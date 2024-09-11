WWE NXT Results – September 10, 2024

NXT starts with a recap of last weeks events on NXT. Ava makes an announcement about The Rascalz being replaced by The Street Profits.

Trick Williams, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, are all shown walking into the arena. Behind them Jaida Parker is seen waiting around with a baseball bat.

Back at ringside we slide right into our first match.

Match 1 – NXT Tag Team Title Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer(c) -vs- The Street Profits

The bell rings – Axiom and Ford start the bout and lock up. Ford gets Axiom in a headlock and takes Axiom down with a shoulder block. Ford showboats in the corner and they lock up again and Ford takes down Axiom and slaps on another headlock. Off the ropes, Ford hits a hip toss into a headlock. Axiom flips around and counters the hold and Dawkins is a tagged in. Axiom tags in Frazer and Dawkins and Frazer fly across the ring with Frazer running into a right hand. Dawkins hits a flying elbow and takes Frazer down. Frazer is able to get Dawkins down in the corner and Axiom is tagged and the double team Dawkins and get a two count. Axiom grapples with Dawkins and tags in Frazer and they double team Dawkins again for another near fall. Frazer tags out and Axiom comes in and gets on Dawkins’ back. Dawkins over powers and throws Axiom across the ring and both men tag out. Ford takes down Frazer with bodychecks. Frazer gets caught in a book end and Ford gets him don and hits a standing moonsaults for a two count. Ford gets stunned and tags out to Dawkins and Axiom is tagged in too. Dawkins throws Axiom into Ford and he covers for a two count. Dawkins tags in Ford and Frazer comes in and drop kicks Dawkins. Super kick to Ford and Axiom hits a frog splash and Frazer hits a 450 splash for a two count. Frazer tags out and Axiom hits Ford from the top rope… Dawkins comes in and takes everyone out. Dawkins is up first and sets up Axiom and gets up on the top rope. Axiom kicks him while he’s up there and hits a Spanish Fly but Ford comes in and interrupts. Dawkins gets Frazer on his shoulders and Ford hits a blockbuster and goes for the pin and Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu and Tanga Loa run in and demolish both teams.

Winner: Street Profits via DQ

We are shown a clip from NXT Anonymous with Tony D’Angelo paying a mystery figure to take out Obi Femi.

A video package for Giulia plays highlighting her new rivalry with Roxanne Perez.

Match 2: Giulia -vs- Chelsea Green

Giulia comes out first followed by Chelsea Green. We are told Green did not approve of this match and she claims she is unprepared. The bell rings and the women talk smack until Green slaps Giulia. Giulia comes back with a headbutt and then slams Green into the turnbuckle and hairmare’s her out of the corner. Giulia comes off the second rope with a missile drop kick and gets a two count. Green counters a suplex and the women go back and forth with grapples. Green kicks Giulia and runs right into a punch. Giulia hits a spiderweb submission but Green makes it to the rope and Giulia rolls her up for a two count. Green lingers on the apron and Giulia has her tangled in the ropes and smokes her a couple time. Green is able to smack Giulia while on the ropes and gets Giulia in a headlock on the turnbuckle. Green ends up Guilia’s shoulder and comes down and hits a German suplex and then goes for a cover. The women roll around the ring striking each other and locking each other in submissions. Giulia gets Green down and punches her. Giulia takes down Green and hits a suplex. Green is now hanging off the ring and Giulia hits a neck breaker off the apron to the mat outside. The women battle outside and Green throws Giulia into the announce table, and grabs her and throws her on the table again, and again and the third time sends her right over the table. Back in the ring, Green gets on the top rope and tries for a missile drop kick but Giulia dodges it and kicks Green. Giulia hits a northern lights bomb for a three count.

Winner: Giulia

Blake Howard is backstage talking with Trick Williams. Williams says he’s never been in a Last Man Standing match – but nothing will stop him. He says he’s going to beat Dunne and calls Dunne “Butch”.

Jordynne Grace is shown talking about her TNA title while training. She says the more formidable of opponents she defeats the more prestigious her TNA title is.

