WWE NXT Results – October 14, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– Vic Joseph is live at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida as the crowd cheers. Vic welcomes us to NXT and hypes tonight’s show. He’s joined remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Wade Barrett.

#1 Contender’s Match: Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Undisputed Era – Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish with Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly says he will be cleared next week but Adam Cole still has broken ribs thanks to Ridge Holland. They didn’t get the chance to hurt Holland but they would’ve put him in the same hospital bed he’s in. They promise to find who paid Holland to attack Cole. Kyle goes on about how the second coming of the golden prophecy is about to come true, and they will continue to run the business for a long time. That is undisputed. Out next comes Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango.

Strong and Lorcan start things off, going back and forth to the mat. Strong drops Lorcan with shoulders but they end up back on the mat. Fish and Burch tag in and trade offense now. Fish drops Burch but misses a springboard from the apron. Burch with a big kick and an uppercut, and a second uppercut to drop him. Burch keeps control and tags in Lorcan for some double teaming on Fish. Lorcan quickly grounds Fish once again, keeping him near their corner.

Strong ends up tagging in but Lorcan doesn’t see it. He fights both competitors off but they nail a double backbreaker to turn it around. We see the NXT Tag Team Champions watching the match from the stage as the show goes to picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Fandango watches the action with Tyler Breeze as Fish unloads on Lorcan in the corner. Strong tags back in but Lorcan sends Fish to the floor and goes at it with Strong, dropping him with a boot. Strong goes for the Strong Hold to stop the tag but he gets kicked into the turnbuckles. Fish goes to the top and misses a flying headbutt as Lorcan moves. Burch tags in and levels Fish, then unloads on Strong in the corner. Burch tosses Strong into Fish and they both go down. Burch catches Strong with a powerbomb for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Fish ends up dropping Burch with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Lorcan is down on the outside now as Burch fights off another double team. Burch with a double dropkick from the middle rope. Lorcan gets the tag and levels Strong with a running uppercut. Lorcan with more running attacks on Fish and Strong, including a double Blockbuster. Burch and Lorcan go to double team Strong but Fish breaks it up. Burch takes Strong into a Crossface while Lorcan applies a submission on Fish but they’re broken up. Fish and Lorcan end up on the floor. Burch levels Strong with a clothesline.

Lorcan tags back in and they hit the assisted DDT on Strong. Lorcan covers for the pin but Fish pulls him to the floor. Fish comes in to attack Lorcan while Burch is on the apron. Burch gets dropped. Strong drops Lorcan with a jumping knee for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, Strong and Fish stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. O’Reilly joins them in the ring as Breezango applauds from the stage. The two teams taunt each other.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage, showing how NXT Champion Finn Balor underwent surgery on his broken jaw this past Friday. Regarding the NXT Title, NXT General Manager William Regal is going to let Balor recover for a few weeks and then see what they should do about the title.

– Still to come, Ember Moon gives a sitdown interview. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we go right into a sitdown interview video package with Ember Moon. She says it’s no secret that 2019 was a bad year due to her injury. When doctors told her she is cleared, all she heard was NXT. She was supposed to be drafted to RAW or SmackDown right now but she took herself out of that equation because she wanted to come home, where the best energy is, and the best women’s division is. She says damn right she called out NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai on her first night back. She was on top of NXT when she left, but now it’s a different ball game. Moon says to get back to a title shot she has to go through a who’s-who of wrestler. She names several NXT Superstars but says she doesn’t care who she has to go through, all roads led her back to NXT but Ember’s Law will lead her back to her title.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Jake Atlas

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ashante “Thee” Adonis as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Jake Atlas is out next.

Back and forth to start the match as we get a stalemate. Atlas drops Adonis with a kick after he shows off too much. They go at it again. Adonis has to roll through off the top but he comes right back with a dropkick for a 2 count. The have some words and exchange slaps now. They trade strikes on their feet in the middle of the ring now.

Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma suddenly appear at ringside, staring the in-ring competitors down. Atlas takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Adonis up for the win.

Winner: Jake Atlas

– After the bell, Wilde and Mendoza pull Adonis to the floor and beat him down. Atlas makes the save and then stands with Adonis in the ring. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar comes down the ramp and looks at his partners, who are trying to get up now that he’s out. Escobar approaches the ring but Isaiah “Swerve” Scott enters the ring from the other side, with steel chairs. Swerve, Atlas and Adonis stand together with chairs in the ring as Legado del Fantasma stares back from ringside.

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are backstage with McKenzie, discussing tonight’s matches. Gargano goes on about how it’s their destiny to be champions at the same time. He also has words for Austin Theory and says he’s about to teach him a lesson tonight. They walk off and we go back to commercial.

