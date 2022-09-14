WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022

NXT Tag Team Title Steel Cage Match

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Creed Brothers

Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.

Kit Wilson ascends to the top of the cage, but Brutus meets him there & both men slug it out with forearms before Brutus sends Wilson’s head bouncing off the cage. Julius Creed hits Prince with a Spanish Fly off the top rope that takes us to a break.

After the break Pretty Deadly are going to work on Julius on the top of the cage. Prince hits Julius with several forearms before Pretty Deadly hits Creed with a brutal double suplex. Brutus hits a suplex on Prince, then hits Wilson with a splash in the corner. Julius gets both members of Pretty Deadly up as Brutus flys off the top to hit a modified Doomsday Device.

Damon Kemp runs to the ring and attempts to scale the cage. Julius meets him there and kicks him down, but Kemp handcuffs Julius to the top of the cage. Brutus hits Pretty Deadly with a couple of clotheslines, then hits a suplex on Prince. He beats them down before noticing what’s happening to his brother. He goes to help him out as Pretty Deadly look to take advantage. Brutus goes flying to take them out and as Prince is halfway through the door, he pulls him back in. Julius gets Wilson with his free arm, but Wilson escapes and Pretty Deadly hits Spilled Milk & he goes for a pin but Brutus shockingly kicks out.

Prince sends Brutus into the side of the cage, then hits him with a knee. Wilson delivers a back elbow before Pretty Deadly hits Spilled Milk for a 2nd time to pick up the win.

Winners & Still NXT Tag Team Champions: Pretty Deadly (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Wes Lee, Von Wagner, & Joe Gacy to reveal who the fans voted to face Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title later on tonight. Wes Lee won the vote. Lee was excited. Joe Gacy said he accepts the result of the vote, and he gave Lee a handshake after Lee left, Gacy told Mitchell that there’s important work to be done tonight.

Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett checked in from the entrance ramp. Joseph sent the show to a video package that showcased the whole 1st year of NXT 2.0.

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend

Lash Legend delivers a knee to Fallon Henley. Henley delivers a dropkick to Legend, followed by a chop. Legend delivers a big boot that sends Henley out of the ring. She follows and sends her into the ring post. Legend tosses her back in the ring then delivers a few knees and a drop toe hold. Henley delivers a kick to Legend’s head followed by several forearms and a bulldog. Henley delivers an enziguri for the win.

Winner: Fallon Henley

We head backstage to Sanga, Valentina Feroz & Yulissa Leon. Leon walks out of the medical area and says that she will be out with an injury for 9 months. Robert Stone & Von Wagner walk in and Stone says that they’re all depressed. Sanga tells him to watch their language, as there are ladies present and Wagner gets in his face. Stone talks him down and the two walk off.

We go backstage into Fallon Henley, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs celebrating Henley’s win & they run into Toxic Attraction. Jensen says that she saw her Instagram and tells her that her titles look amazing. Women’s Champion Mandy Rose brushes him off and tells him it’ll never happen. Henley takes objection to this and says she can’t talk to Jensen that way.

After the break Toxic Attraction is in the ring. Rose says she is feeling good and looking even better. She says she took out the two best women in NXT UK history at Worlds Collide. Jacy Jayne says that it’s fitting that the 3 biggest stars on the brand are there for the 1 year anniversary of the show before Gigi Dolin says that they come to mind when fans think of NXT 2.0. Jayne says that the Women’s Tag Team Titles are on a loan to Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Rose says that Toxic Attraction will continue to pick up wins before telling fans to put some respect on her name.

Alba Fyre’s music hits and she heads to the ring. Fyre says that while she may have unified both titles, she knows nothing about where she comes from. She says that they let hard work do the talking in Scotland and says she is spawned from generations of fire warriors.

Fyre attacks Dolin & Jayne with her bat before kicking Rose and delivers an Inverted Double Underhook Facebuster. She ascends to the top, but Jayne and Dolin pull Rose out of the ring.

We head backstage to a video of Cora Jade as she takes fans through her career over the past years. She rags on Roxanne Perez and the rest of the locker room, including Wendy Choo.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell & Wendy Choo. Mitchell asks her for her thoughts on what Jade said. Choo says that Jade is just jealous and is living in her own world. She says Jade has iced everyone out. Lash Legend walks in and asks Mitchell if she saw what happened in her match. Choo tells her she isn’t going to interrupt her interview because the last time someone did that, she turned her lights out. She then walks off.

Quincy Elliott vs. Sean Gallagher

Quincy Elliott & Sean Gallagher lock up before Gallagher slaps Elliott. Elliott delivers several right hands, followed by a back elbow then he hits the Sit Out for the win.

Winner: Quincy Elliott

Backstage McKenzie Mitchell is with Cameron Grimes & he says that this isn’t the first or last time his mouth has gotten him in trouble. He says that his partner will be the one man that he can trust: himself.

We come back from the break, we go to the locker room area where Wes Lee is preparing for his North American Title match. Trick Williams tells him that he should give up his match before Carmelo Hayes comes out of nowhere and attacks him. He smashes Lee’s head on the locker before referees break them up.

Tag Team Match

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes & Joe Gacy

Stacks & Cameron Grimes begins the match & they lock up. Grimes delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by a kick to Stacks head. Tony D’Angelo tags in and Grimes hits him with several kicks. D’Angelo sends Grimes’ head into the top turnbuckle before Stacks tags in he hits Grimes with several kicks in the corner before D’Angelo tags in then delivers a bodyslam.

