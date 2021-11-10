LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – November 9, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Wade Barrett.

Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

We go right to the ring and out first comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Io Shirai is out first for her team. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro are out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Rose starts off with Carter, slamming her and taunting her. Rose is all smiles as fans chant her name. Carter shows Rose up now, then taunts her. They lock up again and break. Rose shoves Shirai off the apron out of nowhere. Shirai runs in but the referee holds her back. Carter grabs Rose but an elbow knocks her down. Dolin tags in and knees Carter as Rose holds her.

Dolin works Carter over and kicks her in the back after dropping her. Dolin taunts Shirai and Catanzaro and goes to work on Carter as fans do dueling chants. Jayne comes in and levels Carter for a 2 count. Jayne taunts Carter but gets rocked in the face. Carter with more strikes. Jayne drops her with an enziguri. Jayne walks into a kick to the face. Shirai tags in and slams Jayne in the middle of the ring. Shirai drives knees to the gut to keep her down for a quick pin attempt. Shirai and Carter take turns on Jayne now. Catanzaro launches herself in off the tag for a close 2 count on Jayne.

Jayne takes Catanzaro to their corner and in comes Rose with kicks. Catanzaro counters and sends Rose to the floor. Catanzaro then launches herself over the top rope to the floor, taking Rose down for a pop. Carter takes Dolin and Jayne down on the floor next to Rose for another pop. Shirai goes to run the ropes for a suicide dive but Rose rushes into the ring and intercepts Shirai with a big Spinebuster for a pop. Rose stands tall over Shirai and poses as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Rose has Catanzaro grounded in a body scissors after Toxic Attraction dominated during the break. Rose drops Catanzaro face-first for a 2 count. Rose grounds Catanzaro with the scissors again as fans do dueling chants and Carter rallies from the apron. Catanzaro fights out with back elbows, finally breaking free. Catanzaro goes for a tag but they tangle and she finally kicks Rose away. Shirai tags in as does Dolin.

Shirai runs wild on Dolin as fans chant her name. Shirai drops Dolin with a kick, then scoop slams her. Shirai stomps on Dolin and stomps away in the corner to keep her down. Dolin catches Shirai with a Stunner out of nowhere. Rose tags back in but Shirai nails clotheslines, then a Facebuster. Shirai with running double knees in the corner for a 2 count. Dolin runs in and decks Shirai from behind but the referee backs her out. Shirai goes to the top and hits the moonsault on Rose but Dolin and Jayne break it up. Carter and Catanzaro rush in and send the tag champs to the floor. Shirai crawls for a tag. Rose grabs her leg and pulls her back. Dolin tags in but Shirai sweeps her leg. Carter tags in and unloads on Dolin with clotheslines. She also kicks Jayne into the ring and splashes both of the tag champs in the corner.

Carter dropkicks Jayne in the corner, jumping off Dolin’s back. Carter rolls Dolin up and kicks her. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Carter slams Dolin face-first into the mat. Carter goes to the top but Jayne distracts from the apron. Catanzaro and Jayne go down at ringside, then Shirai and Rose as Shirai leaps off the steel steps to take the champ down. There may have been a ringside botch there with those four. Dolin ends up bringing Carter down off the top turnbuckle off the distraction, and then hitting her finisher in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, Toxic Attraction stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Shirai stands on the ropes and stares out at Rose as she raises the NXT Women’s Title in the air.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Pete Dunne. She asks about what Tony D’Angelo had to say on “Lashing Out” last week. Dunne says D’Angelo knows where to find him when he’s ready to fight the baddest man in NXT and make a name for himself. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes interrupt with Trick running his mouth and ranting. Dunne asks Williams what he’s on about. Hayes talks some trash to Dunne and Dunne threatens to break his fingers tonight. The two sides argue some more to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring area to see Toxic Attraction celebrating their win at the entrance-way. Kay Lee Ray makes her entrance and walks right through them.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray

Kay Lee Ray shoots a look at Toxic Attraction as she heads to the ring, stopping to pose. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette with MSK, who are still in downtown Orlando. They are about to find the person who is responsible for MSK and giving them their name but apparently the person has moved to a new address. They think to take scooters to the location but they look up the address and it’s 420 miles away, so they are going to fly there. They agree to go take showers and meet back at the airport. They also joke about getting “extras” and joining the Mile High Club. We go back to the ring and Sarray is out in the ring with KLR.

The bell rings and they shake hands but KLR holds on to Sarray’s hand and levels h er with a clothesline. KLR unloads on Sarray and nails a big running clothesline into the corner. KLR puts a boot to Sarray and talks some trash to keep her down. Sarray blocks a shot and sends KLR flying with an arm drag. They roll through a pin attempt and Sarray nails a stop to the chest.

Sarray rocks KLR with a forearm to the face but she just takes it, then fires back and levels Sarray for a 2 count. KLR slams Sarray again and puts another boot to her, talking more trash. Sarray counters and sends KLR to the corner for a Hip Attack. Sarray misses in the opposite corner and KLR attacks. KLR with a big monkey flip into a DDT from the corner for a close 2 count.

KLR works Sarray against the ropes as fans do dueling chants. Sarray ducks clotheslines and rolls Sarray for a close 2 count. Sarray goes right into a modified single-leg Crab, bending the leg all the way back. KLR tries for the bottom rope and finally gets it to break the hold. Sarray with more kicks. Sarray with a Fisherman’s Buster for a close 2 count. Sarray calls for the finish but KLR elbows her away, then superkicks her in the face. Sarray comes right back with a big kick of her own, dropping KLR against the bottom rope.

Sarray runs for the big dropkick against the bottom rope but KLR moves and Sarray hits hard. They end up on the floor and KLR hits the Gory Bomb, the KLR Bomb, into the front of the announce table. KLR brings it back into the ring and hits another KLR Bomb but this time she covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall as the music hits.

– McKenzie is backstage with Joe Gacy now, asking about tonight’s match with Boa. Gacy says we all have to go through changes, and we all hide our true feelings with a mask and he sees what Boa is going through, so his heart goes out to Boa. Gacy says Boa obviously feels like he has to hide his true self and that’s a tragedy. He hopes Boa can see that and that he won’t have to hide after tonight. Gacy also talks about Harland shouldn’t be uncomfortable in his own skin, and how he understands the pain Harland is going through. Gacy turns to the camera and addresses Harland, telling him to touch his hand on the screen and know that Gacy is doing this tonight for them both. Gacy walks off and we go to commercial.

