WWE NXT Results – September 27, 2022

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

Ilja Dragunov makes his way to the ring.

Ilja says the last time he was in NXT, he conquered an unbeatable machine to become champion. I walked into this place like it was the Coliseum. I fought and succeeded. I fought wtih the heart of a gladiator. I became the czar because pain has always been my best friend. I returned to repeat history. I returned to achieve my destiny. One more time, I will beat an unbeatable machine to claim gold. This time, his name is not Gunther. His name is Bron Breakker.

JD McDonagh’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

JD says these people don’t you as well as he does. He calls Ilja a dirty, sneaky rat and he is not surprised Ilja followed him to the US.

Ilja reminds JD that he forced JD out of NXT UK.

JD says your body was so broken up and battered that you had to give up the title and you didn’t get to keep it. JD asks Ilja about his ankle and says that Ilja hopes he doesn’t have to find out. JD says this is not Ilja’s time, it is his time. He tells Ilja to stay where he has been the last few months, on the sidelines. If I have to stop you one more time, I will end your career.

Bron Breakker’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Bron welcomes Ilja to NXT. He calls Ilja a warrior but with all due respect, this NXT Championship isn’t going anywhere.

JD tells Bron to use his brain because he is the number one contender for the title. JD says he has a great idea.

The crowd chants for a triple threat match and JD says he isn’t doing that. He says that Ilja and Bron can beat each other up and then JD says he can face the survivor.

Bron says he is the NXT champion and you are the number contender. Ilja never lost the title so Bron says if his math is correct, you have a 33 1/3 percent chance of winning. Let’s make it a Triple Threat match.

Ilja likes the idea and Bron says he will see them at Halloween Havoc.

We go to the back and Gallus has to be separated from Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Toxic Attraction walk in the back and Mandy says that she knows Alba Fyre is watching and Fallon Henley will find out what happens when you mess with her.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Joe Gacy video package talking about Cameron Grimes failing to join the Schism. Jagger says that Grimes has been warned. Joe says it does not have to be this way. To make the world better, we have to make an example out of you. Rip says the wrath of the Schism is upon you. Joe says as they continue to grow, Grimes will be back where he started . . . alone.

Match Number One: Mandy Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) versus Fallon Henley in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Mandy with a waist lock and take down. Fallon backs Mandy up and Mandy with a wrist lock. Fallon with a single leg take down and a side head lock. Fallon with a shoulder tackle and a waist lock. Mandy with a leg trip and a cartwheel followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Fallon with a chop and back elbow. Fallon sends Mandy to the mat and hits a drop kick to the back of the head. Fallon slides to the floor and punches Mandy. Fallon gets a near fall. Fallon goes for a cross body but Mandy catches Fallon and hits a fallaway slam. Mandy with a running shoulder into the corner and connects with more shoulders. Mandy with forearms and an elbow to the back of the head for a near fall. Mandy with a suplex.

Mandy with an abdominal stretch on Fallon. Fallon with elbows but Mandy with a knee and a reverse side slam for a near fall. Mandy returns to the abdominal stretch. Fallon wtih a hip toss and punches. Fallon with a short arm clothesline and an elbow into the corner. Mandy with a forearm to Fallon against the ropes. Fallon with a spinning hair mare for a near fall. Mandy and Fallon exchange forearms. Henley with a few kicks and Mandy pushes Fallon away. Mandy with a jumping knee for the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose

After the match, Mandy says that Alba is jealous that she was able to conquer two continents while you put a log on the fire. You may keep the fire going, but Mandy says she is the one who starts them.

Alba Fyre shows up on the ShawnTron. Alba says she is not one who does good with warnings. She is a visual person and she sets fire to a symbol that says ‘And New’.

Apollo Crews says revenge is an act of passion. Grayson Waller got a taste of it last week. Grayson tried to take away my vision. My mere presence cost him a shot at the North American championship. Everything has a haze to it but one image is crystal clear. See you on the other side Grayson. Apollo says that he is not done with Grayson . . . bitch.

We are back and Xyon Quinn introduces himself to Ilja Dragunov. Xyon says he heard a lot about Ilja. He says that Ilja couldn’t carry the weight to be champion. Xyon says he hasn’t been given the chance to carry the ball because no one would be able to take it from him.

Ilja says that he heard about Xyon having unlimited potential but cannot convert it. Let’s see who is right and the ball is in your court.

