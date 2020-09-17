WWE NXT Results – September 16, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package on last week’s show, including how Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant NXT Title. We also get a video for tonight’s matches.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined in the arena by Wade Barrett. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joins them from home.

Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

We go right to the ring for tonight’s non-title opener as Shotzi Blackheart makes her way out, riding her mini-tank to the ring. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is out next.

They size each other up after the bell. Shotzi offers her hand for a shake but Shirai came to fight. Back and forth as they go at it to start. Shotzi ducks a shot and howls in the air as Shirai stares her down. Shirai shows Shotzi up and taunts her. Blackheart takes Shotzi down with a 1 count. Shirai with a 1 count now. Shirai keeps control for another quick pin attempt. Blackheart with a suplex for a 2. Shirai counters with a pin attempt of her own. Shirai with another pin attempt and submission on the mat as they tangle some more.

Shotzi works on Shirai’s arm now, keeping her grounded. Shirai finally makes it to the bottom rope and gets her leg on it to break the hold. Shotzi misses in the corner but then dumps Shirai to the apron. Shotzi stuns Shirai and charges in with a dropkick but lands on the floor when Shirai moves. Shirai with a kick from the apron. Shirai barely connects on a springboard moonsault to the floor. She stands tall for a pop and then brings Blackheart back in the ring for a 2 count.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Shotzi ducks an enziguri. They tangle and Shirai takes Shotzi down into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. Blackheart finally gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Shirai charges for a 619 but Blackheart moves. Blackheart comes right back with an enziguri to rock the champion.

Shotzi kicks Shirai into the ropes, then nails a senton to her back while she’s leaning against the middle rope. Shotzi looks to put Shirai away but Shirai hangs on to the middle rope. Shotzi with a big German suplex with a bridge for a 2 count. Shotzi bridges again and applies a unique submission in the middle of the ring. They both get up and Shotzi scoops Shirai but she escapes. Shirai with a big Flapjack to plant Shotzi face-first.

Shirai immediately follows up with a 619. Shirai goes to the top rope and hits the missile dropkick. Shotzi still kicks out at 2 and Shirai shows some frustration. Shirai goes back up for the moonsault but Shotzi decks her from behind. Shotzi runs back up to the top and hits the big super hurricanrana, bringing Shirai to the mat. Shirai still kicks out at 2 and Shotzi can’t believe it. Shotzi goes back to the top now while Shirai is laid out in the corner. Shirai jumps up and rocks Shotzi with a punch to the face. Shirai climbs up and rocks her a few more times. Shotzi resists the superplex but Shirai keeps fighting. Shotzi slams Shirai to the apron and then kicks her in the chest. They tangle on the apron now. Shirai with a big German suplex on the edge of the apron. Shotzi lands hard and falls to the floor as the crowd rallies.

The referee checks on Shotzi at ringside after the German on the edge of the ring. Shirai brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Shirai can’t believe she kicked out again. Shirai with the running knees to the face in the corner. Shirai drags Shotzi to the middle of the ring and goes back to the top. She then hits the Over The Moon moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai sells a leg injury and takes the title from the referee before getting up to celebrate. Shirai’s music plays as we go to replays. Shotzi and Shirai help each other up and shake hands in the middle of the ring now.

– Barrett and Joseph praise Blackheart, then send us to a video package on Tommaso Ciampa. He will be in action next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal is announced for next Wednesday. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, according to NXT General Manager William Regal.

Desmond Troy vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and Desmond Troy is waiting. Troy is the former Denzel Dejournette. Tommaso Ciampa is out next.

Ciampa and Troy stare each other down as the bell hits. They lock up and Troy takes it to the ropes. Ciampa levels him with a high knee and grounds him with a headlock. Back and forth offense now until Ciampa explodes. Ciampa with a running attack in the corner. He unloads while Troy is down in the corner now. Ciampa catapults Troy face-first into the bottom of the turnbuckle.

The referee checks on Troy but Ciampa stays on him. Ciampa hits the Willow’s Bell draping DDT from the second rope, then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Jake Atlas comes out on the stage as Ciampa takes a seat in the middle of the ring in a steel chair. Atlas addresses the recent attack by Ciampa and says next week, he’s going to show Ciampa how dangerous he can be. Ciampa smiles as Atlas storms off to the back.

– Drake Maverick is shown arriving to the building earlier today. He’s asked about teaming with Killian Dain tonight. Maverick is a bit nervous but somewhat confident that everything will be just fine tonight, no matter how Dain has went against him and punched him in the face as of late.

– Still to come, Finn Balor is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video promo from new NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor addresses other top NXT Superstars and brags about last week’s vacant title win over Adam Cole. He says having the title around his waist makes it the top title in all of WWE. Balor has been fighting for 20 years to be champion so now people have to fight him to become champion. He tells everyone to form a line, warning them to look both ways before you come at The Prince.