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

Back from the break and Austin Theory is making his entrance. Out next comes Johnny Gargano to boos.

The bell rings and they go at it, going to the mat. Gargano gets the upperhand early on and chops Theory into the corner. Theory misses an attack from the corner and Gargano levels him. Gargano grounds Theory by his arm now, talking trash. Gargano ends up going for the GargaNo Escape but Theory quickly gets the bottom rope to break it. Theory rocks Gargano now and goes for a suplex but it’s countered. Theory blocks a strike and levels Gargano with a clothesline. Theory with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Theory fights Gargano into the corner but Gargano fights back and delivers several shoulder thrusts. More back and forth in the corner but Gargano drops Theory face-first into the turnbuckle. Theory comes back with a big dropkick. Theory wastes some time and shows off as the referee checks on Gargano. They trade more strikes now. Gargano blocks the ATL but Theory catches a kick. Gargano comes back with a kick to the head and then delivers the Spear from the apron. Theory goes down and clutches his shoulder as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gargano has Theory tied up in the middle of the ring. Gargano drops Theory into the middle rope and runs for a knee to the back. Gargano charges again but Theory catches him and turns it into a cutter. Theory ends up launching himself onto Gargano from the apron. Theory with a big suplex but he wastes some more time before following up. Gargano blocks another suplex. Theory rolls but has to block a superkick. They tangle some more and Theory levels Gargano with a superkick of his own. Theory drops Gargano into his knee for a close 2 count.

Theory talks some trash but Gargano fights up from the mat. Theory beats on him and talks some more trash. Theory with a short superkick to the jaw. Theory goes for the ATL again but Gargano fights out. Theory runs into a boot in the corner. Gargano with a crossbody from the second rope but Theory rolls through and picks Gargano up in the middle of the ring. Gargano blocks the ATL again and drops onto Theory but it’s turned into another close pin attempt by Theory. Theory is frustrated now.

Theory with a big chop into the corner, and another in the corner. Gargano fights out with a forearm. Gargano with more strikes but Theory fights back. They trade forearms in the middle of the ring now. Gargano catches a superkick and nails one of his own. Theory falls to his knees and Gargano catches him. Gargano runs and launches Theory face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Gargano runs and charges with a forearm to the back of the head. Gargano takes his time with Theory now. Gargano goes to the apron and taunts Theory as he gets up. Gargano launches himself back in and nails One Final Beat for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Gargano stands tall as his music hits. The crowd boos him. Theory sits up in the corner as Gargano exits the ring but stops and turns back around, looking at Theory with what appears to be a show of respect. Gargano heads to the back.

– Raquel Gonzalez is backstage with words for Rhea Ripley. She issues a challenge for Halloween Havoc but Ripley appears several feet over across the room. They trash talk each other and agree that they don’t have to wait for Halloween Havoc. They get ready to start brawling but NXT officials get in between them to break it up.

– Still to come, Blackheart vs. LeRae to determine the new #1 contender. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a teaser for Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream.

#1 Contender’s Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

We go back to the ring and out first comes Shotzi Blackheart in her mini-tank. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a match at Halloween Havoc. Candice LeRae is out next. LeRae tosses Shotzi’s helmet as she enters the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it. Shotzi takes LeRae down first. LeRae ends up putting on the brakes when trying to fly but Shotzi comes right back with a suicide dive to take LeRae down at ringside for a pop. Shotzi brings it back in for a 2 count. Shotzi drops LeRae face-first into her knee for another pin attempt. Shotzi charges but LeRae sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. LeRae stomps away in the corner and hits a Natural Selection for a 2 count, and another. LeRae keeps Blackheart grounded in the middle of the ring now.

LeRae takes Shotzi back down and keeps her grounded. LeRae with a suplex for another pin attempt. LeRae grinds Shotzi’s face into the middle rope but the referee warns her. LeRae puts boots to Shotzi in the corner again. LeRae keeps control for another close 2 count. LeRae shows some frustration now as fans start rallying for Blackheart.

Blackheart blocks a suplex and hits one of her own. They end up on the apron and Shotzi nails a big kick to the head. Shotzi tries to run LeRae into the ring post but it’s countered and LeRae slams her face-first into the post. LeRae follows up and knocks Shotzi to the floor. Fans boo LeRae as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and fans rally as Shotzi tries to fight back. LeRae runs into a boot in the corner but keeps coming. Shotzi knocks LeRae into the corner and splashes her. Shotzi with a Slingblade in the middle of the ring. Shotzi with a big kick and a forearm. LeRae gets rocked into the ropes now. Shotzi with a senton to the back against the ropes. LeRae kicks out at 2. Shotzi goes to the top for the senton but LeRae gets her knees up. Shotzi kicks out just in time and LeRae is frustrated.

