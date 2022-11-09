WWE NXT Results – November 8, 2022

Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

Cameron Grimes wastes no time going after Joe Gacy. He delivers a series of kicks and elbows. Gacy fires back with some stomps and a right hand, then delivers a snap mare and a flying crossbody. He hits an elbow to Grimes’ head, then delivers a pair of right hands. Grimes rolls Gacy up but Gacy kicks out. He delivers a kick that sends him to the outside, then delivers another kick off the apron that takes us to a break.

After the break Gacy has Grimes in a side headlock. Grimes escapes and Gacy hits him with a back elbow and several stomps. He locks in a crossface, but Grimes escapes. Gacy sends him to the mat, then hits a modified scoop powerslam. He delivers a back elbow, followed by a pair of lariats. He hits a German Suplex, followed by a high crossbody. Reid & Fowler try to interfere, but Gacy accidentally hits them and delivers a poison rana. He looks to go to the moon, but Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid pull Gacy out of the ring. Grimes goes flying and takes them all down, then tosses him back into the ring and ascends to the top. Reid distracts the referee while Ava Raine knocks him off the top, allowing Gacy to hit The Upside Down World for the win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

We go backstage and see Nathan Frazer walk out of the medical area. Axiom asks what they said and Frazer tells him that he’ll be out for a while. Axiom reassures him that he’ll be back in no time. JD McDonagh walks in. McDonagh says to leave the medical advice to the experts and says Frazer would never tell him how broken up he is. McDonagh guesses his injury based off his body language, then says he would have never won the Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match if he had earned a spot in it. Axiom says that he should try to do what he does: get to the top spot only to fail time and time again. They stare one another down before McDonagh walks off.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams headed back to the Barbershop. Hayes said that he had never been pinned to lose the North American Title. Hayes gave respect to Wes Lee for becoming North American Champion, but he was the second option because he had not beaten him. Hayes said that he will beat Lee for the North American Title, with Williams giving Lee two weeks to keep the North American Title. Hayes revealed that he & Lee will have a contract signing next week and a match the week after.

Vic Joseph & Booker T were interrupted by a poem written by Scrypts. The poem revealed that he would be making his way to NXT soon.

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

Match starts off with Elektra Lopez delivers a knee. She knocks Sol Ruca to the mat, but Ruca fires back with a chop and a facebuster. Lopez knocks Ruca to the floor with a clothesline, then hits several knees to her back and follows it up with an elbow drop. Ruca hits a series of kicks, followed by a shoulder tackle and a splash in the corner. Lopez sends Ruca to the mat, then delivers the Elektra Bomb for the win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

After the match Indi Hartwell attacks Lopez

We head backstage to Andre Chase, Thea Hail & Duke Hudson preparing for Chase’s match. Hail says she wants to get at Charlie Dempsey before Hudson says he will be at ringside to support him.

Back from the break, Toxic Attraction are on a Facetime call. Jacy Jayne just finished up at the mall and says she’s nervous about heading to the arena because of Alba Fyre. Rose tells her that if she’s scared, then she shouldn’t go and invites her over. Lights begin to flash behind Jayne and she says a mall cop is pulling her over. She gets pulled out of the car and we hear screams before Fyre grabs the phone and says that she warned Rose she would take out Toxic Attraction 1 by 1. She tells her that she’s next.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

Match starts off with a lock up. Charlie Dempsey hits a snapmare, followed by a shoulder tackle. Andre Chase clotheslines Dempsey out of the ring, then sends his head into the ring apron. He tosses him back in the ring, but Dempsey pulls out a northern lights suplex. He locks in a wrist lock, but Chase escapes and hits a clothesline. He follows it up with a Russian leg sweep, then hits his signature Chase U kicks. Dempsey locks in an Ankle Lock, and Hudson grabs the white towel from Hail, tossing it in the ring to surrender on Chase’s behalf.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with Indi Hartwell. Hartwell says she’s starting to understand how NXT works. She says no one will prove a point to her and says that she hasn’t forgotten what Elektra Lopez did to her a couple of weeks ago. She says that you have to take what you want and she’s finally going to bet on herself.

We are back from the break, we head to Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs at Henley’s family bar. They talk about sports before Kiana James and her assistant walks in. James says she’s there to talk about her proposal and Henley says she told her no. James says she sees potential in the property and Henley says the place is not for sale. She talks about the memories she has in the place before James presents her with a final offer. Henley says no once again and James says that her and her family can continue to live their miserable lives. Henley kicks them out.