Match Number Two: Wes Lee versus Tony D’Angelo (with Channing Lorenzo) in a North American Title Ladder Match Qualifying Match

They lock up and Tony sends Wes to the mat. They lock up and Tony backs Wes into the corner. Tony with a clean break and Wes gets on the turnbuckles. Wes leaps over Tony and applies a side head lock. Tony tries to roll out of the hold but Wes holds on. Tony goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Wes lands on his feet. Tony with a punch and he misses an elbow drop. Wes with a body scissors take down and a drop kick that sends Tony to the floor. Channing stands between Wes and Tony when Wes goes for a dive to the floor. Wes with a pescado onto Lorenzo. Wes tells Tony to get back in the ring and Tony has to hold Channing back. Tony holds Lorenzo back when both get into the ring. Lorenzo pushes Lee and the referee sends Lorenzo to the back.

Tony runs Lee into the turnbuckles and punches him. Tony sends Wes into the turnbuckles and chokes Lee against the turnbuckles. Lee with a kick to the back of the leg. Lee punches Tony in the knee and Tony with a forearm of his own. Tony runs Lee into the turnbuckles again. Tony with a back drop and he gets a near fall. Tony with a butterfly suplex. Tony with a punch and a hard Irish whip. Tony chokes Wes and gives him a hard Irish whip. Tony kicks Wes in the ribs. Tony with a punch and a tilt-a-whirl side slam for a near fall.

We see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in BACK watching MONITOR and we will hear from them after the match.

Tony with a reverse chin lock. Tony slaps Wes and it starts to anger Wes. Lee gives a charging D’Angelo a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles and Tony stays down. The referee checks on Tony and Tony cannot get up.

The referee throws up the ‘X’ and calls for the bell.

Winner: Wes Lee

After the match, the medical staff checks on Tony.

We go to McKenzie with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

She asks him about Wes Lee getting another shot.

Carmelo says he does not care about Wes.

Oro Mensah shows up and he says he looks forward to facing Hayes and whoever else gets in the match.

Hayes says they could hang out, but in the ladder match, it is every man for themselves at Halloween Havoc and Oro says he is looking forward to it.

We have a Sol Ruca video package.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Wade sends us to a Day in the Life of Pretty Deadly.

To maintain their statuesque physiques it looks like they wake up at 4 and go to the gym. They wake up at 10 AM Breakfast is served in the bedroom and they alternate making it. They go through their wardrobe at 11. They take some extra time to make sure they look absolutely ravishing. At 2 PM, they are almost ready to go but they have an hour to do their hair. They get their tea and then they go to the gym. They don’t lift heavy weights because they are not animals. They are works of art. They bask in each other’s greatness for a few hours.

Match Number Three: Sol Ruca versus Amari Miller

They shake hands before locking up and Sol with a wrist lock. Amari with a top wrist lock and take down. Sol with a reversal and a sunset flip for a near fall. Miller with a waist lock. Miller blocks a kick and she flips Ruca. Miller with a chop and Ruca with forearms. Miller with an elbow to the back of the head. Ruca with a rolling handstand head scissors take down. Ruca with an X Factor for a near fall. Miller with a head butt to the midsection. Ruca goes for a sunset flip but Miller drops down. Ruca with a near fall.

Miller with a knee to the midsection. Ruca flips out of the corner and hits a drop kick. Ruca gets a near fall. Miller with a spinning back heel kick for a near fall. Miller with a straitjacket choke. Miller with a monkey flip and Ruca avoids a running boot. Ruca with an arm drag and two flying shoulder tackles. Ruca with a drop kick. Ruca with a splash into the corner followed by a flip leg drop for the three count.

Winner: Sol Ruca

After the match, Ruca offers her hand to Miller and Miller shakes it and they hug.

Cameron Grimes is in the back and he starts to walk.

We see Joe Gacy walk with Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Galuus is backed to their locker room but Joe pushes security down.

Match Number Four: Cameron Grimes versus Joe Gacy (with Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid)

Grimes with a boot to the head as the bell rings. Grimes with kicks to Gacy against the ropes and Reid and Fowler pull Joe to the floor. Joe pulls Grimes to the floor and then he punches and kicks Grimes. Gacy with a forearm to the back and punches to the midsection. Grimes with a running forearm or two. Grimes with a knee to the midsection and a running boot to the head. Grimes goes to the apron and Rip and Jagger stand between Joe and Grimes. Grimes with a cannonball over Rip and Jagger onto Gacy. Gacy with a splash into the corner when Grimes gets back into the ring. Gacy kicks Grimes and follows with an elbow drop. Grimes with punches and Gacy with an Irish whip and DDT.

Gacy gets a near fall. Joe tells Grimes there is nothing left for him. Greims with punches and then he counters a uranage into an arm drag. Grimes with a super kick and then Rip gets on the apron and Jagger distracts Grimes to allow Gacy to get the victory with a handspring clothesline.

Winner: Joe Gacy

McKenzie is with Grayson Waller and she asks him about what Apollo said earlier.

Grayson says Apollo is not Ms. Cleo. He says what Crews saw about his eyes cannot be true.

McKenzie tells Grayson not to show up next week if he was afraid.

Waller says he has Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez for the Grayson Effect next week. He says he will get extra security.

Match Number Five: Nikkita Lyons (with Zoey Stark) versus Kayden Carter (with Katana Chance)

They try to lock up but Carter moves out of the way and spanks Lyons. Nikkita with a waist lock take down and a second one. Carter with a side head lock and Carter does a cartwheel over Nikkita’s split and Carter shakes her rear end. Carter with a kick. Lyons misses a boot when Carter goes through the legs. Carter with a kick for a near fall. Lyons with punches and a back fist followed by a thrust kick. Lyons goes for a slam but Carter escapes. Lyons kicks Carter in the chest. Lyons rolls on the mat and hits a head scissors take down for a near fall. Lyons with a reverse chin lock into a cobra clutch. Carter escapes and she kicks Lyons in the leg.

Carter with a crucifix for a near fall. Lyons with a boot to the midsection followed by a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Lyons misses punches but Carter with a kick to the back of the leg and a back heel kick. Carter with a running boot to the head against the ropes. Carter gets a near fall. Lyons drops Carter on the turnbuckles and then hits the jumping round kick for the three count.

Winner: NIkkita Lyons

We take a look at what happened between Andre Chase and Carmelo Hayes last week.

We take a look at footage from earlier today.

Andre says that because of his victory last week, he has earned a shot in a qualifying match next week. He says he faces Von Wagner. Chase says he will beat Von and he will become your NXT North American Champion.

Andre takes some questions.

He is asked about his confidence by Dave facing Von Wagner since he never beat him. Andre swears at Dave and says he will think of Dave when he punches Von next week.

Ilja Dragunov walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at last week’s match between Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Frazer says they are going into extra time to decide the winner. The stakes are higher. The winner gets in the Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. This is when I am at my most dangerous. Axiom is going to pull out moves we have never seen, but so am I. This is the biggest match of our careers. It is win or go home. I have the ball with the clock ticking down and the game on the line.

Match Number Six: Ilja Dragunov versus Xyon Quinn

They lock up and Dragunov goes for the arm. Ilja with a rollup into a side head lock. Quinn powers out of the side head lock and reverses. Ilja with a hip toss for a near fall. Ilja with a front face lock. Ilja with a shoulder tackle and a hip lock take down into a side head lock. Ilja with chops and an abdominal stretch. Quinn pulls the hair to get out of the hold and he hip tosses Ilja. Quinn with a running elbow into the corner. Quinn with punches. Ilja with a forearm and chops. Quinn with a double forearm tackle. Quinn with an Irish whip and back breaker followed by a splash for a near fall. Quinn with a cobra clutch but Dragunov gets to his feet and he chops Quinn. Quinn with a chop and Ilja with an enzuigiri. Ilja with a waist lock and Quinn with a standing switch. Ilja with a clothesline. Ilja with a waist lock and he hits a German suplex.

Ilja holds on and tries for another German suplex but Quinn blocks it. Ilja with a chop and a suplex and a forearm to the head. Ilja sets for Torpedo Moscow and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

We see Damon Kemp walking in the back.

We see Julius and Brutus Creed get Brutus ready for his match.

We are back with a look at Wendy Choo.

Wendy says Lash Legend sounds like nails on a chalkboard. She says she does not apologize for speaking up.

Lash says she does not have a problem with Wendy Choo, but when she has something to say, you get out of her way.

Wendy says Lash believes she can pick on Wendy. Is it because she is not as obnoxious as Lash? She says she can tap into her dark side when needed. That is what she gets next week.

Lash says she will kick someone’s head off.

Wendy says when you have the ability that Lash does, it is hard to be humble.

Lash says Wendy is an athlete, but not an athlete like Lash Legend.

Wendy says she will shut up the biggest mouth in NXT.

Match Number Seven: Damon Kemp versus Brutus Creed

Brutus attacks Kemp as he comes out. They exchange punches and then get into the ring to start the match.

