WWE NXT Results – September 20, 2022

Kicking off this weeks NXT with North American Champion Solo Sikoa & Carmelo Hayes entering Shawn Michaels’ office. He tells Sikoa that he competed in a match that he was not sanctioned to participate in and therefore, the results do not stand. He tells him he has to relinquish his North American Title and Sikoa gives it to him, saying he has some unfinished business. Michaels wishes him the best in his future on SmackDown as Sikoa walks away. Hayes thanks Michaels and looks to grab the North American Title, but Michaels doesn’t give it to him due to his actions last week. He then informs him that he will receive a Title shot at Halloween Havoc in a 5 way ladder match.

2nd Match Of The Best Of 3 Series

Nathan Frazer (0) vs. Axiom (1)

Nathan Frazer & Axiom lock up to start this match off then they exchange submissions before Frazer delivers a pair of shoulder tackles. Axiom delivers an armdrag followed by a dropkick and a northern lights suplex. Axiom ascends to the top rope and looks for a crossbody, but Frazer hits him with a dropkick mid air that sends us to a break.

After the break both men are exchanging forearms. Axiom delivers a dropkick, followed by a flying forearm. He goes for a pin, but Fazer kicks out. Axiom delivers an enziguri, then goes for a pin but Frazer kicks out. Frazer delivers a superkick, then goes for a pin of his own but Axiom kicks out.

Both men ascend to the top rope before Axiom sends Frazer to the mat. He goes for a pin, but Frazer kicks out. Frazer goes flying off the ropes, but Axiom counters into the sleeper. Frazer gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the submission. Axiom ascends to the top rope and Frazer meets him there. Frazer hits a superplex and a twisting neck breaker. He hits a Phoenix Splash off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Nathan Frazer (1)

We then head to a video of Alba Fyre, saying she will burn Mandy Rose’s empire to the ground.

We then head to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose watching the message from the Toxic Lounge as Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin walk in and check on her. Rose says she’s fine then head to the ring.

Damon Kemp was in a vignette where he revealed that he got bribed by Tony D’Angelo to stop Creed Brothers to being the NXT Tag Team Champions and revealing that he attacked Roderick Strong before Worlds Collide. Kemp challenged one of the Creed Brothers to a match for the next week.

Ivy Nile was hooting and hollering backstage after discovering Kemp betrayed Diamond Mine telling Paxley she was focused after seeing the footage.

Tag Team Match

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin locked up before Dolin got a wrist lock on Paxley. Paxley evaded Dolin’s moves before hitting a dropkick on Dolin. Paxley flipped on Dolin, but Dolin caught her with a lariat. Toxic Attraction hit a leg trip/senton combo on Paxley for a near fall. Paxley got an O’Connor Roll on Jacy Jayne for a near fall, but Jayne dropped Paxley for a near fall. Dolin hit a kick on Paxley for a near fall.

Dolin got Paxley in a modified kimura lock before hitting a forearm strike on Paxley. Paxley got a roll up on Dolin for a near fall before Paxley hit a faceslam on Dolin. Ivy Nile hit a lariat, a series of forearm strikes, side kicks, an enziguri, a leaping mule kick, and an over head suplex on Jayne for a near fall. Jayne hit a rolling elbow on Nile. Nile hit an enziguri kick on Dolin. Jayne and Dolin tossed Nile out of the ring then they got Nile back in the ring before hitting the Total Elimination on Nile for the win

Winners: Toxic Attraction

The Schism are in the ring to cut a promo with Jagger Reid telling that those who do not want to join The Schism have been warned while Rip Fowler said that he welcomes anyone that joins. Joe Gacy said that change can be scary, but he said that he had given people enough time and that they will now see the world within their eyes. Gacy says that Grimes made a life-altering decision when he rejected The Schism’s offer. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade interrupted and attacked The Dyad.

Tag Team Match

The Dyad vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Rip Fowler & Edris Enofe begin the action & Enofe delivers a dropkick. Malik Blade & Jagger Reid both tag in. Reid beats Enofe down before tagging Fowler back in. Fowler goes to work on Enofe, but he escapes and tags Blade back in. Blade goes flying over the top rope and takes The Dyad down on the outside that sends us to a break.

After the break Reid delivers several forearms to Blade. Fowler tags in and beats down Blade. He delivers a forearm before tagging Reid back in. Reid delivers a pair of elbows before tagging in Fowler. Blade hits him with a couple of elbows before making the hot tag to Enofe. Enofe sends Folower’s head into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a running uppercut. He hits a slingblade, but Fowler sends him into the corner.

Blade makes the blind tag. He gets Fowler up on his shoulders, but Fowler rolls him up. Enofe counters it into one of his own, but Fowler kicks out and tags in Reid. Reid delivers a Code Red using Fowler’s back as a launching pad before One Way Ticket gets the win.

We get a recap of Quincy Elliot’s debut last week.

We head to a video package of Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura discussing their match with one another 2 weeks ago.

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Cora Jade & Wendy Choo lock up to get this match started. Jade sends Choo into the corner and mocks her. Choo shoves her and delivers a snapmare. The two exchange submissions before Choo sends Jade to the mat. Choo delivers an enziguri, but Jade then sends her into the bottom rope. She chokes her, then delivers an elbow to her back. She goes for a pin, but Choo kicks out. Jade delivers a double stomp on Choo’s spine, but Choo fires back with a clothesline and a belly 2 back suplex. She hits a flipping forearm, then delivers a German suplex. She charges at Jade in the corner, but Jade moves out of the way and manages to hit a DDT for the win.

Winner: Cora Jade

After the match, Lash Legend gets in the ring and delivers a pump kick to Choo.

We then go backstage to where McKenzie Mitchell is with the NXT Champion Bron Breakker. She asks for his thoughts on the number one contender’s match. He says that the odds are even, but it’s a main event match. Breaker says that if he had to choose, he would pick Bate as he wants to face him again.

Trick Williams told Carmelo Hayes that he was Carmelo Hayes and to pick his head up.

Tag Team Match

Chase U vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Winners:

Still to come

Sanga vs. Von Wagner

Oro Mensah vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Title #1 Contenders Match

Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh

