double team. Parker. Dain with a senton to the back. Dain then slams Drake on top of Parker for a 2 count. Martel runs in but Drake backs him into the corner. Parker hits Drake from behind and in comes Martel off the tag. Martel goes to work on Drake in the other corner now.

Parker tags back in for another double team on Drake. Parker drops Drake and keeps him grounded with a nerve hold as fans try to rally. Dain reaches for the tag but Parker works Drake around the ring, slamming him into the turnbuckles again. Drake blocks a punch in the corner and starts fighting Parker off, dropping him with a boot. Parker tries to stop the tag but Drake sends him over the top to the floor. Drake keeps crawling for Dain but changes his mind and leaps off the apron to deck Parker on the floor.

We see a white car arriving in the back. Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne hop out. They’re in a good mood tonight, and are now being called “The Kings of NXT” it appears. McAfee, Lorcan, Burch and Dunne enter the building as the match continues with picture-in-picture viewing.

Drake gets double teamed in the ring by Ever-Rise again. Martel with a backbreaker to Drake for a close 2 count. The match continues until McAfee and his crew storm the arena and attack both teams. The referee calls the match.

No Contest

– After the bells start going off, McAfee grabs a camera and films while Dunne, Lorcan and Burch unload on Drake and Dain in the ring. Fans boo. It looks like Ever-Rise retreated when the attack began. Lorcan, Burch and Dunne continue destroying Dain and Drake as the boos get louder. McAfee brings the camera in the ring for a group selfie, calling them the most dangerous group in NXT history. McAfee gets them to say “cheese!” as NXT goes to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Kings of NXT are in the ring – Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne. McAfee says they are the greatest four men to ever come together in the history of this business. Fans boo and keep booing.

McAfee says they run NXT now and there’s no question about it. He says what makes them different is they’re not a bunch of scumbags. They have class and as the new Kings of NXT, it’s only right they pay tribute to the last group to run wild on NXT – The Undisputed Era. McAfee says tonight they will hang The Undisputed Era’s banner on the rafters, to commemorate their run that McAfee and crew ended. We see some stills playing on the big screen as McAfee talks about how The Undisputed Era came to NXT and started dominating with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. He’s taking shots at the group members and the fans while recalling their success. Dunne talks about how Roderick Strong joined the group. Dunne recalls how Strong told him to never trust anyone, and Dunne says he decided to return the favor on Strong when he returned and attacked last week. McAfee praises Dunne for how ripped he got before recently returning.

McAfee goes on about how The Undisputed Era dominated, saying NXT changed their business model to make NXT look like the best. He says the group got a push like never seen before. Lorcan and Burch talk about how they were left at the bottom, how people told them they’d never be anything and would never reach the level of Undisputed Era. But now look at us. McAfee says The Undisputed Era will never reach the level of Danny and Oney. McAfee goes on about how all it took was for one run-in with him. He says Cole beat him at “Takeover: XXX” and didn’t show him any respect after that. He recalls how Ridge Holland took out Cole at “Takeover: 31” but then got injured, so he hired Lorcan and Burch. He then brought Dunne on because of his hate for the group, and says putting this group together was the easiest thing he’s ever done in his life. McAfee says now it’s time for them to run NXT,

McAfee goes on and says it’s time to raise The Undisputed Era to the rafters, and never hear from those little dumplings again. They go to raise an Undisputed Era banner but McAfee says he’s starting to reconsider after being reminded of all the despicable things the group did. The Kings of NXT are a democracy and McAfee asks for them to vote on if they should raise the banner to the rafters, or throw it in a trash can. They all vote for the trash can. Burch brings a trash can in as McAfee insults Vic. McAfee gives another speech on trashing the banner and says we will never, ever hear from the group again after laying waist to each member. He calls this an official goodbye and trashes the banner. Dunne soaks it in lighter fluid and tosses a lighter in the trash can, setting it on fire. McAfee continues to talk trash about The Undisputed Era, and insult the fans. He says they are the greatest, the fans suck. Cheers! The boos get louder as The Kings of NXT exit the ring.

The camera follows McAfee and crew out to the parking lot and the white SUV they arrived in. Killian Dain suddenly attacks McAfee and beats him up. Lorcan, Burch and Dunne make the save. Lorcan and Burch tend to McAfee while Dunne beats Dain up, then slams the car door on him. McAfee gets behind the wheel and says this was a reminder that they are the greatest, while you suck. Cheers! McAfee drives the SUV away and we see Dain laid out in the parking lot, holding his jaw and apparently bleeding. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is sitting at his kitchen table at home. The title belt is on the table. Gargano says he’s heard a rumor about him, that he hates wheels. That is not true as Gargano loves wheels, a reference to the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick that he wrestled under at Halloween Havoc to defeat Damian Priest in the Devil’s Playground match. Gargano spins the wheel on a board game. The other thing he likes just as much as wheels is making history. He points at the title and comments on becoming the first-ever two-time North American Champion, and he’s a Triple Crown winner. Gargano says he is a lover of wheels, and a maker of history. He mentions that he will defend the NXT North American Title next week and put an end to the naysayers. Gargano’s phone rings and he answers it with a, “What?” We see the person on the other end, and they’re wearing the Scream mask like the mystery person at Halloween Havoc. They creepily tell Gargano that they are in his house. Gargano says he knows, you’re sitting beside me. We now see the person in the Scream mask sitting at the kitchen table with Gargano. He says the person is holding everything up. They do an attempt at some comedy. The person in the Scream mask spins the game board wheel and Gargano laughs, saying the mystery person sucks at this. Gargano takes a spin and dances about how good he is, holding the title over his head. He puts the title back on the table and walks off, bragging about how good he is.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm

We go back to the ring and out first comes Toni Storm. Shotzi Blackheart is out next and she’s all business, rushing to the ring. They argue and Shotzi is apparently accusing Storm of having something to do with her mini-tank going missing.

They go at it after yelling at each other to start. Back and forth between the two. Blackheart slips and Storm takes advantage. Storm levels Blackheart but Blackheart comes back and hits the leg drop between the legs. Storm counters and sends Blackheart to the corner but misses a shot. Blackheart counters again and sends Storm face-first into the turnbuckles. Storm counters and drops Blackheart in the corner, then runs in with the Hip Attack for a 2 count. Storm chops Blackheart into the opposite corner, and again. Storm with a suplex out of the corner for a quick kick out. Fans try to rally.

They trade strikes and a shove int he middle of the ring. Shotzi fights Storm off. She counters a backbreaker and rolls her up for a 2 count. Storm comes right back and drops Shotzi with a boot. Storm with an uppercut, then a kick in the corner, and another. Storm takes Blackheart to the mat for a 2 count. Storm keeps Blackheart grounded now as the referee checks on them. Storm keeps control but Shotzi kicks out again. Storm takes Shotzi right back to the mat, grounding her and taking her time. Shotzi counters into a roll-up for another 2 count. Storm keeps control and hits another suplex for another 2 count. Blackheart kicks out and Storm shows a bit of frustration but stays on top as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and a “NXT!” chant is going as Shotzi rolls out of an attack in the corner. Vic says Killian Dain is being taken to a hospital. Shotzi ducks a shot in the corner and starts mounting offense now. Shotzi with a big kick. Shotzi charges with a senton to the back while Storm is against the ropes. Shotzi covers for a 2 count. Storm fights off a side suplex attempt and nails elbows. More back and forth now. Storm with the German suplex in the middle of the ring.

Storm keeps the German hold locked but Shotzi fights her off with back elbows. Shotzi tries to counter but Storm hits another German suplex. Shotzi kicks out just in time. Storm tries for the Storm Driver in the middle of the ring but it’s blocked. Blackheart drops Storm with a Saito suplex for a close 2 count after they both go down. Storm comes right back and levels Shotzi for a close pi attempt. Storm goes to the apron to go to the top but Shotzi knocks her back to the apron. They trade shots from the apron and the in-ring area now. Shotzi slaps and strikes Storm, then kicks her. Shotzi looks to capitalize and tries for a modified DDT to the apron, but barely connects. They still land hard out to the floor after Storm hits the edge of the apron face-first. The referee counts while they’re both down. Shotzi breaks the count at 8.

Candice LeRae suddenly appears on the big screen, getting Shotzi’s attention. Candice is with Shotzi’s missing mini-tank, saying someone forgot this but no worries, LeRae will take good care of it. Storm comes from behind and drops Blackheart, holding it for the pin to win.

Winner: Toni Storm

– After the match, LeRae appears on the big screen again, saying it’s too bad Shotzi lost at a time like this. The good news is that Shotzi’s tank is still with her and it’s safe. LeRae isn’t sure how much longer she can do this, protecting the tank, because cars keep coming. We see headlights approach. Candice stops the large Jeep but then walks to the driver’s side door and hops in, telling Shotzi that these are the things that happen when you put your nose in other people’s business. LeRae starts driving over Shotzi’s tank as we hear Shotzi screaming in the arena. The tank is just dragging under the Jeep but it finally catches and starts breaking apart.

LeRae stops the car and we see the person with the Scream mask in the back seat. LeRae tells Shotzi that she stopped LeRae from winning the NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc, so now they’re even. LeRae speeds off and we see the destroyed mini-tank in the middle of the road. Shotzi screams in the arena as fans boo LeRae. Shotzi continues throwing a fit as Storm watches from the corner. Storm tries to console Blackheart and sits with her in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial as Blackheart continues crying.

– Back from the break and in the parking lot is Legado del Fantasma arriving – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. His recent tactics are questioned but Escobar plays it cool. Jake Atlas drives up and attacks Mendoza with a tire iron. They talk some trash before Atlas drives away with Escobar and Wilde yelling at him.