Brutus with a knee and gutwrench suplex. Kemp hot shots Brutus and kicks him in the chest. Kemp with a cravate. Brutus with a suplex while Kemp holds on to the cravate. Brutus tries to roll through to escape but Kemp holds on. Kemp sends Brutus into the turnbuckles. Kemp with a knee to the midsection. Kemp with a snap mare but he holds on to the cravate. Kemp with an elbow drop and elbows to the head before returning to the cravate. Brutus with a slam. Brutus charges at Kemp but Kemp moves and Brutus is sent into the turnbuckles. Brutus with a rollup for a near fall. Brutus with a shoulder that sends Kemp to the floor. Kemp gets a chair and hits Brutus with it many times.

Winner: Brutus Creed (by disqualification)

After the match, Kemp hits Brutus many more times with the chair.

Quincy Elliott is with Sanga and Quincy asks what is wrong. Sanga says that Quincy had a great fight but he did not do as well against Von. Sanga says he gives advice but sometimes he needs some.

Xyon Quinn walks past and Quincy asks Xyon if he remembers what they talked about. Quincy says he does not see the X Factor and he walks away.

We are back with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the back and Nikkita is asked about the match. Nikkita says they are coming for the titles. Zoey says with NIkkita’s power and her experience, they are going to win the titles.

Toxic Attraction show up and say that they are not ready for their titles.

They go back and forth.

Mandy says there are three of them and two of you.

A line of fire appears and Alba Fyre says the sides are even now.

Next week Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will be on the Grayson Waller Effect. Andre Chase will face Von Wagner. We will get a State of the Commonwealth from Pretty Deadly.

Match Number Eight: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang versus Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a Pub Rules Match

Mark and Jensen brawl while Briggs and Wolfgang exchange punches. Wolfgang grabs the rope and hits Jensen with it. Briggs and Mark fight on the floor and Mark with punches and knees. Briggs kicks Mark and Mark kicks Briggs to stop use of a trash can lid. Briggs hits Mark with a trash can. Wolfgang kicks Jensen but Briggs with a forearm. Brooks and Briggs with a double shoulder tackle. Mark hits Briggs from behind and punches Brooks. Wolfgang and Briggs exchange punches. Briggs with a boot to Wolfgang and Jensen with a spinning heel kick to Mark.

Mark and Wolfgang go under the ring for a table. Jensen goes to the floor and gets a table of his own, but Brooks brings it into the ring instead of setting it up on the floor. Mark and Wolfgang have trash can lids so Josh keeps Brooks on the floor. Brooks and Josh get chairs. Brooks and Josh hit Mark and Wolfgang with the chairs. Mark and Wolfgang go to the floor to regroup. Mark and Wolfgang throw trash cans into the ring and Brooks and Josh catch them. Brooks and Josh with baseball slides into trash cans held by Mark and Wolfgang. Josh with a clothesline to Woflgang followed by one from Brooks. Brooks with a reverse atomic drop but Mark stops Josh.

Wolfgang sends Brooks shoulder first into the ring post. Josh and Wolfgang exchange punches on the apron. Wolfgang with a boot but Josh with a punch. Briggs with a boot to knock Wolfgang off the apron. Mark with a forearm to Briggs as Briggs comes off the apron. Mark with a jumping round kick before Wolfgang slams Josh to the floor. Brooks punches Mark and Wolfgang but Mark with a knee and Wolfgang with a back senton splash for a near fall. Mark with a back slide and then Wolfgang puts the chair on Brooks’ head and Wolfgang with a knee to the chair. Mark gets a near fall. Mark with a knee drop and Wolfgang gets a near fall. Mark takes Brooks’ belt and Briggs stops Mark from using it. Wolfgang catapults Briggs into a forearm from Mark.

Wolfgang and Mark whip Brooks and Josh with the belts. Briggs tries to fight back but that does not work. Brooks tries to get up but Wolfgang stops him with more belt shots. Briggs and Brooks get their belts and it is time for some whipping. Brooks and Josh send Wolfgang and Mark into the ropes and they whip Mark and Wolfgang in the back with the belts. Josh and Brooks slide to the floor and punch Mark and Wolfgang. Josh and Brooks see beer glasses and they hit Wolfgang and Mark with them. Wolfgang is down and then Mark is sent back into the ring and put into a trash can.

Joe comes to the ring and Brooks and Josh kick Joe off the apron through the table on the floor. Wolfgang is sent through the table in the ring with a double hip toss. They hit the high low on Mark for the three count.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

After the match, security has to hold Gallus back.

Wolfgang punches a member of the security detail. Joe punches a referee so the officials call for police to arrest them and Gallus is smiling.

We go to credits.