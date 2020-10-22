WWE NXT Results – October 21, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida

Kushida is already in the ring as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett in the arena and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, remotely. The Velveteen Dream

The brawl takes it into the ring as Kushida gets involved. Ciampa vets the upperhand but Kushida knocks Dream off the apron as he tries to re-enter.Ciampa goes right for Dream but Kushida attacks as well. Ciampa sends Kushida into the barrier as the crowd cheers them on. Ciampa slams Dream face-first into the announce table as Barrett and Joseph look on. Ciampa then sends Dream into the barrier, and takes turns on both competitors.

They bring it into the ring and Kushida gets the first pin attempt. More back and forth now. Ciampa ends up hitting a double draping DDT from the middle rope on both opponents. Ciampa with a 2 count on each man. Ciampa stomps on Dream in the corner, then focuses on his injured wrist. Ciampa grounds Dream by the arm and makes him scream. Kushida attacks Dream and tries for an arm submission but Ciampa breaks free with a thumb to the eye.

Ciampa fights Dream off and hits a suplex in the middle of the ring. Ciampa takes Kushida down by his arm and grounds him as the crowd rallies. Kushida fights up and out. Kushida ducks a clothesline and rolls Ciampa for a 2 count. Kushida takes Ciampa to the corner but in comes Dream from the floor. Dream fights Kushida off and works over Ciampa in the corner now, then goes back to Kushida and drops him for boos from the crowd. Fans chant “you suck!” now at Dream.

Ciampa ends up working on both competitors in the same corner again, nailing them with big chops. Dream fights back but Ciampa unloads on him with chops, a ton of them for a pop. Kushida fights Ciampa off. Kushida blocks off a double team attempt, then drops Ciampa. Dream works over Kushida and hits a Dream Valley Driver. Ciampa sends Dream flying to the floor with a jumping knee. Dream is down on the floor while Ciampa and Kushida are down in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa and Kushida are going at it. Kushida drops him and takes down Dream on the floor. Kushida with an arm bar on the floor as Dream taps out. Ciampa comes over to stomp on them both. Kushida sends Ciampa face-first into the barrier. Kushida takes Ciampa down with an arm bar. Kushida rolls Ciampa back in and kicks the hurt arm. Kushida with a hip toss into the arm bar now. Dream with the Purple Rainmaker from the top to break Kushida’s submission on Ciampa.

Dream with a 2 count on Kushida as Ciampa breaks it up. Ciampa fights Dream off now. They trade shots in the middle of the ring. Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending but it’s blocked. Ciampa dodges a kick and rolls Dream for 2. Dream with a superkick to Ciampa. Dream with the Dream Valley Driver to Ciampa for a 2 count as Kushida breaks it up. Dream stands tall but gets booed. He taunts Ciampa and Kushida now. Ciampa and Kushida both unload on Dream, then each other. Ciampa with a running boot to Dream. Kushida sends Ciampa to the floor, then flies out the other side to take Dream down on the floor. Kushida runs the ropes again and flies out on Ciampa. He then flies out to nail Dream one more time. Kushida comes back to the apron but Ciampa hits him with Willow’s Bell.

Dream stops Ciampa from hitting the Fairytale Ending on Kushida. Dream and Kushida tangle now. Ciampa sends Dream to the floor. Ciampa kicks Dream back to the floor. Kushida rolls him for a 2 count. Dream decks Ciampa with his cast on the apron, but Dream gets knocked back to the floor. This sends Ciampa into a German suplex from Kushida for the pin to win.

Winner: Kushida

– After the match, Dream appears to take credit while down at ringside as Kushida celebrates the win. Ciampa is laid out.

– The Undisputed Era is backstage with Adam Cole checking in via video. Cole says he’s getting better each day. Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong talk about how they will bring home the NXT Tag Team Titles tonight. And that is undisputed, says Cole.

– Still to come, Ember Moon will be in action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Halloween Havoc promo for next week. Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match is announced. Barrett challenges Vic to a costume contest

– We get a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc.

Jessi Kamea vs. Ember Moon

Back from the break and Jessi Kamea is wrapping up her entrance in the ring. Ember Moon is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. Moon with an arm drag and some taunting. Moon with another takedown and more trash talking. Kamea takes Moon down and shows her up again. Kamea with a running uppercut for a quick pin attempt. Kamea tries for another takedown but Moon lands on her feet and warns Kamea. Moon with a dropkick and more offense to keep Kamea down.

Moon with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Moon with a Crossface submission now. Moon keeps control with more offense, then goes into a leg submission as Kamea crawls for the ropes. Kamea breaks it and sends Moon flying into the turnbuckles.