Stacks vs. Hank Walker

Stacks & Hank Walker exchange forearms. Walker whips Stacks into the corner, then plants him. Stacks fires back with a back elbow, but Walker clotheslines him out of the ring. Stacks delivers a kick to his head, then trips him and hits several elbows to his back. Stacks delivers a knee to his head, then goes for a pin but Walker kicks out. Walker delivers a clothesline, then fires off several right hands and plants him. He delivers a splash in the corner, then hits a military press. Stacks delivers a thumb to his eye, followed by a knee to the back of his neck for the win.

Winner: Stacks

Grayson Waller welcomes fans to The Grayson Waller Effect. He taunts R Truth, then introduces Von Wagner, Mr. Stone & NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Waller asks Wagner for his thoughts on a comment about how Carmelo Hayes should be in Wagner’s spot. Wagner says he’s not surprised and says the commenter thinks that he’s in charge of NXT. He says he’s not in NXT to be liked or popular, but for the NXT Title. He says he laid him out last week and will do it again next week. Breakker says he doesn’t disagree with him, but says he should’ve come face to face with him.

Waller asks Breakker his thoughts about a commenter who wants to see anyone but Breakker hold the title. Breakker says he gets where people who share the same thoughts are coming from, but he’s learned that if you want something you have to go out there and get it. Breakker says everyone wants a shot at his NXT Title, but no one will take his NXT Title away from him. Wagner says that he will take it from him and tells him he’ll ragdoll him across the ring. He says that he didn’t use his 2nd generation status to his advantage unlike Breakker & Breakker tells him to take the title off his shoulder now. Breakker takes out Stone and the two stare one another down.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with the North American Champion Wes Lee. He says not winning last week hurt him, but Carmelo Hayes’ words stuck with him. He says he never should’ve held singles gold, but he will make Hayes miss for the 1st time. He says that no one can stop him.

We head to a video recapping the events between Cora Jade & Wendy Choo last week that features Jade addressing Choo.

We then head to a video Apollo Crews posted to his Twitter, in which he puts Bron Breakker on notice.

Axiom vs. JD McDonagh

Match starts off with a lock up. JD McDonagh delivers a shoulder tackle, but Axiom delivers a backslide. McDonagh kicks out and delivers a kick to Axiom’s midsection. Axiom delivers a kick that sends McDonagh to the outside that sends us to a break.

After the break Axiom delivers a kick to McDonagh. He sends him to the outside with a dropkick, then hits a moonsault off the top rope. They get back in the ring before McDonagh delivers a kick to Axiom’s thigh and locks in a Boston Crab. Axiom grabs the bottom rope to break the submission, then delivers a kick to McDonagh. McDonagh fires back with a moonsault off the top, but McDonagh catches him with a Triangle. McDonagh looks to escape with a powerbomb, but Axiom reverses it into a hurricanrana. Axiom locks in a Sleeper, but McDonagh reverses it into a Calf Crusher. McDonagh relinquishes the hold after twisting his knee all the way to one side. Medical personnel check on Axiom before the referee stops the match.

Winner By Referee Stoppage: JD McDonagh

After the match McDonagh grabs a mic and says he gave him a severe strain because he’s a nice guy. He says that he’s not a nice guy when he’s denied another shot at the NXT Title and tells Apollo Crews that he’s looking at him.

We head to a video package hyping up the feud between Creed Brothers & Damon Kemp.

5 Min Challenge Match

Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

Brutus Creed wastes no time and attacks Damon Kemp on the ramp then the bell rings and Brutus hits several right hands. He delivers a belly 2 belly then sends him to the outside. He sends him into the ring steps shoulder first before sending his head into the announce desk twice. He tosses him back in the ring, but Kemp beats him down. He grabs a chair, but Brutus knocks it out of his hand and hits the Brutus Smash. He delivers a pair of sentons, then grabs the chair and whacks it across his back giving Kemp the DQ win.

Winner By DQ: Damon Kemp

After the match Brutus looks at the chair and picks it up. He smacks him across the back with it once more. Diamond Mine celebrate in the ring as we see Sanga & Veer Mahaan watch on.

We then head to a video hyping up Dominik Dijakovic’s return.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

Winners & NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions:

Next Weeks NXT

Women’s Title Last Woman Standing Match

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

NXT Card (Nov 22nd)

North American Title Match

Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