The Schism heads to the ring as Gacy stands on the apron and becomes Grimes’ partner. Grimes hits Stacks with a kick, followed by a back body drop. Grimes looks at Gacy, but decides not to tag him in. D’Angelo delivers a suplex, then goes for a pin attempt but Grimes kicks out. D’Angelo sends Grimes into the corner before tagging in Stacks. He takes Stacks down with a hurricanrana, but Stacks sends him into the corner.

Gacy tags himself in and delivers a splash to Stacks in the corner. He sends Stacks to the mat before Grimes gets in the ring and yells at Gacy. He says he doesn’t need his help. D’Angelo drags Grimes out of the ring, but Grimes levels him. Gacy delivers the Upside Down to Stacks for the win.

Winners: Cameron Grimes & Joe Gacy

After the match Gacy hugs Grimes. Grimes pushes him off and says he doesn’t want him. The Dyad attack Grimes from behind, hitting him with Ticket To Mayhem then Gacy then hits Upside Down before placing a yellow smile sticker on Grimes’ chest.

We then head backstage to JD McDonagh getting a haircut. He says that hygiene is an important part of his process before addressing Tyler Bate & Bron Breakker. He tells Breakker that their issues will be coming to an end real soon.

We head to a video package promoting Connor’s Cure.

We then head to a video of Vic Joseph & NXT Champion Bron Breakker going through Breakker’s past year in NXT. Joseph asks him what went through his head in his first match. Breaker says that he was scared during his first match, but the audience welcomed him with open arms. He says that he’s happy he lost to Ciampa at Halloween Havoc, as he taught him to deal with failure. He says that when he did win the title, it was an amazing feeling especially with his father in the audience. He continues on to say that inducting his father & uncle into the Hall Of Fame was surreal, but losing to Dolph Ziggler a few hours later sucked. He then talks about his NXT Title defences after winning the NXT Title back from Ziggler on Raw after WrestleMania.

We head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell & Tyler Bate. Mitchell asks why Bate requested this time and Bate says that while Breakker has had an incredible first year in NXT but he’s looking for a title rematch. He addresses McDonagh and tells him that if he wants a shot at the NXT Title, then he’ll have to go through him first.

Tag Team Match

Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James & Arianna Grace

Match starts off with Zoey Stark & Kiana James locking up they exchange submissions before Nikkita Lyons tags in and hits James with a suplex. James grabs her bag, but Arianna Grace stops her from using it.

We come back from the commercial break, Grace has Lyons in a chin lock. Lyons escapes by countering it into a fallaway slam before hitting Grace with a forearm and a kick. Stark tags in and delivers a back elbow. She follows it up with a kick and a frankenstiener. James tags back in and Stark delivers a chop to her, followed by a flying back elbow. James rolls out of the ring and Stark follows her. James delivers a clothesline before tossing Stark back in the ring. She hits Stark with a knee, followed by a backbreaker. She goes for a pin, but Stark kicks out. Stark hits a back body drop before Grace tags in. Stark hits a knee, then a clothesline and a kick to her knee. Grace delivers a boot to Stark, then goes for a pin but Stark kicks out. Stark hits the C 360 before Lyons tags in. She hits the Split Leged Leg Drop for the win.

Winners: Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

We then see Wes Lee being checked on by a doctor following the attack from earlier.

We head to Grayson Waller & McKenzie Mitchell. Mitchell announced that the top 4 nominees for star of the year are Toxic Attraction, Carmelo Hayes, Nikkita Lyons & NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Waller says that fans suck and calls himself the face of the brand. He says that Breakker has been ducking him all year.

Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

Match starts off with a lock up. Javier Bernal slaps Hank Walker and Walker doesn’t take too kindly to this. He tosses him across the ring, then sends Bernal to the mat. Bernal delivers a kick, followed by a back elbow. He looks to send Walker’s head into the top turnbuckle, but Walker blocks it. Walker delivers a Thesz Press, followed by a splash and a back elbow for the win.

Winner: Hank Walker

We then head to a video of the best entrances in NXT 2.0 over the past year.

Then we head backstage to North American Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. Hayes says that Lee is still in the back. He says that fans can’t vote on greatness.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams head to the ring.

Williams said that they are too good to be humble, which is why they’re still at center stage. Hayes addresses Wes Lee, saying that he doesn’t have what it takes to be the “NXT” North American Championship.

Solo Sikoa’s music hits and he heads to the ring. Sikoa says that like he said before, he’s next. He then tosses Williams and Hayes out of the ring.

North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa fires off right hands on Carmelo Hayes. He delivers a back body drop, followed by a back elbow. Sikoa hits a splash in the corner, then tosses Hayes out of the ring that takes us to a break.

After the break Hayes delivers a kick to Sikoa. While the referee is distracted, Williams sends Sikoa’s knee off the bottom rope. Hayes takes advantage and delivers a flying back elbow. Hayes sends Sikoa’s knee bouncing off the mat before wrenching back on his knee. He locks in a single leg Boston crab, but Sikoa escapes and fires off right hands. He delivers a superkick, followed by a Samoan Drop and a hip attack. Sikoa delivers a pop up Samoan drop, then goes for a pin but Hayes kicks out. Hayes looks for the Fade Away, but Sikoa counters into a side slam then hits the Flying Solo for the win.

Winner & New North American Champion: Solo Sikoa (NEW CHAMPION!!!!)

After the match Sikoa celebrates with thr North American Title

To close out this weeks episode of NXT we get a video package of NXT 2.0