Kamea keeps control after a block. Kamea with a big knee in the corner and a spinning heel kick to drop Moon again. Kamea with a springboard elbow drop for a close 2 count. Moon blocks an Irish whip and nails a Codebreaker from the corner. Moon applies a unique submission in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winner: Ember Moon

– After the match, Moon stands tall and has her arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Dakota Kai suddenly attacks Moon and talks some trash in her face. Fans boo as Kai makes her exit. Moon recovers, staring Kai down.

– The camera cuts backstage to Bobby Fish struggling to stand up. Trainers, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly are asking him what happened, helping him up. Fish says he didn’t see who hit him, but he was attacked. We go to commercial.

Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed

Back from the break and Austin Theory is wrapping up his entrance as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes Bronson Reed.

The bell rings and they go at it. We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who says Bobby Fish is on his way to the hospital for an MRI, and has been pulled from the main event. Kyle O’Reilly has been cleared and will team with Roderick Strong in the main event. Reed continues to beat Theory around the ring now.

Reed with a big chop in the corner to put Theory back down. Theory with a big dropkick. Theory works over Reed in the corner now. Reed fights out of another corner but Theory takes his knee out from behind. Theory grounds Reed with a submission in the middle of the ring now. Reed fights out but Theory keeps coming. Reed catches Theory with a big powerslam, then hits the senton.

Reed goes to the top but Theory cuts him off and rocks him. Theory with a big chop before climbing up. Theory looks for a superplex but Reed fights him off to the mat. Theory runs back up but a headbutt sends him right back to the mat. Reed flies with the big Tsunami splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as Vic points to how Theory’s losing streak continues. Reed heads to the stage but Theory grabs a mic and tells him to stop. Theory goes on about how he’s the future of NXT and WWE. Theory says he’s 23 and he’s already done more in this business than Reed has done in his stupid 15 year career. Theory calls Reed back to the ring and says he’s not going anywhere until he beats Reed.

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

Bronson Reed hits the ring and Austin Theory attacks, working him over. Reed quickly nails the Samoan Drop for the pin to win again.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed makes his exit as the music hits. The referee checks on Theory at ringside.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro. Li thanks Kacy for facing her tonight and says this means a lot. McKenzie asks Li about the recent pressure to win. Li says this is very important for her, she has to win and she needs this match. Kacy says may the best woman win, then walks off. Li says this is the biggest match of her career. She has to win, she has to.

– Still to come, six-man action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Austin Theory walking to his car during the break. He says he’s done and he quits. Theory drives off.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, Ashante “Thee” Adonis

We go to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis are already waiting in the ring.

The two teams have words in the middle of the ring now. The bell hits and Legado del Fantasma retreats to the floor, taunting their opponents. Mendoza and Wilde circle the ring. Swerve goes to the floor and faces off with Escobar. They brawl at the ramp now. Mendoza and Wilde are going at it with Atlas and Adonis in the ring. Swerve takes Escobar into the barrier, then the steel ring steps. Atlas and Wilde are legal in the ring now.

Atlas works Wilde over and mounts him with right hands. Adonis tags in for the double team on Wilde for a 2 count. Adonis beats Wilde around as Mendoza helps Escobar to the apron. Atlas tags back in to keep Wilde down. Atlas with a suplex, then another, then a third for a 2 count. Atlas smacks Wilde around and talks more trash. Atlas sends Wilde down with the ring post between his legs. Atlas keeps control and kicks Escobar on the apron, then also takes down Mendoza with Wilde.

Adonis tags in as Legado del Fantasma regroups at ringside. Swerve comes in and goes to the top, nailing a corkscrew to the floor, taking down all three competitors. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Adonis is getting double teamed, then triple teamed in the corner. Mendoza with a springboard moonsault for a 2 count as Swerve breaks it up. Mendoza goes back to work on Adonis now. Mendoza launches Adonis back to the corner and stomps away. Wilde tags backs in and drops Adonis with a running elbow to the face. Escobar tags back in and hits double knees to Adonis in the corner.

Escobar taunts Swerve while keeping Adonis down. Mendoza tags right back in and keeps Adonis down, grounding him and working on his arm in front of his partners. Mendoza focuses on Adonis’ arm and keeps him down. Wilde tags back in and puts a knee in Adonis’ back. Adonis dropkicks Wilde out of nowhere. Escobar and Atlas tag in at the same time. Atlas springboards in and takes the champion down.