LeRae goes to the top but Shotzi cuts her off. Shotzi climbs up but LeRae slides down and decks her. LeRae with a big German from the middle turnbuckle. LeRae follows up with a kick to the face for a close 2 count. LeRae goes for a Sharpshooter but Shotzi fights her off. Shotzi catches a kick and nails a German, holding the bridge for a 2 count. They tangle in the middle of the ring and LeRae hits a Backstabber. LeRae follows up with a moonsault for another close 2 count. LeRae can’t believe the kick out.

Shotzi rolls LeRae for a close 2 count. Shotzi goes right into a unique submission in the middle of the ring. LeRae moves to the bottom rope and finally breaks the hold. Shotzi goes to the apron and drops LeRae with a big kick. Shotzi goes to the top but LeRae cuts her off and climbs up. They trade shots up high now. Shotzi knocks LeRae to the mat. Shotzi follows up with the Thesz Press. Shotzi goes back to the top but LeRae rolls out of the way to the floor as fans boo her.

Indi Hartwell appears at the barrier and hands a pair of brass knuckles to LeRae. LeRae returns to the ring and drops Shotzi for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Candice LeRae

– After the match, Candice stands tall as her music hits. Fans boo her. LeRae exits the ring and hands the brass knuckles back to Hartwell. LeRae then makes her exit as the title match with Shirai is confirmed for Halloween Havoc. LeRae taunts the crowd as she heads to the back.

– We see video from earlier today where Drake Maverick is pitching merchandise ideas to Killian Dain in the back. Dain is not impressed. “The Furry and The Fury” is the name Maverick has cooked up for them. He reveals they will be facing Imperium tonight. Dain is furious and says Drake better hope they win. Dain storms off.

– We get a promo for Toni Storm. She will be in action next. Back to commercial.

Toni Storm vs. Aliyah

Back from the break and The Robert Stone Brand is in the ring – Aliyah and Robert Stone. Stone says a lot of top talent in NXT don’t want to connect with The Robert Stone Brand, but that’s all good because moving forward their loss is someone else’s gain. The music interrupts and out comes Toni Storm making her NXT in-ring return. Fans cheer Storm on as she hits the ring.

Aliyah approaches and runs her mouth, then tries to get the upperhand but Storm attacks and drops her with a headbutt. Storm keeps control and nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Storm misses in the corner and Aliyah follows up with an attack. Aliyah shows off some but covers for a 2 count. Aliyah unloads on Storm in the corner now, yelling and screaming at her as Stone cheers her on.

They tangle some and Aliyah nails a swinging neckbreaker for another close 2 count. Aliyah grounds Storm on the mat now. Storm with an arm drag to get free. Storm takes Aliyah back down for a 2 count. Storm catches Aliyah with an inverted Atomic Drop and a big chop, then another inverted Atomic Drop and another chop.

Storm ducks a clothesline and hits a German suplex for a pop. Storm with a Hip Attack in the corner, then a big clothesline while Aliyah is on her knees. Storm then hits the Storm Zero in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Toni Storm

– After the match, Storm stands tall in the middle of the ring as her music hits. We go to replays as fans cheer her on. Storm poses in the corner and then in the middle of the ring as the crowd cheers her on.

– McKenzie is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal. He’s not happy with the end of Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart but the referee’s decision is final, and LeRae vs. Io Shirai is official for Halloween Havoc. He’s not sure about consequences for the finish just yet as he’s still deciding. Regal also announces Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez for Halloween Havoc. Xia Li walks up with Big Boa right behind her. Li says she needs a match for next week, it’s important that she rights her wrongs. Regal says he will take it into consideration. Li says Regal doesn’t understand, it’s very important that she gets a match next week. Boa nods at Regal. Regal says he will take it into consideration. Li and Boa thank Regal, then walk off. Regal asks McKenzie to excuse him as he has business to tend to.

– Still to come, Imperium vs. Dain and Drake. Back to commercial.

Imperium vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

We go back to the ring and out first comes Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium as fans boo. Out next is the team of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, using their goofy theme song.

Dain yells at Drake but chooses to start the match off. Dain fights off Aichner and slams him. Dain tags in Drake and launches him over the top rope, onto Aichner. They go to double team Aichner now but Dain does all the work. Drake tries to high-five him and then covers for a 1 count. Aichner levels Drake and tags in Barthel for the double team. Barthel dominates Drake and keeps him down in the corner.