Match 3 – NXT Heritage Cup Match: Je’Von Evans w/Cedric Alexander -vs- Charlie Dempsey(c) w/No Quarter Catch Crew

The bell rings and the men lock up and Dempsey gets Evans down with a hiptoss and they lock up again and Dempsey gets Evans down again. Evans and Dempsey go back and forth with wrist locks and Evans starts flipping out of holds and the men take to their respective sides. They lock up again and Evans gets control of the hold and this time Dempsey tries countering out but Evans keeps him locked in. Dempsey monkey flips Evan but he still hangs on to his arm lock. Evans keeps slapping Dempsey in a wrist lock with 60 seconds left on the first round. Dempsey is able to flip Evans across the ring and goes for a quick pin but gets a one count. Both men hold on to each others hands and flip around and the round ends with a no contest.

The men prep for the second round and Evans comes running out and Demspey moves out of the way and Evans gets rolled up. Evans gets back on the top rope and comes down on Dempsey for a two count. The men send each other into the ropes and Evan tries for a sunset flip into a backslide and Dempsey runs Evans into the corner and the hits a Dragon Suplex to win round two.

We get back from break with Dempsey having Evans locked up and slaps him into a bodyscissors submission. Evans counters into a suplex to break the hold. The men trade punches and it looks like Evans got a win in round three during commercial break and this round has the time run out while Dempsey had him in a headlock and Cedric Alexander came in to break it up.

Round 5 starts and Evans gets a school boy for a two count. The men trade punches and Evans tries for a splash off the ropes and Dempsey connects with a punch and two count. Evans comes back flying around the ring and hitting a cross body for a two count. Borne gets the count broken by putting Dempsey’s leg on the rope. Alexander takes out Borne. In the ring, Evans throws Dempsey over the ropes and he flies out of the ring and splashes Dempsey who is outside the ring. Tavion Heights runs in and takes out Evans and Dempsey gets the win.

Winner – and STILL NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Charlie Dempsey

A video package for Wendy Choo and Rosemary airs.

Oba Femi walks around in the back getting ready for his match.

Match 4 – North American Title Match: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Hammerstone

The bell rings and the men lock up. Femi able to get Hammerstone with a big right hand and then slaps on a headlock. Femi is sent in the ropes and blocks a hit toss but Hammerstone gets Femi down with an arm drag. Hammerstone gets on the top rope and hits a missile drop kick and then sends Femi outside. Hammerstone gets on the apron and Femi drops Hammerstone and get back in the ring clobbers Hammerstone to the mat. Elbows from Femi to Hammerstone and then hits a release suplex. Femi runs into Hammerstone in the corner and gets him in a headlock. Hammerstone powers out of the headlock and gets Femi on his shoulders but Femi counters and gorilla presses Hammerstone for a two count. Femi goes for a stomp but Hammerstone stops it. Both men have each other by the throat and Femi gets caught up in the corner. Forearms from Hammerstone to Femi followed by chops. Hammerstone takes down Femi and hits a release German suplex and comes back with one more. Hammerstone chokeslams Femi for a two count. Femi tosses Hammerstone around the ring and hits a powerbomb on Hammerstone for the win.

Winner and STILL North American Champion: Oba Femi

Backstage, Hank & Tank talk to Stevie Turner and Robert Stone about Gallus. The camera then follows Duke Hudson and Chase U who says he’s going to beat Ridge Holland and we go to commercial.

Back from break we are in the women’s lockerroom. Wren asks Kelani if she will ever hold an open challenge. Lola Vice and Jaida Parker talk about their hate for Fatal Influence. Parker wants no partnership with Vice but Kelani Jordan believes only they can take down Fatal Influence.

Match 5: Ridge Holland -vs- Duke Hudson w/Chase U

Holland waits in the ring as Hudson makes his way to the ring. The men charge at each other when the bell rings. Holland gets Hudson in the corner with strikes. Hudson takes down Holland with a boot and the action spills outside. Hudson slams Holland’s head against the announce table and Hudson goes to clear the table but Holland attacks him. Back in the ring, Hudson jumps over the ropes and hits a German suplex. Holland keeps sliding outside the ring and Hudson goes out and is taken down by Holland. Holland spears Hudson into the ring and throws him in the ring. Holland comes at Hudson with a clothesline and then elbows him. Holland beats down Hudson with some punches and hits a belly to belly on Hudson. Boots in the corner to Hudson and a powerslam in the middle of the ring. Holland knees Hudson in the temple and sets up Hudson for a powerbomb but Hudson slides out and tries for a schoolboy. The guys go shot for shot, and Holland hits a delayed suplex on Hudson and then hits the Redeemer for the win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

After the match Holland beats up Hudson and slams him into the barricade. Thea Hail tries to stop Holland but he doesn’t listen and throws part of the broken barricade onto Hudson. Holland hits a The Redeemer on Hudson on the broken pieces of the barricade.