Atlas unloads on Wilde and Mendoza as they run in as fans pop. Atlas with a German to Escobar, then a forearm. Escobar levels Atlas with a jumping leg lariat. Swerve tags back in and unloads on Escobar, dropping him with a Rolling Thunder Flatliner for a close 2 count. Mendoza tags in to save Escobar from a kick. Swerve back-drops Mendoza. Swerve with a jumping kick to the face of Escobar, who is on the floor. Swerve and Mendoza tangle now as the match falls apart some. Swerve knocks Mendoza off the apron with a big knee. Wilde runs the ring to leap out on Adonis and Swerve, and Mendoza, but Atlas catches him and turns it into a Spanish Fly. All five Superstars are down at ringside.

Swerve brings Mendoza back into the ring. The JML is blocked. Swerve drops Mendoza in the corner but Wilde makes the save at 2. Swerve sends Wilde to the floor. Adonis tags in for the double team on Mendoza but he blocks it. Escobar runs the ropes and hits a huge suicide dive to Swerve on the announce table. Atlas with a cartwheel DDT to Escobar on the floor. Atlas holds Escobar down and yells in his face. Mendoza and Adonis tangle in the ring now. Wilde tags in and they double team Adonis for the pin to win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Mendoza helps Escobar up at ringside as fans boo the winners. Wilde stands tall on the stage and taunts Swerve as the music plays.

– We see Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at home, with a mini-version of The Wheel for Halloween Havoc. Gargano does a practice spin and lands on a Buried Alive match. He’s not happy. Candice spins and lands on a Trick or Street Fight. She says this is great because she’s undefeated in Street Fights and can beat NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Gargano tries again and land son a Casket Match. He asks if The Wheel wants him dead. Gargano yells about how much he hates The Wheel and says he’s going to bed. He tells Candice to get rid of The Wheel.

– Killian Dain and Drake Maverick are backstage and still not 100% on the same page. Back to commercial.

Ever-Rise vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Back from the break and we see Ever-Rise in the ring – Chad Parker and Matt Martel. Out next comes Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Dain yells for their goofy theme music to be cut.

Drake and Parker start things off. Parker takes it to the corner and in comes Martel for the double team. Martel talks trash to Drake and works on his arm. Parker tags back in for more double teaming and trash talking. Parker with a forearm tot he back and more yelling at Drake. Martel tags right back in for another double team. Martel whips Drake into the corner and in comes Parker once again. They perform another big double team to Drake. Parker goes for a cheap shot at Dain, then goes back to work on Drake.

Dain tags in but Parker doesn’t see it. Dain unloads on both opponents now. Dain with a big crossbody to Parker. Dain scoops Martel on his shoulders but Parker takes his knee out from behind. Dain grabs Parker by his throat but Martel takes his knee out from behind. Parker with a single-leg Crab on Dain now. Martel grabs Drake on the floor, yelling at him and making him watch the submission.

Drake fights out and sends Martel into the barrier. Drake runs in but Martel grabs him. Drake grabs a steel chair and decks Martel with it. Drake brings the chair in and breaks the submission up. The referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: Ever-Rise

– After the bell, Drake delivers another chair shot and he has snapped. Dain looks on, shocked. Ever-Rise are announced as the winners. Dain enters the ring and tells Drake that was awesome, the best thing he’s ever seen. Dain is happy but still shoves Drake to the mat by accident. The goofy theme music starts up and Drake dances to it but Dain still hates it.

– The camera cuts backstage and we see Roderick Strong laid out. Kyle O’Reilly and several trainers check on him as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the beak and NXT General Manager William Regal is with Kyle O’Reilly, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango and others. O’Reilly tells Regal to give tonight’s title shot to Lorcan and Burch. They offer to give him a partner but he’s not interested. O’Reilly walks off and Regal says it will be between Breezango and Lorcan and Burch. The two teams shake hands.

Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

We go to the ring and Xia Li locks up with Kacy Catanzaro to begin the match. They tangle and Catanzaro hits a dropkick, then drops down on Li for a 2 count.

Li comes back and nails a hip toss. Li keeps control as Kayden Carter cheers Catanzaro on from ringside. Li drops Catanzaro with strikes for a 2 count, and another, and a third pin attempt out of frustration. Li argues with the referee now.

Catanzaro slides out of a move and fires back with strikes on Li. Catanzaro takes it to the corner and stays on Li. Catanzaro with a big kick out of the corner. They tangle some more and Catanzaro rolls Li up for the pin in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winner: Kacy Catanzaro

– After the match, Catanzaro stands tall but Li drops her from behind. Li says she should’ve won. Carter comes in for the save but gets dropped. Li unloads on Catanzaro in the corner now. Raquel Gonzalez comes from behind and lays Li out. Gonzalez presses Catanzaro high above her head, and tosses her onto Carter. Gonzalez picks Carter up high in the air and slams her back to the mat as the boos pick up. Gonzalez takes the mic and tells Rhea Ripley that this is what awaits her next week at Halloween Havoc because she is bigger and better. Gonzalez marches to the back as fans boo her.