Aichner tags back in and taunts Dain, then turns around to boots from Drake in the corner. Aichner tags back in but Drake drops him. Barthel also goes down. Drake crawls for the tag and makes it. Dain tags in and unloads on both opponents. Dain fights off the double team but then gets a Spinebuster from Aichner, and a kick from Barthel. Aichner talks trash while Dain is down but Dain comes right back with a big suplex to Aichner. Dain tags in Drake and he unloads on both competitors.

Drake and Aichner go at it now. Drake drops Aichner into the middle turnbuckle, then kicks him. Barthel sends Dain into the steel steps at ringside. Drake leaps off the top but Aichner catches him and drops him with a Brainbuster. Barthel tags in and they hit the Imperial Implosion double team from the corner. Barthel covers Drake for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall in the middle of the ring as their music hits. Dain recovers at ringside and he’s not happy. Imperium heads to the back now. Ever-Rise hits the ring and bullies Drake in the corner now. They slap him to the floor and taunt him some more. Dain suddenly runs over and flattens both Chase Parker and Matt Martel. Dain tells Drake, “No one hits you but me!” Dain walks off but their theme song starts back up and he hurries to the back as Drake follows.

– We see Damian Priest and Dexter Lumis walking backstage for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Halloween Havoc – Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez, plus Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango is announced for next Wednesday.

NXT North American Title Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Damian Priest

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. Dexter Lumis is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Priest takes it to the corner. They stay locked up, going from corner to corner and into the ropes as the referee warns them. They break in the ropes and stare each other down. They lock up again and Lumis applies a headlock. Priest fights out and drops Lumis with a shoulder. Lumis gets right back up and in his face. Priest laughs and applies a headlock. They run the ropes again and Priest ends up taking Lumis down with an arm drag, grounding him in the middle of the ring.

Lumis takes it to the corner and the referee breaks the hold. Priest whips Lumis into the opposite corner but gets sent to the apron. Priest bends the arm and goes to the top, walking the ropes for a high crossbody off the rope. Priest with another deep arm drag to ground Lumis again. Priest with a few strikes now. Lumis runs into a back elbow in the corner. They stare each other down again and Priest taunts Luis, telling him to bring it. Lumis attacks and hits a Thesz Press, then delivers several strikes. Lumis unloads in the corner now.

Priest eventually fights out of the corner with kicks. A big kick stuns Lumis and he goes down. Priest charges with a flying elbow into the corner. Priest with a Broken Arrow in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Lumis rolls to the floor for a breather as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lumis is mounting offense now. Lumis with a big bulldog. Priest catches Lumis in the corner and they trade counters. Lumis with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Lumis goes for the big slam but Priest fights him off. Lumis takes it to the corner but Priest fights free by unloading with big elbow strikes. Priest rocks Lumis with a roundhouse kick and hits the Flatliner in the middle of the ring. Lumis kicks out just in time.

Priest goes right into the ankle lock, bending Lumis’ injured ankle and twisting it as Lumis screams out. The referee checks on Lumis as Priest tightens the hold. Lumis kicks Priest away. Priest dodges a right hand and hits the bell clap, then another big kick. Lumis slides out of the Razor’s Edge and hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Lumis kips up and nails a leg drop for another close pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Lumis goes to the top for the Swanton but Priest moves and Lumis lands hard.

Priest gets up and levels the challenger with a big clothesline. Fans rally as Priest stalks Lumis. Lumis ducks a roundhouse kick. Lumis grabs Priest but Priest resists. Lumis slams Priest with the side slam, then goes into the Silencer submission but Priest gets the bottom rope to break the hold. They end up on the floor and Lumis sends Priest into the barrier. Lumis brings it back in but Cameron Grimes stomps him on the apron with the Cave In while the referee is checking on Priest. Grimes ducks back down to the edge of the ring and hides, laughing. Lumis stumbles to his feet and Priest nails his South of Heaven finisher for the pin to retain in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest recovers and takes his title as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest makes his exit and in comes Grimes to corner Lumis. Priest sees this and comes back in to drop Grimes with the Reckoning. Priest’s music starts back up as he goes to the stage to fire his arrows. Johnny Gargano suddenly attacks from behind with a steel chair. Fans boo as Gargano delivers another chair shot to Priest while he’s down. Candice LeRae joins Gargano and they stand over Priest. NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and says they must be proud of themselves. Regal adds Gargano vs. Priest to Halloween Havoc, for the title. He raises the stakes and says don’t just take it from him, take it from the host of Halloween Havoc. Shotzi Blackheart appears on the opposite stage and announces that Gargano and LeRae’s title matches at Halloween Havoc will be determined by the “Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal” wheel. The wheel appears on a screen behind Blackheart and starts spinning, a throwback to WCW. Blackheart starts howling and laughing as The Garganos react. NXT goes off the air.