LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – October 12, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with video recorded earlier today. We see Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott walking into the WWE Performance Center. They mention how they haven’t heard from Ashante “Thee” Adonis all week. A SUV pulls up and out hops Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Santos Escobar. They attack and abduct B-Fab and Top Dolla, and leave Swerve laying. Santos taunts Swerve before they drive off. We cut to the opening NXT 2.0 video.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener with Halloween Havoc implications.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy

We go right to the ring and Joe Gacy is already out, sitting in the middle of the ring in his chair. He says Tommaso Ciampa is NXT Champion and that title comes with uncontrolled balance. He says he will become victorious over that walking example of toxic masculinity and championship privilege in this safe space of a ring tonight. Gacy represents all of us, all of his snowflakes, and he will bring transparent inclusivity to the NXT Title when he inserts himself into the NXT Title match at Halloween Havoc. Gacy drops the mic and out comes Ciampa for this non-title match as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Gacy will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa at Halloween Havoc if he wins.

The bell rings and they face off. Fans chant for Ciampa and he goes to work on Gacy. Gacy fights back and drops Ciampa with a shoulder for a 2 count. Gacy grounds Ciampa now. Ciampa turns it around. More back and forth now. Gacy with a backbreaker for a quick pin attempt.

Gacy works Ciampa over some more and stands tall to boos. Gacy looks out and we see Harland (Parker Boudreaux) in the crowd again. They lock eyes and Gacy goes back to work on Ciampa. Ciampa turns it back around and delivers running knees in the corner. Ciampa with more offense until Gacy goes to the floor for a breather as fans boo. Ciampa follows but Gacy slams him face-first into the announce table. Ciampa counters and slams Gacy face-first into the table. Ciampa brings it back in the ring and unloads on Gacy. Ciampa grounds Gacy again and pounds on him as fans do dueling chants.

We get another look at Harland in the crowd as he stares straight ahead to the ring. Gacy counters Ciampa and mounts more offense, delivering a running splash in the corner and a Uranage for a close 2 count. Ciampa rolls to the apron but Gacy runs the apron and hits a senton on the edge. Gacy goes to the floor for a breather, smiling at the crowd as they boo. We go to commercial.