Austin Theory vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. Theory takes the mic and says he wants to make one thing perfectly clear – he is a future first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer, and he hates to bring Bronson Reed up, but last week’s win for him was a fluke and he’s ready to prove that tonight. The developmental trainees in the crowd keep booing as Theory talks more trash about Reed. He takes off his shirt and drops the mic. Kushida comes out to answer his challenge.

Kushida hits the ring and quickly kicks Theory to the floor. Theory comes back in as the bell finally rings. They tangle on the mat. Kushida stays on him but Theory gets the bottom rope. Kushida stays on top of Theory but gets dropped on the top rope, then dropped with a clothesline. Theory mounts Kushida and unloads with strikes, then stomps him. More back and forth now. Kushida misses a moonsault but comes back with a big kick to the arm. Kushida unloads with more kicks, focusing on the hurt elbow.

Kushida counters a comeback attempt and hits a basement dropkick for a pop. Kushida ends up sending Theory out to the floor. Kushida flies out but Theory moves. Theory grabs him and goes to deliver a left forearm but Kushida ducks and Theory hits the ring post hard. Theory sells the ring post strike. Kushida with more offense on the floor for a pop.

Kushida brings Theory in the ring and holds his arms while stomping away. Kushida applies the Hoverboard Lock now and Theory quickly taps out.

Winner: Kushida

– After the bell, Kushida keeps the hold locked and the referee has to pull him off. He stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. The announcers focus on this new aggressive side from Kushida. We go to replays. Theory struggles to recover on the outside as Kushida stands tall in the ring. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano at home. LeRae addresses Tegan Nox and says no matter what she’s telling people, LeRae has changed in a good way. Gargano complains about their TV getting busted in last week’s segment with Nox at their home. He plans to send the bill to Nox. He also mentions how his new 100-inch plasma 3D TV won’t be here until next week. Candice brings up next week’s #1 Contender’s Battle Royal. Gargano says they can finally start celebrating when they both have gold around their waist, and they have their new TV.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Imperium vs. Breezango

We go back to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Imperium’s music hits next but Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attack the champs out of nowhere. A brawl breaks out. The referee tries to restore order.

The bell finally rings and Barthel nails a cheap shot to start. Aichner unloads on Fandango as the referee warns him. Aichner slams Fandango and works him over while Breeze still recovers from the cheap shot. Barthel tags back in and unloads on Fandango in the corner. Fandango looks to mount offense but Barthel beats him back down. Barthel has words with Breeze as well. Barthel with a big uppercut to Fandango. Aichner comes back in and keeps Fandango down.

Aichner with a big belly-to-back suplex. Aichner poses to boos now. Aichner runs into a big kick. Fandango drops Barthel on the apron and goes to make a tag but Aichner clotheslines him for a close 2 count. Fandango is frustrated now. Aichner keeps Fandango down in the corner again. Barthel tags back in and takes over, keeping Fandango beaten down in their corner.

Aichner ends up hitting a big double underhook suplex for a close 2 count. Fandango fights off both competitors in the corner. He looks to make a tag but the double team puts him back down. Imperium hits another big double team, with a dropkick in the ring and a dropkick from the floor. We go to commercial as Imperium continues to dominate their title rematch.

Back from the break and Fandango is fighting Barthel off. Breeze reaches for the tag. Fandango elbows away on Barthel. Fandango finally hits a huge clothesline on Barthel to get the opening. Aichner and Breeze tag in at the same time. Breeze unloads with big offense. Breeze with a dropkick to the face and a flying right hand in the corner now. Breeze kicks Aichner in the face and takes him down with a body scissors, into a single-leg Crab. Barthel comes in and misses when trying to break the hold, then gets dropped to the floor by Fandango. Aichner and Breeze tangle now. Aichner with a rolling Driver. Aichner fights off Fandango from the apron. Breeze comes from behind in the corner and ends up superkicking Aichner. Barthel makes the save as Aichner kicks out at 2.

Fandango comes in but Aichner drops him. Breeze tries to pin Aichner but he rolls through. More back and forth into the corner now. Imperium with a big assisted suplex on Breeze but Fandango breaks the pin up. Fandango helps Breeze make the tag now. Fandango goes to crossbody Aichner to the floor, and they both land out on the floor despite barely connecting. Fandango fights off the double team at ringside now. Imperium goes to double team Breeze off the apron but Fandango makes the save. Fandango with superkicks to both challengers at ringside. Fandango brings Aichner back in and goes to the top. Fandango misses the flying leg drop as Aichner moves. Barthel runs in while the referee isn’t looking, kicking Fandango in the mouth. Aichner follows up with a big German on Fandango but he still kicks out at 2. Aichner can’t believe it.

