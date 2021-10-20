LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – October 19, 2021

– The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up with a video package on how Carmelo Hayes captured the NXT North American Title by cashing in his Breakout Tournament title shot on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT 2.0 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Trick takes the mic and asks Alicia to announce Hayes as the champion again. Fans cheer Hayes on and a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

Trick says they look good but most importantly they have gold now, like they told us weeks ago. He goes on about how they’re not humble and hypes a Melo-bration for tonight. Fans chant for Hayes as he stands tall in the middle of the ring now. He talks about coming on the scene 4 months ago, blowing through the Breakout Tournament to prove that he is the Final Boss, then walking around for 2 months and waiting for the right opportunity to take what’s his. Hayes says last week he pulled a swerve on Swerve himself. Hayes says he tells us that to tell us this – when he shoots, he don’t miss.

A “he don’t miss!” chant starts up. Hayes says from this point on, he’s calling the shots, he is the Team Captain, and the leader of the New School, and as long as the title is around his waist, it is the A Championship and we will refer to it as that. He doesn’t care if fans, officials or NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have a problem with it because he said what he said. The music interrupts and out comes Johnny Gargano as Trick keeps asking who is this disrespecting the champion.

Gargano says the energy in the room just changed. A “welcome back!” chant starts up. Gargano enters the ring and formally introduces himself to Hayes, saying he’s had his eye on him. Gargano has had the NXT North American Title more than anyone, and just wanted to come out and congratulate Hayes. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” now. Gargano says this is the Mella-bration, and it’s fun, and he’s been having a lot of fun lately with things like weddings and bachelor parties, but now with Austin Theory on RAW, Candice LeRae at home pregnant, and Indi Hartwell married, he’s lost his way, but is trying to find what’s next for him, and he thinks what’s next is staring at him in the face. He thinks what is next is going back to doing what he was put on the planet to do, being in front of these people in this ring, against people like Hayes. Gargano says Hayes might not miss when he shoots, but there’s a first time for everything. Trick says Gargano should be worrying about his daughter because she’s been in his DM’s all week. Trick brags about how Indi loves he and Hayes. Gargano briefly jokes around with Trick, taunting him, and then says his son-in-law is right behind them.

Dexter Lumis is now standing behind Trick and Hayes. Hayes and Trick swing at Lumis but he ducks and looks to apply The Silence on Trick. Trick and Hayes are dumped from the ring. Lumis and Gargano stand tall together as fans chant for Lumis. Hayes and Trick re-group at the entrance-way. Trick teases going back into the ring but Lumis makes him put the brakes on. Gargano and Lumis give each other a thumbs up. Gargano grabs the NXT North American Title belt and taunts Hayes with it to end the segment.

– Still to come, a Triple Threat with Halloween Havoc implications, but Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker teaming up in the main event.

Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring for this Breakout Tournament rematch as Odyssey Jones makes his way out to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andre Chase is making his way out. We see students in the crowd wearing Chase’s sweater, and he dedicates this match to those students, calling them his Student Section. The bell rings and fans chant for Jones as they lock up. Jones easily shoves Chase to the mat. Chase applies a headlock, then kicks Jones, but it does nothing. They have words and Jones catches a kick. They run the ropes and Chase leaps with a flying shoulder tackle but Jones just knocks him out of the air.

Fans chant for Jones again as he takes Chase into the turnbuckles head-first, and again. Chase dodges a running plash in the corner, then hits a second rope missile dropkick to the knee. Chase keeps fighting and hits a few stomps as fans boo him. Chase with more offense but he’s slow to turn Chase over for a pin attempt. Jones kicks out at 2.

Jones blocks a punch as fans cheer him on. Jones fights back and levels Chase with his weight. Jones with a big slam in the middle of the ring. Jones with a splash in the corner. Jones with a rolling senton in the middle of the ring. Jones is all smiles as he hits another big splash in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

– After the match, Jones stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jones stands tall as the referee checks on Chase.

– The Diamond Mine is walking backstage now. Malcolm Bivens talks about how all these people want a title shot, without earning one, when week after week The Creed Brothers have earned a shot. He goes on and says after seeing how NXT works now, he’s decided that The Diamond Mine will just take what they want.

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, with manager Bivens, coach Hachiman, Ivy Nile, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.