– We go back to the ring for a new “Thatch-As-Thatch-Can” training session with Timothy Thatcher and his student, Akeem. Today’s lesson is the reversal. Thatcher talks about the lesson and has his trainee to demonstrate on. They end up going to the mat and as usual, Thatcher gets aggressive with his student. The man taps out but Thatcher keeps teaching, talking and holding the submission. Fans chant “tap!” but Thatcher isn’t letting up. He finally breaks it and the student looks ready to fight. Thatcher asks if he’s OK and if he needs some water, or if Thatcher should get someone else. Thatcher takes another shot at the guy and continues the lesson. Thatcher ends up applying an ankle lock and won’t break it when the guy taps, and keeps tapping. Anthony Greene suddenly attacks from behind. He’s the student who was bullied by Thatcher last week. They go at it and Greene gets the upperhand. Thatcher tries to come back in the ring but Greene sends him back to the floor. Greene poses on the ropes as Thatcher fumes at ringside. Greene is now using the name August Grey.

– Xia Li is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. McKenzie asks about the recent letters Li has received. Li says they are from her family. She needs to improve her situation and turn things around. She won’t tell McKenzie what the letters say, and tells her that they are none of her business. NXT General Manager William Regal approaches and hands a letter to Li, saying it’s just arrived. She reads it and tells Regal that she needs to challenge Raquel Gonzalez for next week. Regal asks her if she’s sure. Li says Raquel dishonored her, so she has to challenge her now. Regal says if that’s what you wish, I will take care of it. Li walks off.

– We get a quick video for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package from Rhea Ripley. Ripley says Io Shirai brags about how she’s not afraid of anything but Rhea knows what Shirai is afraid of – losing the NXT Women’s Title. Ripley goes on and says she will rule NXT in 2021 and enter the year as champion.

– The announcers reveal matches for next week – Breezango’s rematch against NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, plus NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano putting his title on the line.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as The Velveteen Dream comes out. Tommaso Ciampa is out next, wearing his battle mask, as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it as Ciampa strikes first. Ciampa is furious as he focuses on Dream’s hurt arm and the cast. Ciampa grounds Dream but Dream eventually goes to the floor, showing frustration and yelling at the referee. Ciampa follows but gets sent into the barrier. Ciampa comes up clutching his hurt neck as Dream watches from the ring. Dream comes back out but Ciampa slams him on top of the barrier. Ciampa follows up with a running knee to the jaw. He’s busted open already. Ciampa is all smiles as Dream rolls back to the floor for a breather.

Ciampa follows and chops Dream on the announce table. Ciampa slams Dream on top of the announce table, then plays to the crowd for a pop. Ciampa keeps the attack ground and slams Dream’s cast into the announce table several times. Ciampa is all smiles. Ciampa rolls Dream back in and wastes some time, playing to the crowd. He returns to the ring but Dream throws his rag in his face, and attacks to turn it around. Ciampa counters and launches Dream right back to the floor. Dream tries to walk away from the match but Ciampa brings him back in.

Ciampa with a German suplex and a sliding knee to the head while Dream is down. Dream counters the Fairytale Ending but Ciampa ducks a clothesline. Ciampa takes Dream down and stomps on the cast as Dream yells out. Dream goes to the top but Ciampa stops him. Ciampa yanks Dream’s arm from between his legs, sending Dream down face-first into the turnbuckle. Ciampa stomps away in the corner as the referee warns him. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as Dream gets sent back out. Ciampa charges with a boot against the steel ring steps, then stomps against the steel while Dream is on the outside.

Back from the break and fans chant “NXT!” as the brawl continues. Dream ends up turning it around, working Ciampa around ringside. Dream keeps control and hits a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring as fans boo. Dream shows off and poses but the boos get louder. Dream mounts Ciampa with lefts and rights now. Dream poses over Ciampa some more and applies a submission across his face, using the cast to apply pressure. Ciampa counters a suplex and an Atomic Drop, coming back with big clotheslines. Ciampa rages on Dream as fans cheer him on and chant “NXT!” now. Ciampa with a big charge in the corner now. Ciampa takes Dream to the top for a superplex and he nails it. Ciampa covers for a 2 count as Dream kicks out just in time. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

More back and forth now. Dream counters the Fairytale Ending for another 2 count after dropping down. Ciampa avoids the Dream Valley Driver and Ciampa boots him in the face. Dream ends up knocking Ciampa off the apron with strikes. Dream flies out and levels Ciampa with another big shot at ringside. Dream brings it back in but Ciampa fights him off. Dream suplexes Ciampa over the top rope and they both go crashing out to the floor for another “NXT!” chant. They both hit the apron with their heads on the rough tumble to the mat.

Dream ends up rocking Ciampa with a kick. Dream rolls Ciampa in and runs over to get a chair. He brings it in but the referee is distracted with trying to get the chair back out of the ring. Dream flies off the top rope but Ciampa catches him on the way down with a big knee to the face. Ciampa rolls Dream up but that just rolls Dream into position on the second rope for the draping DDT, or Willow’s Bell. Ciampa nails Willow’s Bell and goes right into the Fairytale Ending in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, the music hits as Ciampa sits up to cheers from the crowd. Dream is still down. We go to replays. Ciampa stares out at the crowd in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Dream tries to recover. A loud “NXT!” chant continues while Ciampa stands tall and NXT goes off the air.