Fandango and Aichner go at it now. Fandango with a tornado DDT for a pop. Breeze and Barthel both reach for tags. They get them and Breeze drops Barthel first. Barthel unloads but eats an enziguri. Aichner tags in for the big double team on Breeze. They go for the European Bomb double team from the corner but Fandango makes the save with a dropkick from behind on Aichner. This leads to Breeze hitting a hurricanrana on Aichner and holding it for the pin to retain.

Winners: Breezango

– After the match, Breeze and Fandango stand tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. NXT goes back to commercial as Imperium recovers and Breezango celebrates.

Xia Li and Jessi Kamea vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Back from the break and out first is Jessi Kamea. Her partner Xia Li is out next. Out next is Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Li and Carter go back and forth to start. Li misses a kick and gets tossed and grounded to the mat. Carter and Catanzaro with some double teaming now. Li kicks out at 2. Catanzaro and Carter with more double teaming for another quick pin attempt. Carter grounds Li by her arm. Li turns it around with a knee to the gut. Li drops Carter with an elbow. Kamea tags in and charges but Carter takes her down with an arm drag. Catanzaro tags in and they double team Kamea in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Kamea gets up and clotheslines Catanzaro. Li tags back in but Catanzaro fights her off. Li takes it to the corner and works Catanzaro over. Li with knee strikes now. Li drops Catanzaro with a spinning kick for a 2 count. Kamea tags back in and sends Catanzaro t the corner. Kamea with a flying right hand in the corner. Kamea grounds Catanzaro with a submission now. Kamea misses in the corner.

Carter and Li tag in at the same time and they unload on each other with strikes. Carter with a dropkick. More back and forth. Carter with a superkick. Kamea runs in but she also gets superkicked by Carter. Catanzaro tags in and they hit another unique double team combination on Li for the pin to win.

Winners: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Carter and Catanzaro stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. There’s a show of respect between the winners and Kamea after the match. Li considers the shakes but decides not to and rolls out of the ring by herself to some boos.

– Drake Maverick finds Killian Dain backstage, asking if he’s ready. Dain asks for what? Maverick reminds them they have to team together tonight. Dain says he told Drake last week – they’re not friends or partners. Dain tells Drake to handle it himself. Drake says that’s great and he will see Dain out there. Dain watches as Drake walks away. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video from Tegan Nox. She addresses Candice LeRae’s previous comments with Johnny Gargano. Nox says Candice can believe what she wants but the Candice she knew wouldn’t put someone through a table like that, she wouldn’t listen to her husband complain about a $200 TV either. Nox says she just wanted her friend back, which isn’t happening, like LeRae winning next week’s Battle Royal also isn’t happening. Nox thinks she will win and can’t wait to see the look on LeRae’s face when she is crowned the new #1 contender. Nox then tells NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai that this time everything will be different.

The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

We go back to the ring and out first comes Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. Drake Maverick is out next. Drake stops on the ramp and points for his partner to come out, all smiles. Killian Dain does not appear and Drake looks worried as he walks to the ring by himself.

Drake is going at it alone after talking it over with the referee. Fish and Strong are ready. Fish starts off with Drake. Drake swings at Strong on the apron but misses. Fish goes to work on Drake in the corner. Strong tags in and he tries to fight them both off but they beat him down. Strong with chops to Drake’s chest into the corner. Strong talks some trash and drops Drake with a big right hand. Strong with another big chop in the corner and some more trash talking. Strong misses a running knee in the corner. Drake looks to mount some offense now. Drake runs into a dropkick and goes down.

Fish tags back in. Drake fights him off and dropkicks the knee out. Drake with a running knee to the shoulder in the corner. Drake goes to the second rope and hits a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Strong hops off the apron as Drake swings at him again. Drake turns back around to Fish knocking him down. Fish unloads with punches and knee strikes to Drake. Drake fights Fish off but Fish isn’t legal. The bulldog is blocked as Strong drops Drake with a big cradle backbreaker.

We see Dain and some others backstage watching the match and Dain is laughing at Drake getting beat up. Strong with a Uranage backbreaker now. Strong continues to dominate Drake. Drake fights up and out of a hold, unloading on Strong into the corner. Strong grabs Drake and delivers another Uranage backbreaker out of nowhere. We see Dain and others watching backstage again. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drake is still getting dominated when we see NXT General Manager William Regal approach Dain backstage, asking if he’s really going to let this happen. Dain asks if Regal wants him to go out there. Dain walks off. Drake is still getting dominated in the ring. Strong and Fish toss him out to the floor with ease.Dain comes walking down the ramp and Drake looks up and sees him. Dain puts Drake in the ring and tells him to take it like a man.