– McKenzie is backstage with Cameron Grimes, asking about next week’s Haunted House of Terror match. Grimes is confident until he hears that this is a Haunted House of Terror match. We see Dexter Lumis staring at Grimes from the other side of the door. Grimes never sees him. Grimes insist he’s not afraid, he’s defeated Lumis multiple times and after this win, he’s going to the moon. Grimes walks off but he’s not so sure about the win now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at Halloween Havoc.

– Timothy Thatcher is in the ring for a live session of his “Thatch-as-Thatch-can” training. He has his student Andrew with him, who is really indie wrestler Anthony Green. Thatcher says he will demonstrate techniques that bring extreme pain. The second move sees Andrew tap out but Thatcher keeps the hold locked while talking. He then tightens the hold but finally breaks it. Andrew isn’t happy now and fans start chanting his name. Thatcher bullies him some more. Andrew turns on Thatcher a bit and gets aggressive with him. Thatcher fights free as fans chant for Andrew. Thatcher asks Andrew if he’s a tough man, wants to be a big man? Thatcher asks the referee to join them. Thatcher drops Andrew with a big forearm to the face. The bell rings and we have a match.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Andrew

Timothy Thatcher unloads on Andrew while he’s down now. Fans rally for Andrew but Thatcher stays on top of his student.

Thatcher unloads with strikes in the corner now. Thatcher drops Andrew with a big uppercut. Thatcher with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Andrew immediately taps out.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the bell, Thatcher won’t break the hold. The referee tries to break it and Thatcher finally let go. Thatcher ends up kicking Andrew out of the ring as fans boo him. Thatcher flexes for the camera as his music hits.

– We get a promo for Johnny Gargano vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at Halloween Havoc next week.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. Breezango is in the ring, as are Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Fandango starts off with Lorcan and they go at it. Lorcan with the first takedown. They lock back up and Fandango applies a headlock. They tangle and Fandango ends up nailing chops in the corner. Lorcan blocks a pin attempt and goes for a single-Crab, locking it in.

Fandango easily gets to the bottom rope to break the hold. Burch comes in and they double team Fandango. Burch goes to work on Fandango now, working on the arm. Fandango with a backslide for a 2 count after blocking an uppercut. Fandango rocks Burch and in comes Breeze to take over. Breeze with a suplex for a quick pin attempt. Burch fights out of the corner but Breeze sends him back in with shoulder thrusts. Breeze stomps away and the referee warns him. Breeze has words with the referee.

Breeze goes back to work on Burch in the corner. Burch rolls to the floor. Breeze follows but gets decked. Burch sends Breeze into the barrier. Burch makes it back in first as the referee counts. Breeze ends up slamming his leg into the ring post. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fandango gets the upperhand on Burch. Fandango fights off both opponents on the floor now. Breeze joins in and the two teams brawl at ringside. Lorcan runs the ropes for a dive but Breeze kicks him at the ropes. The spot was botched. Breeze gets sent over the barrier. Burch comes back in but Fandango nails a Falcon Arrow. Fandango goes to the top rope for the big leg drop on Burch for a close 2 count.

Fandango tags in Breeze now. Lorcan comes in and sends Fandango to the floor. Lorcan drops Breeze and applies the single-leg Crab as Burch applies a Crossface to Breeze at the same time. Fandango makes the save. Breeze and Burch are down on the mat now. Fans rally as Burch gets up first, selling a hurt knee. Breeze takes Burch down and goes to work on the knee.

Breeze goes to the top but Burch crotches him. Burch with a Cutter from the top for a 2 count as Fandango tackles Lorcan onto Burch and Breeze to break the pin up. The champs nail double superkicks to Burch, then to Lorcan in the middle of the ring. Fandango goes to the top but here comes a masked man, shoving him off the top to the floor. The man runs back under the ring. Burch comes from behind and nails a shocked Breeze with a low blow. Burch and Lorcan hit the double team on Breeze and Lorcan covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

– After the match, the crowd pops and the music hits as Burch and Lorcan celebrate with the titles. The masked man comes in the ring and hugs the new champs. He finally takes the mask off and it’s Pat McAfee. McAfee introduces Burch and Lorcan as the new champs, and says that is undisputed. The celebration continues and McAfee, Burch and Lorcan pose together as NXT goes off the air.