Jordynne Grace is shown walking backstage and she has a stare down with Giulia.

We are back from commercial and Wes Lee is at the announce desk and he says the reason The Rascalz can’t compete is because of him and he challenges Wentz to a street fight.

Match 6 – TNA Women’s Title Match: Jordynne Grace(c) -vs- Sol Ruca

The bell rings and the women lock up. Grace gets Ruca in a headlock and takes her down to the mat. Ruca uses her quickness and flies out of the hold. Ruca now has Grace in a headlock and they fly off the ring and Grace uses her power to slam down Ruca. Grace slams into Ruca in the corner. Spinebuster by Grace for a two count. Grace punches Ruca and tries for a pump handle slam, but Ruca sends Grace into the turnbuckle. Ruca and Grace are on the top rope and Grace tumbles to the ground and Ruca hits a moonsault to the outside. Ruca sends Grace in the ring and comes at her with a cross body and we go to commercial.

We get back from commercial and Wendy Choo is in the ring and she’s got Jordynne Grace in a sleeperhold as Rosemary crawls about.

No Contest

Backstage, Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria are chatting. Paxley is showing Lyra her dolls and they talk about Choo and Rosemary. Paxley beheads a doll and almost flips out but Lyra suggests she take her frustrations on Choo and Rosemary.

In Ava’s office Giulia is with Funaki. Ava says she is impressed and Funaki translates. Roxanne Perez comes in and tells Giulia that she doesn’t care about her and she won’t allow her to take over decision. Giulia says Roxanne is scared and she should be. Ava tells the ladies to save it for Chicago.

Brooks Jensen is backstage with Dion Lennox and Shawn Spears. Spears tells Jensen that he’s the only friend he has.

We see Ashante Adonis and Eddy Thorpe backstage and Ashante is still not convinced that Thorpe has platonic relationships with women.

Match 7 – Last Man Standing Match: Pete Dunne -vs- Trick Williams

The bell rings and our main event starts. The men start with a full on fight as they punch each other. The men are now on the outside beating each other done. On the apron, Williams sets up Dunne for a piledriver but Dunne keeps countering and back body drops Williams on the apron.

Back live on NXT, Dunne has Williams on the mat and goes for a kick but Williams comes back with some kicks to Dunne’s face. Flapjack to Dunne and Williams hits a rock bottom on Dunne and Dunne rolls out of the ring. Dunne connects with a punch and gets a chair and socks Williams in the gut with the chair. Dunne stomps on Williams’ fingers and Williams comes back with a chair shot and neck breaker. Dunne hits a snap german suplex and then comes at Williams and slaps him a bit. Dunne stomps away on Williams and the sets up a chair in the middle rope in the corner and throws Williams into the chair. Both men now outside the ring, and Dunne slams Williams against the steel steps and stomps on him. Dunne removes the mat outside the ring exposing the concrete. Dunne tries to set up Williams but Williams counters but Dunne is able to hit a DDT on the concrete. The ref counts as Williams is laid out but he gets to his feet at 9 and Dunne slaps him into the ring. Dunne connects with a kick to the face and stomps on Williams’ head. The ref counts and Williams gets back at 9 again. Williams comes back with a superman punch and then Dunne hits the Bitter end and Williams gets back up at 9 again. Dunne comes at Williams with a chair and Williams kicks the chair into Dunne and Dunne is knocked out. Dunne gets up right at the last second and Williams comes flying at Dunne with the Trick Shot and Dunne gets up at 9. Williams goes outside and clears off the announce table but Dunne is able to sneak out and get Williams on his shoulder and power bomb Williams on the top casing of the announce table. Williams gets up before 10 count and the men now fight into the crowd. Williams and Dunne are on the balcony area and Dunne Russian leg sweeps Williams off the balcony area and both men crash through a table from the upper level. Williams is up to his feet and Ethan Page comes out and trying to get Dunne up. Page runs at Williams who back body drops Ethan Page on to the announce table and Dunne is down for 10.

Winner: Trick Williams

After the match Ava, Stevie and Robert Stone talk backstage. Ava says Punk will be on NXT next week and the show goes off the air.