Dain walks back up the ramp to the back now. Strong and Fish yell at him, telling him to beat it, and calling him a fat boy. Dain turns around. Drake is tossed into him but Dain side-steps. Strong runs away but Dain yanks Fish from the ring to the floor and he lands hard. Dain comes in and unloads on Strong now. Fish comes back to the apron but Dain knocks him off to the floor. Dain goes back to work on Strong now, unloading in the corner as the referee warns him. Fish runs back in with a steel chair and decks Dain with it. The referee calls for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

– After the bell, Dain fights off Fish with the chair, sending it to the floor. He then tosses Strong into Fish and they end up on the floor after Drake comes back to help Dain. They’re announced the winners as Drake gets hyped up. Fans cheer as Drake yells about he and Dain being a tag team now. Dain just pulls back and drops Drake with a big punch to the mouth. Dain marches to the back as his music hits.

– A camera man catches up with Jake Atlas in the parking lot, asking about Tommaso Ciampa and next week’s match. Atlas talks about Ciampa lighting a fire under him but Ciampa suddenly attacks out of nowhere. Ciampa unloads on Atlas and talks trash while beating him around. Kyle O’Reilly and a few officials come over O’Reilly yells at Ciampa, telling him to save it for next week because this is a parking lot. Ciampa taunts Atlas with a few words as officials check on him while he’s down. O’Reilly watches as Ciampa backs away.

– We see Timothy Thatcher and Damian Priest backstage getting ready for their match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video from NXT General Manager William Regal. He announces a new first-ever type of match – the Gauntlet Eliminator, for next week. The match will feature 5 top NXT Superstars. Two Superstars will start the match and every 4 minutes a new competitor will enter. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission. The last man standing will be crowned the new #1 contender for a title match with NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover on Sunday, October 4. Regal wishes them all good luck. The announcers hype this match for next week, along with the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal for the next challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas.

NXT North American Title Math: Timothy Thatcher vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes NXT North American Champion Damian Priest for his first title defense. Timothy Thatcher is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth to start. We get a stalemate and Priest smirks at Thatcher after an arm drag. Priest with a headlock now. They tangle and Priest rolls Thatcher for a 1 count. Priest keeps control and nails another arm drag, keeping Thatcher grounded. Priest ends up fighting Thatcher off with a huge shoulder. Thatcher comes back and uppercuts Priest. Priest with a big forearm, then a headbutt. Priest seems to hurt his arm when taking a headbutt from Thatcher. Priest ends up trying to come in from the apron but Thatcher uppercuts him to the floor.

Priest regroups but Thatcher follows. Thatcher gets kicked at ringside. Priest with another forearm. Priest looks to powerbomb Thatcher into the apron but Thatcher fights him off and sends him into the steel ring steps. Thatcher with a double underhook suplex on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Thatcher works Priest over on the mat after the break. Fans try to rally for Priest. A big slap stuns Priest but looks to wake him up from the beating. They both land big strikes now. Priest unloads and drops Thatcher with a forearm. Priest drops Thatcher again with a clothesline. Priest fires his arrow at Thatcher and runs across the ring, nailing the flying elbow in the corner. Priest with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count.

Priest looks to rock Thatcher but Thatcher goes for the arm. Priest blocks the Fujiwara armbar and rocks Thatcher with two big kicks to put him down. Priest goes for a springboard kick but misses as Thatcher moves. Thatcher takes Priest down into a submission on the hurt left arm. Priest fights the Fujiwara armbar off again. They trade strikes on their feet now. Priest unloads with kicks to send Thatcher back to his knees. Thatcher catches a kick and eats a big right hand, but sweeps Priest to the mat. Thatcher tries to turn the single-leg Crab but Priest gets out. Thatcher takes him back down by the leg. Thatcher gets the Crab applied now as the crowd rallies for Priest.

Priest crawls for the bottom rope but Thatcher breaks the hold. Priest with another big kick. They trade more strikes. Thatcher catches a shot and takes Priest down into the Fujiwara armbar in the middle of the ring. Priest screams out and looks for the bottom rope. He gets his boot on the rope to break the submission. Priest ends up getting free and hitting the big leaping Flatliner. Priest follows up with the sitout chokeslam South of Heaven for a close 2 count. They tangle some more and Thatcher goes for the Fujiwara armbar again. Priest nails a big kick to the jaw to stun Thatcher.

Priest goes back to the top and hits a spinning heel kick. Priest yells out and nails The Reckoning for the pin to retain in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest takes the title and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Priest continues his celebration with the North American Title as NXT goes off the air.